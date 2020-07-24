GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reported its consolidated results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (2Q20). Figures are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).



COVID-19 Impact

During the second quarter of the year, the COVID-19 pandemic considerably affected the Company’s results, mainly with the decrease in international and domestic passenger traffic. Even though the Government of Mexico did not issue any flight restrictions during the quarter, during the months of April and May, activity for certain economic sectors did suffer restrictions. Other sectors, deemed essential, could continue operating, among them are airports. Additionally, a media campaign was implemented to incentivize the general population to stay home. Beginning in June, the Mexican Government established a plan to gradually reactivate economic activities, which permitted some domestic passenger traffic recovery. With respect Jamaican airport operations, the Government of Jamaica restricted entry of all international flights beginning on March 25. This restriction was lifted on June 15 and, as a result, airports have initiated regular operations, but with lower levels of passenger traffic.



The level of recovery in the Company’s operations and results will depend on the duration and containment of the pandemic by the Mexican, Jamaican and U.S. governments, as the main origin-destination. Due to the nature of the pandemic, the Company cannot completely estimate its impact on the financial situation or the operating results of the Company for the short, medium or long term.

2Q20 Company Measures:



To support the airlines and commercial clients, the Company granted discounts for services rendered and minimum guaranteed rents. Additionally, the Company signed agreements for payment deferrals. This allowed the Company’s clients to maintain liquidity and re-initiate regular activities in our airports beginning in June.



The Company was able to limit operating expenses by closing unnecessary operating areas. As a result, cost of cleaning services, security, maintenance, electricity, supplies, professional services and other costs, were adjusted downward.



Strict security protocols were implemented across all the Company’s airports in order to protect the health of passengers and employees. At the same time, the Company maintained the caliber of its operations and security to ensure a lower contagion risk and provide passengers with the confidence to travel. These measures will remain in place permanently.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s Financial Position:

While the effects of the pandemic resulted in a significant decline in 2Q20 results, the Company generated a positive EBITDA. Controlling cost of services, the decrease in concession fees and technical assistance fees, allowed the Company to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on revenues.

Despite the negative operating cash flow, the Company reported a solid financial position at the close of 2Q20. The balance of cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2020 reached Ps. 15,748.8 million, compared to Ps. 10,973.9 million at the close of March 31, 2020. During 2Q20, the Company drew down on two credit lines, together representing Ps. 2.0 billion, one drew down in the Montego Bay airport for Ps. 151.3 million (US$7.0 million) and issued long-term bond certificates (Certificados Bursátiles) for a value of Ps. 4.2 billion. The cash decrease in 2Q20 was Ps. 1,576.4 million.

During 2Q20, the Company carried out a second evaluation covering the possible adverse impacts of the pandemic on the Company’s financial condition and operating results, as well as a review of the indicators and deterioration of the larger long-term assets, expected credit losses and recovery of assets due to deferred taxes. The conclusion was that, despite the impact of COVID-19 on 2Q20 being lower than expected, the Company cannot ensure that the negative effect of the pandemic will decline in the upcoming quarters, nor can ensure that local and global economic conditions will improve. The Company can also not ensure the availability of financing, or that general credit conditions will remain favorable.

In this evaluation, the Company reviewed financial results for the short, medium and long term, concluding that a significant deterioration of the Company’s assets is not expected. As such, the Company does not foresee business interruption or closing of operations at any of its airports.

The Company will continue to monitor the pandemic’s adverse effects on the results of the operations, including the monitoring of key indicators, deterioration tests, projections, budgets, fair values, future cash flow related to the recovery of the financial and non-financial assets, as well as possible contingencies.

It is important to mention that, at the close of 2Q20, the Company satisfied all covenants in accordance with the bank loan contracts and with all the obligations established for the bond certificates.

The Company carried out the risk valuation that represents the portfolio of airlines and commercial clients in terms of liquidity. Thus, the cost of operation recognizes a Ps. 87.0 million provision as reserves for expected credit losses.

In accordance with the estimated 2020 annual results, the Company expects an asset recovery for deferred taxes recognized in the cash flow statement, even though the results declined with respect to 2019.

The Company will continue informing the market in a timely manner regarding future material updates to the airport operations, as well as measures that are adopted for preserving liquidity and business continuity.

Summary of Results 2Q20 vs. 2Q19

The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues decreased by Ps. 2,651.5 million, or 75.0% . Total revenues decreased by Ps. 2,172.4 million, or 59.4%.



. Total revenues decreased by Ps. 2,172.4 million, or 59.4%. Cost of services decreased by Ps. 61.8 million, or 8.8% .



. Operating loss of Ps. 368.7 million, which represents a decrease of Ps. 2,371.1 million, or 118.4%.



which represents a decrease of Ps. 2,371.1 million, or 118.4%. EBITDA decreased by Ps. 2,291.7 million, or 94.4% , going from Ps. 2,428.2 million in 2Q19 to Ps. 136.5 million in 2Q20. The EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) decreased from 68.8% in 2Q19 to 15.6% in 2Q20.



, going from Ps. 2,428.2 million in 2Q19 to Ps. 136.5 million in 2Q20. The EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) decreased from 68.8% in 2Q19 to 15.6% in 2Q20. Net loss and comprehensive loss of Ps. 946.0 million, a decrease of Ps. 2,163.6 million, or 177.7% compared to 2Q19.

