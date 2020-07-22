Management Board of the Joint Stock Company Olainfarm, unitary registration number: 40003007246, registered address: Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, LV-2114, announces that on July 08th, 2020, request to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders has been received from shareholder OLFIM OÜ, registration number: 14601045, registered address: Harju maakond, Kuusalu vald, Pudisoo küla, Männimäe, 74626, Estonia, representing 7.79% of the share capital of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm.



Management Board of Joint Stock Copany Olainfarm based on the shareholder’s request in accordance with the article 270 of the Commercial law hereby convenes and announces that Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm will be held on September 22nd, 2020, at 15:00 at the premises of JSC Olainfarm in Olaine, Rupnicu iela 5.

Agenda:

Recall of the Council and Election of the new Council; Recall of the Auditing committee and election of the new Auditing committee;

Registration of the shareholders will take place on the day of the meeting, i.e. September 22nd, 2020, - from 14:00 until 14:45 on the venue.

The total number of shares and the total number of the voting shares of JSC „Olainfarm” is 14 085 078.



Date of the record for participation of the shareholders in the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of JSC „Olainfarm” is September 14th, 2020. Only those who are the shareholders at the date of record have the right to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on September 22nd, 2020 at 15:00, with the number of shares held by them at the date of record.

Shareholders may participate in the General Meeting of shareholders either in person or with a legal representative or represented through a power of attorney:

Upon registration the shareholders must present either the passport or other identity document;

Upon regsitration the representatives of the shareholders must present the passport or other identity document, submit a written power of attorney issued by the represented shareholder (the form of the power of attorney is available at JSC Olainfarm website http://www.olainfarm.com , website of the system of Central Storage of Regulated Information http://www.oricgs.lv and at website of JSC NASDAQ Riga http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com ) or the legal representative has to present a document confirming the authorzation.

Shareholders have the following rights:

shareholders that represents at least 1/20 of the share capital of the JSC Olainfarm have the right within 7 days after the announcement is published to request the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm to include additional issues in the agenda. Shareholders who request inclusion of additional issues in the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders must submit to the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm draft decisions on the issues to be included in the agenda upon their request or explanations on issues, which are not subject to decisions;

within 7 days after the publishing of this announcement, submit draft decisions on issues of agenda. Shareholders have the right to submit draft decisions on the issues included in the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders during the meeting, if all draft resolutions already submitted to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders have been reviewed and rejected;

should the shareholder submit request at least 7 days before the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Management Board shall at least 3 days before the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders provide the requested information about the issues included in the agenda.

Shareholders may see the draft resolutions of the Extraordinary general Meeting of Shareholders from September 08th, 2020, on the webpage of JSC „Olainfarm” http://www.olainfarm.com , webpage of the system of Official Central Storage System of Regulated Information http://www.csri.investinfo.lv and the webpage of JSC „NASDAQ Riga” http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com , but on the day of the Extraordinary General Meeting - at the venue.

The form of the power of attorney is available at webpage of JSC „Olainfarm” http://www.olainfarm.com , web-page of the system of Official Central Storage System of Regulated Information http://www.csri.investinfo.lv and the webpage of JSC „NASDAQ Riga” http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

Shareholders are advised to be responsible and to respect the national epidemiological safety measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 infection, as well as to read the information published on the website of JSC Olainfarm www.olainfarm.com about the safety measures which will be applied during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to limit the spread of the Covid-19 infection. JSC Olainfarm asks persons with signs of an acute respiratory disease or persons for whom self-isolation, home quarantine, or isolation has been specified not attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. In this case the shareholders are invited to authorize a representative who is not subject to the above mentioned circumstances. As part of the security measures, the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm invites the shareholders to authorize no more than one person to represent them at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

JSC Olainfarm informs that upon entry into force of any government's prohibition on gathering or other restrictions which does not allow the organization or conduct of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, JSC Olainfarm and its shareholders are obliged to act in accordance with applicable government decisions.

JSC "Olainfarm" is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in the production of medicines and chemical pharmaceutical products. The basic principle of the company's activity is to produce reliable and efficient products of the highest quality for Latvia and the whole world. Currently, the products of JSC Olainfarm are exported to more than 50 countries and territories of the world, including the Baltic States, Russia, other CIS countries, Europe, North America, Asian countries and Australia.

In Olaine, on July 22nd, 2020

Management Board of Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm”

Additional information:

Jānis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Phone: +371 29178878

Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachment