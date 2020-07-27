MALVERN, Pa., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

          
 2020 2020 2019 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)2nd QTR 1st QTR  2nd QTR 
Income:         
Net income - consolidated$ 5,713 $ 2,516 $ 2,022 
Diluted earnings per common share$ 0.94 $ 0.39 $ 0.31 

“Highlighting our second quarter results was the extraordinary production in new purchase and refinance mortgage activity, driven by historically low interest rates. At the same time, SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans generated during the quarter substantially added to loan and deposit growth, which also contributed to strong second quarter earnings,” said Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO. “The effect of the pandemic on our employees, customers and communities remains our primary concern, and we believe the full economic impact has yet to be realized. Since the start of the pandemic, we implemented limited branch hours and appointment scheduling for our customers, as well as remote working for employees to keep our communities safe. Our technology platform has allowed these functions to be seamless, as over 95% of our customers already utilize our online banking channels. With our strong capital base, leading technology and commitment to customer service, we will continue to help our customers navigate through this economic crisis.

“We are closely watching certain modified loans and other loans we consider at risk due to the COVID-19 induced economic slowdown. Additionally, we added $1.6 million in loan loss provisions during the quarter to address the general deterioration in economic conditions, which is the same amount taken in the preceding quarter,” Annas continued.  The allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans, increased to 1.27% of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2020, compared to 1.10% three months earlier.

“Demonstrating the strength of our Company, we are excited to begin paying a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share to reward our shareholders a regular return on their investment. Initiating a quarterly cash dividend demonstrates our continued confidence in Meridian’s long-term prospects,” added Annas. 

COVID-19 Pandemic Response Update

  • SBA Paycheck Protection Program.  As of June 30, 2020 Meridian has assisted 928 clients in need of short-term funding by providing nearly $260 million in PPP loans.  “These PPP loans helped our small business clients to support the paychecks of nearly 21,500 employees,”  said Annas.  “And approximately 89% of our PPP loans and 77% of small business client employees supported are based in the markets we serve in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.  The PPP loans generated $7.1 million of net loan processing fees that are being amortized into interest income over the contractual loan life.” \
  • Industry Exposure.  At the inception of the pandemic, the governor of Pennsylvania ordered all non-essential businesses to close, mandated stay-at-home orders, closed schools and universities and put a moratorium on construction. The economic impact was widespread, but certain businesses have been more acutely impacted.  Aside from construction lending, Meridian monitored commercial portfolios and identified various industries that were substantially impacted by these mandates such as retail trade, hospitality, residential spec construction and advertising/marketing. At June 30, 2020, Meridian’s exposure as a percent of the total loan portfolio to these industries was 2.3%, 2.3%, 5.5%, and 1.7%, respectively.
  • Assistance Provided to Loan Customers.  During the pandemic, Meridian also worked with commercial, construction and residential loan customers to provide assistance. In total $117.8 million of commercial loans covering 163 borrowers and $23.9 million of construction borrowers were assisted with loan payment holidays of 3 months.  In addition, $18.2 million in construction loans with interest reserves covering 33 borrowers were given lowered interest rates for an average 68 days during the moratorium. As of June 30, 2020, all $18.2 million in construction loans with rate adjustments had returned to their original interest rates. On the consumer side, $6.2 million of residential mortgage and home equity loans covering 25 total borrowers were provided with 3 to 6 month payment holidays.
  • Loan Loss Reserve.  Meridian increased its loan loss provision by $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, in addition to the $1.6 million already provided for during the first quarter of 2020, in anticipation of changes in risks associated with loan classification assignments and further economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Technology.  Starting in mid-March and continuing today, Meridian implemented limited branch hours and appointment scheduling for our customers, as well as remote working for employees.  Our technology platform has allowed these functions to be seamless.
  • Liquidity and Capital Management.  Meridian continues to be well positioned with adequate levels of cash and liquid assets as of June 30, 2020.  At June 30, 2020, Meridian’s tangible common equity to average tangible asset ratio was 9.54% and Meridian was well in excess of regulatory requirements.

