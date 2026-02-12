FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences.

Susquehanna 15th Annual Technology Conference

Location: Lotte New York Palace

Date: February 26, 2026

Format: 1:1’s Only

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Location: The Palace Hotel, San Francisco

Date: March 2, 2026

Format: 1:1’s Only

2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference

Location: New York Hilton Midtown

Date: March 11, 2026

Format: 1:1’s Only

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

