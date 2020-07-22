RUSTON, La., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) ("Origin" or the "Company"), the holding company for Origin Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This represents an increase of $4.2 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and a decrease of $7.3 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $0.21, up $0.18 from the linked quarter and down $0.31 from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings for the quarter was $27.1 million, a 44.0% increase on a linked quarter basis, and a 59.2% increase on a prior year quarter basis, while the efficiency ratio declined to 58.5%, a 722 basis point decrease from the linked quarter.



“I am extremely proud of how our employees have risen to meet each and every challenge that has come our way in 2020, and how they continue to make decisions that reflect the values and purpose that have been our foundation for more than a century,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “As we continue to work through the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Origin remains focused on achieving our goals and strategically positioning the Company to provide long-term value to customers, shareholders, employees and communities.”

Financial Highlights

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $5.0 million, compared to $753,000 for the linked quarter and $12.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





Pre-tax pre-provision earnings hit an historic high of $27.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $18.9 million for the linked quarter and $17.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, were $0.21, compared to $0.03 for the linked quarter and $0.52 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





Provision expense was $21.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to provision expense of $18.5 million for the linked quarter and $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





Growth in total loans held for investment ("LHFI") was robust, totaling $5.31 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $831.0 million, or 18.5%, from March 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.33 billion, or 33.3%, from June 30, 2019. LHFI growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP") loans, net of deferred fees and costs, increased $281.9 million, or 6.3%, compared to March 31, 2020, and $778.5 million, or 19.5%, compared to June 30, 2019.





Total deposits at June 30, 2020, were $5.37 billion, an increase of $816.0 million, or 17.9%, compared to $4.56 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.52 billion, or 39.4%, compared to $3.86 billion, at June 30, 2019.





Book value per common share was $26.16 at June 30, 2020, compared to $25.84 at March 31, 2020. Tangible book value per common share was $24.84 at June 30, 2020, compared to $24.51 at March 31, 2020.





Noninterest income hit a new historic high for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, driven by $10.7 million in mortgage banking revenue for the current quarter compared to $2.8 million for the linked quarter and $3.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





PPP loans, gross of deferred fees and costs, totaled $563.6 million, at June 30, 2020, supporting approximately 63,300 jobs impacted by COVID-19.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)



Origin has continued to meet customers' needs while keeping the safety and well-being of its employees and customers as its top priority. In addition to the COVID-19 precautions referenced in the Company's earnings release for the first quarter of 2020, the Company has enacted a number of additional targeted safety precautions, including requiring employees to wear face masks unless working in an office or location that permits social distancing, enhancing the Company's sanitation protocols, implementing return to work screening protocols following potential exposures and/or subsequent to employee travel as well as other measures consistent with applicable federal, state, and local guidelines to promote the safety and health of the Company’s employees and customers. The Company's offices and branches all remained open during the second quarter, with all drive-thrus fully operational, however, lobby access is by appointment. As of June 30, 2020, approximately 33% of the Company's employees were working remotely. Origin is closely monitoring and re-evaluating the ongoing effects of COVID-19 on the Company, its employees and its customers, as well as federal, state and local guidelines in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

Credit Quality



The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to have a severe impact on the U.S. economy leading to severe unemployment and a recession. Consequently, the deteriorating economic outlook affected the Company’s earnings for the second quarter and caused the Company to significantly increase its allowance for credit losses during the first half of 2020.

The Company recorded provision expense of $21.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to provision expense of $18.5 million for the linked quarter and $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase in provision expense from the linked quarter was driven by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, particularly due to higher levels of unemployment and extensive uncertainty regarding expectations of an economic recovery which extended our estimate of the loss reversion period from 12 months to 18 months, thereby impacting key qualitative factors within the Company's provision model. The increase from June 30, 2019, was primarily driven by the economic uncertainty affecting the key business sectors as discussed below.