Income Statement Highlights

Second quarter 2020 compared with first quarter 2020:

  • Net income was $5.7 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 127.0%, driven by an increase of $10.9 million in mortgage banking revenue as well as higher interest income on loans.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the quarter was $9.0 million, an increase of $4.2 million or 87.3%. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix.
  • Total revenue was $35.7 million, an increase of $11.6 million or 48%.
  • Net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 20%, with interest expense down $670 thousand or 16.2%.
  • Non-interest income increased $10.3 million or 99.8%, both driven by mortgage banking and SBA income.
    o Mortgage banking revenue increased $10.9 million, or 137.5%, due to higher levels of originations and refi’s stemming from the historically low rate environment as well as the expansion of our mortgage division into Maryland that took place in the first quarter of 2020.
    o The increase in mortgage pipeline generated significant positive fair value changes in both derivative instruments as well as loans held-for-sale of $3.0 million, combined.  These changes were more than  offset by hedging losses of $3.3 million.
    o SBA loan sale income increased $89 thousand.
  • Provision for loan losses was $1.6 million; approximately $1.3 million related to qualitative provisioning for economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.  The first quarter 2020 provision for loan losses was nearly the same at $1.6 million.
  • Non-interest expenses increased $8.1 million, or 53.0%, driven by mortgage banking related expenses.
  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable August 24, 2020, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2020.

Balance Sheet Highlights

June 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019:

  • Total assets increased $429.1 million, or 37.3%, to $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2020.
  • Total loans increased $298.3 million, or 30.9%, to $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2020.  PPP loans contributed $253.6 million net to this increase.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $84.0 million, or 249.2%, to $117.7 million as of June 30, 2020.
  • Mortgage segment originated $790.5 million in loans year-to-date June 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits grew $315.5 million, or 37.1%, to $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2020.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits grew $74.9 million, or 53.7%, to $214.4 million as of June 30, 2020.
  • Borrowings from the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) were $136.2 million as of June 30, 2020.
  • Meridian repurchased 316,625 shares of its common stock in the first quarter of 2020, at an average price of $18.10, fulfilling the previously announced repurchase authorization.

Select Condensed Financial Information

               
 For the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Income:              
Net income - consolidated$ 5,713  $ 2,516  $ 3,137  $ 3,317  $ 2,022 
Basic earnings per common share$ 0.94  $ 0.39  $ 0.49  $ 0.52  $ 0.32 
Diluted earnings per common share$ 0.94  $ 0.39  $ 0.49  $ 0.52  $ 0.31 
Net interest income - consolidated$ 11,597  $ 9,666  $ 9,664  $ 9,274  $ 8,922 
               
 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Balance Sheet:              
Total assets$ 1,579,083  $ 1,303,442  $ 1,150,019  $ 1,126,937  $ 1,055,906 
Loans, net of fees and costs  1,262,968    1,021,561    964,710    935,858    885,172 
Total deposits  1,166,697    993,753    851,168    858,461    840,714 
Non-interest bearing deposits  214,367    140,826    139,450    129,302    127,158 
Stockholders' Equity  125,518    118,033    120,695    117,772    114,379 
               
 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Balance Sheet (Average Balances):              
Total assets$ 1,477,120  $ 1,156,682  $ 1,105,246  $ 1,059,456  $ 1,001,908 
Loans, net of fees and costs  1,194,197    981,303    956,598    912,781    874,836 
Total deposits  1,155,690    926,741    859,611    844,568    836,133 
Non-interest bearing deposits  223,253    137,141    137,578    126,101    117,664 
Stockholders' Equity  119,937    120,469    119,575    116,547    113,605 
               
 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets - consolidated 1.56%  0.87%  1.13%  1.24%  0.81%
Return on average equity - consolidated 19.16%  8.40%  10.41%  11.29%  7.14%


Income Statement Summary

Second Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2020

Net income was $5.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. The increase quarter-over-quarter was due largely to the increase in interest income on loans due to the origination of $254 million in PPP loans, combined increased non-interest income from mortgage banking operations. 

