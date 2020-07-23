Second Quarter 2020 Summary



Net income available to common shareholders of $8.7 million in Q2 2020, compared to $1.3 million in Q1 2020 and $1.4 million in Q2 2019

Diluted EPS of $1.10 in Q2 2020, compared to $0.17 in Q1 2020 and $0.18 in Q2 2019

Gross revenue (1) of $26.2 million in Q2 2020, compared to $16.7 million in Q1 2020 and $16.5 million in Q2 2019

Net interest margin remained relatively flat at 3.10% in Q2 2020, compared with 3.14% in Q1 2020 and 3.10% Q2 2019

Total assets of $1.81 billion, up 33.7% from Q1 2020 and 52.1% from Q2 2019

Total deposits of $1.41 billion, up 19.4% from Q1 2020 and 40.0% from Q2 2019

Gross loans of $1.42 billion, up 36.3% from Q1 2020 and 51.4% from Q2 2019

$204.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) Loans, including $12.9 million in acquired PPP loans

Branch purchase and assumption agreement completed that expands First Western’s presence in Denver market; acquired $123.3 million in loans and $65.2 million in deposits as of June 30, 2020

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

DENVER, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc., (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net income available to common shareholders was $8.7 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. This compares to $1.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, and $1.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “Our second quarter performance – which represents a record level of net income and earnings per share for the Company – reflects our inherent advantages in managing through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given our conservatively underwritten loan portfolio with minimal exposure to the industries most impacted by the crisis, we have seen generally stable asset quality and a relatively low level of projected losses. In addition to tightening credit underwriting and pricing, we have increased our loan level reviews and portfolio monitoring. We have also benefited from the strong demand for mortgage refinancing, which resulted in the highest level of residential mortgage originations and gain on mortgages sold income in our history. In addition, we were able to significantly reduce our cost of deposits, which helped us to maintain a relatively stable net interest margin despite a decline in earning asset yields due to the drop in prevailing interest rates and low contractual rates on PPP loans.

“In the second quarter, we posted strong organic growth while also producing a high level of PPP loans and closing early on a branch acquisition, with four locations in metro Denver, all while working remotely. Net loans, excluding PPP and acquired loans, grew 26.4% and net deposits, excluding PPP and acquired deposits, grew 34.2% annualized over the prior quarter.

“We have continued to actively support our communities through the origination of PPP loans. Through June 30, we had $204.6 million in loans funded for both existing and new clients through the PPP. Our productivity in the PPP program has helped drive substantial growth in both loans and deposits, accelerating our efforts to gain scale and realize improved operating efficiencies.

“In May, we completed our branch purchase and assumption agreement ahead of schedule, which provided substantial economic benefits to the Company. The integration of our new associates and clients has gone very smoothly as both loan and deposit balances have grown from closing to June 30, 2020, and we continue to expect this transaction to be significantly accretive to future earnings.

While the ongoing pandemic creates a great deal of uncertainty, we believe we are well positioned to see a continuation of our strong performance in the second half of the year. Mortgage demand remains robust, we have a healthy pipeline of quality lending opportunities outside of PPP, and we expect to begin realizing the synergies from the branch acquisition. We believe this combination will result in a strong level of earnings, further increases in our tangible book value per share, and additional value being created for our shareholders,” said Mr. Wylie.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 10,796 $ 8,931 $ 7,960 Less: provision for (recovery of) loan losses 2,124 367 (78 ) Total non-interest income 15,427 7,767 8,586 Total non-interest expense(1) 12,644 14,647 14,659 Income before income taxes 11,455 1,684 1,965 Income tax expense 2,759 350 561 Net income available to common shareholders 8,696 1,334 1,404 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(2) 8,941 1,772 2,586 Basic earnings per common share 1.10 0.17 0.18 Adjusted basic earnings per common share(2) 1.13 0.23 0.33 Diluted earnings per common share 1.10 0.17 0.18 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(2) $ 1.13 $ 0.22 $ 0.33 Return on average assets (annualized) 2.25 % 0.43 % 0.50 % Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)(2) 2.32 0.57 0.91 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 25.44 4.09 4.61 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)(2) 26.16 5.43 8.50 Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(2) 31.02 5.03 5.68 Adjusted return on tangible common equity (annualized)(2) 31.89 6.69 10.51 Net interest margin 3.10 3.14 3.10 Efficiency ratio(2) 48.07 % 84.39 % 78.24 %

﻿

(1) Includes non-recurring acquisition related expenses of $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, non-operating loss on intangibles held for sale of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and non-operating goodwill impairment charge of $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

(2) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Operating Results for the Second Quarter 2020

Revenue

Gross revenue (1) was $26.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $16.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue was driven by a $7.7 million increase in non-interest income, primarily due to higher mortgage segment activity, as well as a $1.9 million increase in net interest income.

