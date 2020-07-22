HAMPSTEAD, Md., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $1,879,362, or $0.63 per common share, compared to $2,322,108, or $0.79 per common share, for the same period in 2019. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $1,036,055, or $0.35 per common share, compared to $1,225,821, or $0.42 per common share, for the same period in 2019. As previously announced, the Company entered into a definitive agreement on March 6, 2020 to acquire Carroll Bancorp, Inc. Significant one-time costs will be incurred in connection with the acquisition. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company incurred $165,096 and $344,920, respectively, of such costs. The table below provides a comparison of the Company’s results with and without the acquisition costs and the prior year.



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Excluding Excluding As Reported Acquisition Costs As Reported As Reported Acquisition Costs As Reported Income before taxes $ 1,266,626 $ 1,431,722 $ 1,448,629 $ 2,262,849 $ 2,607,769 $ 2,798,892 Income taxes 230,571 276,001 222,808 383,487 478,400 476,784 Net income $ 1,036,055 $ 1,155,721 $ 1,225,821 $ 1,879,362 $ 2,129,369 $ 2,322,108 Earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.42 $ 0.63 $ 0.72 $ 0.79 Return on average assets 0.85% 0.94% 1.14% 0.80% 0.91% 1.09% Return on average equity 8.05% 8.98% 10.34% 7.39% 8.38% 9.92%



Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $175,192 higher than for the same period in 2019 due to a $42.9 million increase in average interest earning assets to $450.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $407.9 million for the same period in 2019, offset by a decline in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.44% in the 2020 period from 3.70% in the 2019 period. The net yield declined because the yield on loans and investments decreased 31 basis points to 4.25% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from 4.56% for the same period in 2019 as a result of the Federal Reserve rate cuts and our origination of $31 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans that are earning 1.00%. Our cost of deposits and borrowings of 1.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 4 basis points lower than the cost of 1.11% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. We expect the cost of funds to continue to decline over the remainder of 2020 because we have significantly reduced rates on many of our deposit products. The provision for loan losses totaled $475,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $462,000 over the same period in 2019, as a result of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest income increased by $194,599 in the six months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 primarily as a result of a $306,769 increase in mortgage banking income and a $210,150 decrease in the write down of other real estate owned, offset by a $197,175 decrease in bank owned life insurance income, a $75,900 decrease in the gain on the sale of SBA loans, and a $41,962 decrease in service charges. Noninterest expense was $443,834 higher in the six months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 due primarily to the aforementioned acquisition costs of 344,920 and usual salary and benefit increases of $125,852, offset by a decrease in occupancy, furniture and equipment costs of $21,236. Income taxes declined by $93,297 during the six months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 due to lower income before taxes and a higher percentage of tax-exempt revenue.

Total assets increased to $504 million at June 30, 2020 from $442 million at December 31, 2019. Loans increased to $384 million at June 30, 2020 from $359 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in loans was due primarily to the origination of $31 million of PPP loans. Investment in debt securities increased to $73 million at June 30, 2020 from $56 million at December 31, 2019. Deposits increased to $431 million at June 30, 2020 from $377 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was due to an inflow of funds from depositors who abandoned riskier investments for the safety of a bank and to the aforementioned PPP loans. The majority of PPP loans were made to existing customers, so the loan proceeds were deposited in checking accounts. In many cases, the customer has not withdrawn the PPP funds. The book value of the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. was $17.23 per share at June 30, 2020, compared to $16.63 per share at December 31, 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been wreaking havoc on the U.S. economy. The full impact and its effect on the banking industry will not be known for several quarters, but will be significant. The Bank is providing relief to our borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank had granted 90-day payment deferrals on 107 loans totalling $109.2 million, which is approximately 30% of the portfolio. The 90-day deferral period has ended for most of the loans and approximately 15 loans totaling $27.8 million will be seeking a second 90-day deferral. In addition, as mentioned previously, the Bank has made a significant amount of PPP loans to customers.

