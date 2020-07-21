MALVERN, Pa., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has received a Supplier Excellence Award from TTI honoring its contributions to TTI’s business operations. The award puts Vishay in the top five manufacturers represented by TTI in Europe. With the award win — the company’s ninth in a row in Europe — Vishay continues to maintain its Platinum Level supplier status in the region. The highest award level given, Platinum status requires five consecutive years of recognition.



TTI is an authorized specialty distributor of passive, connector, electromechanical, and discrete semiconductor components and the distributor of choice for industrial, military, aerospace, and consumer electronics manufacturers worldwide. Vishay is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components.

The awards program centers on quality measurements that include on-time delivery, receiving quality, customer quality, administrative quality, sales support, operations, and business systems. Winners are determined by performance points for these criteria.

“Vishay continues to provide outstanding support to TTI and is constantly improving its operational excellence to meet the stringent requirements of our program,” said Glyn Dennehy, president, TTI EMEA. “We are delighted to yet again recognize the company’s achievements with our prestigious Supplier Excellence Award, which symbolizes the collaboration of our two companies to deliver best-in-class service to our customers.”

“We are proud to have our efforts in Europe honored with a Supplier Excellence Award, and to remain a Platinum Level supplier to TTI in the region,” said Dave Valletta, executive vice president, worldwide sales, at Vishay. “Every year we’re up against tough competition for this recognition, so to receive it nine years in a row is no small feat. This accomplishment speaks to our dedication to continuous improvement and exceptional customer service, as well as the strength of our relationship with TTI.”

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust honored with TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Europe - https://bit.ly/2CxBMKH