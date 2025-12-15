ServisFirst Bank Unveils Sweeping Leadership Advancements Companywide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), is pleased to announce a series of significant leadership appointments as the Bank continues to expand its strategic footprint, deepen client relationships, and position itself for long-term growth. The new leadership announcements include Hal Clemmer as Chief Banking Officer; Bart McBride as Sales Manager; and Harrison Morris as Regional CEO, South Alabama.

“The Bank’s continued success is driven by exceptional leaders who embody our commitment to client service, disciplined growth, and operational excellence,” states Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “Hal, Bart, and Harrison have proven track records of leadership and performance, and their new roles position us for continued strength across Alabama and beyond.”

Hal Clemmer, Chief Banking Officer

ServisFirst Bank has appointed Hal Clemmer as Chief Banking Officer, responsible for leading the Bank’s overall banking strategy, driving enterprise-wide growth initiatives, and ensuring consistent performance across all markets. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Clemmer is a seasoned banker with 35 years of experience leading high-growth commercial and corporate banking teams. Since joining ServisFirst Bank in 2017, he has served as Regional President and CEO for the Atlanta and Virginia markets, where he led rapid market expansion and spearheaded the Bank’s successful entry into Virginia in 2023. Clemmer holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Auburn University, where he also played football, and an MBA from Samford University.

Bart McBride, Sales Manager

ServisFirst Bank has named Bart McBride as Sales Manager, responsible for directing the Bank’s enterprise sales strategy, enhancing sales processes, and supporting teams across all markets to ensure consistent production and relationship growth. McBride, an Executive Vice President at ServisFirst Bank, brings 22 years of banking experience and has served in multiple roles since the Bank’s founding in 2005. He received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from The University of Alabama and his Master of Business Administration from The University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Harrison Morris, Regional CEO, South Alabama

ServisFirst Bank is also pleased to announce that Harrison Morris will serve as Regional CEO, South Alabama, where he will oversee regional strategy, market growth, and overall commercial banking leadership across the Bank’s South Alabama footprint. Morris previously served as Executive Vice President and Regional CEO in Dothan, Alabama. He joined ServisFirst Bank in 2007 to help launch the Dothan office, serving as Executive Vice President and Senior Lender before becoming President in 2010 and Regional CEO in 2016. In 2020, he led the Bank’s entry into Columbus, Georgia, overseeing operations across Dothan, Columbus, southwest Georgia, and the Florida panhandle. A Montgomery native, Morris earned a BBA in Finance from the University of Mississippi.

For more information regarding ServisFirst Bank’s recent leadership announcements, please contact Krista Conlin at Krista@KCProjects.net . For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, treasury management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state-of-the-art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced that its assets exceed $18 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated treasury management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment- grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

