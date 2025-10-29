Jamalco Begins Restart Procedures Following Hurricane Melissa

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum’s Jamalco joint venture in Clarendon, Jamaica has started work to resume production following landfall of Hurricane Melissa on Tuesday. As part of its standard hurricane preparedness plan, Jamalco preemptively curtailed production at its refinery and mines over the weekend ahead of landfall. No injuries to employees or material damage occurred at Jamalco’s refinery, mines or port operations.

“I’m proud of the Jamalco team’s preparedness and pre-storm actions which kept our employees safe and helped mitigate the impact of Hurricane Melissa on our facilities,” said Jesse Gary, Century’s President and CEO. “Unfortunately, the hurricane did have a significant impact on Jamaica and we are working with the Government of Jamaica and our partner, Clarendon Alumina Production Limited, to provide support to the communities in which we operate.”

Jamalco expects to increase production to normal levels gradually over the next few weeks. Century does not expect the event to have a material effect on its financial results.

About Century Aluminum Company

Century Aluminum is an integrated producer of bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum products. Century is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States and also operates production facilities in Iceland, the Netherlands and Jamaica. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

