Ørsted expands Atos’ APAC and European mission-critical communications contract to support renewable energy goals in the US

Paris, France and Irving, Texas, July 22, 2020 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, today announced it has been selected by Ørsted , a global leader in offshore wind recognized as ‘ the most sustainable company in the world’ , to implement mission-critical communications solutions1 for a fast, secure system to aid Ørsted in its goal of delivering clean, reliable energy for the environment and local East coast communities in the United States.

With its strong footprint in the United States, Atos meets Ørsted's requirements. Atos is already supporting the offshore wind leader in the APAC region and in Europe, and this new agreement further recognizes Atos' expertise in mission-critical communications.

As part of this contract, Atos will be responsible for the whole critical communications value chain: from engineering and design, to installation, testing and commissioning, and a 5-year maintenance support. The solution will include:

Professional Mobile Radio system,

Marine and aviation communication system,

Marine and aviation tracking system,

Microwave links,

Network management and a

Voice dispatching system

“We are proud to support Ørsted in its production of green electricity, and in securing its offshore wind turbines in the Unites States, in addition to its farms in Europe and Asia. Our experts in critical communication constantly strive to provide the best services to Ørsted, and it is on this basis of trust and excellence that we strengthen our long-term relationship.”, said Cyril Dujardin, Atos Senior VP, Mission-Critical Systems, Big Data & Security. “Atos puts safety and decarbonization at the heart of its business approach, with strong commitments, and is proud to support companies that have chosen to develop renewable energies.”

Both companies have signed an exclusive agreement which covers current and future Ørsted offshore windfarms projects in the US region.

More information about Atos’ critical communication solutions for the industry, IoT, and for missions: https://atos.net/en/solutions/critical-communications-systems-ccs .

1 Based on TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) technology





