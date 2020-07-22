SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savari, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based auto tech company and pioneer of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications technology for smart infrastructure, and Swift Navigation, a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and precise positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, today announced a partnership to foster and promote technology to improve position accuracy for V2X applications. Using Swift Navigation’s Skylark™ precise positioning service and Starling® positioning engine, Savari’s V2X software stack will benefit from improved positioning accuracy, enhancing the reliability of V2X content. This capability of centimeter-accurate precision navigation will open new opportunities in automotive safety applications and traffic management and enhance Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, collaborative maneuvering and autonomous driving.



Skylark is built for autonomy at scale and delivers lane-level precision, with safety-of-life integrity required by mass-market automotive and autonomous applications. Skylark is a scalable network delivering a continuous stream—via the cloud—of robust, reliable, multi-constellation, multi-frequency corrections, with the security, accuracy and integrity required for safety and autonomy.

The Savari and Swift technology integration brings real-time corrections to the onboard V2X unit, using PC5 or DSRC, to improve position accuracy capabilities. The exchange of information between vehicles helps avoid accidents, and information exchanges to road infrastructure improve traffic efficiency. This communication contains critical information about the position, speed and heading of vehicles. A vehicle needs to trust these incoming messages and the more precise and reliable the information, the more V2X systems will benefit end users as they navigate intersections and avoid obstacles. Customers will also benefit from improved positioning and dead-reckoning performance in challenging environments such as urban canyons, tunnels and parking lots.

New Level of Accuracy, New Level of Application

Over the years, Savari has developed significant experience with V2V, V2I and V2P applications. Those applications have been deployed in the US, Europe and China. Incorporating Skylark and Starling, Savari expects to improve the reliability and accuracy of its current V2X applications and to introduce new advanced applications including collaborative maneuvering, platooning and autonomous capabilities.

"Savari's expertise in C-V2X in-vehicle software and infrastructure platforms puts us in a great position to look at the V2X landscape in a holistic way and deliver value to our customers. With this partnership, we are now able to transmit precise position information to other vehicles, infrastructure and pedestrians," said Ravi Puvvala, CEO of Savari, Inc. “Given the close integration between the Savari stack and vehicle kinematics systems, the combined Swift and Savari solution will greatly improve system availability and position performance. This solution is scalable and available in the US, Europe and Asia as the coverage area of the Skylark network continues to expand globally.”

“The integration of Swift’s precise positioning solutions into Savari’s V2X stack enables a vehicle to receive trustworthy lane-level accurate position information,” added Joel Gibson, Executive Vice President of Automotive at Swift Navigation. “This will significantly improve the capability of a number of V2X applications, improving road safety and traffic efficiency.”

About Swift Navigation

Swift Navigation provides precise positioning solutions for automotive, autonomous vehicle, mobile and mass-market applications. What began as the GNSS industry’s first low-cost, high-accuracy, real-time kinematic (RTK) receiver has evolved into a Swift Navigation ecosystem of positioning solutions for autonomous applications. From the nationwide GNSS corrections delivered from the cloud by the Skylark™ precise positioning service, the hardware-independent, integrated software solution that is the Starling® positioning engine to the centimeter-level accurate Piksi® Multi and ruggedized Duro® and Duro Inertial RTK receivers, Swift Navigation is enabling a future of autonomous vehicles to navigate and understand the world. Learn more online at swiftnav.com, follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

About Savari, Inc.

Savari’s V2X solutions make the world’s roadways safer and smarter. The company’s software and hardware solutions have enabled the auto industry for over a decade in research and in production systems. With its beginnings in onboard vehicle solutions, the company has constantly evolved its product portfolio to take advantage of the rapidly changing cellular eco-system with its infrastructure solutions. Today, Savari’s V2X solutions span on-board, road infrastructure, and cloud-based offerings. Savari is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA and has a global team in the EU as well as APAC regions. Learn more at savari.net .