James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented “While the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, we are happy to report that our employees are healthy and that most of our borrowers are weathering the storm. Our customers have adapted to the new ways we all have to conduct business. We are pleased to have helped many of our borrowers with payment deferrals and/or PPP loans. Our acquisition of Carroll Community Bank continues to proceed. We expect the closing to occur in the third quarter.”

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919, and is currently celebrating over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30 and Route 795 corridors from Owings Mills, Maryland to the Pennsylvania State line. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, and Westminster. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.





Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 26,517,065 $ 6,664,307 Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 476,565 2,457,045 Cash and cash equivalents 26,993,630 9,121,352 Certificates of deposit in other banks 1,600,000 100,000 Securities available for sale 50,595,971 36,531,774 Securities held to maturity 22,092,361 19,510,018 Equity security at fair value 550,806 532,321 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 611,300 376,200 Mortgage loans held for sale 1,473,976 242,000 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,136,712 and 2,593,715 383,769,692 359,382,843 Premises and equipment 5,041,743 5,036,851 Accrued interest receivable 1,724,532 1,019,540 Deferred income taxes 745,539 1,036,078 Bank owned life insurance 7,230,699 7,145,477 Other assets 2,062,869 2,180,644 $ 504,493,118 $ 442,215,098 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 85,951,086 $ 60,659,015 Interest-bearing 345,210,014 315,954,299 Total deposits 431,161,100 376,613,314 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 11,250,921 10,958,118 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 5,000,000 - Accrued interest payable 309,006 346,214 Other liabilities 5,206,034 4,843,936 452,927,061 392,761,582 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,991,963 in 2020 and 2,974,019 in 2019 29,920 29,740 Additional paid-in capital 28,054,158 27,812,991 Retained earnings 22,674,059 21,568,161 Accumulated other comprehensive income 807,920 42,624 51,566,057 49,453,516 $ 504,493,118 $ 442,215,098





Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 4,393,267 $ 4,172,235 $ 8,715,921 $ 8,332,321 Investment securities - taxable 191,255 222,272 401,761 397,108 Investment securities - tax exempt 154,699 143,125 298,783 281,213 Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 16,007 121,824 48,799 196,350 Total interest income 4,755,228 4,659,456 9,465,264 9,206,992 Interest expense Deposits 832,464 885,246 1,738,663 1,660,777 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 39,496 28,423 77,690 53,722 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 12,865 11,195 12,974 31,748 Total interest expense 884,825 924,864 1,829,327 1,746,247 Net interest income 3,870,403 3,734,592 7,635,937 7,460,745 Provision for loan losses 350,000 - 475,000 13,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,520,403 3,734,592 7,160,937 7,447,745 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 117,658 166,115 276,213 318,175 Mortgage banking income 350,110 72,879 412,367 105,598 Bank owned life insurance income 43,211 242,012 85,223 282,398 Unrealized gain on equity security 4,535 6,911 13,045 14,756 Write down of other real estate owned - (210,150 ) - (210,150 ) Gain on sale of SBA loans 63,635 9,520 63,635 139,535 Other fees and commissions 29,077 35,946 59,745 65,317 Total noninterest income 608,226 323,233 910,228 715,629 Noninterest expense Salaries 1,296,278 1,309,007 2,651,197 2,635,790 Employee benefits 359,450 314,145 806,554 696,109 Occupancy 185,394 190,543 368,546 404,963 Furniture and equipment 165,812 155,933 326,261 311,080 Acquisition 165,096 - 344,920 - Other 689,973 639,568 1,310,838 1,316,540 Total noninterest expense 2,862,003 2,609,196 5,808,316 5,364,482 Income before income taxes 1,266,626 1,448,629 2,262,849 2,798,892 Income taxes 230,571 222,808 383,487 476,784 Net income $ 1,036,055 $ 1,225,821 $ 1,879,362 $ 2,322,108 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.42 $ 0.63 $ 0.79



