24 July 2020
PayPoint plc (Company)
Result of AGM
PayPoint plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held today at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1EL all resolutions were passed on based upon proxy votes received. The proxy votes received were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes For 1
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|Votes Withheld2
|1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020
|52,090,920
|99.98
|8,622
|0.02
|52,099,542
|76.14%
|6,019
|2. To approve the directors’ remuneration policy to take effect from 24 July 2020
|45,225,049
|87.32
|6,565,202
|12.68
|51,790,251
|75.69%
|315,310
|3. To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2020
|51,777,432
|99.38
|321,403
|0.62
|52,098,835
|76.14%
|6,726
|4. To declare a final dividend of 15.6 per ordinary share of the company for the year ended 31 March 2020
|52,096,796
|99.98
|8,636
|0.02
|52,105,432
|76.15%
|129
|5. To elect Mr Ben Wishart as a director of the company
|52,049,581
|99.90
|54,324
|0.10
|52,103,905
|76.15%
|1,656
|6. To re-elect Ms Gill Barr as a director of the company
|51,983,726
|99.97
|121,044
|0.23
|52,104,770
|76.15%
|791
|7. To re-elect Mr Giles Kerr as a director of the company
|46,048,409
|96.25
|1,795,013
|3.75
|47,843,422
|69.92%
|4,262,139
|8. To re-elect Mr Rakesh Sharma as a director of the company
|51,738,060
|99.30
|366,710
|0.70
|52,104,770
|76.15%
|791
|9. To re-elect Mr Nick Wiles as a director of the company
|52,073,590
|99.94
|31,180
|0.06
|52,104,770
|76.15%
|791
|10. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the company
|52,067,544
|99.94
|33,478
|0.06
|52,101,022
|76.15%
|4,539
|11. To authorise the directors to determine the auditor’s remuneration
|52,066,611
|99.93
|33,911
|0.07
|52,100,522
|76.15%
|5,039
|12. To authorise the directors to allot shares
|51,972,864
|99.76
|127,354
|0.24
|52,100,218
|76.15%
|5,343
|13. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights3
|51,894,803
|99.61
|202,234
|0.39
|52,097,037
|76.14%
|8,524
|14. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights3
|51,894,803
|99.61
|202,514
|0.39
|52,097,317
|76.14%
|8,244
|15. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 10% of the issued share capital3
|52,053,636
|99.95
|28,243
|0.05
|52,081,879
|76.12%
|23,682
|16. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice3
|51,519,859
|98.88
|585,071
|1.12
|52,104,930
|76.15%
|631
|17. To amend the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan
|47,749,934
|92.21
|4,035,233
|7.79
|51,785,167
|75.68%
|320,394
1 Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority
The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 68,417,853.
The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com/
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries:
Sarah Carne
Company Secretary, PayPoint plc
Tel: 01707 600300
PayPoint plc
WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM