  • Added 341 new enterprise platform customers and 50 net new six-figure customers
  • Revenue of $107.2 million, up 26% year-over-year
  • GAAP loss from operations of $10.6 million; Non-GAAP income from operations of $5.7 million
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $17.0 million; Free cash flow of $6.6 million

COLUMBIA, Md., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable (Nasdaq: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"Tenable delivered another successful quarter, including our first quarter of non-GAAP operating income as a public company, which was sooner than anticipated,” said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. “Our dedication to a best-of-breed strategy for vulnerability management continues to drive results. In a time when organizations' attack surfaces are expanding across more distributed workforces, accelerating cloud deployments and evolving OT environments, customers rely on our Cyber Exposure solutions to discover, measure and reduce their cyber risk."

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $107.2 million, representing a 26% increase year-over-year.
  • Calculated current billings was $111.2 million, representing a 13% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP loss from operations was $10.6 million, compared to a loss of $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $5.7 million, compared to a loss of $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • GAAP net loss was $12.0 million, compared to a loss of $21.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • GAAP net loss per share was $0.12, compared to a loss per share of $0.23 in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $4.7 million, compared to a loss of $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.04, compared to a loss per share of $0.10 in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $242.1 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $212.3 million at December 31, 2019.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.0 million, compared to $2.1 million of net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Free cash flow was $6.6 million, compared to $(5.2) million in the second quarter of 2019.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Added 341 new enterprise platform customers and 50 net new six-figure customers.
  • Ranked number one in global market share and revenue for 2018 and 2019 in IDC’s Worldwide Device Vulnerability Management Market Shares, 2019 report.(1)
  • Rated highest among “Customers’ Choice” vendors in product capabilities in the April 2020 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Vulnerability Assessment report.(2)
  • Entered into a $45 million credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank in connection with the expiration of our existing facility.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2020, we currently expect:

  • Revenue in the range of $108.0 million to $110.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $3.0 million to $4.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $2.0 million to $3.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.02 to $0.03.
  • 111.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

For the year ending December 31, 2020, we currently expect:

  • Revenue in the range of $428.0 million to $433.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $4.0 million to $7.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $0.0 million to $3.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.00 to $0.03.
  • 110.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.

Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction expenses and costs related to the transfer of acquired intellectual property.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share: We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net loss, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impact. We use non-GAAP net income (loss) to calculate non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses.

 TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)2020 2019 2020 2019
        
Revenue$107,209  $85,384  $209,857  $165,685 
Cost of revenue(1)19,142  13,918  37,843  27,144 
Gross profit88,067  71,466  172,014  138,541 
Operating expenses:       
Sales and marketing(1)55,443  56,015  115,298  108,704 
Research and development(1)25,310  21,698  52,141  43,633 
General and administrative(1)17,879  15,987  36,812  31,123 
Total operating expenses98,632  93,700  204,251  183,460 
Loss from operations(10,565) (22,234) (32,237) (44,919)
Interest income, net455  1,594  1,189  3,150 
Other expense, net(298) (122) (1,258) (336)
Loss before income taxes(10,408) (20,762) (32,306) (42,105)
Provision for income taxes1,552  866  2,631  963 
Net loss$(11,960) $(21,628) $(34,937) $(43,068)
        
Net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.12) $(0.23) $(0.35) $(0.45)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted100,209  95,820  99,532  94,785 

_______________
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Cost of revenue$830  $742  $1,577  $1,394 
Sales and marketing5,375  4,215  9,871  7,581 
Research and development3,893  2,441  6,841  4,471 
General and administrative5,568  3,975  10,412  7,246 
Total stock-based compensation$15,666  $11,373  $28,701  $20,692 


TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$136,467  $74,363 
Short-term investments105,634  137,904 
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $297 and $764 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)81,782  94,827 
Deferred commissions29,620  28,499 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets26,298  27,369 
Total current assets379,801  362,962 
Property and equipment, net35,144  26,847 
Deferred commissions (net of current portion)42,148  43,766 
Operating lease right-of-use assets40,476  42,847 
Acquired intangible assets, net14,350  15,508 
Goodwill54,138  54,138 
Other assets9,779  12,544 
Total assets$575,836  $558,612 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$429  $1,732 
Accrued expenses7,909  8,436 
Accrued compensation31,360  36,634 
Deferred revenue274,953  274,348 
Operating lease liabilities5,347  5,209 
Other current liabilities783  1,284 
Total current liabilities320,781  327,643 
Deferred revenue (net of current portion)90,356  88,779 
Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion)48,678  40,663 
Other liabilities4,853  2,622 
Total liabilities464,668  459,707 
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 101,127 and 98,587 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)1,011  986 
Additional paid-in capital710,066  662,990 
Accumulated other comprehensive income149  50 
Accumulated deficit(600,058) (565,121)
Total stockholders’ equity111,168  98,905 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$575,836  $558,612 


TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

 Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)2020 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(34,937) $(43,068)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization5,268  3,089 
Stock-based compensation28,701  20,692 
Other606  (1,022)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable13,512  (658)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets1,058  1,673 
Deferred commissions497  (2,432)
Other assets13,177  (1,209)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses(3,023) 5,646 
Accrued compensation(5,274) (3,092)
Deferred revenue2,182  17,430 
Other current and noncurrent liabilities(276) (46)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities21,491  (2,997)
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment(11,004) (5,335)
Purchases of short-term investments(91,908) (102,453)
Sales and maturities of short-term investments124,675  110,750 
Net cash provided by investing activities21,763  2,962 
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from loan agreement2,000   
Principal payments under finance lease obligations(8) (8)
Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan7,307  8,579 
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options10,974  12,727 
Net cash provided by financing activities20,273  21,298 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash(1,463) (716)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash62,064  20,547 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period74,665  165,378 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$136,729  $185,925 


TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)

RevenueThree Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)2020 2019 2020 2019
Subscription revenue$92,010  $69,370  $178,400  $134,107 
Perpetual license and maintenance revenue12,179  13,553  25,598  27,080 
Professional services and other revenue3,020  2,461  5,859  4,498 
Revenue(1)$107,209  $85,384  $209,857  $165,685 

_______________
(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 93% of revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 91% of revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Calculated Current BillingsThree Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenue$107,209  $85,384  $209,857  $165,685 
Add: Deferred revenue (current), end of period274,953  227,227  274,953  227,227 
Less: Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period(270,916) (214,508) (274,348) (213,644)
Calculated current billings$111,246  $98,103  $210,462  $179,268 


Free Cash FlowThree Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)2020 2019 2020 2019
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$16,999  $(2,123) $21,491  $(2,997)
Purchases of property and equipment(10,390) (3,029) (11,004) (5,335)
Free cash flow(1)$6,609  $(5,152) $10,487  $(8,332)

________________
(1) Free cash flow included benefits of $3.3 million and $3.9 million and reductions of $0.4 million and $1.0 million related to employee stock purchase plan activity in the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The three and six months ended June 30, 2020 included $8.6 million of proceeds from lease incentives as well as $9.7 million and $9.8 million, respectively, in capital expenditures for our new headquarters. The six months ended June 30, 2020 also included $0.7 million of acquisition-related payments for Indegy.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating MarginThree Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2020 2019 2020 2019
Loss from operations$(10,565) $(22,234) $(32,237) $(44,919)
Stock-based compensation15,666  11,373  28,701  20,692 
Acquisition-related expenses    339   
Amortization of acquired intangible assets578  151  1,157  302 
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations$5,679  $(10,710) $(2,040) $(23,925)
Operating margin(10)% (26)% (15)% (27)%
Non-GAAP operating margin5% (13)% (1)% (14)%


Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per ShareThree Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)2020 2019 2020 2019
Net loss$(11,960) $(21,628) $(34,937) $(43,068)
Stock-based compensation15,666  11,373  28,701  20,692 
Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1)437  121  635  (528)
Acquisition-related expenses    339   
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)578  151  1,157  302 
Non-GAAP net income (loss)$4,721  $(9,983) $(4,105) $(22,602)
        
Net loss per share, diluted$(0.12) $(0.23) $(0.35) $(0.45)
Stock-based compensation0.16  0.13  0.29  0.22 
Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1)    0.01  (0.01)
Acquisition-related expenses       
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)0.01    0.01   
Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(3)(0.01)      
Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted$0.04  $(0.10) $(0.04) $(0.24)
        
Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted100,209 95,820 99,532 94,785
        
Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted(4)108,587 95,820 99,532 94,785

________________
(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.
(2) The tax impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets is not material.
(3) Adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.
(4) In periods in which there is a non-GAAP net loss, basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding are the same, as potentially dilutive shares would be antidilutive.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross MarginThree Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2020 2019 2020 2019
Gross profit$88,067  $71,466  $172,014  $138,541 
Stock-based compensation830  742  1,577  1,394 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets578  151  1,157  302 
Non-GAAP gross profit$89,475  $72,359  $174,748  $140,237 
Gross margin82% 84% 82% 84%
Non-GAAP gross margin83% 85% 83% 85%


Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing ExpenseThree Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2020 2019 2020 2019
Sales and marketing expense$55,443  $56,015  $115,298  $108,704 
Less: Stock-based compensation5,375  4,215  9,871  7,581 
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense$50,068  $51,800  $105,427  $101,123 
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as % of revenue47% 61% 50% 61%


Non-GAAP Research and Development ExpenseThree Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2020 2019 2020 2019
Research and development expense$25,310  $21,698  $52,141  $43,633 
Less: Stock-based compensation3,893  2,441  6,841  4,471 
Non-GAAP research and development expense$21,417  $19,257  $45,300  $39,162 
Non-GAAP research and development expense as % of revenue20% 23% 22% 24%


Non-GAAP General and Administrative ExpenseThree Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2020 2019 2020 2019
General and administrative expense$17,879  $15,987  $36,812  $31,123 
Less: Stock-based compensation5,568  3,975  10,412  7,246 
Less: Acquisition-related expenses    339   
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense$12,311  $12,012  $26,061  $23,877 
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense as % of revenue11% 14% 12% 14%


Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from OperationsThree Months Ending
September 30, 2020		 Year Ending
December 31, 2020
(in millions)Low High Low High
Forecasted loss from operations$(13.7) $(12.7) $(59.0) $(56.0)
Forecasted stock-based compensation16.1  16.1  60.7  60.7 
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets0.6  0.6  2.3  2.3 
Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations$3.0  $4.0  $4.0  $7.0 


Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per ShareThree Months Ending
September 30, 2020		 Year Ending
December 31, 2020
(in millions, except per share data)Low High Low High
Forecasted net loss$(15.1) $(14.1) $(64.3) $(61.3)
Forecasted stock-based compensation16.1  16.1  60.7  60.7 
Tax impact of stock-based compensation0.4  0.4  1.3  1.3 
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets0.6  0.6  2.3  2.3 
Forecasted non-GAAP net income$2.0  $3.0  $  $3.0 
        
Forecasted net loss per share, diluted$(0.15) $(0.14) $(0.64) $(0.61)
Forecasted stock-based compensation0.16  0.16  0.61  0.61 
Tax impact of stock-based compensation    0.01  0.01 
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets0.01  0.01  0.02  0.02 
Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(1)       
Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted$0.02  $0.03  $  $0.03 
        
Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, diluted101.7 101.7 101.0 101.0
Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted111.0 111.0 110.0 110.0

________________
(1) Adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.

 