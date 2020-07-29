NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Limited (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG), a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”), today announced the appointment of Mr. Abu Bakar Chowdhury, independent director of Brooge Energy Limited, as Chairman of the Audit Committee effective immediately.

Mr. Chowdhury has replaced Mr. Saeb El-Zein who has resigned as Chairman and member of the Audit Committee and from the Board of Directors due to personal reasons. Dr. Yousef Al Assaf, an independent director and Chairman of the Board of Directors, has joined the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee is now comprised of Mr. Chowdhury, Dr. Al Assaf and Dr. Simon Madgwick each of whom are both “independent directors” as defined for Audit Committee members under NASDAQ listing standard and the rules and regulations of the SEC and “financially literate,” as defined under NASDAQ’s listing standards.

Mr. Chowdhury qualifies as an “audit committee financial expert,” as that term is defined in the instruction to paragraph (a) of Item 16A of Form 20-F under the Exchange Act and as a financially sophisticated audit committee member under NASDAQ listing rule 5605(c)(2)(A).

Nicolaas L. Paardenkooper, CEO of Brooge Energy and BPGIC, stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, we want to thank Mr. Saeb El-Zein for his positive contribution to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

About Brooge Energy Limited

Brooge Energy, formerly known as Brooge Holdings, conducts all of its business and operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”), a Fujairah Free Zone Entity. BPGIC is a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. BPGIC’s oil storage business differentiates itself from competitors by providing its customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low oil losses. For more information please visit www.broogeholdings.com .