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, gross revenue increased $9.7 million from $16.5 million. The increase was due to growth in net interest income and net gain on mortgage loans resulting from increased mortgage activity.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $10.8 million, an increase of 20.9% from $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income was driven by three primary factors: $0.7 million related to the branch acquisition, $0.6 million from PPP loans and $0.6 million from higher average loan balances attributed to organic growth as well as a stable net interest margin.

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, net interest income increased 35.6% from $8.0 million. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was due primarily to growth in average loans including the impact of PPP loans and the branch acquisition.

We expect net income related to the PPP program to result in $2.4 million of additional interest income related to the fees from the Small Business Administration for participation in PPP less the loan origination fees on these loans. The current amortization of this income is being recognized over a two-year period, however we expect much of that income to be recognized in the second half of 2020 as the borrowers are granted forgiveness.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 decreased slightly to 3.10% from 3.14% in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by a 46 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets, which was partially offset by a 48 basis point decline in the cost of deposits. On a net basis, the impact of the PPP program resulted in the second quarter net interest margin decreasing by approximately 12 basis points.

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, the net interest margin was unchanged from 3.10%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $15.4 million, an increase of 98.6% from $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to an increase in net gain on mortgage loans as a result of record volume of mortgages locked and originated in the quarter. We originated $344.3 million of mortgage loans for sale during the quarter compared to $196.9 million the previous quarter, an increase of $147.4 million.

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, non-interest income increased 79.7% from $8.6 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net gains on mortgage loans as a result of a higher volume of mortgages and improving margins.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $12.6 million, a decrease of 13.7% from $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower salaries and benefits expense resulting from $2.9 million in loan origination expenses related to PPP loans that were deferred in the period and will be amortized through net interest income over the expected 24-month life of the loans, if not earlier, as the borrowers are granted forgiveness. This was offset by $0.3 million of acquisition related expenses incurred during the second quarter of 2020 as well as an increase in incentive compensation accruals correlating with the increase in revenues and earnings.

Non-interest expense decreased 13.7% from $14.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from the capitalization of the PPP loan origination expenses. Non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2019 included a $1.6 million goodwill impairment charge.

Including the impacts of PPP, mortgage earnings, and the acquisition related costs, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 48.1% in the second quarter of 2020, compared with 84.4% in the first quarter of 2020 and 78.2% in the second quarter of 2019.

The impact of the non-operating costs are as follows:

Three Months Ending June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2020 2019 Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders(1) Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,696 $ 1,334 $ 1,404 Plus: acquisition related expenses related to branch acquisition 323 — — Plus: loss on intangibles held for sale — 553 — Plus: goodwill impairment — — 1,572 Less: income tax impact 78 115 390 Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders(1) $ 8,941 $ 1,772 $ 2,586 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(1) Diluted Earnings per share $ 1.10 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact: 0.03 — — Plus: loss on intangibles held for sale net of income tax impact — 0.05 — Plus: goodwill impairment net of income tax impact — — 0.15 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(1) $ 1.13 $ 0.22 $ 0.33

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 24.1%, compared to 20.8% for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to increased earnings.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans including mortgage loans held for sale were $1.49 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $387.2 million from the end of the prior quarter, and an increase of $519.5 million from June 30, 2019. The increase in total loans was attributable to $191.7 million added through PPP loan originations and $123.8 million in period end balances which were added through the branch acquisition, including PPP loans acquired, with the remaining $71.7 million increase being attributable to organic growth.

Prior to the completion of the branch acquisition, our internal credit department and management reviewed large loans as well as loans that were modified due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of this increased degree of review, the Bank purchased only performing loans that we believe to be of high quality as of the closing of the acquisition. No loans purchased were designated as purchase credit impaired.

Total loans held for investment, was $1.42 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of 36.6% from $1.04 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of 51.8% from $938.0 million at June 30, 2019. The increase in total loans held for investment from March 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in the commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction portfolios along with an increase in the cash, securities and other portfolio driven by the PPP loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.41 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.18 billion at March 31, 2020, and $1.01 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase in total deposits from March 31, 2020 was attributable to $65.2 million added through the branch acquisition, $62.4 million inflows related to funding the PPP loans, with the remaining $100.9 million increase being attributable to organic growth.

Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2020 increased $342.0 million, or 35.4%, from the second quarter of 2019.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were $222.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $10.0 million at March 31, 2020 an increase of $212.3 million from the end of the prior quarter. The increase is attributable to participation in the Paycheck Protection Program Loan Facility from the Federal Reserve during the quarter in the amount of $204.3 million. Borrowing from this facility is expected to match fund the balances of the PPP loans. The remaining $8.0 million increase was a result of additional advances from FHLB.

Assets Under Management

Total assets under management increased by $115.9 million during the second quarter to $5.75 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $5.64 billion at March 31, 2020, and $5.97 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to customer contributions to existing accounts and improving market conditions.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $12.1 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, compared with $11.1 million, or 0.82% of total assets, at March 31, 2020.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a loan modification program was designed and implemented to assist our clients experiencing financial stress resulting from the economic impacts caused by the global pandemic. The Company offered loan extensions, temporary payment moratoriums, and financial covenant waivers for commercial and consumer borrowers impacted by the pandemic who had a pass risk rating and had not been delinquent over 30 days on payments in the last two years.

At June 30, 2020, the Company had entered into loan modification agreements on ninety-eight loans across multiple industries in the amount of $176.9 million. Most of the temporary payment moratoriums are for a period of 180 days or less and the Company is recognizing interest income on these loans. At June 30, 2020, accrued interest increased $2.4 million as a result of payment moratoriums related to loan modifications. The Company continues to meet regularly with clients who could be more highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company receives and reviews current financial data and cash flow forecasts from borrowers with loan modification agreements.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily based on the additional variability surrounding the loan modifications made during the quarter and increased economic uncertainty. The Company has increased loan level reviews and portfolio monitoring to address the changing environment.

Capital

At June 30, 2020, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. At June 30, 2020, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

June 30, 2020 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.67 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk-weighted assets 9.67 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.84 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.30 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.12 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk-weighted assets 10.12 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.05 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.63 %

Tangible book value per common share(1) increased 14.1% from $12.38 at June 30, 2019 to $14.13 at June 30, 2020, and was up 5.5% from $13.39 at March 31, 2020.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock under its stock repurchase program. The Company does not currently anticipate repurchasing shares while its capital can be used to support its clients and communities through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 24, 2020. The call can be accessed via telephone at 877-405-1628; passcode 8691738. A recorded replay will be accessible through July 31, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056; passcode 8691738.

A slide presentation relating to the second quarter 2020 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com.

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” and “Gross Revenue,” “Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” and “Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity”. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects; integration risks in connection with acquisitions; the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our investment securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 12, 2020 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Tony Rossi

310-622-8221

MYFW@finprofiles.com

IR@myfw.com







Three Months Ending June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 12,202 $ 11,002 $ 10,600 Investment securities 224 295 331 Federal funds sold and other 44 215 243 Total interest and dividend income 12,470 11,512 11,174 Interest expense: Deposits 1,319 2,393 2,995 Other borrowed funds 355 188 219 Total interest expense 1,674 2,581 3,214 Net interest income 10,796 8,931 7,960 Less: provision for (recovery of) loan losses 2,124 367 (78 ) Net interest income, after provision for (recovery of) loan losses 8,672 8,564 8,038 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 4,609 4,731 4,693 Net gain on mortgage loans 10,173 2,481 3,262 Bank fees 221 368 341 Risk management and insurance fees 333 96 194 Income on company-owned life insurance 91 91 96 Total non-interest income 15,427 7,767 8,586 Total income before non-interest expense 24,099 16,331 16,624 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,690 8,482 7,699 Occupancy and equipment 1,515 1,440 1,398 Professional services 1,231 1,023 1,036 Technology and information systems 993 969 1,016 Data processing 1,037 847 742 Marketing 253 415 441 Amortization of other intangible assets 38 2 142 Goodwill impairment — — 1,572 Net loss on held for sale intangibles — 553 — Other 887 916 613 Total non-interest expense 12,644 14,647 14,659 Income before income taxes 11,455 1,684 1,965 Income tax expense 2,759 350 561 Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,696 $ 1,334 $ 1,404 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.10 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 1.10 $ 0.17 $ 0.18









As of June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 4,404 $ 4,076 $ 1,974 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 187,272 114,438 90,795 Total cash and cash equivalents 191,676 118,514 92,769 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 47,018 52,500 51,698 Correspondent bank stock, at cost 1,295 1,158 1,649 Mortgage loans held for sale 69,604 64,120 36,269 Loans, net of allowance of $10,354, $8,242 and $7,575 1,412,086 1,035,709 931,820 Premises and equipment, net 5,201 5,148 5,683 Accrued interest receivable 5,108 3,107 3,184 Accounts receivable 4,616 4,669 4,718 Other receivables 1,543 1,058 872 Other real estate owned, net 658 658 658 Goodwill 24,191 19,686 23,239 Other intangible assets, net 76 26 88 Deferred tax assets, net 6,035 5,036 4,607 Company-owned life insurance 15,268 15,177 14,898 Other assets 23,141 24,297 18,313 Assets held for sale 3,010 3,000 — Total assets $ 1,810,526 $ 1,353,863 $ 1,190,465 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 398,063 $ 270,604 $ 229,266 Interest-bearing 1,008,869 907,846 775,911 Total deposits 1,406,932 1,178,450 1,005,177 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka and Federal Reserve borrowings 222,313 10,000 36,060 Subordinated notes 14,444 14,459 6,560 Accrued interest payable 205 417 274 Other liabilities 27,080 21,708 20,237 Liabilities held for sale 135 126 — Total liabilities 1,671,109 1,225,160 1,068,308 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total shareholders’ equity 139,417 128,703 122,157 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,810,526 $ 1,353,863 $ 1,190,465







As of June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Loan Portfolio Cash, Securities and Other $ 371,111 $ 147,157 $ 149,503 Construction and Development 74,793 25,461 40,826 1-4 Family Residential 418,409 412,306 373,836 Non-Owner Occupied CRE 229,150 192,350 152,664 Owner Occupied CRE 117,426 121,138 112,660 Commercial and Industrial 213,271 144,066 108,516 Total loans held for investment 1,424,160 1,042,478 938,005 Deferred costs (fees) and unamortized premium\(unaccreted discount), net (1,720 ) 1,473 1,390 Gross loans $ 1,422,440 $ 1,043,951 $ 939,395 Total mortgage loans held for sale $ 69,604 $ 64,120 $ 36,269 Deposit Portfolio Money market deposit accounts $ 759,997 $ 671,641 $ 508,263 Time deposits 152,897 150,190 176,128 Negotiable order of withdrawal accounts 88,560 82,092 88,687 Savings accounts 7,415 3,923 2,833 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,008,869 907,846 775,911 Noninterest-bearing accounts 398,063 270,604 229,266 Total deposits $ 1,406,932 $ 1,178,450 $ 1,005,177







For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Average Balance Sheets Average Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 76,463 $ 68,035 $ 40,755 Available-for-sale securities 48,614 55,208 52,852 Loans 1,268,797 1,016,148 935,025 Interest-earning assets 1,393,874 1,139,391 1,028,632 Mortgage loans held for sale 68,212 37,798 31,454 Total interest earning-assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale 1,462,086 1,177,189 1,060,086 Allowance for loan losses (8,694 ) (8,010 ) (7,648 ) Noninterest-earning assets 89,817 84,054 79,735 Total assets $ 1,543,209 $ 1,253,233 $ 1,132,173 Average Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 929,805 $ 830,736 $ 742,002 Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka and Federal Reserve borrowings 64,067 10,495 17,922 Subordinated notes 14,445 7,854 6,560 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,008,317 849,085 766,484 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 379,374 253,813 225,153 Other liabilities 18,815 19,874 18,830 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 398,189 273,687 243,983 Shareholders’ equity 136,703 130,461 121,706 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,543,209 $ 1,253,233 $ 1,132,173 Yields (annualized) Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 0.23 % 1.26 % 2.38 % Available-for-sale securities 1.84 2.14 2.51 Loans 3.85 4.33 4.53 Interest-earning assets 3.58 4.04 4.35 Mortgage loans held for sale 3.23 3.45 3.73 Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale 3.56 4.02 4.33 Interest-bearing deposits 0.57 1.15 1.61 Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka and Federal Reserve borrowings 0.81 1.95 2.23 Subordinated notes 6.26 6.97 7.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.66 1.22 1.68 Net interest margin 3.10 3.14 3.10 Interest rate spread 2.92 % 2.83 % 2.67 %







