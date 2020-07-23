BOSTON, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and Kambi Group plc (Nasdaq Stockholm: KAMBI) today announced that they have reached an agreement to mutually support and cooperate on DraftKings’ planned migration from Kambi’s back-end platform services to the SBTech sports betting and iGaming platform.



The parties agreed to a termination date of September 30, 2021; however, DraftKings is permitted to leverage its proprietary technology prior to then.

“Kambi has been a collaborative partner and was instrumental in DraftKings being first to market in New Jersey with our sportsbook,” said Paul Liberman, DraftKings President of Global Technology and Product. “We appreciate the efforts they have made, and will continue to make, in helping to ensure a smooth migration for us as we move on to our own platform.”

DraftKings and Kambi have also agreed that DraftKings will take additional steps during the transition period to safeguard Kambi intellectual property, ensuring a secure and efficient transition for both parties.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL as well as an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and NBA.

