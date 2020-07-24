24 July 2020

PayPoint plc (Company)
Result of AGM

PayPoint plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held today at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1EL all resolutions were passed on based upon proxy votes received. The proxy votes received were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For 1

 		%Votes Against%Total Votes% of Issued Share Capital VotedVotes Withheld2
1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 202052,090,92099.98

 		8,622

 		0.0252,099,542

 		76.14%6,019
2. To approve the directors’ remuneration policy to take effect from 24 July 202045,225,04987.326,565,20212.6851,790,25175.69%315,310
3. To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 202051,777,43299.38

 		321,403

 		0.6252,098,835

 		76.14%6,726
4. To declare a final dividend of 15.6 per ordinary share of the company for the year ended 31 March 202052,096,79699.98

 		8,636

 		0.0252,105,432

 		76.15%

 		129
5. To elect Mr Ben Wishart as a director of the company52,049,58199.90

 		54,324

 		0.1052,103,905

 		76.15%

 		1,656
6. To re-elect Ms Gill Barr as a director of the company51,983,726

 		99.97

 		121,044

 		0.2352,104,770

 		76.15%

 		791
7. To re-elect Mr Giles Kerr as a director of the company46,048,409

 		96.25

 		1,795,013

 		3.7547,843,422

 		69.92%

 		4,262,139
8. To re-elect Mr Rakesh Sharma as a director of the company51,738,060

 		99.30

 		366,710

 		0.7052,104,770

 		76.15%

 		791
9. To re-elect Mr Nick Wiles as a director of the company52,073,590

 		99.94

 		31,180

 		0.0652,104,770

 		76.15%

 		791
10. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the company52,067,544

 		99.94

 		33,478

 		0.0652,101,022

 		76.15%

 		4,539
11. To authorise the directors to determine the auditor’s remuneration52,066,611

 		99.93

 		33,911

 		0.0752,100,522

 		76.15%

 		5,039
12. To authorise the directors to allot shares51,972,864

 		99.76

 		127,354

 		0.2452,100,218

 		76.15%

 		5,343
13. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights351,894,803

 		99.61

 		202,234

 		0.3952,097,037

 		76.14%

 		8,524
14. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights3

 		51,894,80399.61202,5140.3952,097,31776.14%8,244
15. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 10% of the issued share capital3

 		52,053,636

 		99.95

 		28,243

 		0.0552,081,879

 		76.12%

 		23,682
16. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice3

 		51,519,859

 		98.88

 		585,071

 		1.1252,104,930

 		76.15%

 		631
17. To amend the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan

 		47,749,93492.214,035,2337.7951,785,16775.68%320,394

Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 68,417,853.

The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Sarah Carne
Company Secretary, PayPoint plc
Tel: 01707 600300