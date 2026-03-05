FormFactor to Host Upcoming Investor Day

LIVERMORE, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies enabling next-generation semiconductor innovation, today announced that it will host its Investor Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.

Location: Nasdaq MarketSite at 151 W 43rd Street, 10th Floor

Date & Time: May 11th, 2026 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Eastern Time

During the event, members of FormFactor’s executive leadership team will provide an in‑depth review of FormFactor’s strategic priorities, long‑term growth opportunities, operational initiatives, and financial targets.

A live webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of FormFactor’s website at www.formfactor.com.

A replay of the webcast will also be accessible following the event.

If you are an institutional investor or a financial analyst interested in attending this event in person, please contact ir@formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