Due to the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental efforts to contain it, the Company believes that certain sectors of the U.S. economy may be more affected than others. Some of the sectors that may experience a more significant impact include assisted living, nonessential retail, restaurants, energy and hotels. Excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2020, the Company had $547.6 million, or 11.5%, of its LHFI invested in these sectors and, while the Company has significantly increased its allowance for credit losses in the event the Company's loan portfolio experiences losses in the future, the allowance is a current estimate and may be subject to change. Excluding PPP loans, nonperforming LHFI in these sectors impacted by COVID-19 was $7.6 million at June 30, 2020, while past due LHFI, excluding PPP loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due, as a percentage of LHFI, excluding PPP loans, in these sectors impacted by COVID-19, was 1.3% at June 30, 2020. For more information on Origin’s COVID-19 impacted sectors, please see the Investor Presentation furnished to the SEC on July 22, 2020, and on Origin's website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company had net charge-offs of $6.5 million compared to net charge-offs of $1.1 million for the linked quarter. The Company's net charge-off ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was 0.53%, compared to 0.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Total nonperforming LHFI were $30.0 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $33.0 million and $30.5 million at March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. The reduction in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2020, was positively impacted by our sale of an assisted living loan for $3.2 million and charge-offs of $5.9 million of existing nonperforming loans during the quarter, and was offset by three new nonaccrual loan relationships that totaled $6.7 million at June 30, 2020.

Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of LHFI was 1.33% at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.25% and 0.92% at March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding PPP loans and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total LHFI was 1.75% at June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming LHFI was 234.53% at June 30, 2020, compared to 169.72% and 120.36% at March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was primarily due to the expected impact of COVID-19 on the Company's loan portfolio. Classified assets increased 25.4% to $100.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $80.0 million at March 31, 2020, and $80.1 million at June 20, 2019, primarily due to the deteriorating financial condition of borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding PPP loans, classified loans as a percentage of LHFI and as a percentage of total risk-based capital (at the Origin Bancorp, Inc. level) were 2.02% and 13.46%, respectively, at June 30, 2020, reflecting a small increase from 1.92% and 12.87%, respectively, at June 30, 2019. As more information becomes available, including ongoing evaluation of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its borrowers, the Company will update its allowance analysis, which could lead to further increases to its allowance for credit losses on loans.

Total past due LHFI as a percentage of LHFI, was 0.45% (0.50% excluding PPP loans) at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.14% at March 31, 2020, and 0.80% at June 30, 2019. Past due LHFI have decreased for the comparable periods primarily due to COVID-19 forbearances granted in conjunction with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) despite noncompliance with the loans’ contractual terms.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $46.3 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 8.1%, compared to the linked quarter. The largest factor in the increase was a $3.6 million decrease in deposit costs during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter, combined with a $3.1 million increase in income on PPP loans and $2.0 million increase in income on mortgage warehouse loans. These net interest income benefits were primarily offset by a decrease in interest on all other loan categories due to declining loan yields.

Interest-bearing deposit expense decreased to $6.6 million during the current quarter, compared to $10.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was primarily caused by a reduction in deposit rates. The average cost of savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts decreased to 0.51% for the current quarter, from 1.05% for the linked quarter, which was partially offset by a $188.6 million increase in the average balance of savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposit accounts was primarily due to the Company's efforts to reduce rates on deposit accounts to offset falling interest rates on loans. The average balance of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and other borrowings increased by $359.6 million primarily due to a $300.0 million short-term FHLB advance obtained in March 2020 that matured on June 25, 2020.

The fully tax-equivalent net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.09% for current quarter, a 35 basis point decrease from the linked quarter and a 61 basis point decrease from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the fully tax-equivalent NIM was 3.15%, a 29 basis point decrease from the linked quarter. The yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.65%, a 72 basis point and a 120 basis point decrease compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding PPP loans, the yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.75%, a 62 basis point decrease compared to the linked quarter. The rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was 0.89%, representing a decrease of 48 basis points and 79 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2019, respectively. The Company experienced margin compression on a linked quarter basis primarily caused by decreasing loan yields driven by declining short-term interest rates over the last several quarters. If the current low interest rate environment persists or if interest rates continue to decline, the Company may experience further margin compression due to both maturing assets and floating rate assets repricing at lower rates.