Passenger Traffic

During 2Q20, total terminal passengers at the Company’s 14 airports decreased by 10,543.0 thousand passengers, or 86.4%, compared to 2Q19. During 2Q20, there were no new route openings.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport 2Q19 2Q20 Change 6M19 6M20 Change Guadalajara 2,674.0 393.8 (85.3 %) 5,094.4 2,730.3 (46.4 %) Tijuana * 1,533.7 460.3 (70.0 %) 2,894.9 1,880.3 (35.0 %) Los Cabos 490.9 76.1 (84.5 %) 885.5 478.8 (45.9 %) Puerto Vallarta 479.5 34.0 (92.9 %) 831.3 401.8 (51.7 %) Montego Bay 2.4 0.0 (100.0 %) 4.2 1.0 (77.2 %) Guanajuato 532.3 55.9 (89.5 %) 994.3 480.5 (51.7 %) Hermosillo 475.0 58.5 (87.7 %) 859.9 454.6 (47.1 %) Mexicali 303.4 46.9 (84.5 %) 569.4 323.9 (43.1 %) Morelia 115.7 46.1 (60.1 %) 225.9 171.9 (23.9 %) La Paz 256.3 33.5 (86.9 %) 466.4 247.0 (47.0 %) Aguascalientes 162.3 20.0 (87.7 %) 305.2 157.6 (48.4 %) Los Mochis 103.3 10.6 (89.7 %) 187.1 97.4 (48.0 %) Manzanillo 25.4 1.9 (92.4 %) 49.2 25.1 (49.0 %) Total 7,154.1 1,237.6 (82.7 %) 13,367.7 7,450.2 (44.3 %) *CBX users are classified as international passengers International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands): Airport 2Q19 2Q20 Change 6M19 6M20 Change Guadalajara 1,088.6 159.9 (85.3 %) 2,076.7 1,117.7 (46.2 %) Tijuana * 736.1 140.7 (80.9 %) 1,394.2 825.0 (40.8 %) Los Cabos 963.1 28.2 (97.1 %) 2,019.3 975.2 (51.7 %) Puerto Vallarta 713.7 25.0 (96.5 %) 1,970.6 1,111.3 (43.6 %) Montego Bay 1,179.9 16.7 (98.6 %) 2,516.2 1,149.6 (54.3 %) Guanajuato 173.8 16.9 (90.3 %) 345.1 165.1 (52.2 %) Hermosillo 17.4 1.9 (89.2 %) 34.5 20.6 (40.2 %) Mexicali 1.9 0.1 (95.1 %) 3.3 1.3 (61.1 %) Morelia 105.8 9.3 (91.2 %) 207.1 108.9 (47.4 %) La Paz 3.1 0.4 (85.5 %) 6.6 3.8 (43.2 %) Aguascalientes 54.8 6.9 (87.5 %) 99.3 55.3 (44.3 %) Los Mochis 1.9 0.1 (96.4 %) 3.5 1.3 (62.0 %) Manzanillo 15.2 1.1 (93.0 %) 52.3 29.5 (43.5 %) Total 5,055.2 407.0 (91.9 %) 10,728.8 5,564.8 (48.1 %) *CBX users are classified as international passengers Total Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands): Airport 2Q19 2Q20 Change 6M19 6M20 Change Guadalajara 3,762.6 553.7 (85.3 %) 7,171.1 3,848.1 (46.3 %) Tijuana * 2,269.8 600.9 (73.5 %) 4,289.1 2,705.3 (36.9 %) Los Cabos 1,453.9 104.3 (92.8 %) 2,904.8 1,454.0 (49.9 %) Puerto Vallarta 1,193.2 59.0 (95.1 %) 2,801.9 1,513.1 (46.0 %) Montego Bay 1,182.3 16.7 (98.6 %) 2,520.4 1,150.6 (54.3 %) Guanajuato 706.2 72.8 (89.7 %) 1,339.4 645.6 (51.8 %) Hermosillo 492.4 60.3 (87.7 %) 894.5 475.2 (46.9 %) Mexicali 305.3 47.0 (84.6 %) 572.7 325.2 (43.2 %) Morelia 221.5 55.4 (75.0 %) 433.0 280.8 (35.1 %) La Paz 259.4 33.9 (86.9 %) 473.0 250.8 (47.0 %) Aguascalientes 217.1 26.9 (87.6 %) 404.6 212.9 (47.4 %) Los Mochis 105.2 10.7 (89.9 %) 190.6 98.7 (48.2 %) Manzanillo 40.5 3.0 (92.6 %) 101.5 54.6 (46.2 %) Total 12,209.3 1,644.6 (86.5 %) 24,096.5 13,015.0 (46.0 %) *CBX users are classified as international passengers CBX Users (in thousands): Airport 2Q19 2Q20 Change 6M19 6M20 Change Tijuana 723.6 140.4 (80.6 %) 1,370.9 817.7 (40.4 %) Kingston Airport (in thousands): Passengers 2Q19 2Q20 Change 6M19 6M20 Change Domestic N/A 0.0 N/A N/A 1.3 N/A Internacional N/A 21.6 N/A N/A 375.1 N/A Total N/A 21.6 N/A N/A 376.4 N/A Total Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Passengers 2Q19 2Q20 Change 6M19 6M20 Change Domestic 7,154.1 1,237.6 (82.7 %) 13,367.7 7,451.5 (44.3 %) Internacional 5,055.2 428.6 (91.5 %) 10,728.8 5,939.9 (44.6 %) Total 12,209.2 1,666.2 (86.4 %) 24,096.5 13,391.4 (44.4 %)





Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter of 2020 (in thousands of pesos): 2Q19 2Q20 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 2,577,773 551,875 (78.6 %) Non-aeronautical services 957,275 331,641 (65.4 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 122,363 601,542 391.6 % Total revenues 3,657,411 1,485,058 (59.4 %) Operating costs Costs of services: 705,304 643,554 (8.8 %) Employee costs 228,793 239,260 4.6 % Maintenance 148,362 97,402 (34.3 %) Safety, security & insurance 102,312 104,079 1.7 % Utilities 92,489 79,692 (13.8 %) Other operating expenses 133,348 123,121 (7.7 %) Technical assistance fees 113,644 8,777 (92.3 %) Concession taxes 292,887 94,721 (67.7 %) Depreciation and amortization 425,839 505,174 18.6 % Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 122,363 601,542 391.6 % Other income (5,025 ) (58 ) (98.8 %) Total operating costs 1,655,012 1,853,710 12.0 % Income (loss) from operations 2,002,399 (368,652 ) (118.4 %) Financial Result (235,742 ) (311,089 ) 32.0 % Share of loss of associates (3 ) (83 ) (2666.7 %) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,766,654 (679,824 ) (138.5 %) Income taxes (503,081 ) 97,616 (119.4 %) Net (loss) income 1,263,573 (582,208 ) (146.1 %) Currency translation effect (45,788 ) (66,233 ) 44.7 % Cash flow hedges, net of income tax - (287,997 ) 100.0 % Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax (146 ) (9,558 ) 6446.6 % Comprehensive income (loss) 1,217,639 (945,996 ) (177.7 %) Non-controlling interest (19,763 ) 29,645 250.0 % Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to controlling interest 1,197,876 (916,351 ) (176.5 %)





2Q19 2Q20 Change EBITDA 2,428,238 136,522 (94.4 %) Comprehensive income (loss) 1,217,639 (945,996 ) (177.7 %) Comprehensive income (loss) per share (pesos) 2.1705 (2 (177.7 %) Comprehensive income (loss) per ADS (US dollars) 0.9403 (0.73 (177.7 %) Operating income (loss) margin 54.7 % (24.8 %) (145.3 %) Operating income (loss) margin (excluding IFRIC 12) 56.6 % (41.7 %) (173.7 %) EBITDA margin 66.4 % 9.2 % (86.2 %) EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC 12) 68.8 % 15.6 % (77.5 %) Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 22.6 % 83.8 % 270.5 % Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC 12) 20.0 % 72.8 % 265.1 % - Net (loss) income and comprehensive income (loss) per share were calculated based on 561,000,000 outstanding shares. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 23.0821 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on June 30, 2020, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).

- For purposes of the consolidation of the Montego Bay airport and the Kingston airport, the average monthly exchange rate of Ps. 23.3631 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was used.

