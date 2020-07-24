Mothercare plc

Directorate change

Mothercare plc (the “Company”) announces that, further to the announcement on 23 January 2020, Mark Newton-Jones has stepped down as an executive director and will continue to serve on the board as a non-executive director, subject to his re-election at the next Annual General Meeting.

Commenting on the changes, Clive Whiley, Chairman said:

"I would like to thank Mark for his contribution to the business over what has proved to be a turbulent period and I am delighted that we will be able to call upon his retail experience as we go forward.”

This notification is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 (3).

