GREENWICH, Conn., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a top ten global provider of supply chain solutions, has released recent survey data from the US and the UK showing consumer trends during COVID-19 through May. Notably, results indicate that 55% of respondents in the US and 56% in the UK worked on a DIY home improvement project during the pandemic. XPO is a major provider of freight transportation services to the DIY sector, where many retailers use omnichannel strategies to capture in-store and online sales.



Omnichannel models are a secular trend in the retail industry. More than 50% of XPO’s survey respondents indicated that proper social distancing and cleaning would encourage them to shop in stores again. At the same time, a majority said they will likely continue buying a range of products online after the pandemic, including appliances and other large items.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO Logistics president, transportation – North America, said, “The DIY data reflects our own experience in helping large home improvement retailers maintain supply chain continuity. Our customers need more last mile deliveries due to the shift toward e-commerce, as well as support with store inventories. We’re using our scale and technology to help them circumvent the logjams of the pandemic.”

The surveys were conducted by independent research firm Statista from May 20-28, 2020. The results reflect responses from adults in the US and the UK, age 18 and older.

A report on the data is available here .

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com