Revenues (2Q20 vs. 2Q19)

Aeronautical services revenues decreased by Ps. 2,025.9 million, or 78.6%

Non-aeronautical services revenues decreased by Ps. 625.6 million, or 65.4%

Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 479.2 million, or 391.6%

Total revenues decreased by Ps. 2,172.4 million, or 59.4%

Aeronautical services revenues include:



i. Revenues from the Mexican airports decreased by Ps. 1,741.0 million, or 79.2%, compared to 2Q19, generated mainly by an 85.2% decrease in passenger traffic, offset by the increase in passenger fees applicable in 2020. In addition, during 2Q20, airlines were granted exemptions for airport service fees.



ii. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport decreased by Ps. 329.5 million, or 86.8%, compared to 2Q19. This was mainly due to a 98.6% decrease in passenger traffic. The increase in the passenger fees for 2020 offset this decline in passenger traffic.



iii. The consolidation of aeronautical revenues from the Kingston airport contributed Ps. 44.7 million to revenues.

Non-aeronautical services revenues include:



i. The Mexican airport contributions decreased by Ps. 561.5 million, or 69.2%, compared to 2Q19. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties decreased by Ps. 338.9 million. This was mainly due to a decrease in revenues from food and beverage, duty-free stores, time shares, car rentals and commercial spaces, which jointly decreased by Ps. 304.6 million, or 79.2%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by the Company decreased by Ps. 192.9 million, or 72.7%, while the recovery of costs decreased by Ps. 29.6 million, or 55.4%.



ii. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport decreased by Ps. 87.8 million, or 60.2% compared to 2Q19. Revenues in U.S. dollars decreased by US$ 5.1 million, or 67.0%. However, the 22.2% depreciation of the Mexican peso against U.S. dollar offset the decline in dollar revenues, going from an average exchange rate of Ps. 19.1250 in 2Q19 to Ps. 23.3631 in 2Q20.



iii. The consolidation of the Kingston airport contributed Ps. 23.6 million to non-aeronautical revenue.

2Q19

2Q20

Change Businesses operated by third parties: Duty-free 129,089 25,647 (80.1 %) Food and beverage 122,173 32,575 (73.3 %) Retail operations 94,941 36,812 (61.2 %) Car rentals 92,074 46,340 (49.7 %) Leasing of space 61,672 49,487 (19.8 %) Time shares 55,019 1,085 (98.0 %) Ground transportation 35,746 12,414 (65.3 %) Communications and financial services 22,153 5,820 (73.7 %) Other commercial revenues 16,688 13,548 (18.8 %) Total 629,555 223,727 (64.5 %) Businesses operated directly by us: Car parking 95,417 23,130 (75.8 %) VIP lounges 70,906 19,401 (72.6 %) Advertising 59,941 23,739 (60.4 %) Convenience stores 42,167 8,542 (79.7 %) Total 268,431 74,811 (72.1 %) Recovery of costs 59,289 33,103 (44.2 %) Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 957,275 331,641 (65.4 %) Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets1

Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 479.2 million, or 391.6%, compared to 2Q19, mainly in the Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 432.7 million, or 410.4%, given that 2020 marks the beginning of the 2020-2024 Master Development Program. The increase in services for improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport was Ps. 46.5 million, or 274.5%.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 198.7 million, or 12.0%, compared to 2Q19, mainly due to the increase in the cost for improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) of Ps. 479.2 million. Not including this cost, total operating costs declined by Ps. 280.5 million, or 18.3%. This was comprised in the following manner:

Mexican Airports:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 163.7 million or 12.8%, compared to 2Q19, mainly due to an increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) for Ps. 432.7 million, or 410.4%, and the depreciation and amortization of Ps. 39.7 million, or 12.2%. These increases were offset by a decline in the technical assistance fee and rights over concession assets for Ps. 219.3 million, or 83.3%, due to the decline in revenues, as well as a decrease in the cost of services of Ps. 93.7 million, or 15.8%.

The decline in the cost of services was mainly due to the partial closure of underutilized operating areas during 2Q20, implemented to reduce expenses:

Maintenance costs decreased by Ps. 51.2 million, or 40.2%, compared to 2Q19; despite the adjustments in this line item, the Company continued operating within the same quality standards.

by Ps. 51.2 million, or 40.2%, compared to 2Q19; despite the adjustments in this line item, the Company continued operating within the same quality standards. Utilities decreased by Ps. 11.7 million, or 17.1%, compared to 2Q19, due to the partial closing of operating areas during 2Q20, lowering energy consumption by Ps. 26.5 million, and offset by higher water consumption of Ps. 15.6 million, among others.

decreased by Ps. 11.7 million, or 17.1%, compared to 2Q19, due to the partial closing of operating areas during 2Q20, lowering energy consumption by Ps. 26.5 million, and offset by higher water consumption of Ps. 15.6 million, among others. Employee expenses decreased by Ps. 9.6 million, or 4.9%, compared to 2Q19, due to the suspension of salary increases and a freeze on the hiring of additional personnel for vacant positions.

decreased by Ps. 9.6 million, or 4.9%, compared to 2Q19, due to the suspension of salary increases and a freeze on the hiring of additional personnel for vacant positions. Security and insurance decreased by Ps. 13.6 million, or 16.8%, compared to 2Q19, mainly due to the reduction of security personnel resulting from the partial closure of some operating areas.

decreased by Ps. 13.6 million, or 16.8%, compared to 2Q19, mainly due to the reduction of security personnel resulting from the partial closure of some operating areas. Other operating expenses decreased by Ps. 7.6 million, or 6.4%, compared to 2Q19, mainly due to a decrease in the sales costs in the VIP lounges and convenience stores, as well as professional service fees, expenses for FBO services and advertising for Ps. 52.9 million, or 66.6%, jointly. On the other side, there was an increase in the estimate for the credit estimate that was expected due to the financial situation of clients, for Ps. 39.0 million, and payments for expenses for hygiene, purchase of supplies and donations to the medical sector for the prevention of COVID-19, which together totaled Ps. 6.6 million.

Montego Bay Airport:

Operating costs decreased by Ps. 64.2 million, or 17.2%, compared to 2Q19, mainly due to concession fees of Ps. 127.3 million, or 89.0%, and cost of services for Ps. 20.8 million, or 18.4%. These effects were offset by the increase in the costs related to improvement to concession assets (IFRIC-12) of Ps. 46.5 million and for the depreciation and amortization of Ps. 36.8 million, or 36.7%. Operating costs in U.S. dollars declined by US$ 6.3 million. However, this figure was offset by the 22.2% depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar.