Net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 20.0%, to $11.6 million from $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2020.  The growth in net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020 reflects an increase in average interest earning assets of $316.3 million partially offset by the decrease in the net interest margin of 22 basis points. The increase in average interest earning assets over this period was largely the result of the origination of PPP loans for the three months ended June 30, 2020, along with increases to average balances on investment securities, commercial real estate and residential real estate loans held for sale.  The decrease in net interest margin is a result of a 73 basis point decline in the yield on the loan portfolio, offset somewhat by a 55 basis point decline in interest expense on deposit balances.  The margin was impacted 14 basis points from the effects of the PPP loan program combined with the use of PPPLF borrowings and 3 basis points ($92 thousand) from the temporary reduction in construction loan rates for $18.2 million in construction loans with interest reserves as part of Meridian’s relief effort during the construction moratorium.

The provision for loan losses was $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, very close to the provision for loan losses of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. These provisions were due largely to qualitative provisioning for economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total non-interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $20.7 million, up $10.3 million or 99.8%, from the first quarter of 2020. This increase in non-interest income came primarily from our mortgage division. Mortgage banking revenue increased $10.9 million or 137.5% over the first quarter of 2020.  The significant increase in the second quarter of 2020 came from increased levels of mortgage loan originations due to both the expansion of the division into Maryland as well as the favorable rate environment for refinance activity. Our mortgage division originated $535.9 million in loans during the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $281.3 million, or 110.5%, from the prior quarter.  Refinance activity represented 64% of the total residential mortgage loans originated for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 61% for the first quarter of 2020.  The increase in the mortgage pipeline as a result of the expansion and the refinance activity generated significant positive fair value changes in derivative instruments and loans held-for-sale.  These fair value changes increased non-interest income a combined $3.0 million during the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020.  These changes were offset by changes in net hedging losses of $3.3 million.

Non-interest income from the sales of SBA 7(a) loans increased $89 thousand, or 15.7%, quarter-over-quarter to $658 thousand.  Wealth management revenue decreased $154 thousand, or 15.0%, quarter-over-quarter due to the unfavorable market conditions that existed late in the first quarter and continued into early second quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Wealth management revenue is largely based on assets under management valuations taken at the end of the prior quarter, therefore this revenue for the second quarter was adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic impact on financial markets over this time.

Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.2 million, up $8.1 million or 53.0%, from the first quarter of 2020.  The increase is largely attributable to the variable expenses our mortgage division during the quarter, particularly commission and loan origination expenses.  Total salaries and employee benefits expense was $16.2 million, an increase of $6.3 million or 63.9%, compared to the first quarter of 2020. Of this increase, $6.2 million relates to the mortgage division.  Full-time equivalent employees, particularly in the mortgage division, increased quarter over quarter. As noted above, in the first quarter of 2020, we expanded our mortgage division into Maryland with the hiring of nearly 70 individuals.

Loan expenses increased by $1.3 million or 116.6% during the second quarter of 2020, reflecting the higher levels of mortgage loan originations. Occupancy expense increased $203 thousand or 22.0%, from the first quarter of 2020 as the result of rent expense incurred at loan production locations for our mortgage division expansion into Maryland.  Data processing costs increased $112 thousand or 32.7%, from the first quarter of 2020 as the result of increased loan processing activity from our mortgage division, combined with IT system costs to PPP loans.  Professional fees increased $103 thousand or 15.5%, from the first quarter of 2020 due mainly to services provided for internal audit, as well as consulting fees related to leasing and mortgage.

