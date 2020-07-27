WAUWATOSA, Wis., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $20.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $9.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net income per diluted share was $1.08 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.61 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

“Our success this quarter exemplifies the synergies that exist between our community bank and its wholly owned independent mortgage subsidiary,” said Douglas Gordon, CEO of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “The funding and capital provided by the Bank, combined with the exceptional sales culture of the mortgage company resulted in record quarterly earnings. Waterstone Mortgage reached a new quarterly record, achieving more than $1.1 billion in loan originations, helping nearly 5,000 homeowners either purchase or refinance a residence. In the Community Bank segment, we successfully launched our new digital banking platform, which will provide our consumer and business customers with additional banking tools and an enhanced user experience. Our employees have embraced the challenges in this unprecedented environment and navigated through the turbulent times, exhibiting their continued hard work and dedication.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $20.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $9.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Consolidated return on average assets was 3.87% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 1.95% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Consolidated return on average equity was 22.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 9.96% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Dividends declared totaled $0.12 per share and we repurchased $6.1 million of shares during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as a result of our strong financial position.

Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which represents a 36.5% decrease compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Net interest income totaled $13.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which represents a 1.3% increase compared to $13.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Average loans held for investment totaled $1.42 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which represents an increase of $44.5 million, or 3.2%, compared to $1.38 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The $29.8 million of loans originated throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2020 for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) contributed to the growth. Average loans held for investment increased $27.5 million, or 7.9% annualized, compared to $1.39 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net interest margin decreased 20 basis points to 2.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 2.82% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which was a result of the decrease in yield of interest-earning assets as rates on loans, investments, and cash decreased. Net interest margin decreased six basis points compared to 2.68% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The segment had a $4.3 million provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to no provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2020 primarily consisted of an increased allocation related to the economic qualitative factor, across all portfolio segments, driven by the pandemic and its significant impact on the economy and employment. Net recoveries totaled $8,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to net recoveries of $26,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Noninterest income increased $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as fees earned on swaps and prepayment penalty fees increased.

Noninterest expense increased $394,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits expense increased $235,000 as salaries increased due to annual merit increases and additional branches added in late 2019. In addition, the increase in total compensation reflects an increase in variable and incentive based awards. Data processing expense increased $185,000 as we transitioned to a new digital platform in the quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 45.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 49.52% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.13 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $85.3 million, or 8.2%, compared to $1.04 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Average deposits increased $50.2 million, or 18.7% annualized compared to the $1.08 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as the average deposit account balance increased approximately 6.5%.

Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.28% at June 30, 2020, 0.36% at March 31, 2020, and 0.37% at June 30, 2019.

Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.45% at June 30, 2020, 0.78% at March 31, 2020, and 0.61% at June 30, 2019.

The PPP loans totaled $29.8 million as of June 30, 2020.

The Company had modified 191 loans aggregating $113.9 million consisting of payment of interest (deferral of principal) for a period ranging from 90 to 180 days as of June 30, 2020. In addition, the Company had modified 16 loans aggregating $7.9 million consisting of the deferral of principal and interest for a period of three to eight months.

Mortgage Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $23.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Loan originations increased $349.4 million, or 44.1%, to $1.14 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $793.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 55.5% of originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 87.6% of total originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Mortgage banking income increased $29.9 million, or 86.9%, to $64.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $34.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Gross margin on loans sold increased to 5.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 4.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits increased $9.6 million, or 42.3%, to $32.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $22.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase primarily related to increased commission expense and branch manager compensation driven by increased loan origination volume and branch profitability.

Other noninterest expense increased $2.1 million, or 173.1%, to $3.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $1.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase related to a $1.5 million increase in the provision for losses on loans sold to the secondary market in anticipation of increased losses that result from both early payoff and early default provisions with investors. If triggered, the default provisions require a return of servicing release premium or an obligation to repurchase the loan. The increased provision is driven by both an increase in the number and volume of loans sold, as well as expectations of increased defaults resulting from COVID-19 pandemic challenges faced by borrowers.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin along with a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

