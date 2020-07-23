RESTON, Va., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, is proud to host this year’s Citizen Experience Seminar on Tuesday, August 11. This virtual seminar will discuss how agencies prioritize citizen experience (CX) and engagement by improving infrastructure and digital services, personalizing experiences, refining communications and interactions, and pivoting toward a citizen-first approach.

This virtual seminar will feature 13 industry leaders and government executives who will discuss:

Improving information sharing between agencies and citizens

Optimizing digital processes and services

Personalizing experiences to drive engagement

Harnessing data and analytics to improve CX

How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting government CX

Attendees will have the opportunity to earn up to 3 continuing professional education (CPE) credits during this seminar.

WHO:

The seminar will kick off with General Services Administration (GSA) leaders presenting “Delivering on 21st Century IDEA to Shape Customer Experience.” This session will introduce the U.S. Web Design System’s (USWDS) maturity model and the resources available to assess USWDS maturity to help meet digital and modernization initiatives outlined in the 21st Century IDEA. Keynote speakers for this presentation include:

Ammie Farraj Feijoo, 21st Century IDEA Implementation Lead, GSA

Dan Williams, U.S. Web Design System Product Lead, GSA

The presentation will be followed by several panel discussions with government and industry panelists, including:

Amber Chaudhry, CX Lead, Business Technology Solutions, U.S. Small Business Administration

David Johnston, Government Social Media Advisor & Director of Media

Margarita Devlin, MA, CRC, Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Benefits, Veterans Business Administration, Veterans Affairs

Michele Bartram, Customer Experience Officer, U.S. Census Bureau

Angy Peterson, Vice President, Granicus Experience Group

Ben Cathers, Global Principal Solutions Consultant, Hootsuite

Bill Donellan, Vice President, Public Sector, Adobe

Bob Withers, Director, Public Sector, New Relic

Habib Hourani, Federal Solutions Engineer and Team Lead, Okta

Mike Rosa, Vice President Public Sector Security, Salesforce

Nitin Badjatia, Senior Director, Product Strategy, ServiceNow

Juliana Slye, Chief Executive Officer, Government Business Results

Attendees will be able to learn more about each sponsors’ products and solutions by visiting their virtual booths. This year’s event is sponsored by the following industry partners:

Adobe

DocuSign

Granicus

Hootsuite Inc.

New Relic

Okta, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

ServiceNow

WHEN:

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. EDT; 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PDT

Tuesday, August 11, 2020



WHERE:

Online

REGISTER:

The event agenda and registration are available on the Citizen Experience Seminar website . The event is complimentary for all government attendees. Contact Stephanie Stallings at (703) 921-4157 or CXS@carahsoft.com for more information.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .