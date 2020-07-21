LIVERMORE, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) announced today that it has changed the date of its previously announced earnings release and will now report financial results for its 2020 fiscal second quarter on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's conference call on the Investors section of the company's web site at www.formfactor.com . A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The telephone replay will be available through August 6, 2020, 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering confirmation code 5971788. Additionally, the replay will be available on the Investors section of our website, www.formfactor.com .



FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www. formfactor .com .



