San Antonio, TX, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) (“the Company”), a boutique registered investment advisory firm specializing in gold and precious metals, natural resources and emerging markets, is pleased to announce that its airlines ETF, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), was approved to trade on Citi’s trading platform. The inclusion became effective Monday, July 20, making JETS available to even more investors.

This development comes a month after JETS, a smart-beta 2.0 ETF, crossed above $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) as investors sought exposure to airline stocks that had been knocked down following coronavirus-related travel restrictions. Between February 18 and June 10 of this year, JETS saw an incredible 70 straight trading days of positive inflows.

“We are thrilled that JETS has been approved by Citi,” says Frank Holmes, the Company’s CEO and chief investment officer. “It took five years of patience, capital and nurturing to build the JETS brand before its spectacular growth. That growth continues today with the ETF’s inclusion at Citi.”

Citi Personal Wealth Management, the financial advisory division of Citi, has more than 3,400 financial advisors in major metro areas around the U.S. As of August 2019, it had over $31 billion in AUM.

JETS isn’t the only ETF in the Company’s stable of investment products that has performed well in recent weeks. Shares of the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU)—a dynamic, smart-beta 2.0 ETF that seeks to invest in high-quality precious metal miners, with a special emphasis on royalty and streaming companies—closed at an all-time high on July 21, ending the session at $23.95. This was the third straight trading day that GOAU closed at a record high price.

“Spot gold began trading above $1,840 an ounce on July 21 for the first time since September 2011, and this has sparked renewed enthusiasm in gold mining stocks and ETFs as a way to play the rally,” says Mr. Holmes. “With central banks and finance ministers around the world taking unprecedented steps to support their coronavirus-impacted economies, I believe it’s only a matter of time before gold surpasses its previous record high of approximately $1,900, set in August 2011. This would be highly constructive for GOAU, whose AUM climbed above $100 million earlier this month.”

Thanks to the healthy inflows into JETS and GOAU, the Company has seen its total AUM surge. As of the quarter-end on June 30, total AUM was $1.7 billion, up more than 157 percent from the previous quarter-end on March 31.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

