Management Board of the Joint Stock Company Olainfarm, unitary registration number: 40003007246, registered address: Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, LV-2114, announces that on July 08th, 2020, request to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders has been received from shareholder OLFIM OÜ, registration number: 14601045, registered address: Harju maakond, Kuusalu vald, Pudisoo küla, Männimäe, 74626, Estonia, representing 7.79% of the share capital of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm.
Management Board of Joint Stock Copany Olainfarm based on the shareholder’s request in accordance with the article 270 of the Commercial law hereby convenes and announces that Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm will be held on September 22nd, 2020, at 15:00 at the premises of JSC Olainfarm in Olaine, Rupnicu iela 5.
Agenda:
Registration of the shareholders will take place on the day of the meeting, i.e. September 22nd, 2020, - from 14:00 until 14:45 on the venue.
The total number of shares and the total number of the voting shares of JSC „Olainfarm” is 14 085 078.
Date of the record for participation of the shareholders in the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of JSC „Olainfarm” is September 14th, 2020. Only those who are the shareholders at the date of record have the right to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on September 22nd, 2020 at 15:00, with the number of shares held by them at the date of record.
Shareholders may participate in the General Meeting of shareholders either in person or with a legal representative or represented through a power of attorney:
Shareholders have the following rights:
Shareholders may see the draft resolutions of the Extraordinary general Meeting of Shareholders from September 08th, 2020, on the webpage of JSC „Olainfarm” http://www.olainfarm.com, webpage of the system of Official Central Storage System of Regulated Information http://www.csri.investinfo.lv and the webpage of JSC „NASDAQ Riga” http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com, but on the day of the Extraordinary General Meeting - at the venue.
The form of the power of attorney is available at webpage of JSC „Olainfarm” http://www.olainfarm.com, web-page of the system of Official Central Storage System of Regulated Information http://www.csri.investinfo.lv and the webpage of JSC „NASDAQ Riga” http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com.
Shareholders are advised to be responsible and to respect the national epidemiological safety measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 infection, as well as to read the information published on the website of JSC Olainfarm www.olainfarm.com about the safety measures which will be applied during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to limit the spread of the Covid-19 infection. JSC Olainfarm asks persons with signs of an acute respiratory disease or persons for whom self-isolation, home quarantine, or isolation has been specified not attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. In this case the shareholders are invited to authorize a representative who is not subject to the above mentioned circumstances. As part of the security measures, the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm invites the shareholders to authorize no more than one person to represent them at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
JSC Olainfarm informs that upon entry into force of any government's prohibition on gathering or other restrictions which does not allow the organization or conduct of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, JSC Olainfarm and its shareholders are obliged to act in accordance with applicable government decisions.
JSC "Olainfarm" is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in the production of medicines and chemical pharmaceutical products. The basic principle of the company's activity is to produce reliable and efficient products of the highest quality for Latvia and the whole world. Currently, the products of JSC Olainfarm are exported to more than 50 countries and territories of the world, including the Baltic States, Russia, other CIS countries, Europe, North America, Asian countries and Australia.
In Olaine, on July 22nd, 2020
Management Board of Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm”
Additional information:
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com
