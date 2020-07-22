Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 39 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
22 July 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 15 – 21 July 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|16,592
|22,934,310
|15 July 2020
|50
|1,815.20
|90,760
|16 July 2020
|30
|1,808.67
|54,260
|17 July 2020
|100
|1,793.80
|179,380
|20 July 2020
|75
|1,830.91
|137,318
|21 July 2020
|75
|1,824.61
|136,846
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|16,922
|23,532,875
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|219,275
|312,933,084
|15 July 2020
|400
|2,041.65
|816,660
|16 July 2020
|400
|2,029.57
|811,828
|17 July 2020
|600
|2,020.92
|1,212,552
|20 July 2020
|500
|2,075.75
|1,037,875
|21 July 2020
|500
|2,062.72
|1,031,360
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|221,675
|317,843,359
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 16,922 A shares and 288,103 B shares corresponding to 1.39 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 15 – 21 July 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