Noninterest Income



Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $19.1 million, an increase of $6.9 million, or 57.1%, from the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily driven by an increase of $7.9 million in mortgage banking revenue and a $851,000 increase in swap fee income, offset by a $883,000 increase in the loss on sales and disposal of other assets.

The 287.0% increase in mortgage banking revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily driven by increases in gain on sale of mortgage loans, reflecting increased volume in the mortgage pipeline due to higher purchases and refinance activity during the quarter. The increase in swap fees was driven by the current low market rate environment that allowed customers to obtain low fixed rates for longer terms using swaps.

The increase in loss on sales and disposals of other assets was primarily due to the decline in value and subsequent write down of two commercial real estate owned properties during the quarter.

Noninterest Expense



Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $38.2 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 5.9%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was largely driven by an increase of $2.1 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, offset by a $328,000 decrease in professional fees for the linked quarter. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense over the linked quarter was primarily due to $1.5 million in incentive compensation allocated to employees for their significant efforts in delivering $563.6 million in PPP loans, gross of deferred loans and fees, during the quarter. Commissions also increased $1.1 million from the linked quarter primarily due to higher mortgage production. Medical self-insurance costs increased $606,000 primarily due to higher medical claims. These increases were offset by $1.5 million of increased cost deferral on loan originations from more than 3,000 PPP loans originated by Origin's bankers.

Professional fees declined on a linked quarter basis, driven by a $278,000 decline in corporate legal costs. Professional fees were generally consistent with the amounts recognized in the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Condition



Loans

Total LHFI at June 30, 2020, were $5.31 billion, an increase of $831.0 million, or 18.5%, compared to $4.48 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.33 billion, or 33.3%, compared to $3.98 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase in LHFI when compared to March 31, 2020, was primarily reflected in commercial and industrial loans and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, which increased $407.0 million and $331.9 million, respectively. The increase in commercial and industrial loans was primarily due to $549.1 million in loans, net of deferred fees and costs, generated under the PPP. The increase in mortgage warehouse lines of credit was primarily due to increased activity due to the low interest rate environment during the quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, average LHFI were $4.92 billion, an increase of $803.9 million, or 19.5%, from $4.12 billion for the linked quarter. The increase in average LHFI was caused by the same drivers discussed in the previous paragraph.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2020, were $5.37 billion, an increase of $816.0 million, or 17.9%, compared to $4.56 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.52 billion, or 39.4%, compared to $3.86 billion, at June 30, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $468.9 million, or 42.0%, compared to the linked quarter and $581.2 million, or 57.9%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Money market and brokered deposits contributed an increase of $227.4 million and $55.7 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter and $512.5 million and $326.7 million, respectively, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, increased by $639.6 million, or 14.8%, over the linked quarter primarily due to an increase of $421.4 million in average noninterest-bearing business deposits. The increase was primarily due to PPP loan proceeds that were deposited into customer accounts.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, average noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total average deposits was 31.8%, compared to 25.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 26.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Borrowings

Average FHLB advances and other borrowings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, increased by $359.6 million, or 120.8%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and increased by $221.1 million, or 50.7% over the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company entered into a $300.0 million short-term FHLB advance with a fixed interest rate of 0.295% in March 2020, that due to the timing of the advance and the maturity date, had a significant impact on the average FHLB advances and other borrowings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The advance matured on June 25, 2020, and the Company replaced a portion of the funds with $113.4 million in borrowings under the PPP Liquidity Facility.

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity was $614.8 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $8.2 million, or 1.3%, compared to $606.6 million at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $30.5 million, or 5.2%, compared to $584.3 million at June 30, 2019. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to net income for the quarter of $5.0 million and other comprehensive income of $4.8 million. The increase from the June 30, 2019, quarter was primarily caused by retained earnings and other comprehensive income during the intervening period, which were partially offset by a stock repurchase transaction in the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Quarterly Financial Data

At and for the three months ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Net interest income $ 46,290 $ 42,810 $ 44,095 $ 44,622 $ 42,969 Provision for credit losses 21,403 18,531 2,377 4,201 1,985 Noninterest income 19,076 12,144 10,818 12,880 11,176 Noninterest expense 38,220 36,097 36,534 35,064 37,095 Income before income tax expense 5,743 326 16,002 18,237 15,065 Income tax (benefit) expense 786 (427 ) 3,175 3,620 2,782 Net income $ 4,957 $ 753 $ 12,827 $ 14,617 $ 12,283 Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") earnings (1) $ 27,146 $ 18,857 $ 18,379 $ 22,438 $ 17,050 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.03 $ 0.55 $ 0.62 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings per common share 0.21 0.03 0.55 0.62 0.52 Dividends declared per common share 0.0925 0.0925 0.0925 0.0925 0.0325 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 23,347,744 23,353,601 23,323,292 23,408,499 23,585,040 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 23,466,326 23,530,212 23,529,862 23,606,956 23,786,646 Balance sheet data Total LHFI $ 5,312,194 $ 4,481,185 $ 4,143,195 $ 4,188,497 $ 3,984,597 Total assets 6,643,909 6,049,638 5,324,626 5,396,928 5,119,625 Total deposits 5,372,222 4,556,246 4,228,612 4,284,317 3,855,012 Total stockholders' equity 614,781 606,631 599,262 588,363 584,293 Performance metrics and capital ratios Yield on LHFI 4.09 % 4.85 % 4.95 % 5.23 % 5.29 % Yield on interest earnings assets 3.65 4.37 4.56 4.81 4.85 Rate on interest bearing deposits 0.79 1.28 1.44 1.59 1.61 Rate on total deposits 0.54 0.95 1.04 1.16 1.19 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.09 3.44 3.58 3.69 3.70 Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent (2) 3.15 N/A N/A N/A N/A Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 3.23 0.50 8.51 9.85 8.54 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.31 0.06 0.97 1.12 0.98 PTPP return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) (1) 17.67 12.41 12.19 15.13 11.86 PTPP return on average assets (annualized) (1) 1.69 1.40 1.38 1.72 1.36 Efficiency ratio (3) 58.47 65.69 66.53 60.98 68.51 Book value per common share $ 26.16 $ 25.84 $ 25.52 $ 25.06 $ 24.58 Tangible book value per common share (1) 24.84 24.51 24.18 23.70 23.22 Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets (4) 10.35 % 10.86 % 11.74 % 11.43 % 11.93 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 10.52 11.04 11.94 11.63 12.13 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 12.92 13.38 12.76 12.45 12.97 Tier 1 leverage ratio (4) 9.10 10.71 10.91 10.88 11.10

____________________________

(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP return on average stockholders' equity, PTPP return on average assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see page 14.

(2) Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest earning assets, and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.

(3) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

(4) June 30, 2020, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.









Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

Three months ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Interest and fees on loans $ 50,722 $ 50,049 $ 52,331 $ 53,932 $ 51,461 Investment securities-taxable 2,732 2,712 2,640 2,786 3,208 Investment securities-nontaxable 1,391 758 772 826 871 Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 619 1,497 976 1,262 1,523 Total interest and dividend income 55,464 55,016 56,719 58,806 57,063 Interest expense Interest-bearing deposits 6,620 10,250 11,056 11,623 11,540 FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,641 1,351 1,428 2,420 2,415 Junior subordinated debentures 913 605 140 141 139 Total interest expense 9,174 12,206 12,624 14,184 14,094 Net interest income 46,290 42,810 44,095 44,622 42,969 Provision for credit losses 21,403 18,531 2,377 4,201 1,985 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 24,887 24,279 41,718 40,421 40,984 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 2,990 3,320 3,488 3,620 3,435 Mortgage banking revenue 10,717 2,769 3,359 3,092 3,252 Insurance commission and fee income 3,109 3,687 2,428 3,203 3,036 Gain on sales of securities, net — 54 — 20 — (Loss) on sales and disposals of other assets, net (908 ) (25 ) (38 ) (132 ) (166 ) Limited partnership investment income (loss) 9 (429 ) (267 ) 279 (418 ) Swap fee income 1,527 676 151 1,351 172 Change in fair value of equity investments — — — — 367 Other fee income 607 466 440 414 360 Other income 1,025 1,626 1,257 1,033 1,138 Total noninterest income 19,076 12,144 10,818 12,880 11,176 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 24,045 21,988 22,074 21,523 22,764 Occupancy and equipment, net 4,267 4,221 4,241 4,274 4,200 Data processing 2,075 2,003 1,801 1,763 1,810 Electronic banking 890 900 936 924 892 Communications 419 477 454 411 647 Advertising and marketing 610 711 991 930 1,089 Professional services 843 1,171 878 956 839 Regulatory assessments 766 615 679 (387 ) 691 Loan related expenses 1,509 1,142 1,400 1,315 790 Office and operations 1,344 1,441 1,632 1,712 1,849 Intangible asset amortization 287 299 302 302 . 353 Franchise tax expense 514 496 496 683 492 Other expenses 651 633 650 658 . 679 Total noninterest expense 38,220 36,097 36,534 35,064 37,095 Income before income tax expense 5,743 326 16,002 18,237 15,065 Income tax (benefit) expense 786 (427 ) 3,175 3,620 2,782 Net income $ 4,957 $ 753 $ 12,827 $ 14,617 $ 12,283 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.03 $ 0.55 $ 0.62 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings per common share 0.21 0.03 0.55 0.62 0.52









Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected YTD Financial Data

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Income statement and share amounts (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net interest income $ 89,100 $ 84,995 Provision for credit losses 39,934 2,990 Noninterest income 31,220 22,780 Noninterest expense 74,317 72,476 Income before income tax expense 6,069 32,309 Income tax expense 359 5,871 Net income $ 5,710 $ 26,438 Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.24 $ 1.12 Diluted earnings per common share(1) 0.24 1.11 Dividends declared per common share 0.185 0.065 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 23,350,673 23,577,335 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 23,498,910 23,781,358 Performance metrics Yield on LHFI 4.43 % 5.28 % Yield on interest earning assets 3.98 4.86 Rate on interest bearing deposits 1.03 1.55 Rate on total deposits 0.73 1.15 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.25 3.75 Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent (2) 3.28 N/A Return on average assets (annualized) 0.19 1.08 Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 1.87 9.38 Efficiency ratio (3) 61.77 67.25

____________________________

(1) Due to the combined impact of the repurchase of common stock on the quarterly average common shares outstanding calculation compared to the impact of the repurchase of common stock shares on the year-to-date average common outstanding calculation, and the effect of rounding, the sum of the 2019 quarterly earnings per common share will not equal the 2019 year-to-date earnings per common share amount.

(2) Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest earning assets, and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.

(3) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.









Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 57,054 $ 91,104 $ 62,160 $ 79,005 $ 75,204 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 99,282 469,075 229,358 229,757 124,356 Total cash and cash equivalents 156,336 560,179 291,518 308,762 199,560 Securities: Available for sale 720,616 601,637 501,070 492,461 548,980 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 38,287 28,383 28,620 28,759 28,897 Securities carried at fair value through income 11,977 12,242 11,513 11,745 11,615 Total securities 770,880 642,262 541,203 532,965 589,492 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 41,864 52,267 39,808 49,205 49,008 Loans held for sale 121,541 75,322 64,837 67,122 58,408 Loans 5,312,194 4,481,185 4,143,195 4,188,497 3,984,597 Less: allowance for credit losses 70,468 56,063 37,520 37,126 36,683 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 5,241,726 4,425,122 4,105,675 4,151,371 3,947,914 Premises and equipment, net 80,025 80,193 80,457 80,921 80,672 Mortgage servicing rights 15,235 16,122 20,697 19,866 21,529 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 37,102 36,874 37,961 37,755 33,070 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 30,953 31,241 31,540 31,842 32,144 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 148,247 130,056 110,930 117,119 107,828 Total assets $ 6,643,909 $ 6,049,638 $ 5,324,626 $ 5,396,928 $ 5,119,625 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,584,746 $ 1,115,811 $ 1,077,706 $ 1,154,660 $ 1,003,499 Interest-bearing deposits 3,041,859 2,673,881 2,360,096 2,309,387 2,011,719 Time deposits 745,617 766,554 790,810 820,270 839,794 Total deposits 5,372,222 4,556,246 4,228,612 4,284,317 3,855,012 FHLB advances and other borrowings 478,260 716,909 417,190 419,681 601,346 Subordinated debentures 78,567 78,539 9,671 9,664 9,657 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 100,079 91,313 69,891 94,903 69,317 Total liabilities 6,029,128 5,443,007 4,725,364 4,808,565 4,535,332 Stockholders' equity Common stock 117,506 117,380 117,405 117,409 118,871 Additional paid-in capital 236,156 235,709 235,623 235,018 243,002 Retained earnings 240,506 237,720 239,901 229,246 216,801 Accumulated other comprehensive income 20,613 15,822 6,333 6,690 5,619 Total stockholders' equity 614,781 606,631 599,262 588,363 584,293 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,643,909 $ 6,049,638 $ 5,324,626 $ 5,396,928 $ 5,119,625









Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Data

At and for the three months ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 LHFI (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Loans secured by real estate: Commercial real estate $ 1,323,754 $ 1,302,520 $ 1,296,847 $ 1,305,006 $ 1,219,470 Construction/land/land development 570,032 563,820 517,688 509,905 524,999 Residential real estate 769,354 703,263 689,555 680,803 651,988 Total real estate 2,663,140 2,569,603 2,504,090 2,495,714 2,396,457 Commercial and industrial 1,862,534 1,455,497 1,343,475 1,367,595 1,341,652 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 769,157 437,257 274,659 304,917 224,939 Consumer 17,363 18,828 20,971 20,271 21,549 Total LHFI 5,312,194 4,481,185 4,143,195 4,188,497 3,984,597 Less: allowance for credit losses 70,468 56,063 37,520 37,126 36,683 LHFI, net $ 5,241,726 $ 4,425,122 $ 4,105,675 $ 4,151,371 $ 3,947,914 Nonperforming assets Nonperforming LHFI Commercial real estate $ 4,717 $ 11,306 $ 6,994 $ 7,460 $ 9,423 Construction/land/land development 3,726 3,850 4,337 860 1,111 Residential real estate 6,713 4,076 5,132 5,254 4,978 Commercial and industrial 14,772 13,619 14,520 17,745 14,810 Consumer 119 181 163 153 156 Total nonperforming LHFI 30,047 33,032 31,146 31,472 30,478 Nonperforming loans held for sale 734 840 927 1,462 2,049 Total nonperforming loans 30,781 33,872 32,073 32,934 32,527 Repossessed assets 4,155 5,296 4,753 4,565 3,554 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,936 $ 39,168 $ 36,826 $ 37,499 $ 36,081 Classified assets $ 100,299 $ 79,980 $ 69,870 $ 73,516 $ 80,124 Past due LHFI (1) 23,751 51,018 29,980 29,965 31,884 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 56,063 $ 37,520 $ 37,126 $ 36,683 $ 35,578 Impact of adopting ASC 326 — 1,247 — — — Provision for loan credit losses 20,878 18,397 3,167 3,435 1,782 Loans charged off 6,587 1,425 3,268 5,415 840 Loan recoveries 114 324 495 2,423 163 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 6,473 1,101 2,773 2,992 677 Balance at end of period $ 70,468 $ 56,063 $ 37,520 $ 37,126 $ 36,683