Kingston Airport:

The consolidation of the Kingston airport resulted in an increase in expenses of Ps. 99.2 million in 2Q20, which was mainly comprised by a concession fee of Ps. 43.6 million, employee costs of Ps. 19.6 million, security and insurance costs of Ps. 15.5 million, utility costs of Ps. 11.1 million, and maintenance expenses of Ps. 6.3 million.

Operating margin for 2Q20 weakened, from a margin of 54.7% in 2Q19 to a margin of (24.8%) in 2Q20. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating margin went from 56.6% in 2Q19 to a margin of (41.7%) in 2Q20. Operating losses for the 2Q20 were Ps. 368.7 million, representing a decline of Ps. 2,371.1 million, or (118.4%) compared to 2Q19.

EBITDA margin went from 66.4% in 2Q19 to 9.2% in 2Q20. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 68.8% in 2Q19 to 15.6% in 2Q20. The nominal value of EBITDA was Ps. 136.5 million in 2Q20, compared to Ps. 2,428.2 million in 2Q19, a change of (94.4%).

The net financial result increased by Ps. 75.3 million, from a net expense of Ps. 235.7 million in 2Q19 to a net expense of Ps. 311.1 million in 2Q20. This decrease was mainly the result of:



Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from a Ps. 11.1 million cost in 2Q19 to a Ps. 49.3 million cost in 2Q20, mainly due to an 1.1% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in 2Q19, compared to an appreciation of 2.3% at the end of 2Q20, thereby generating an increase in the foreign exchange loss of Ps. 38.2 million. The currency translation effect represented a higher loss of Ps. 20.4 million, compared to 2Q19, which is reflected in the comprehensive loss for 2Q20.



which went from a Ps. 11.1 million cost in 2Q19 to a Ps. 49.3 million cost in 2Q20, mainly due to an 1.1% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in 2Q19, compared to an appreciation of 2.3% at the end of 2Q20, thereby The currency translation effect represented a higher loss of Ps. 20.4 million, compared to 2Q19, which is reflected in the comprehensive loss for 2Q20. A decrease in interest expenses of Ps. 2.5 million, or 0.5%, compared to 2Q19, mainly due to a decline in the fair value of hedging instruments of Ps. 14.3 million, which was offset by higher debt derived from the issuance of long-term bond certificates (Certificados Bursátiles) and bank debt disbursed during 2Q20 for Ps. 11.3 million.



compared to 2Q19, mainly due to a decline in the fair value of hedging instruments of Ps. 14.3 million, which was offset by higher debt derived from the issuance of long-term bond certificates (Certificados Bursátiles) and bank debt disbursed during 2Q20 for Ps. 11.3 million. Interest income declined by Ps. 39.6 million, or 29.2%, mainly due to the decline in the investment rates of Ps. 34.6 million, as well as a decline in the fair value of the hedging instruments of Ps. 5.0 million.

In 2Q20, there was comprehensive loss of Ps. 946.0 million, compared to a net income and comprehensive gain of Ps. 1,217.6 million in 2Q19. This effect was mainly derived by the substantial passenger traffic decline, which also impacted revenues for 2Q20.

In 2Q20, the Company experienced a net loss of Ps. 582.2 million, while in 2Q19, the Company experienced a net gain of Ps. 1,263.6 million. Income taxes decreased by Ps. 600.7 million, or 119.4%, as a result of a decline of Ps. 638.9 million in income tax incurred, which was offset by the decline of Ps. 38.2 million in the benefit from deferred income tax, resulting from the increase in the 2Q20 deflation, that went from 0.1% in 2Q19 to 0.6% in 2Q20.





Consolidated Results for the First Six Months of 2020 (in thousands of pesos): 6M19 6M20 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 5,209,098 3,675,657 (29.4 %) Non-aeronautical services 1,858,600 1,353,482 (27.2 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 268,850 1,424,757 429.9 % Total revenues 7,336,548 6,453,897 (12.0 %) Operating costs Costs of services: 1,300,943 1,380,112 6.1 % Employee costs 423,116 486,466 15.0 % Maintenance 260,802 211,805 (18.8 %) Safety, security & insurance 204,443 229,405 12.2 % Utilities 165,258 171,319 3.7 % Other operating expenses 247,324 281,117 13.7 % Technical assistance fees 229,218 141,041 (38.5 %) Concession taxes 618,154 538,427 (12.9 %) Depreciation and amortization 847,440 987,231 16.5 % Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 268,850 1,424,757 429.9 % Other income (8,933 ) 9,022 (201.0 %) Total operating costs 3,255,672 4,480,591 37.6 % Income from operations 4,080,876 1,973,306 (51.6 %) Financial Result (318,347 ) (326,183 ) 2.5 % Share of loss of associates (7 ) 3 142.9 % Income before income taxes 3,762,522 1,647,126 (56.2 %) Income taxes (1,101,400 ) (421,271 ) (61.8 %) Net income 2,661,122 1,225,855 (53.9 %) Currency translation effect (139,739 ) 1,351,131 (1066.9 %) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax - (348,105 ) 100.0 % Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax (293 ) (9,705 ) 3208.0 % Comprehensive income 2,521,090 2,219,176 (12.0 %) Non-controlling interest (44,929 ) (164,109 ) (265.3 %) Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 2,476,161 2,055,067 (17.0 %)





6M19 6M20 Change EBITDA 4,928,315 2,960,536 (39.9 %) Comprehensive income 2,521,091 2,219,176 (12.0 %) Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 4.4939 3.9558 (12.0 %) Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 1.9469 1.7138 (12.0 %) Operating income margin 55.6 % 30.6 % (45.0 %) Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC 12) 57.7 % 39.3 % (31.9 %) EBITDA margin 67.2 % 45.9 % (31.7 %) EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC 12) 69.7 % 58.9 % (15.6 %) Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 21.4 % 43.5 % 103.1 % Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC 12) 18.4 % 27.4 % 49.1 % - Net income and comprehensive income per share were calculated based on 561,000,000 outstanding shares. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 23.0821 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on June 30, 2020, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).

- For purposes of the consolidation of the Montego Bay airport and the Kingston airport, the average monthly exchange rate of Ps. 21.6091 per U.S. dollar for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was used.