As of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2020 2019 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 11,454 $ 10,451 $ 12,803 Non-performing assets 12,112 11,109 13,461 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 12 $ — $ (8 ) Non-performing loans to total loans 0.81 % 1.00 % 1.36 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.67 0.82 1.13 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 90.40 78.86 59.17 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.73 0.79 0.81 Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP(1) 0.93 0.79 0.81 Net charge-offs to average loans — % — % — % Assets under management $ 5,752,353 $ 5,636,500 $ 5,968,318 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 17.56 $ 16.26 $ 15.30 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 14.13 $ 13.39 $ 12.38 Weighted average outstanding shares, basic 7,890,337 7,863,564 7,881,999 Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted 7,928,518 7,930,611 7,897,092 Shares outstanding at period end 7,939,024 7,917,489 7,983,866 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.67 % 10.96 % 11.41 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk-weighted assets 9.67 10.96 11.41 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.84 13.31 13.04 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.30 8.81 9.01 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.12 10.35 10.65 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk-weighted assets 10.12 10.35 10.65 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.05 11.23 11.53 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.63 % 8.33 % 8.42 %



(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2020 2019 Tangible common Total shareholders' equity $ 139,417 $ 128,703 $ 122,157 Less: Goodwill 24,191 19,686 23,239 Intangibles held for sale(1) 3,000 3,000 — Other intangibles, net 76 26 88 Tangible common equity $ 112,150 $ 105,991 $ 98,830 Common shares outstanding, end of period 7,939,024 7,917,489 7,983,866 Tangible common book value per share $ 14.13 $ 13.39 $ 12.38 Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,696 $ 1,334 $ 1,404 Return on tangible common equity (annualized) 31.02 % 5.03 % 5.68 % Efficiency Non-interest expense $ 12,644 $ 14,647 $ 14,659 Less: amortization 38 2 142 Less: loss on intangibles held for sale — 553 — Less: goodwill impairment — — 1,572 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 12,606 $ 14,092 $ 12,945 Net interest income $ 10,796 $ 8,931 $ 7,960 Non-interest income 15,427 7,767 8,586 Total income $ 26,223 $ 16,698 $ 16,546 Efficiency ratio 48.07 % 84.39 % 78.24 % Gross revenue Total income before non-interest expense $ 24,099 $ 16,331 $ 16,624 Plus: provision for (recovery of) loan losses 2,124 367 (78 ) Gross revenue $ 26,223 $ 16,698 $ 16,546 Allowance to Bank originated loans excluding PPP Total loans held for investment $ 1,424,160 $ 1,042,478 $ 938,005 Less: Loans acquired 123,786 — — Less: Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans 191,676 — — Bank originated loans excluding PPP 1,108,698 1,042,478 938,005 Allowance for loan losses 10,354 8,242 7,575 Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP 0.93 % 0.79 % 0.81 %



(1) Represents the intangible portion of assets held for sale



As of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2020 2019 Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,696 $ 1,334 $ 1,404 Plus: acquisition related expenses related to the branch acquisition 323 — — Plus: loss on intangibles held for sale — 553 — Plus: goodwill impairment — — 1,572 Less: income tax impact 78 115 390 Adjusted net income available to shareholders $ 8,941 $ 1,772 $ 2,586 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Earnings per share $ 1.10 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 Plus: acquisition related expenses related to the branch acquisition 0.03 — — Plus: loss on intangibles held for sale — 0.06 — Plus: goodwill impairment — — 0.15 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.13 $ 0.23 $ 0.33 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Diluted earnings per share $ 1.10 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 Plus: acquisition related expenses related to the branch acquisition 0.03 — — Plus: loss on intangibles held for sale — 0.05 — Plus: goodwill impairment — — 0.15 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.13 $ 0.22 $ 0.33 Adjusted Return on Average Assets (annualized) Return on average assets 2.25 % 0.43 % 0.50 % Plus: acquisition related expenses related to the branch acquisition 0.07 — — Plus: loss on intangibles held for sale — 0.14 — Plus: goodwill impairment — — 0.41 Adjusted return on average assets 2.32 % 0.57 % 0.91 % Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (annualized) Return on average shareholders' equity 25.44 % 4.09 % 4.61 % Plus: acquisition related expenses related to the branch acquisition 0.72 — — Plus: loss on intangibles held for sale — 1.34 — Plus: goodwill impairment — — 3.89 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 26.16 % 5.43 % 8.50 % Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity (annualized) Return on tangible common equity 31.02 % 5.03 % 5.68 % Plus: acquisition related expenses related to the branch acquisition 0.87 — — Plus: loss on intangibles held for sale — 1.66 — Plus: goodwill impairment — — 4.83 Adjusted return on tangible common equity 31.89 % 6.69 % 10.51 %