Second Quarter 2020 Compared to Second Quarter 2019

Net income was $5.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. The increase was due largely to the increase in interest income on loans due to the origination of $260 million in gross PPP loans, combined with an increase in mortgage banking activity. 

Net interest income increased $2.7 million, or 30.0%, over net interest income of $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2019.  The growth in net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 reflects an increase in average interest earning assets of $475.1 million partially offset by the decrease in the net interest margin 45 basis points. The decrease in net interest margin is a result of the 119 basis point decline overall in the yield on the loan portfolio, offset somewhat by a 96 basis point decline in interest expense on deposit balances. 

The provision for loan losses of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 was due largely to qualitative provisioning for economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses was $14 thousand for the second quarter of 2019.

Total non-interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $20.7 million, up $12.8 million or 160.9% from the comparable period in 2019. This overall increase in non-interest income came primarily from our mortgage division. Mortgage banking revenue increased $12.4 million or 196.8% over the second quarter of 2019.  The significant increase in 2020 came from increased levels of mortgage loan originations due to both the expansion of the division into Maryland as well as the favorable rate environment for refinance activity. Our mortgage division originated $535.9 million in loans during the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $401.8 million, or 299.6%, from the second quarter of 2019.  Refinance activity represented 64% of the total loans originated for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 14% for the second quarter of 2019.  The increase in the mortgage pipeline as a result of the expansion and the refinance activity generated significant positive fair value changes in derivative instruments and loans held-for-sale.  These fair value changes increased non-interest income a combined $3.0 million during the second quarter of 2020 compared to a decrease of $258 thousand for the second quarter of 2019. These changes were offset by increases in net hedging losses of $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income from the sales of SBA loans increased $143 thousand year-over-year as the number of loans sold for the three months ended June 30, 2020 outpaced the number of SBA loans sold in the prior year comparable quarter.  Wealth management revenue decreased $45 thousand year-over-year due to the unfavorable market conditions discussed above. 

Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.2 million, up $9.0 million or 63.2%, from the comparable period in 2019.  The increase is largely attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, which increased $7.5 million or 85.3%, from the comparable period in 2019.  Of this increase, $7.2 million relates to the mortgage division.  Full-time equivalent employees, particularly in the mortgage division, increased from the prior year comparable quarter as we expanded our mortgage division into Maryland with the hiring of nearly 70 individuals in the first quarter of 2020. The number of full time employees at Meridian, particularly in SBA and lease lending, also increased over this period.

Loan expenses increased $1.7 million or 248.4%, from the comparable period in 2019, reflecting the higher levels of mortgage loan originations and refi’s. Occupancy expense increased $191 thousand or 20.4%, from the second quarter of 2019 as the result of rent expense incurred at loan production locations for our mortgage division expansion into Maryland.  Advertising and promotion expense declined $125 thousand, or 17.1%, from the comparable period in 2019.  This decrease was largely due to the impacts that COVID-19 pandemic had on marketing and sponsorship activities.  Data processing costs increased $132 thousand or 40.8%, from the second quarter of 2019 as the result of increased loan processing activity from our mortgage division, combined with processing activity relating to PPP loans.  Other expenses were down $463 thousand or 28.0%, from the comparable period in 2019.  The decrease was the result of a litigation reserve that existed for the comparable period in 2019, related to the litigation that was settled and paid out early in 2020.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of June 30, 2020, total assets were $1.6 billion compared with $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2019 and $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2019. Total assets increased $429.1 million, or 37.3%, from December 31, 2019 and $523.2 million, or 49.5%, from June 30, 2019, primarily due to strong loan growth.

