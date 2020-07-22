NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChoiceWORX , the AI-fueled digital labor platform company for enterprise IT service and support, today announced a strategic investment round led by Tech Council Ventures with participation by Front Row Fund and IDEA Fund Partners . ChoiceWORX’s funding will be used to accelerate hiring, product development and to build a global network of channel partners, as the company emerges from stealth and expands its Fortune 500 customer base. The company also announced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) industry pioneer and ChoiceWORX Co-Founder Frank Casale has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer.



Enterprise IT automation has been growing rapidly , and adoption has been further accelerated in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis as companies look to better manage and reduce their dependence on human labor, increase efficiency, and further reduce spending. The increase in automation is placing more complex and demanding challenges on traditional support organizations. The ChoiceWORX AI-as-a-Service platform solutions automate IT service and support effectively replacing service desk personnel and enabling enterprises to significantly reduce costs and the labor required to deliver exceptional service and support.

Leveraging over 20 years of experience, Sam Gross , CEO and Chief Product Officer of ChoiceWORX, recognized the benefits of automating the monitoring and remediation of end-point devices and RPA bots. The company was founded in 2017 with the goal of simplifying IT services and bypassing traditional forms of IT support. ChoiceWORX uses cloud-based AI to determine and remediate IT service and support problems without the need for human service desk intervention. Having worked with several leading Fortune 500 enterprise companies, ChoiceWORX is now launching its Apptinuum end-user device and Robotinuum RPA bot management and repair solutions.

“CIOs, CTOs, and heads of digital transformation are struggling to deliver high quality 24/7 automated help desk and service desk support and trying to address the monitoring, management, and repair of their RPA bots. These challenges validate our business model and the market need for the ChoiceWORX AI platform offerings,” said Sam Gross, Founder and CEO of ChoiceWORX. “We are energized and grateful for the strong support from our investors and their domain expertise. And we are excited to appoint Frank Casale, who brings a wealth of AI and RPA expertise as the Founder and Chairman of IRPA AI, to be our Chief Revenue Officer as we look to rapidly expand the company’s footprint and meet growing client demand.”

“The market doesn’t need another software solution,” Frank Casale, Co-Founder, and CRO, ChoiceWORX. “Business leaders are looking for alternatives to labor arbitrage. ChoiceWORX’s AI platforms emulate the knowledge worker with zero human intervention. Our products are smart, sophisticated, and proactive in delivering efficiency and making repairs at machine speed for help desk, service desk, and RPA bot issues. They help dramatically lower labor costs and increase customer satisfaction and the entire user experience. I am excited to join the team as ChoiceWORX redefines how work gets done.”

“ChoiceWORX and its team of expert industry insiders have developed a powerful and disruptive platform that leverages AI-as-a-Service to significantly reduce labor dependency, employee turnover, error, and even bias,” said Stephen Socolof, Managing Partner at Tech Council Ventures and ChoiceWORX board member. “ChoiceWORX has a massive opportunity with its cloud-first approach to IT services and support and is well-positioned to deliver the IT operation automation needs of every business in a post-coronavirus world.”

David Haines, Managing Partner, Front Row Fund joins Stephen Socolof as a newly appointed ChoiceWORX board member.

