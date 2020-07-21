Paris, 21 July 2020

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on 30 June 2020 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

35,000 shares

37,439,570.39 euros in cash

During the first half of 2020, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

2,222 purchases, for a total volume of 295,272 shares and a total amount of 102,475,965.15 euros

2,572 sales, for a total volume of 298,272 shares and a total amount of 105,655,769.15 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

40,000 shares

32,476,235.80 euros in cash





PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Total 2,222 295,272 102,475,965.15 Total 2,572 298,272 105,655,769.15 27/01/2020 6 1,000 400,000.00 28/01/2020 24 1,000 409,001.10 30/01/2020 11 2,000 798,500.00 03/02/2020 6 1,000 397,000.00 31/01/2020 31 3,000 1,188,300.00 04/02/2020 53 5,000 2,028,412.10 03/02/2020 4 1,000 393,100.00 05/02/2020 16 2,000 831,250.00 24/02/2020 28 4,000 1,536,800.00 12/02/2020 34 4,000 1,681,179.80 25/02/2020 35 3,000 1,145,300.00 26/02/2020 150 14,000 5,342,056.45 26/02/2020 171 12,000 4,463,200.00 27/02/2020 43 3,000 1,125,094.80 27/02/2020 113 16,000 5,948,200.00 28/02/2020 93 11,000 4,025,700.00 28/02/2020 82 5,000 1,778,000.00 02/03/2020 34 4,000 1,516,207.00 02/03/2020 53 4,000 1,476,788.15 03/03/2020 57 4,000 1,543,000.00 03/03/2020 44 2,000 753,945.95 04/03/2020 22 2,000 770,000.00 05/03/2020 43 6,000 2,272,600.00 05/03/2020 48 2,000 776,000.00 06/03/2020 105 10,000 3,621,300.00 09/03/2020 14 2,000 686,800.00 09/03/2020 49 8,000 2,708,000.00 10/03/2020 49 9,000 3,152,600.00 10/03/2020 44 10,000 3,403,600.00 11/03/2020 4 2,000 678,000.00 11/03/2020 2 2,000 664,000.00 12/03/2020 15 6,000 1,886,000.00 12/03/2020 80 18,000 5,458,897.55 13/03/2020 71 9,000 2,947,730.90 13/03/2020 17 4,000 1,252,000.00 16/03/2020 42 8,000 2,384,042.35 16/03/2020 73 8,000 2,319,198.45 17/03/2020 21 6,000 1,856,000.00 18/03/2020 110 12,000 3,491,955.20 19/03/2020 143 10,000 2,933,490.75 19/03/2020 40 8,000 2,281,400.00 20/03/2020 25 10,000 3,165,200.00 23/03/2020 11 2,000 600,000.00 23/03/2020 11 4,000 1,238,800.00 26/03/2020 2 2,000 690,000.00 24/03/2020 53 8,000 2,658,823.25 27/03/2020 24 6,000 2,068,000.00 25/03/2020 31 8,000 2,846,853.90 30/03/2020 37 6,000 2,030,000.00 26/03/2020 12 4,000 1,431,600.00 31/03/2020 105 9,000 3,071,000.00 30/03/2020 60 8,000 2,773,240.20 01/04/2020 37 4,000 1,304,000.00 31/03/2020 23 2,000 710,000.00 02/04/2020 16 1,500 478,550.00 02/04/2020 26 1,500 486,650.00 03/04/2020 47 3,000 974,300.00 03/04/2020 40 3,000 981,850.60 07/04/2020 15 2,000 692,000.00 06/04/2020 61 8,000 2,716,232.70 08/04/2020 4 2,006 688,056.80 07/04/2020 26 2,000 700,000.00 09/04/2020 20 4,000 1,368,000.00 08/04/2020 3 2,006 692,100.00 15/04/2020 23 8,000 2,755,000.00 09/04/2020 37 6,000 2,094,000.00 16/04/2020 8 2,000 684,000.00 14/04/2020 16 4,000 1,411,200.00 20/04/2020 6 2,000 705,000.00 16/04/2020 14 4,000 1,384,000.00 21/04/2020 4 4,000 1,406,000.00 17/04/2020 20 4,000 1,438,000.00 23/04/2020 51 3,000 1,048,425.00 20/04/2020 1 2,000 720,900.00 24/04/2020 11 6,000 2,054,000.00 22/04/2020 6 2,000 705,900.00 29/04/2020 7 4,000 1,409,000.00 24/04/2020 10 2,000 692,200.00 30/04/2020 42 8,000 2,842,600.00 27/04/2020 73 6,000 2,096,300.00 04/05/2020 100 5,000 1,695,831.05 28/04/2020 13 4,000 1,428,400.00 05/05/2020 23 1,000 337,900.00 29/04/2020 27 4,000 1,428,000.00 06/05/2020 28 3,500 1,181,900.00 30/04/2020 28 2,000 723,200.00 11/05/2020 6 4,000 1,391,000.00 05/05/2020 70 5,000 1,711,020.00 12/05/2020 1 2,000 693,700.00 06/05/2020 20 1,500 509,750.00 13/05/2020 31 10,000 3,387,400.00 07/05/2020 90 3,500 1,201,925.00 14/05/2020 29 6,000 1,971,200.00 08/05/2020 17 500 176,109.90 20/05/2020 10 1,000 353,000.00 11/05/2020 7 2,000 708,000.00 21/05/2020 13 1,000 356,550.00 12/05/2020 7 2,000 699,600.00 22/05/2020 18 1,265 444,015.00 14/05/2020 7 4,000 1,324,000.00 29/05/2020 23 3,500 1,320,073.00 15/05/2020 54 2,000 664,151.15 04/06/2020 6 1,000 389,000.00 18/05/2020 164 13,000 4,455,050.00 08/06/2020 18 4,000 1,588,000.00 19/05/2020 9 1,000 355,000.00 09/06/2020 4 1,000 392,500.00 20/05/2020 45 2,000 721,883.50 11/06/2020 61 12,000 4,594,523.00 21/05/2020 20 1,000 360,000.00 12/06/2020 34 1,501 565,021.00 25/05/2020 28 2,000 720,213.60 15/06/2020 53 2,500 921,616.30 26/05/2020 2 1,000 366,000.00 18/06/2020 28 4,000 1,505,700.00 27/05/2020 33 2,000 742,341.40 22/06/2020 2 1,000 376,000.00 28/05/2020 25 3,000 1,144,400.00 24/06/2020 23 4,000 1,531,850.00 01/06/2020 32 1,765 670,751.10 25/06/2020 10 3,000 1,125,500.00 02/06/2020 19 3,000 1,153,600.00 26/06/2020 15 500 193,975.00 03/06/2020 26 3,000 1,174,900.00 29/06/2020 27 2,000 769,000.00 04/06/2020 5 1,000 391,000.00 30/06/2020 48 3,000 1,167,693.70 05/06/2020 10 5,000 2,003,100.00 09/06/2020 2 1,000 398,500.00 12/06/2020 14 1,501 574,380.00 15/06/2020 38 1,500 557,530.45 16/06/2020 2 1,000 377,000.00 18/06/2020 10 1,000 380,102.00 19/06/2020 13 5,000 1,923,450.00 22/06/2020 7 2,000 762,000.00 23/06/2020 67 7,000 2,707,357.60 24/06/2020 4 1,000 385,500.00 25/06/2020 39 5,000 1,914,431.10 26/06/2020 50 2,000 781,356.45 29/06/2020 31 2,000 777,800.00 30/06/2020 50 3,500 1,370,550.00

