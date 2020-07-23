BERWYN, Pa., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its CEO, Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., will appear on the Executive Leaders Radio program, airing nationally on Radio America ( www.radioamerica.org ) on July 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. ET.



Executive Leaders Radio is the leading business weekly radio show in the Mid-Atlantic States and broadcast nationally on over 125 terrestrial and internet radio stations. Executive Leaders Radio conducts "elite interviews" of prominent CEOs, CFOs, and Presidents focusing on "what makes people tick." The program airing on July 26 features CEOs of life sciences companies and explores the connections between early life experiences and professional success.

Dr. Maccecchini commented, “It’s a pleasure to share the Annovis Bio story with the audience of Executive Leaders Radio, and to share my personal story, which drives my passion for understanding and developing solutions for neurodegeneration.”

About Annovis Bio

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We expect our treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. We have an ongoing Phase 2a study in AD patients and plan to commence a second Phase 2a study in PD and AD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company’s website: www.annovisbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness and anticipated results of ANVS401 clinical trials and the approval of any allowances or additional patents. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE: Annovis Bio Inc.