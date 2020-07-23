HERZLIYA, Israel, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premises and hybrid cloud environments, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Safe-T Data A.R Ltd. has partnered with HTC Global Services, a global provider of information technology services and solutions, to expand its global presence with the resale of Safe-T’s products and solutions in India and USA.

Through this strategic partnership, HTC Global Services will offer Safe-T’s solutions to its enterprise customers in various sectors, such as banking, healthcare, and other industries. Safe-T’s ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Access) solutions will be offered as an on-premises deployment or as a cloud service, to protect critical and sensitive data.

Safe-T’s ZTNA solutions grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis, while giving users fast and seamless access to the resources they need. This creates a “verify-first, access-second” zero-trust approach across an organization’s applications, enabling enhanced security, greater visibility, and better user experience. It controls the access to internal services and utilizes third-party identity providers (such as Microsoft, Okta, DUO Security, and Fortinet) to authenticate each user.

“Our partnership with Safe-T is very strategic in nature, which will enable us to provide enhanced security to our customers. Safe-T’s Zero Trust Network Access solution will be an important armor in the repertoire of tools we carry, strengthening the end-to-end cyber security services that we provide to our customers globally” said Chary Mudumby, Chief Technology Officer, HTC Global Services.

"HTC Global Services is a highly-valued partner as we look to expand into the U.S and India. With its well-recognized brand and diversified customer base, HTC Global Services is a great strategic fit for us to introduce our innovative solutions to this market.” said Avi Rubinstein, Safe-T’s Chief Business Officer. “We have long enabled organizations to create a true zero-trust framework, even before it was a trendy buzzword, thanks to our "validate-first, access-later" approach. As one of the fast-growing markets in recent years, we consider the Indian market a major target in our indirect go-to-market strategy and we look forward to bringing our leading security solution to new markets across the United States and India.”

About HTC Global Services

Established in 1990 and headquartered in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC Global Services offers a range of Information Technology Solutions and Business Process Services to organizations across North America, Europe, Asia Paciﬁc, and the Middle East. www.htcinc.com

Media Contact: Media.Relations@htcinc.com

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that the organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization to the internet are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one, inside or outside the network is trusted by default and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling, and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T’s patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services, and networks against internal and external threats.

At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T’s SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here .

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages of its ZTNA solution, the potential of the resale agreement with the partner, the potential of the ZTNA solution and/or the resale agreement to address market need and/or demand and the expansion to new markets across the United States and India. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.