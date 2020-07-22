Rovio Entertainment Corporation – Repurchase of own shares on 22 July 2020
Rovio Entertainment Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 July 2020 AT 18:45 EET
In the Nasdaq Helsinki
Date 22 July 2020
Exchange transaction Buy
Share trading code ROVIO
Amount, shares 19367
Average price/share, EUR 5,736190
Total cost, EUR 111092,80
ROVIO now holds a total of 7 184 812 own shares (ROVIO) including the shares repurchased on 22 July 2020.
On behalf of Rovio Entertainment Corporation
OP Corporate Bank Plc
Marko Niemi Ville Viertola
Further information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
+358 207 888 300
RovioIR@rovio.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.rovio.com
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)
Attachment
Rovio Entertainment Corp.
Espoo, FINLAND
Rovio Entertainment Corporation LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: