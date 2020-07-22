Record quarterly revenue of $857 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2020

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.20

Initiates fiscal fourth quarter 2020 revenue guidance of $850 to $890 million with GAAP diluted EPS guidance of $1.05 to $1.20, excluding unforeseen impacts relating to COVID-19

NEENAH, Wis., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended July 4, 2020, and guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending October 3, 2020.

Three Months Ended Jul 4, 2020 Jul 4, 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Q3F20 Results Q3F20 Guidance Q4F20 Guidance Summary GAAP Items Revenue (in millions) $857 $790 to $830 $850 to $890 Operating margin 5.3% 3.8% to 4.2% 4.8% to 5.2% Diluted EPS (1) $1.20 $0.72 to $0.82 $1.05 to $1.20 Summary Non-GAAP Items (2) Return on invested capital (ROIC) 12.9% Economic return 4.1% (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.22 for Q3F20 results, $0.21 for Q3F20 guidance, and $0.21 for Q4F20 guidance. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Information

Won 35 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing an expected $252 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Trailing four quarter wins total an expected $868 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Todd Kelsey, President and CEO, commented, “I am incredibly proud of our global Plexus team as they managed through the complexities arising from COVID-19 while delivering record quarterly revenue of $857 million and GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.20. This strong performance led to GAAP operating margin of 5.3%, our best quarterly margin result in three years. Further, our team overcame the challenges of the pandemic to deliver exceptional manufacturing wins of $252 million annualized when fully ramped into production. In addition to traditionally strong wins from our existing customers, our team’s innovative virtual business development efforts resulted in a meaningful number of new target customer wins. Our global team’s demonstrated ability in providing superior execution continues to position us for future growth."

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, “During the fiscal third quarter, we delivered a return on invested capital of 12.9%. This equates to an economic return of 410 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital, creating solid shareholder value. A combination of exceptional operating performance and improved working capital generated this return, an improvement of 150 basis points over the previous quarter. The increase in fiscal third quarter revenue and improvements in our inventory management contributed to an eight day sequential improvement in our fiscal third quarter cash cycle days. We generated $37 million of free cash flow during the quarter, exceeding our net income.”

Mr. Jermain continued, “We are well-positioned with a strong balance sheet. Cash of approximately $300 million was sequentially higher by $73 million while our short-term debt increased $38 million. In May, we executed a 364-day term loan with several of our credit facility banks. We secured $138 million through this offering. With the proceeds, we repaid existing borrowing under our revolving credit facility. At the end of the fiscal third quarter, there was no outstanding borrowing under this facility, therefore allowing us the full use of the $350 million facility.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, “While we expect continued end market volatility, our aggregate demand is anticipated to remain strong in our fiscal fourth quarter. As a result, we are guiding revenue in the range of $850 to $890 million. At this anticipated revenue level, coupled with expected sustained solid operating performance, we are guiding GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $1.05 to $1.20. In providing this guidance, we have taken into consideration known constraints with the global supply chain and workforce challenges that could occur due to COVID-19. However, our guidance assumes no large scale closures of our facilities, or those of our suppliers or customers, due to COVID-19, nor does it assume that the COVID-19 outbreak will materially impact end markets beyond what has already occurred.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “As we move into the early part of fiscal 2021, we anticipate certain COVID-related demand to moderate in advance of the anticipated benefit of growth from new program ramps later in the year. Despite the known impacts related to COVID-19, we see a path to continued strength in operating performance throughout fiscal 2021.”

Quarterly Comparison Three Months Ended Jul 4, 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Jun 29, 2019 (in thousands, except EPS) Q3F20 Q2F20 Q3F19 Revenue $ 857,394 $ 767,364 $ 799,644 Gross profit 82,881 61,445 71,030 Operating income 45,853 17,209 34,403 Net income 35,842 12,926 24,801 Diluted EPS 1.20 0.43 0.81 Adjusted net income (1) 35,842 18,299 24,801 Adjusted diluted EPS (1) 1.20 0.61 0.81 Gross margin 9.7 % 8.0 % 8.9 % Operating margin 5.3 % 2.2 % 4.3 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 5.3 % 3.0 % 4.3 % ROIC (1) 12.9 % 11.4 % 12.9 % Economic return (1) 4.1 % 2.6 % 3.9 % (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return, and a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 56% of revenue during both the fiscal third quarter and fiscal second quarter of 2020.

Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Jul 4, 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Jun 29, 2019 Q3F20 Q2F20 Q3F19 Americas $ 306 $ 334 $ 367 Asia-Pacific 482 388 385 Europe, Middle East, and Africa 92 74 81 Elimination of inter-segment sales (23) (29) (33) Total Revenue $ 857 $ 767 $ 800





Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Jul 4, 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Jun 29, 2019 Q3F20 Q2F20 Q3F19 Healthcare/Life Sciences $ 330 39 % $ 271 35 % $ 309 39 % Industrial/Commercial 317 37 % 287 37 % 248 31 % Aerospace/Defense 141 16 % 157 21 % 151 19 % Communications 69 8 % 52 7 % 92 11 % Total Revenue $ 857 $ 767 $ 800

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return, and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the fiscal third quarter was 12.9%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a four-quarter period for the fiscal third quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2020 is 8.8%. ROIC for the fiscal third quarter less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 4.1%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended July 4, 2020, cash flows provided by operations of $47.1 million, less capital expenditures of $10.5 million, resulted in free cash flow of $36.6 million. For the nine months ended July 4, 2020, cash flows provided by operations of $92.5 million, less capital expenditures of $41.2 million, resulted in free cash flow of $51.3 million.

Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended Jul 4, 2020

Q3F20 Apr 4, 2020

Q2F20 Jun 29, 2019

Q3F19 Days in Accounts Receivable 55 55 52 Days in Contract Assets 12 13 12 Days in Inventory 97 99 95 Days in Accounts Payable (65) (62) (54) Days in Cash Deposits (20) (18) (16) Annualized Cash Cycle * 79 87 89 * We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Jul 4, Jun 29 Jul 4, Jun 29 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 857,394 $ 799,644 $ 2,477,167 $ 2,354,239 Cost of sales 774,513 728,614 2,253,651 2,140,190 Gross profit 82,881 71,030 223,516 214,049 Operating expenses Selling and administrative expenses 37,028 36,627 114,517 109,521 Restructuring and impairment charges — — 6,003 — Operating income 45,853 34,403 102,996 104,528 Other income (expense): Interest expense (3,988 ) (3,711 ) (11,934 ) (9,105 ) Interest income 368 445 1,546 1,410 Miscellaneous, net (600 ) (1,419 ) (2,619 ) (4,304 ) Income before income taxes 41,633 29,718 89,989 92,529 Income tax expense 5,791 4,917 10,215 20,744 Net income $ 35,842 $ 24,801 $ 79,774 $ 71,785 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.23 $ 0.83 $ 2.73 $ 2.34 Diluted $ 1.20 $ 0.81 $ 2.66 $ 2.28 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 29,199 29,912 29,210 30,637 Diluted 29,793 30,635 29,936 31,420





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Jul 4, Sept 28, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 296,545 $ 223,761 Restricted cash 3,098 2,493 Accounts receivable 519,323 488,284 Contract assets 116,442 90,841 Inventories 819,543 700,938 Prepaid expenses and other 32,836 31,974 Total current assets 1,787,787 1,538,291 Property, plant and equipment, net 380,056 384,224 Operating lease right-of-use assets 71,885 — Deferred income taxes 14,089 13,654 Other 34,707 64,714 Total non-current assets 500,737 462,592 Total assets $ 2,288,524 $ 2,000,883 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 145,993 $ 100,702 Accounts payable 553,254 444,944 Customer deposits 173,027 139,841 Accrued salaries and wages 60,056 73,555 Other accrued liabilities 105,290 106,461 Total current liabilities 1,037,620 865,503 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 188,626 187,278 Accrued income taxes payable 53,899 59,572 Long-term operating lease liabilities 38,077 — Deferred income taxes 6,394 5,305 Other liabilities 19,087 17,649 Total non-current liabilities 306,083 269,804 Total liabilities 1,343,703 1,135,307 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 53,442 and 52,917 shares issued, respectively, and 29,214 and 29,004 shares outstanding, respectively 534 529 Additional paid-in-capital 615,103 597,401 Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 24,228 and 23,913, respectively (912,731 ) (893,247 ) Retained earnings 1,257,374 1,178,677 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,459 ) (17,784 ) Total shareholders’ equity 944,821 865,576 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,288,524 $ 2,000,883





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Jul 4, Apr 4, Jun 29, Jul 4, Jun 29, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income, as reported $ 45,853 $ 17,209 $ 34,403 $ 102,996 $ 104,528 Operating margin, as reported 5.3 % 2.2 % 4.3 % 4.2 % 4.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges (1) — 6,003 — 6,003 — Adjusted operating income $ 45,853 $ 23,212 $ 34,403 $ 108,999 $ 104,528 Adjusted operating margin 5.3 % 3.0 % 4.3 % 4.4 % 4.4 % Net income, as reported $ 35,842 $ 12,926 $ 24,801 $ 79,774 $ 71,785 Non-GAAP adjustments: Special tax impacts (2) — — — (814 ) 7,035 Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1) — 5,373 — 5,373 — Adjusted net income $ 35,842 $ 18,299 $ 24,801 $ 84,333 $ 78,820 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.20 $ 0.43 $ 0.81 $ 2.66 $ 2.28 Non-GAAP per share adjustments: Special tax impacts (2) — — — (0.02 ) 0.23 Restructuring costs, net of tax (1) — 0.18 — 0.18 — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.20 $ 0.61 $ 0.81 $ 2.82 $ 2.51 (1) During the three months ended April 4, 2020, restructuring and impairment charges of $6.0 million, or $5.4 million net of taxes, were incurred due to the previously announced closure of our Boulder Design Center.

(2) During the nine months ended July 4, 2020, there was $1.9 million in tax benefits related to US foreign tax credit regulations issued during the quarter, partially offset by $1.1 million of tax expense as a result of special tax items. During the nine months ended June 29, 2019, special tax expense of $7.0 million was recorded in accordance with new regulations issued in November 2018 under U.S. Tax Reform. These regulations impacted the treatment of foreign taxes paid.