For The Three Months Ended June 30, For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 18,493 $ 18,026 $ 36,180 $ 35,130 Mortgage-related securities 670 764 1,372 1,523 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 698 1,123 1,761 2,432 Total interest income 19,861 19,913 39,313 39,085 Interest expense: Deposits 3,947 4,344 8,265 8,334 Borrowings 2,665 2,588 5,273 4,834 Total interest expense 6,612 6,932 13,538 13,168 Net interest income 13,249 12,981 25,775 25,917 Provision for loan losses 4,500 30 5,285 (650 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,749 12,951 20,490 26,567 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 2,231 390 2,712 769 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 520 507 873 851 Mortgage banking income 63,774 34,105 94,180 57,464 Other 379 188 603 363 Total noninterest income 66,904 35,190 98,368 59,447 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 36,889 27,074 61,290 47,713 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 2,534 2,680 5,275 5,456 Advertising 864 963 1,764 1,921 Data processing 1,095 869 2,101 1,638 Communications 317 353 655 681 Professional fees 1,077 789 2,909 1,484 Real estate owned 33 19 44 51 Loan processing expense 1,208 879 2,284 1,684 Other 3,672 1,729 6,575 4,076 Total noninterest expenses 47,689 35,355 82,897 64,704 Income before income taxes 27,964 12,786 35,961 21,310 Income tax expense 7,016 3,143 8,944 5,125 Net income $ 20,948 $ 9,643 $ 27,017 $ 16,185 Income per share: Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.37 $ 1.08 $ 0.61 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.37 $ 1.08 $ 0.61 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,464 26,242 24,934 26,370 Diluted 24,513 26,412 25,071 26,572





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 63,636 $ 52,814 Federal funds sold 11,992 12,704 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 1,291 8,782 Cash and cash equivalents 76,919 74,300 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 164,112 178,476 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 383,389 220,123 Loans receivable 1,433,803 1,388,031 Less: Allowance for loan losses 17,734 12,387 Loans receivable, net 1,416,069 1,375,644 Office properties and equipment, net 24,183 25,028 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 26,720 21,150 Cash surrender value of life insurance 70,718 69,665 Real estate owned, net 702 748 Prepaid expenses and other assets 54,761 31,213 Total assets $ 2,217,573 $ 1,996,347 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 171,016 $ 130,063 Money market and savings deposits 247,233 197,942 Time deposits 739,417 739,771 Total deposits 1,157,666 1,067,776 Borrowings 599,102 483,562 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 20,828 4,212 Other liabilities 54,358 47,111 Total liabilities 1,831,954 1,602,661 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 258 271 Additional paid-in capital 192,762 211,997 Retained earnings 205,863 197,393 Unearned ESOP shares (16,023 ) (16,617 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 2,759 642 Total shareholders' equity 385,619 393,686 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,217,573 $ 1,996,347 Share Information Shares outstanding 25,843 27,148 Book value per share $ 14.92 $ 14.50 Closing market price $ 14.83 $ 19.03 Price to book ratio 99.40 % 131.24 %





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 13,249 $ 12,526 $ 13,126 $ 13,154 $ 12,981 Provision for loan losses 4,500 785 (170 ) (80 ) 30 Total noninterest income 66,904 31,464 33,809 37,494 35,190 Total noninterest expense 47,689 35,208 35,337 36,232 35,355 Income before income taxes 27,964 7,997 11,768 14,496 12,786 Income tax expense 7,016 1,928 2,974 3,572 3,143 Net income $ 20,948 $ 6,069 $ 8,794 $ 10,924 $ 9,643 Income per share – basic $ 0.86 $ 0.24 $ 0.34 $ 0.42 $ 0.37 Income per share – diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.24 $ 0.34 $ 0.42 $ 0.37 Dividends declared per share $ 0.12 $ 0.62 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets - QTD 3.87 % 1.21 % 1.75 % 2.17 % 1.95 % Return on average equity - QTD 22.39 % 6.24 % 8.91 % 11.15 % 9.96 % Net interest margin - QTD 2.62 % 2.68 % 2.79 % 2.80 % 2.82 % Return on average assets - YTD 2.59 % 1.21 % 1.82 % 1.84 % 1.67 % Return on average equity - YTD 14.03 % 6.24 % 9.14 % 9.21 % 8.28 % Net interest margin - YTD 2.65 % 2.68 % 2.83 % 2.85 % 2.88 % Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.45 % 0.78 % 0.47 % 0.62 % 0.61 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.48 % 0.51 % 0.46 % 0.41 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.36 % 0.39 % 0.41 % 0.37 % Allowance for loan loss to loans receivable 1.24 % 0.94 % 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.92 %







WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,759,970 $ 1,562,097 $ 1,573,190 $ 1,579,575 $ 1,552,199 Mortgage related securities 105,727 112,089 110,426 114,051 114,537 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 164,306 206,485 183,447 169,621 180,111 Total interest-earning assets 2,030,003 1,880,671 1,867,063 1,863,247 1,846,847 Noninterest-earning assets 147,342 132,283 125,904 137,723 136,263 Total assets $ 2,177,345 $ 2,012,954 $ 1,992,967 $ 2,000,970 $ 1,983,110 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts $ 45,289 $ 39,886 $ 38,650 $ 37,015 $ 35,744 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 252,500 218,942 215,332 206,474 193,542 Certificates of deposit 730,573 734,147 737,726 739,544 736,798 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,028,362 992,975 991,708 983,033 966,084 Borrowings 609,863 495,595 485,482 509,099 504,940 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,638,225 1,488,570 1,477,190 1,492,132 1,471,024 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 115,605 92,627 85,815 86,849 91,545 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 47,140 40,609 38,580 33,130 32,143 Total liabilities 1,800,970 1,621,806 1,601,585 1,612,111 1,594,712 Equity 376,375 391,148 391,382 388,859 388,398 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,177,345 $ 2,012,954 $ 1,992,967 $ 2,000,970 $ 1,983,110 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 4.23 % 4.55 % 4.68 % 4.66 % 4.66 % Mortgage related securities 2.55 % 2.52 % 2.58 % 2.56 % 2.68 % Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 1.71 % 2.07 % 2.19 % 2.53 % 2.50 % Total interest-earning assets 3.93 % 4.16 % 4.31 % 4.34 % 4.32 % Demand accounts 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.09 % Money market and savings accounts 0.74 % 0.78 % 0.66 % 0.57 % 0.66 % Certificates of deposit 1.91 % 2.13 % 2.20 % 2.24 % 2.19 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.54 % 1.75 % 1.79 % 1.81 % 1.80 % Borrowings 1.76 % 2.12 % 2.20 % 2.14 % 2.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.62 % 1.87 % 1.92 % 1.92 % 1.89 %







COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 13,701 $ 12,908 $ 13,472 $ 13,885 $ 13,530 Provision for loan losses 4,325 750 (200 ) (150 ) - Total noninterest income 2,936 1,028 1,645 1,415 1,079 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 4,906 5,168 4,693 4,075 4,671 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 866 1,014 894 942 944 Advertising 297 248 317 202 220 Data processing 678 605 583 588 493 Communications 91 97 93 90 93 Professional fees 226 198 162 223 160 Real estate owned 33 11 (251 ) 24 19 Loan processing expense - - - - - Other 532 580 498 583 635 Total noninterest expense 7,629 7,921 6,989 6,727 7,235 Income before income taxes 4,683 5,265 8,328 8,723 7,374 Income tax expense 574 1,154 2,033 1,982 1,594 Net income $ 4,109 $ 4,111 $ 6,295 $ 6,741 $ 5,780 Efficiency ratio - QTD 45.86 % 56.84 % 46.23 % 43.97 % 49.52 % Efficiency ratio - YTD 50.86 % 56.84 % 47.74 % 48.27 % 50.56 %





MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ (511 ) $ (379 ) $ (399 ) $ (774 ) $ (529 ) Provision for loan losses 175 35 30 70 30 Total noninterest income 64,218 30,798 32,440 36,535 34,364 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 32,139 19,387 21,975 23,616 22,579 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,668 1,727 1,627 1,687 1,736 Advertising 567 652 734 711 743 Data processing 413 395 402 411 372 Communications 226 241 227 268 260 Professional fees 850 1,620 1,000 688 620 Real estate owned - - 30 - - Loan processing expense 1,208 1,076 746 858 879 Other 3,239 2,552 1,918 1,725 1,186 Total noninterest expense 40,310 27,650 28,659 29,964 28,375 Income before income taxes 23,222 2,734 3,352 5,727 5,430 Income tax expense 6,440 768 921 1,584 1,545 Net income $ 16,782 $ 1,966 $ 2,431 $ 4,143 $ 3,885 Efficiency ratio - QTD 63.27 % 90.90 % 89.44 % 83.79 % 83.86 % Efficiency ratio - YTD 72.20 % 90.90 % 87.47 % 86.79 % 88.66 % Loan originations $ 1,142,683 $ 708,840 $ 777,073 $ 851,297 $ 793,254 Purchase 55.5 % 68.3 % 72.1 % 79.0 % 87.6 % Refinance 44.5 % 31.7 % 27.9 % 21.0 % 12.4 % Gross margin on loans sold(1) 5.45 % 4.08 % 4.27 % 4.30 % 4.29 % (1) - Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations

