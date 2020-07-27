Second Quarter and First Half 2020 financial report available

Paris, July 27, 2020 – Lectra informs its shareholders, in compliance with Article 221-4-IV of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, that the Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2020 is available on the company's website : www.lectra.com.

It is also available, upon request, at the company's headquarters 16-18 rue Chalgrin, 75016 Paris (email: investor.relations@lectra.com).

Copy of this document was filed with the AMF.

About Lectra:



For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers, from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 34 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With more than 1,800 employees, Lectra reported revenues of 280 million euros in 2019. Lectra is listed on Euronext Paris (LSS).

