24 July 2020

PayPoint plc (Company)

Result of AGM

PayPoint plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held today at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1EL all resolutions were passed on based upon proxy votes received. The proxy votes received were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For 1



% Votes Against % Total Votes % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld2 1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020 52,090,920 99.98



8,622



0.02 52,099,542



76.14% 6,019 2. To approve the directors’ remuneration policy to take effect from 24 July 2020 45,225,049 87.32 6,565,202 12.68 51,790,251 75.69% 315,310 3. To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2020 51,777,432 99.38



321,403



0.62 52,098,835



76.14% 6,726 4. To declare a final dividend of 15.6 per ordinary share of the company for the year ended 31 March 2020 52,096,796 99.98



8,636



0.02 52,105,432



76.15%



129 5. To elect Mr Ben Wishart as a director of the company 52,049,581 99.90



54,324



0.10 52,103,905



76.15%



1,656 6. To re-elect Ms Gill Barr as a director of the company 51,983,726



99.97



121,044



0.23 52,104,770



76.15%



791 7. To re-elect Mr Giles Kerr as a director of the company 46,048,409



96.25



1,795,013



3.75 47,843,422



69.92%



4,262,139 8. To re-elect Mr Rakesh Sharma as a director of the company 51,738,060



99.30



366,710



0.70 52,104,770



76.15%



791 9. To re-elect Mr Nick Wiles as a director of the company 52,073,590



99.94



31,180



0.06 52,104,770



76.15%



791 10. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the company 52,067,544



99.94



33,478



0.06 52,101,022



76.15%



4,539 11. To authorise the directors to determine the auditor’s remuneration 52,066,611



99.93



33,911



0.07 52,100,522



76.15%



5,039 12. To authorise the directors to allot shares 51,972,864



99.76



127,354



0.24 52,100,218



76.15%



5,343 13. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights3 51,894,803



99.61



202,234



0.39 52,097,037



76.14%



8,524 14. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights3



51,894,803 99.61 202,514 0.39 52,097,317 76.14% 8,244 15. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 10% of the issued share capital3



52,053,636



99.95



28,243



0.05 52,081,879



76.12%



23,682 16. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice3



51,519,859



98.88



585,071



1.12 52,104,930



76.15%



631 17. To amend the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan



47,749,934 92.21 4,035,233 7.79 51,785,167 75.68% 320,394

1 Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.

2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 68,417,853.

The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Enquiries:



Sarah Carne

Company Secretary, PayPoint plc

Tel: 01707 600300