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Data - Continued

At and for the three months ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Credit quality ratios (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.53 % 0.65 % 0.69 % 0.69 % 0.70 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.57 0.74 0.76 0.77 0.80 Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 0.57 0.74 0.75 0.75 0.76 Past due LHFI to LHFI 0.45 1.14 0.72 0.72 0.80 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming LHFI 234.53 169.72 120.46 117.97 120.36 Allowance for credit losses to total LHFI 1.33 1.25 0.91 0.89 0.92 Allowance for credit losses to total LHFI excluding PPP and warehouse loans (2) 1.75 1.37 0.96 0.95 0.97 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.53 0.11 0.26 0.29 0.07

____________________________

(1) Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days past due or more.

(2) The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total LHFI excluding PPP and warehouse loans is calculated by excluding the ACL for warehouse loans from the numerator and excluding the PPP and warehouse loans from the denominator. Mortgage warehouse loans increased significantly during the period, but, due to their low-risk profile, require a disproportionately low allocation of the allowance for credit losses.









Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields/Rates

Three months ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average

Balance Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Yield/

Rate Assets (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Commercial real estate $ 1,307,715 4.45 % $ 1,274,633 4.88 % $ 1,209,645 5.16 % Construction/land/land development 562,233 4.40 545,076 5.21 505,119 5.70 Residential real estate 742,657 4.44 695,040 4.76 640,123 4.90 PPP 449,680 2.72 — — — — Commercial and industrial ("C&I") excl. PPP 1,378,898 3.92 1,372,801 4.74 1,310,611 5.36 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 462,088 3.79 210,480 4.46 203,524 5.45 Consumer 18,362 6.45 19,687 6.74 20,902 7.01 LHFI 4,921,633 4.09 4,117,717 4.85 3,889,924 5.29 Loans held for sale 91,991 3.10 33,288 4.86 23,927 3.45 Loans receivable 5,013,624 4.07 4,151,005 4.85 3,913,851 5.27 Investment securities-taxable 492,752 2.22 450,576 2.41 492,169 2.61 Investment securities-nontaxable 208,667 2.67 102,954 2.95 103,485 3.37 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 51,713 2.29 40,494 3.09 44,974 3.80 Interest-bearing balances due from banks 345,906 0.38 319,953 1.49 164,686 2.67 Total interest-earning assets 6,112,662 3.65 % 5,064,982 4.37 % 4,719,165 4.85 % Noninterest-earning assets(1) 334,864 335,722 324,786 Total assets $ 6,447,526 $ 5,400,704 $ 5,043,951 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 2,633,520 0.51 % $ 2,444,953 1.05 % $ 2,050,058 1.39 % Time deposits 751,607 1.75 781,907 1.98 830,399 2.13 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,385,127 0.79 3,226,860 1.28 2,880,457 1.61 FHLB advances and other borrowings 657,332 1.00 297,750 1.80 436,260 2.11 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 13,776 0.10 16,866 0.45 34,049 1.36 Subordinated debentures 78,557 4.65 51,308 4.72 9,654 5.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,134,792 0.89 % 3,592,784 1.37 % 3,360,420 1.68 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,578,987 1,097,646 1,018,081 Other liabilities(1) 115,849 99,112 88,689 Total liabilities 5,829,628 4,789,542 4,467,190 Stockholders' Equity 617,898 611,162 576,761 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,447,526 $ 5,400,704 $ 5,043,951 Net interest spread 2.76 % 3.00 % 3.17 % Net interest margin 3.05 % 3.40 % 3.65 % Net interest margin - (tax- equivalent)(2) 3.09 % 3.44 % 3.70 % Net interest margin excluding PPP loans - (tax- equivalent)(3) 3.15 % N/A N/A

____________________________

(1) Includes Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") repurchase average balances of $29.0 million, $27.9 million, and $25.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. The GNMA repurchase asset and liability are recorded as equal offsetting amounts in the consolidated balance sheets, with the asset included in Loans held for sale and the liability included in FHLB advances and other borrowings.

(2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.

(3) Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest earning assets, and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.









Origin Bancorp, Inc.