Revenues (1H20 vs. 1H19)



Aeronautical services revenues decreased by Ps. 1,533.4 million, or 29.4%

Non-aeronautical services revenues decreased by Ps. 505.1 million, or 27.2%

Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 1,155.9 million, or 429.9%

Total revenues decreased by Ps. 882.7 million, or 12.0%

Aeronautical services revenues include:



i. Revenues from the Mexican airports decreased by Ps. 1,406.9 million, or 32.0%, compared to 1H19, generated mainly by an 45.0% decrease in passenger traffic, partially offset by the higher passenger fees applicable in 2020.



ii. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport decreased by Ps. 311.9 million, or 38.1%, compared to 1H19. This was mainly due to a 54.3% decrease in passenger traffic and was offset by higher passenger fees applicable in 2020 and the 12.7% depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in 1H20.



iii. The consolidation of aeronautical revenues from the Kingston airport contributed Ps. 185.4 million to revenues.





i. The Mexican airports contributed a decrease of Ps. 486.9 million, or 31.2%, compared to 1H19, mainly due to a decrease in revenues from businesses operated by third-parties, which declined by Ps. 273.3 million, or 28.3%, as a result of decrease in revenues from duty-free stores, time shares, food and beverage, rentals from commercial spaces and car rentals. Businesses operated directly by the Company declined by Ps. 173.5 million, or 36.1%, mainly due to a decrease in revenues from car parking, advertising and VIP lounges. The recovery of costs declined by Ps. 40.1 million, or 35.5%.



ii. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport decreased by Ps. 93.9 million, or 31.6% compared to 1H19, mainly due to the decline in passenger traffic.



iii. The consolidation of the Kingston airport contributed Ps. 75.6 million to non-aeronautical revenue.

6M19

6M20

Change Businesses operated by third parties: Duty-free 260,140 177,674 (31.7 %) Food and beverage 234,568 177,321 (24.4 %) Retail operations 186,767 143,233 (23.3 %) Car rentals 184,247 156,716 (14.9 %) Leasing of space 124,174 105,197 (15.3 %) Time shares 107,846 53,543 (50.4 %) Ground transportation 72,747 50,674 (30.3 %) Communications and financial services 43,242 36,927 (14.6 %) Other commercial revenues 32,943 39,064 18.6 % Total 1,246,674 940,349 (24.6 %) Businesses operated directly by us: Car parking 181,000 101,234 (44.1 %) VIP lounges 134,518 100,687 (25.1 %) Advertising 94,868 57,673 (39.2 %) Convenience stores 76,282 58,812 (22.9 %) Total 486,668 318,406 (34.6 %) Recovery of costs 125,257 94,727 (24.4 %) Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 1,858,600 1,353,482 (27.2 %) Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets2

Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 1,155.9 million, or 429.9%, compared to 1H19, mainly due to an increase in the Mexican airports of Ps. 1,134.5 million, or 538.0%, given that 2020 marks the beginning of the 2020-2024 Master Development Program and represents the most significant committed investment amounts to date. This increase also includes an increase of Ps. 21.4 million, or 36.9%, in revenues from improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 1,224.9 million, or 37.6%, compared to 1H19, mainly due to the increase of Ps. 1,155.9 million in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12). Excluding this line item, operating costs declined by Ps. 69.0 million in 1H20.

Mexican Airports:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 993.5 million, or 40.4%, compared to 1H19, mainly due to an increase of Ps. 1,134.5 million in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12). Excluding this line item, operating costs declined by Ps. 141.0 million in 1H20, due to the decrease in technical assistance fees and concession fees of Ps. 182.7 million, or 34.8%, jointly, as well as a reduction in the cost of services of Ps. 45.1 million, or 4.2%. This effect was offset by a Ps. 77.1 million, or 11.8%, increase in depreciation and amortization, among others.

The decline in the cost of services was mainly due to the following:

Maintenance costs decreased by Ps. 58.7 million, or 26.5%, compared to 1H19, due to the partial closure of operational areas and decline in non-essential maintenance during 2Q20. These measures were implemented while maintaining excellence in quality of service for our passengers.

Ps. 58.7 million, or 26.5%, compared to 1H19, due to the partial closure of operational areas and decline in non-essential maintenance during 2Q20. These measures were implemented while maintaining excellence in quality of service for our passengers. Utilities decreased by Ps. 6.3 million, or 5.4%, due to the partial closing of operating areas, thereby lowering energy consumption during 2Q20.

decreased by Ps. 6.3 million, or 5.4%, due to the partial closing of operating areas, thereby lowering energy consumption during 2Q20. Personnel expenses increased by Ps. 19.5 million, or 5.4%, compared to 1H19, due to the personnel increase that took place in the second half of 2019, which was reflected in operating costs for the first half of 2020.

increased by Ps. 19.5 million, or 5.4%, compared to 1H19, due to the personnel increase that took place in the second half of 2019, which was reflected in operating costs for the first half of 2020. Other operating expenses increased by Ps. 8.8 million, or 4.0%, compared to 1H19, mainly due to the expected credit losses, as well as supplies and donations related to COVID-19, that jointly totaled Ps. 45.1 million, or 45.6%. This effect was offset by lower cost of sales at the VIP lounges and retail stores, professional service fees and advertising, which jointly totaled Ps. 37.3 million, or 30.9%.

Montego Bay Airport:

Operating costs decreased by Ps. 72.6 million, or 9.1%, compared to 1H19, mainly due to improvements to concession assets of Ps. 143.0 million, or 44.4%, and cost of services for Ps. 16.9 million, or 7.7%. These effects were offset by the increase in depreciation and amortization of Ps. 57.6 million, or 29.4%, for the costs related to improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) for Ps. 21.4 million.

Kingston Airport:

The consolidation of the Kingston airport resulted in an increase in expenses of Ps. 304.1 million in 1H20, which was mainly comprised of a concession fee of Ps. 157.9 million, employee costs of Ps. 40.5 million, security and insurance costs of Ps. 31.7 million, other operating costs of Ps. 28.1 million, utility costs of Ps. 24.2 million, and maintenance expenses of Ps. 16.7 million, among others.

Operating margin went from 55.6% in 1H19 to 30.6% in 1H20. Excluding the effects of IFRIC 12, operating margin went from 57.7% in 1H19 to 39.3% in 1H20.

EBITDA margin went from 67.2% in 1H19 to 45.9% in 1H20. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 69.7% in 1H19 to 58.9% in 1H20. The nominal value of EBITDA was Ps. 2,960.5 million in the first half of 2020.

The net financial result increased by Ps. 7.8 million, from a net expense of Ps. 318.3 million in 1H19 to a net expense of Ps. 326.1 million in 1H20. This decrease was mainly the result of:



Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from a Ps. 58.3 million gain in 1H19 to a net gain of Ps. 187.1 million in 1H20, mainly due to an 2.6% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in 1H19, compared to an depreciation of 21.9% at the end of 1H20, thereby generating an increase in the foreign exchange loss of Ps. 128.9 million. The currency translation effect represented a higher gain of Ps. 1,490.9 million, compared to 1H19 and is reflected in the comprehensive income.



which went from a Ps. 58.3 million gain in 1H19 to a net gain of Ps. 187.1 million in 1H20, mainly due to an 2.6% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in 1H19, compared to an depreciation of 21.9% at the end of 1H20, thereby The currency translation effect represented a higher gain of Ps. 1,490.9 million, compared to 1H19 and is reflected in the comprehensive income. An increase in interest expenses of Ps. 41.6 million, compared to 1H19, mainly due to higher debt derived from the issuance of long-term bond certificates (Certificados Bursátiles) and bank debt of Ps. 23.5 million and a decline in the fair value of the hedging instruments of Ps. 22.6 million.



compared to 1H19, mainly due to higher debt derived from the issuance of long-term bond certificates (Certificados Bursátiles) and bank debt of Ps. 23.5 million and a decline in the fair value of the hedging instruments of Ps. 22.6 million. Interest income decreased by Ps. 90.8 million, or 32.2%, mainly due to the reduction in the investment rates, causing a decline in interest of Ps. 61.6 million, as well as a decline in the fair value of the hedging instruments of Ps. 29.2 million, due to the decrease in interest rates.

Comprehensive income decreased by Ps. 301.9 million, or 12.0%, compared to 1H19. This was mainly due to the substantial decline in passenger traffic, which also impacted revenues for the period.

Net income decreased by Ps. 1,435.3 million, or 53.9% in 1H20, due to a lower operating revenue of Ps. 2,107.6 million, which was offset by lower income taxes of Ps. 680.1 million, or 61.8%, as a result of a decrease of Ps. 528.5 million in the income tax incurred, as well as the increase of Ps. 151.6 million in the benefit from deferred income tax, due to the decline in accumulated inflation, that went from 1.1% in 1H19 to 0.6% in 1HQ20.

Statement of Financial Position

Total assets as of June 30, 2020 increased by Ps. 8,874.9 million compared to 2019, primarily due to the following items: (i) cash and equivalents of Ps. 5,524.4 million; (ii) improvements to concession assets of Ps. 1,844.0 million; (iii) an increase in deferred taxes of Ps. 465.8 million; (iv) tax accounts receivable of Ps. 444.1 million; and (v) airport concessions of Ps. 337.9 million (due to the valuation of the concessions in Jamaica in U.S. dollars and the depreciation of the Mexican peso), among others.



Total liabilities as of June 30, 2020 increased by Ps. 4,261.6 million compared to the same period of 2019. This increase was primarily due to the following items: (i) Payment and issuance of Ps. 5.0 billion (net) in long-term bond certificates (Certificados bursátiles), (ii) bank loans of Ps. 2,151.3 million; (iii) derivative financial instruments of Ps. 823.1 million, and iv) Accounts payable of Ps. 570.2 million. This was offset by: (i) dividends payable for Ps. 4,425.4 million, among others.

Recent Events

On June 25, the Company successfully completed the issuance of 42 million long-term bond certificates (Certificados bursátiles) in Mexico for a total value of Ps. 4.2 billion. The amount of the issuance was up to Ps. 3.0 billion with a greenshoe option of up to 40%, which was reached at the closing of the issuance: i) Ps. 602.0 million of these bonds certificates are at a variable rate of TIIE-28 plus 85 basis points, with principal due at maturity on June 22, 2023; ii) Ps. 3.598 billion at a fixed rate of 8.14%, with principal due at maturity on June 17, 2027.

- On June 30, Aeromexico announced the initiation of a voluntary restructuring process under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, which will be carried out while the airline continues its operations. Currently, Aeromexico represents 10% of passenger traffic in the Company’s airport network and does not have any past due debts.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):

Airport 2Q19

2Q20 Change 6M19

6M20 Change Guadalajara Aeronautical services 697,161 170,144 (75.6 %) 1,389,142 975,551 (29.8 %) Non-aeronautical services 244,078 83,201 (65.9 %) 463,117 302,391 (34.7 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 10,394 258,940 2391.2 % 20,788 517,880 2391.2 % Total Revenues 951,631 512,285 (46.2 %) 1,873,045 1,795,821 (4.1 %) Operating income (loss) 598,018 (12,121 ) (102.0 %) 1,188,218 667,015 (43.9 %) EBITDA 687,455 79,807 (88.4 %) 1,362,259 849,966 (37.6 %) Tijuana Aeronautical services 400,004 128,227 (67.9 %) 758,237 508,525 (32.9 %) Non-aeronautical services 117,233 46,017 (60.7 %) 208,954 163,218 (21.9 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 5,586 143,260 2464.8 % 11,171 286,520 2464.8 % Total Revenues 522,822 317,503 (39.3 %) 978,362 958,263 (2.1 %) Operating income 318,809 1,084 (99.7 %) 600,362 305,299 (49.1 %) EBITDA 372,321 62,999 (83.1 %) 704,165 429,375 (39.0 %) Los Cabos Aeronautical services 356,629 44,404 (87.5 %) 710,960 474,805 (33.2 %) Non-aeronautical services 201,824 37,445 (81.4 %) 396,433 252,977 (36.2 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 61,775 162,350 162.8 % 123,550 324,699 162.8 % Total Revenues 620,228 244,198 (60.6 %) 1,230,943 1,052,482 (14.5 %) Operating income (loss) 362,039 (58,947 ) (116.3 %) 739,548 392,276 (47.0 %) EBITDA 422,210 7,720 (98.2 %) 856,160 524,268 (38.8 %) Puerto Vallarta Aeronautical services 279,770 29,989 (89.3 %) 660,954 484,538 (26.7 %) Non-aeronautical services 118,166 29,183 (75.3 %) 247,268 170,709 (31.0 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 2,972 113,707 3725.5 % 5,945 227,413 3725.5 % Total Revenues 400,908 172,878 (56.9 %) 914,167 882,660 (3.4 %) Operating income (loss) 242,091 (49,519 ) (120.5 %) 607,339 387,502 (36.2 %) EBITDA 282,693 (7,701 ) (102.7 %) 686,428 469,982 (31.5 %) Montego Bay Aeronautical services 379,769 50,229 (86.8 %) 818,696 506,791 (38.1 %) Non-aeronautical services 145,815 58,020 (60.2 %) 297,603 203,673 (31.6 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 16,927 63,390 274.5 % 57,977 79,377 36.9 % Total Revenues 542,511 171,639 (68.4 %) 1,174,276 789,841 (32.7 %) Operating income (loss) 169,775 (136,422 ) (180.4 %) 377,807 67,090 (82.2 %) EBITDA 269,869 517 (99.8 %) 573,775 320,634 (44.1 %) Airport 2Q19 2Q20 Change 6M19 6M20 Change Guanajuato Aeronautical services 154,357 21,967 (85.8 %) 285,782 163,714 (42.7 %) Non-aeronautical services 44,241 16,977 (61.6 %) 83,462 63,953 (23.4 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 817 32,469 3875.8 % 1,633 64,939 3875.8 % Total Revenues 199,415 71,413 (64.2 %) 370,877 292,606 (21.1 %) Operating income (loss) 130,734 (8,907 ) (106.8 %) 244,541 113,980 (53.4 %) EBITDA 148,596 9,224 (93.8 %) 279,606 149,494 (46.5 %) Hermosillo Aeronautical services 88,219 17,314 (80.4 %) 161,699 100,283 (38.0 %) Non-aeronautical services 24,422 11,519 (52.8 %) 45,757 35,810 (21.7 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 832 4,347 422.5 % 1,664 8,695 422.5 % Total Revenues 113,474 33,180 (70.8 %) 209,121 144,788 (30.8 %) Operating income (loss) 48,615 (15,892 ) (132.7 %) 85,910 31,792 (63.0 %) EBITDA 68,346 3,022 (95.6 %) 124,613 69,723 (44.0 %) Others (1) Aeronautical services 221,864 89,602 (59.6 %) 423,629 461,452 8.9 % Non-aeronautical services 61,496 49,280 (19.9 %) 116,006 160,751 38.6 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 23,061 92,155 299.6 % 46,121 184,310 299.6 % Total Revenues 306,421 231,037 (24.6 %) 585,756 806,513 37.7 % Operating income (loss) 91,351 (96,136 ) (205.2 %) 164,712 (15,563 ) (109.4 %) EBITDA 142,203 (36,625 ) (125.8 %) 263,909 102,764 (61.1 %) Total Aeronautical services 2,577,773 551,875 (78.6 %) 5,209,098 3,675,657 (29.4 %) Non-aeronautical services 957,275 331,641 (65.4 %) 1,858,600 1,353,482 (27.2 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 122,363 870,618 611.5 % 268,850 1,693,833 530.0 % Total Revenues 3,657,410 1,754,134 (52.0 %) 7,336,548 6,722,974 (8.4 %) Operating income (loss) 1,961,431 (376,860 ) (119.2 %) 4,008,436 1,949,390 (51.4 %) EBITDA 2,393,692 118,965 (95.0 %) 4,850,913 2,916,205 (39.9 %) (1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia and Kingston airports.





Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30 (in thousands of pesos):

2019 2020 Change % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 10,224,400 15,748,829 5,524,429 54.0 % Trade accounts receivable - net 1,091,287 1,060,950 (30,337 ) (2.8 %) Other current assets 376,954 821,097 444,143 117.8 % Total current assets 11,692,641 17,630,876 5,938,235 50.8 % Advanced payments to suppliers 170,011 367,078 197,067 115.9 % Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - net 1,834,010 1,999,903 165,893 9.0 % Improvements to concession assets - net 11,134,421 12,978,449 1,844,028 16.6 % Airport concessions - net 11,088,915 11,426,767 337,852 3.0 % Rights to use airport facilities - net 1,391,921 1,318,500 (73,421 ) (5.3 %) Deferred income taxes 5,389,576 5,855,337 465,761 8.6 % Other non-current assets 213,331 212,791 (540 ) (0.3 %) Total assets 42,914,825 51,789,700 8,874,875 20.7 % Liabilities Current liabilities 8,262,415 6,079,799 (2,182,616 ) (26.4 %) Long-term liabilities 16,377,011 22,821,284 6,444,273 39.3 % Total liabilities 24,639,426 28,901,083 4,261,657 17.3 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 6,185,082 6,185,082 - 0.0 % Legal reserve 1,592,551 1,592,551 - 0.0 % Net income 2,600,089 1,227,550 (1,372,539 ) (52.8 %) Retained earnings 4,579,883 9,940,035 5,360,152 117.0 % Reserve for share repurchase 3,283,374 3,283,374 - 0.0 % Repurchased shares (1,733,374 ) (1,733,374 ) - 0.0 % Foreign currency translation reserve 651,985 1,711,320 1,059,335 162.5 % Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net 7,717 (3,099 ) (10,816 ) (140.2 %) Cash flow hedges- Net - (520,200 ) (520,200 ) 100.0 % Total controlling interest 17,167,307 21,683,239 4,515,932 26.3 % Non-controlling interest 1,108,093 1,205,379 97,286 8.8 % Total stockholder´s equity 18,275,401 22,888,618 4,613,218 25.2 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 42,914,825 51,789,700 8,874,875 20.7 % The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).





Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):

2Q19 2Q20 Change 6M19 6M20 Change Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income (loss) 1,263,573 (582,208 ) (146.1 %) 2,661,122 1,225,855 (53.9 %) Postemployment benefit costs 2,071 2,048 (1.1 %) 6,929 6,666 (3.8 %) Allowance expected credit loss (5,172 ) 41,084 (894.4 %) (25,087 ) 87,051 (447.0 %) Depreciation and amortization 425,839 505,174 18.6 % 847,440 987,231 16.5 % (Gain) loss on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets 1,173 (11,147 ) (1050.3 %) 2,062 (14,199 ) (788.5 %) Interest expense 311,170 312,080 0.3 % 547,517 626,261 14.4 % Share of profit of associate 3 89 2866.7 % 7 3 (55.1 %) Provisions 1,770 885 (50.0 %) 3,390 (1,345 ) (139.7 %) Income tax expense 503,081 (97,616 ) (119.4 %) 1,101,404 421,271 (61.8 %) Unrealized exchange loss (19,176 ) (111,964 ) 483.9 % (70,464 ) 652,719 (1026.3 %) Net loss on derivative financial instruments 88,164 30,312 (65.6 %) 98,859 58,754 (40.6 %) 2,572,495 88,737 (96.6 %) 5,173,178 4,050,265 (21.7 %) Changes in working capital: (Increase) decrease in Trade accounts receivable 146,456 711,733 386.0 % 319,498 382,344 19.7 % Recoverable tax on assets and other assets (64,829 ) (617,650 ) 852.7 % (102,168 ) (458,057 ) 348.3 % Increase (decrease) in Concession taxes payable (209,778 ) (411,611 ) 96.2 % (150,118 ) (376,329 ) 150.7 % Accounts payable (145,152 ) (565,673 ) 289.7 % (149,296 ) (343,322 ) 130.0 % Cash generated (used) by operating activities 2,299,193 (794,464 ) (134.6 %) 5,091,094 3,254,902 (36.1 %) Income taxes paid (543,418 ) (152,568 ) (71.9 %) (1,066,816 ) (629,357 ) (41.0 %) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 1,755,774 (947,032 ) (153.9 %) 4,024,277 2,625,544 (34.8 %) Cash flows from investing activities: Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets (395,736 ) (606,257 ) 53.2 % (844,627 ) (1,244,295 ) 47.3 % Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment 332 28 (91.6 %) 707 193 (72.7 %) Other investment activities (27,166 ) (40,617 ) 49.5 % (25,574 ) (55,001 ) 115.1 % Acquisition business 9,586 - 0.0 % 9,586 - 0.0 % Net cash used by investment activities (412,985 ) (646,846 ) 56.6 % (859,908 ) (1,299,104 ) 51.1 % Cash flows from financing activities: Capital distribution (1,592,494 ) - (100.0 %) (1,592,494 ) - (100.0 %) Debt securities - 4,200,000 100.0 % 3,000,000 7,200,000 140.0 % Payment from Debt securities - - 0.0 % - (2,200,000 ) 100.0 % Interest paid (249,009 ) (257,118 ) 3.3 % (546,295 ) (608,416 ) 11.4 % Bank Loans 95,862 2,151,264 2144.1 % 95,862 2,151,264 2144.1 % Interest paid on lease (671 ) (675 ) 0.6 % (1,988 ) (1,392 ) (30.0 %) Payments of obligations for leasing (3,074 ) (3,163 ) 2.9 % (7,981 ) (6,815 ) (14.6 %) Net cash flows used in financing activities (1,749,386 ) 6,090,308 (448.1 %) 947,105 6,534,640 590.0 % Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held (25,594 ) 278,509 (1188.2 %) (38,531 ) 387,554 (1105.8 %) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (432,189 ) 4,774,939 (1204.8 %) 4,072,944 8,248,636 102.5 % Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 10,656,588 10,973,890 3.0 % 6,151,457 7,500,193 21.9 % Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year 10,224,400 15,748,829 54.0 % 10,224,400 15,748,829 54.0 %





Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):

2Q19 2Q20 Change 6M19 6M20 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 2,577,773 551,875 (78.6 %) 5,209,098 3,675,657 (29.4 %) Non-aeronautical services 957,275 331,641 (65.4 %) 1,858,600 1,353,482 (27.2 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 122,363 601,542 391.6 % 268,850 1,424,757 429.9 % Total revenues 3,657,411 1,485,058 (59.4 %) 7,336,548 6,453,897 (12.0 %) Operating costs Costs of services: 705,304 643,554 (8.8 %) 1,300,943 1,380,112 6.1 % Employee costs 228,793 239,260 4.6 % 423,116 486,466 15.0 % Maintenance 148,362 97,402 (34.3 %) 260,802 211,805 (18.8 %) Safety, security & insurance 102,312 104,079 1.7 % 204,443 229,405 12.2 % Utilities 92,489 79,692 (13.8 %) 165,258 171,319 3.7 % Other operating expenses 133,348 123,121 (7.7 %) 247,324 281,117 13.7 % Technical assistance fees 113,644 8,777 (92.3 %) 229,218 141,041 (38.5 %) Concession taxes 292,887 94,721 (67.7 %) 618,154 538,427 (12.9 %) Depreciation and amortization 425,839 505,174 18.6 % 847,440 987,231 16.5 % Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 122,363 601,542 391.6 % 268,850 1,424,757 429.9 % Other income (5,025 ) (58 ) (98.8 %) (8,933 ) 9,022 (201.0 %) Total operating costs 1,655,012 1,853,710 12.0 % 3,255,672 4,480,591 37.6 % Income from operations 2,002,399 (368,652 ) (118.4 %) 4,080,876 1,973,306 (51.6 %) Financial Result (235,742 ) (311,089 ) 32.0 % (318,347 ) (326,183 ) 2.5 % Share of loss of associates (3 ) (83 ) (2666.7 %) (7 ) 3 142.9 % Income before income taxes 1,766,654 (679,824 ) (138.5 %) 3,762,522 1,647,126 (56.2 %) Income taxes (503,081 ) 97,616 (119.4 %) (1,101,400 ) (421,271 ) (61.8 %) Net income 1,263,573 (582,208 ) (146.1 %) 2,661,122 1,225,855 (53.9 %) Currency translation effect (45,788 ) (66,233 ) 44.7 % (139,739 ) 1,351,131 (1066.9 %) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax - (287,997 ) 100.0 % - (348,105 ) 100.0 % Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax (146 ) (9,558 ) 6446.6 % (293 ) (9,705 ) 3208.0 % Comprehensive income 1,217,639 (945,996 ) (177.7 %) 2,521,090 2,219,176 (12.0 %) Non-controlling interest (19,763 ) 29,645 250.0 % (44,929 ) (164,109 ) (265.3 %) Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 1,197,876 (916,351 ) (176.5 %) 2,476,161 2,055,067 (17.0 %) The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).





Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity (in thousands of pesos):

Common Stock Legal Reseve

Reserve for Share Repurchase

Repurchased Shares Retained Earnings Other comprehensive income Total controlling interest Non-controlling interest Total Stockholders' Equity Balance as of January 1, 2019 7,777,576 1,345,711 2,983,374 (1,733,374 ) 9,552,070 783,628 20,708,986 1,063,164 21,772,150 Transfer of earnings - 246,840 - - (246,840 ) - - - - Dividends declared - - - - (4,425,346 ) - (4,425,346 ) - (4,425,346 ) Reserve for repurchase of share - - 300,000 - (300,000 ) - - - - Capital distribution (1,592,494 ) - - - - - (1,592,494 ) - (1,592,494 ) Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 2,600,089 - 2,600,089 61,033 2,661,122 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - (123,636 ) (123,636 ) (16,103 ) (139,739 ) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - - (293 ) (293 ) - (293 ) Balance as of June 30, 2019 6,185,082 1,592,551 3,283,374 (1,733,374 ) 7,179,973 659,698 17,167,306 1,108,093 18,275,399 Balance as of January 1, 2020 6,185,082 1,592,551 3,283,374 (1,733,374 ) 9,940,035 360,504 19,628,172 1,041,271 20,669,443 Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 1,227,550 - 1,227,550 (1,695 ) 1,225,855 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - 1,185,327 1,185,327 165,804 1,351,131 Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - - (9,705 ) (9,705 ) - (9,705 ) Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax - - - - - (348,105 ) (348,105 ) - (348,105 ) Balance as of June 30, 2020 6,185,082 1,592,551 3,283,374 (1,733,374 ) 11,167,585 1,188,021 21,683,238 1,205,380 22,888,618

For presentation purposes, the 25.5% stake in Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. (“DCA”) held by Vantage appears in the Stockholders’ Equity of the Company as a non-controlling interest.

As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized pursuant to Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through June 30, 2007 were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders’ equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For purposes of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue being prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB.

Exhibit F: Other operating data:

2Q19 2Q20 Change 6M19

6M20

Change Total passengers 12,209.3 1,666.2 (86.4 %) 24,096.5 13,391.4 (44.4 %) Total cargo volume (in WLUs) 539.9 462.2 (14.4 %) 1,079.9 1,015.0 (6.0 %) Total WLUs 12,749.2 2,128.3 (83.3 %) 25,176.4 14,406.4 (42.8 %) Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 289.5 530.3 83.1 % 293.3 375.6 28.0 % Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos) 202.2 259.3 28.2 % 206.9 255.1 23.3 % Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 78.4 199.0 153.9 % 77.1 101.1 31.0 % Cost of services per WLU (pesos) 55.3 302.4 446.6 % 51.7 95.8 85.4 % WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).



