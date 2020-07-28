Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), is proud to announce the launch of its new healthcare accounting career training program, which is designed to prepare students for entry-level roles such as basic accounting clerk, audit specialist, bookkeeper and payroll clerk.

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), an accredited nonprofit healthcare educational institution, is proud to announce the launch of its new career training program in the field of healthcare accounting. Tailored to address demand for skilled workers in this area, UMA’s new program is designed to prepare students for entry-level roles such as basic accounting clerk, audit specialist, bookkeeper and payroll clerk.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, UMA is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES) and has more than 55,000 alumni, 14,000 students and 2,000 team members nationwide. The institution offers healthcare diploma and associate degree programs through hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Fla., as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus.

Enrollment in UMA’s new associate degree program in Healthcare Accounting opened Wednesday, July 22, 2020, and classes officially begin on August 17, 2020.

“Launching this new Healthcare Accounting program is part of our commitment to equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers,” said UMA President Thomas Rametta. “That commitment includes keeping a close eye on industry trends by partnering with healthcare employers to understand their evolving talent needs so we can ensure our programs align.”

Based on a study conducted by Hanover Research (Hanover) in 2019 on behalf of UMA, the majority of the 205 healthcare employers surveyed expect the demand for healthcare accounting positions to increase in the next few years. Hanover attributes this response from employers to robust project growth in the healthcare industry, which in turn requires additional accounting support, and to the aging U.S. population, which is expected to drive an overall increase in healthcare industry utilization.

“Launching a new program is a meaningful undertaking, and UMA has a rigorous process to identify and develop new programs. As part of our process, we incorporate input from healthcare employers, industry experts and faculty,” said UMA Executive Vice President Geordie Hyland, who oversees the institution’s academic program portfolio. “Our cross-functional process revealed skill-based learning in healthcare accounting to be an area of need and thereby an area of career potential for students with an interest in this field. We are proud and excited to help bridge this gap for students and employers alike, and we look forward to seeing our first graduates complete the program next year.”

Careers in healthcare accounting tend to attract workers who are comfortable with math and spreadsheets and who have an eye for detail. No previous accounting experience is required for students to enroll in UMA’s healthcare accounting program. Coursework includes the following content:

Principles of Accounting

Accounting Software Applications

Cost and Payroll Accounting

Introductory Diagnostic and Procedural Coding

Optimizing the Reimbursement Cycle

Computer Fundamentals

Critical Thinking and Problem Solving

Medical Terminology, Law, Ethics, and Records Management

General Biology, Anatomy, Physiology and Pathophysiology

Beyond this, students will gain core skills in tracking transactions, controlling inventory and navigating electronic medical records. They will also learn an overview of insurance coding, coding concepts and coding guidelines.

UMA’s Online programs – the new Associate Degree in Healthcare Accounting among them – are designed to be flexible, so students can train for a career on their own schedule – in the morning, at lunch or late at night. UMA students have access to a multitude of support services at every step of the student journey such as academic support, a student-friendly virtual library, 24/7 tech support, job search assistance, interview coaching and more. UMA’s career services support extends beyond graduation with UMA providing access to career services advisors throughout a graduate’s career.

To learn more about UMA’s new Healthcare Accounting program, visit the school’s website and program page here.

To learn more about UMA’s student support services, see the UMA Ultimate Student Services℠ page.

Prospective students must meet specific eligibility requirements. Call Ultimate Medical Academy at 888-205-2510 or see this link: UMA General Admissions Requirements.

About Ultimate Medical Academy: The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States is critical and continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and associate degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. UMA has more than 55,000 alumni and 14,000 students nationwide. It also has three individually accredited centers for Continuing Medical Education (CME) that provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