Total loans, excluding mortgage loans held-for-sale, grew $298.3 million, or 30.9%, to $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2020, from $964.7 million as of December 31, 2019 and $377.8 million or 42.7% from $885.2 as of June 30, 2019. The increase in loans for both periods is attributable largely to the $260 million in PPP granted to borrowers during the three months ended June 30, 2020. There was also growth in several commercial categories as we continue to grow our presence in the Philadelphia market area. Commercial real estate loans increased $54.1 million, or 14.5% from December 31, 2019, and $84.0 million, or 24.5% from June 30, 2019. Commercial loans increased $7.9 million, or 4.0%, from December 31, 2019, and $26.2 million, or 14.5% from June 30, 2019. Small business loans increased $9.3 million, or 42.8% from December 31, 2019, and $22.7 million, or 270.4% from June 30, 2019.  Residential mortgage loans held for sale increased $84.0 million, or 249.2%, to $117.7 million as of June 30, 2020 from $33.7 million at December 31, 2019 and $78.4 million from $39.3 million as of June 30, 2019. The increase in mortgage originations is primarily the result of our expansion of our mortgage division into Maryland as well as the increase in refinance activity throughout all areas of our mortgage division.

Deposits were $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2020, up $315.5 million, or 37.1%, from December 31, 2019, and up $326.0 million, or 38.8%, from June 30, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $74.9 million, or 53.7%, from December 31, 2019 and increased $87.2 million, or 68.6%, from June 30, 2019. Interest-bearing checking accounts increased $118.2 million, or 125.2%, from December 31, 2019, and increased $124.5 million or 141.4% from June 30, 2019.  Money market accounts/savings accounts increased $114.4 million, or 37.5% since December 31, 2019 and $135.2 million, or 47.5%, since June 30, 2019. Increase in core deposits were driven from PPP loan customers as well as new business and municipal relationships.  Certificates of deposit increased $8.0 million, or 2.6%, from December 31, 2019 and decreased $21.0 million, or 6.2%, from June 30, 2019.

Consolidated stockholders’ equity of the Corporation was $125.5 million, or 7.95% of total assets as of June 30, 2020, as compared to $120.7 million, or 10.50% of total assets as of December 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.06% for the Corporation and 10.71% for the Bank, the Tier 1 risk-based capital and common equity ratios were 10.24% for the Corporation and 13.60% for the Bank, and total risk-based capital was 14.91% for both the Corporation and Bank. Quarter-end numbers show a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 7.68% for the Corporation and 10.15% for the Bank. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix.  Tangible book value per share was $19.84 as of June 30, 2020, compared with $18.09 as of December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality Summary

Asset quality remains strong year-over-year. Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.00% of total average loans for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, compared with net recoveries of 0.03% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019. Total non-performing assets, including loans and other real estate property, were $7.5 million as of June 30, 2020, $3.4 million as of December 31, 2019, and $4.3 million as of June 30, 2019. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets as of June 30, 2020 was 0.48% compared to 0.29% as of December 31, 2019 and 0.40% as of June 30, 2019. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.27% as of June 30, 2020, up from the 1.00% recorded as of December 31, 2019 and 0.99% as of June 30, 2019. PPP loans are excluded from calculation of this ratio as they are guaranteed by the SBA and therefore we have not provided for in the allowance for loan losses. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW


APPENDIX  -    FINANCIAL RATIOS

               
 Quarterly
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
Earnings and Per Share Data              
Net income$ 5,713  $ 2,516  $ 3,137  $ 3,317  $ 2,022 
Basic earnings per common share  0.94    0.39    0.49    0.52    0.32 
Diluted earnings per common share  0.94    0.39    0.49    0.52    0.31 
Common shares outstanding  6,094    6,094    6,404    6,408    6,407 
               
Performance Ratios              
Return on average assets - consolidated 1.56%  0.87%  1.13%  1.24%  0.81%
Return on average equity - consolidated 19.16%  8.40%  10.41%  11.29%  7.14%
Net interest margin (TEY) 3.27%  3.49%  3.61%  3.61%  3.72%
Net interest margin (TEY, excluding PPP loans and borrowings) (1) 3.41%  3.49%  3.61%  3.61%  3.72%
Yield on earning assets (TEY) 4.24%  4.98%  5.18%  5.29%  5.44%
Yield on earning assets (TEY, excluding PPP loans) (1) 4.50%  4.98%  5.18%  5.29%  5.44%
Cost of funds 1.09%  1.62%  1.71%  1.83%  1.89%
Efficiency ratio 72%  76%  78%  74%  85%
               
