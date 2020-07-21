Stamford, Connecticut, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent automation strategies for managing contact centers and leveraging data will be explored by experts from ISG, Re:infer, IPsoft and NICE in the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Opportunities for enterprises to embed intelligent automation into contact center operations and drive sustainable change will be discussed by Wayne Butterfield, director and global head of ISG intelligent automation solutions; Dr. Ed Challis, co-founder and CEO, Re:infer; Serkan Ibrahim, director, IPsoft, and Maor Revah, head of business development, NICE, during the live, hour-long session, “Using Intelligent Automation in the Contact Center,” at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, Thursday, July 23.

“Many organizations have long struggled to manage the huge amounts of data that flow through the contact center. Since the beginning of the pandemic, contact center employees have been even more challenged to maintain customer satisfaction in difficult circumstances,” Butterfield said. “In response, customer contact centers that have already started their intelligent automation journeys have been rewarded, while many others have been convinced to embrace intelligent automation.

Intelligent automation can address common contact center challenges by helping users quickly and efficiently understand, automate and respond to customer demand and increase competitive advantage, Butterfield said. With properly deployed technologies in place, users can see what is driving spikes in demand, prove automation initiatives have delivered as expected, use digital assistants to support their staff and customers, and benefit from technologies like virtual agents, text analytics, desktop analytics and agent assistants

“Today’s intelligent automation creates business value through data, pattern recognition and visuals, and by automating manual, repetitive work,” Butterfield said. “We are delighted to be joined by experts with Re:infer, IPsoft and NICE, who together cover the spectrum of contact center solutions, from analytics and insights to find value opportunities, to automating relevant queries out of the contact center and into the enterprise, to automated desktop assistance that reduces total contact handling times. We look forward to an informative and valuable discussion.”

To register for the ISG Smartalks™ webinar, visit the event website.

