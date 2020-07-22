Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 39 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

22 July 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 15 – 21 July 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]16,592 22,934,310
15 July 2020501,815.2090,760
16 July 2020301,808.6754,260
17 July 20201001,793.80179,380
20 July 2020751,830.91137,318
21 July 2020751,824.61136,846
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)16,922 23,532,875


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]219,275 312,933,084
15 July 20204002,041.65816,660
16 July 20204002,029.57811,828
17 July 20206002,020.921,212,552
20 July 20205002,075.751,037,875
21 July 20205002,062.721,031,360
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)221,675 317,843,359

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 16,922 A shares and 288,103 B shares corresponding to 1.39 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 15 – 21 July 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