Asset Quality Ratios              
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00%  0.00%  (0.03%)  0.00%  (0.03%)
Non-performing loans/Total loans 0.54%  0.58%  0.34%  0.40%  0.45%
Non-performing assets/Total assets 0.47%  0.51%  0.30%  0.36%  0.40%
Allowance for loan losses/Total loans 0.92%  0.98%  0.95%  0.95%  0.93%
Allowance for loan losses/Total loans held for investment (excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans) (1) 1.27%  1.10%  1.00%  1.01%  0.99%
Allowance for loan losses/Non-performing loans 170.59%  168.28%  281.24%  236.95%  208.28%
               
Capital Ratios              
Book value per common share$ 20.60  $ 19.37  $ 18.84  $ 18.38  $ 17.85 
Tangible book value per common share$ 19.84  $ 18.60  $ 18.09  $ 17.62  $ 17.09 
Total equity/Total assets 7.95%  9.06%  10.50%  10.45%  10.83%
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1) 7.68%  8.73%  10.12%  10.06%  10.42%
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1) 10.15%  11.77%  13.52%  10.06%  10.42%
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Corporation 8.06%  9.80%  10.55%  10.69%  10.96%
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 10.71%  13.22%  14.08%  10.69%  10.96%
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 10.24%  10.12%  11.21%  11.25%  11.37%
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 13.60%  13.66%  14.98%  11.25%  11.37%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 10.24%  10.12%  11.21%  11.25%  11.37%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 13.60%  13.66%  14.98%  11.25%  11.37%
Total risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 14.91%  14.80%  16.10%  13.11%  13.23%
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 14.91%  14.84%  16.09%  13.11%  13.23%

      (1)     Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.

             
  Statements of Income (Unaudited) Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
Interest Income            
Interest and fees on loans $ 14,457  $ 12,647  $ 27,727  $ 24,534 
Investments and cash   598    426    1,122    863 
Total interest income   15,055    13,073    28,849    25,397 
             
Interest Expense            
Deposits   2,575    3,715    5,829    6,951 
Borrowings   883    436    1,757    1,048 
Total interest expense   3,458    4,151    7,586    7,999 
             
Net interest income   11,597    8,922    21,263    17,398 
Provision for loan losses   1,631    14    3,183    233 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   9,966    8,908    18,080    17,165 
             
Non-Interest Income            
Mortgage banking income   18,763    6,321    26,665    11,229 
Wealth management income   853    912    1,874    1,776 
SBA income   658    515    1,227    515 
Earnings on investment in life insurance   69    72    139    144 
Net change in fair value of derivative instruments   2,364    (32)   3,318    (16)
Net change in fair value of loans held for sale   633    (226)   1,493    (136)
Net change in fair value of loans held for investment   143    90    81    414 
Loss on hedging activity   (3,301)   (218)   (4,726)   (493)
Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale   55    139    55    139 
Service charges   21    27    49    54 
Other   428    328    866    749 
Total non-interest income   20,686    7,928    31,041    14,375 
             
Non-Interest Expenses            
Salaries and employee benefits   16,198    8,742    26,082    16,469 
Occupancy and equipment   1,127    936    2,051    1,899 
Loan expenses   2,327    668    3,402    1,136 
Professional fees   770    709    1,437    1,180 
Advertising and promotion   605    730    1,214    1,196 
Data processing   456    324    800    648 
Information technology   388    319    706    585 
Communications   187    162    317    354 
Other   1,191    1,654    2,438    2,893 
Total non-interest expenses   23,249    14,244    38,447    26,360 
             
