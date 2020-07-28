RESTON Va., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it has been named the 2020 Top Distribution Business Partner of the Year by Veritas Technologies , a worldwide leader in enterprise data protection and software-defined storage. This award recognizes Carahsoft for best-in-class lead generation, marketing, renewal and upsell, and strategic programs for Veritas.



“Carahsoft has been an integral contributor to our public sector sales and marketing activities over the past 16 years,” said Kevin Youngquist, Veritas Vice President Public Sector and Healthcare. “We are thrilled to present this award recognizing their long-term support of our mission to deliver solutions that enable organizations to protect, locate, and recover mission-critical information.”

Carahsoft and Veritas partnered in 2004, growing the Veritas business year-over-year by providing industry leading enterprise data management software solutions and services through an array of government contracts to numerous government agencies. These include the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Department of Justice, and the Department of the Navy and its affiliated branches, including the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. In the last year alone, Carahsoft’s dedicated sales and marketing team has generated hundreds of leads, executed numerous webinars and provided continuous support in building Veritas’s reseller ecosystem.

“It is an honor to be recognized as the top distribution partner for Veritas,” said Bryan Jenkins, Director of Sales for the Veritas Team at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and Veritas are long-standing partners, and we will continue to make it our mission to deliver trusted, innovative data management solutions to our customers and reseller partners through the hard work of our dedicated sales teams, integrated marketing teams and partner enablement programs.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and additional channel partners. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include more than 1,500 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Veritas, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

