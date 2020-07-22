CHICAGO, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report second quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.

The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at www.centuryaluminum.com . Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.