Income before income taxes   7,403    2,592    10,674    5,180 
Income tax expense   1,690    570    2,445    1,152 
Net Income  $ 5,713  $ 2,022  $ 8,229  $ 4,028 
             
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding   6,094    6,407    6,210    6,407 
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.94  $ 0.32  $ 1.33  $ 0.63 
             
Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding   6,107    6,436    6,235    6,436 
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.94  $ 0.31  $ 1.32  $ 0.63 


               
 Statement of Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019
Assets              
Cash & cash equivalents$ 46,741  $ 37,522  $ 39,371  $ 40,532  $ 30,630 
Investment securities  104,712    99,324    68,645    61,571    60,816 
Mortgage loans held for sale  117,691    107,506    33,704    48,615    39,288 
Loans, net of fees and costs  1,262,968    1,021,561    964,710    935,858    885,172 
Allowance for loan losses  (12,706)   (11,098)   (9,513)   (9,312)   (8,625)
Bank premises and equipment, net  8,284    8,410    8,636    8,929    9,225 
Bank owned life insurance  11,999    11,930    11,859    11,787    11,713 
Other real estate owned  —    —    120    120    120 
Goodwill and intangible assets  4,636    4,704    4,773    4,841    4,909 
Other assets  34,758    23,583    27,714    23,996    22,658 
Total Assets$ 1,579,083  $ 1,303,442  $ 1,150,019  $ 1,126,937  $ 1,055,906 
               
Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity              
Liabilities              
Non-interest bearing deposits$ 214,367  $ 140,826  $ 139,450  $ 129,302  $ 127,158 
Interest bearing deposits              
Interest checking  212,596    183,381    94,416    80,588    88,055 
Money market / savings accounts  419,886    362,370    305,473    327,643    284,666 
Certificates of deposit  319,848    307,176    311,829    320,928    340,835 
Total interest bearing deposits  952,330    852,927    711,718    729,159    713,556 
Total deposits  1,166,697    993,753    851,168    858,461    840,714 
Borrowings  232,491    134,730    126,799    131,588    83,927 
Subordinated debt  40,809    40,885    40,962    9,176    9,176 
Other liabilities  13,568    16,041    10,395    9,940    7,710 
Total Liabilities  1,453,565    1,185,409    1,029,324    1,009,165    941,527 
               
Stockholders' Equity  125,518    118,033    120,695    117,772    114,379 
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity$ 1,579,083  $ 1,303,442  $ 1,150,019  $ 1,126,937  $ 1,055,906 


               
 Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019
Interest income$ 15,055 $ 13,794 $ 13,877  $ 13,590 $ 13,073
Interest expense  3,458   4,128   4,213    4,316   4,151
Net interest income  11,597   9,666   9,664    9,274   8,922
Provision for loan losses  1,631   1,552   (38)   705   14
Non-interest income  20,686   10,355   8,909    9,814   7,928
Non-interest expense  23,249   15,198   14,507    14,152   14,244
Income before income tax expense  7,403   3,271   4,104    4,231   2,592
Income tax expense  1,690   755   967    914   570
Net Income$ 5,713 $ 2,516 $ 3,137  $ 3,317 $ 2,022
               
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding  6,094   6,383   6,407    6,407   6,407
Basic earnings per common share$ 0.94 $ 0.39 $ 0.49  $ 0.52 $ 0.32
               
Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding  6,107   6,420   6,443    6,437   6,436
Diluted earnings per common share$ 0.94 $ 0.39 $ 0.49  $ 0.52 $ 0.31


                   
  Segment Information
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total
Net interest income $ 11,101  (2)  498  11,597 $ 8,855  26  41   8,922
Provision for loan losses   1,631  —   —  1,631   14  —  —   14
Net interest income after provision   9,470  (2)  498  9,966   8,841  26  41   8,908
Non-interest income   1,399  867   18,420  20,686   1,092  879  5,957   7,928
Non-interest expense   7,592  788   14,869  23,249   7,232  817  6,195   14,244
Income before income taxes $ 3,277  77   4,049  7,403 $ 2,701  88  (197)  2,592


