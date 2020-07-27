DENVER, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced it has joined RingCentral’s award-winning channel partner program. RingCentral is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. Through the relationship, Pax8 will bring the RingCentral Office® solution that includes Message, Video, Phone™ (MVP) capabilities, along with RingCentral Cloud PBX™ for Microsoft Teams to its more than 11,000 partners in North America.



“As we continue to expand our Networking and Communications solutions for our partners, we are excited to join forces with RingCentral,” said Andrew Pryfogle, chief market development officer at Pax8. “RingCentral’s solutions offer secure and reliable technology to enable people to work from anywhere through their best-in-class cloud communications and collaboration platform.”

As the leader in distribution of cloud solutions, Pax8 is focused on providing its partners with technologies that enable growth in the modern business landscape.

RingCentral provides core Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) cloud solutions that enable efficient business communications. UCaaS solutions transform the way a company does business—offering team messaging, videoconferencing and enterprise phone system capabilities in one unified solution. RingCentral’s recently announced RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams integration includes call controls, interactive voice response, call handling, call queues and offers an open platform with access to RingCentral’s robust library of other integrations.

Phil Sorgen, chief revenue officer at RingCentral, said, “Pax8 is a proven disruptor and innovator in the industry with a strong partner base looking for cloud-first communications solutions to support their distributed, global, and mobile workforces. Together, we look forward to enabling business of all sizes to communicate and collaborate with ease and efficiency from anywhere, on any device, across any mode.”