                   
  Segment Information
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total
Net interest income $ 20,619  (4)  648  21,263 $ 17,234  64  100   17,398
Provision for loan losses   3,183  —   —  3,183   233  —  —   233
Net interest income after provision   17,436  (4)  648  18,080   17,001  64  100   17,165
Non-interest income   2,449  1,888   26,704  31,041   1,543  1,698  11,134   14,375
Non-interest expense   14,557  1,575   22,315  38,447   13,397  1,638  11,325   26,360
Income before income taxes $ 5,328  309   5,037  10,674 $ 5,147  124  (91)  5,180


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate performance trends and the adequacy of common equity. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

               
 Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation (Unaudited)
 2020 2020 2019  2019 2019
(Dollars in thousands)2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
Income before income tax expense$7,403  3,271  4,104   4,231  2,592
Provision for loan losses 1,631  1,552  (38)  705  14
Pre-tax, pre-provision income$9,034  4,823  4,066   4,936  2,606


               
 Reconciliation of PPP / PPPLF Impacted Yields (Unaudited)
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
Net interest margin (TEY) 3.27%  3.49%  3.61%  3.61%  3.72%
Impact of PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings 0.14%   —    —    —    — 
Net interest margin (TEY, excluding PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings) 3.41%  3.49%  3.61%  3.61%  3.72%
               
Yield on earning assets (TEY) 4.24%  4.98%  5.18%  5.29%  5.44%
Impact of PPP loans 0.26%   —    —    —    — 
Yield on earning assets (TEY, excluding PPP loans) 4.50%  4.98%  5.18%  5.29%  5.44%
               
               
 Reconciliation of Allowance for Loan Losses / Total loans (Unaudited)
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
Allowance for loan losses / Total loans 0.92%  0.98%  0.95%  0.95%  0.93%
Less: Impact of mortgage loans held for sale 0.09%  0.10%  0.03%  0.05%  0.04%
Less: Impact of loans held for investment - fair valued 0.00%  0.02%  0.02%  0.01%  0.02%
Less: Impact of PPP loans 0.26%   —    —    —    — 
Allowance for loan losses / Total loans held for investment (excl. loans at fair value and PPP loans) 1.27%  1.10%  1.00%  1.01%  0.99%


               
 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation  (Unaudited)
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
(Dollars in thousands)2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
Total stockholders' equity$125,518   118,033   120,695   117,772   114,379 
Less:              
Goodwill and intangible assets (4,636)  (4,704)  (4,773)  (4,841)  (4,909)
Tangible common equity$120,882   113,329   115,922   112,931   109,470 
               
Total assets$1,579,083   1,303,442   1,150,019   1,126,937   1,055,906 
Less:              
Goodwill and intangible assets (4,636)  (4,704)  (4,773)  (4,841)  (4,909)
Tangible assets$1,574,447   1,298,738   1,145,246   1,122,096   1,050,997 
Tangible common equity ratio - Corporation 7.68%  8.73%  10.12%  10.06%  10.42%
               


               
 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank  (Unaudited)
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
(Dollars in thousands)2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
Total stockholders' equity$164,446   157,544   159,643   117,772   114,379 
Less:              
Goodwill and intangible assets (4,636)  (4,704)  (4,773)  (4,841)  (4,909)
Tangible common equity$159,810   152,840   154,870   112,931   109,470 
               
Total assets$1,579,083   1,303,282   1,149,979   1,126,937   1,055,906 
Less:              
Goodwill and intangible assets (4,636)  (4,704)  (4,773)  (4,841)  (4,909)
Tangible assets$1,574,447   1,298,578   1,145,206   1,122,096   1,050,997 
Tangible common equity ratio - Bank 10.15%  11.77%  13.52%  10.06%  10.42%

 