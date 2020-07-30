Phase 2 Study for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Underway, Additional Studies Planned in Other Areas of Neuropathic Pain
Sale of XERMELO to TerSera to Yield Up to $224 Million in Upfront and Milestone Payments Plus Mid-Teens Royalties on Net Sales of XERMELO in Biliary Tract Cancer
Substantial Debt Reduction, Including Full Repayment of Secured Loan
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) announced today that it is realigning its business around its research and development assets, with a focus on its LX9211 neuropathic pain program, now in Phase 2 clinical development. In that regard:
“We are implementing a strategic realignment of Lexicon around some truly compelling assets, with a focus on LX9211 for neuropathic pain and other early-stage research and development programs,” said Lonnel Coats, Lexicon’s president and chief executive officer. “The sale of our commercial product, XERMELO, to TerSera provides a home for an important treatment for patients with cancer as well as a number of our employees, allows us to use our resources more efficiently and dedicate appropriate investment to LX9211 development, and enables a substantial reduction of our debt.”
About the RELIEF-DPN-1 Study
RELIEF-DPN-1 is a Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter study evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of LX9211 in the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. The study is designed to enroll approximately 300 patients at approximately 30 U.S. clinical sites. The primary efficacy endpoint under evaluation is the change from baseline (Day 1) to Week 6 in Average Daily Pain Score (ADPS), based on the 11-point numerical rating scale (NRS).
About LX9211
LX9211 is a potent, orally delivered, selective small molecule inhibitor of AAK1, a target discovered and extensively characterized in an alliance with Bristol Myers Squibb. Preclinical studies of LX9211 demonstrated central nervous system penetration and reduction in pain behavior in models of neuropathic pain. Lexicon holds exclusive research, development and commercialization rights to LX9211 and additional compounds acting through AAK1 under the alliance.
About XERMELO (telotristat ethyl)
Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, XERMELO is the first and only approved oral therapy for carcinoid syndrome diarrhea. XERMELO targets tryptophan hydroxylase, an enzyme that mediates the excess serotonin production within metastatic neuroendocrine tumor (mNET) cells. XERMELO is approved in the United States, the European Union and certain additional countries for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog (SSA) therapy in adults inadequately controlled by SSA therapy. Carcinoid syndrome is a rare condition that occurs in patients living with mNETs and is characterized by frequent and debilitating diarrhea. XERMELO targets the overproduction of serotonin inside mNET cells, providing an additional treatment option for patients suffering from carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.
Lexicon has granted Ipsen an exclusive royalty-bearing right and license to commercialize XERMELO outside of the United States and Japan. Lexicon is commercializing XERMELO in the United States and Ipsen is commercializing XERMELO in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom and Germany.
XERMELO (telotristat ethyl) Important Safety Information
For more information about XERMELO, see Full Prescribing Information at www.xermelo.com.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. In addition to its first commercial product, XERMELO, Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in clinical and preclinical development in diabetes and metabolism, oncology and neuropathic pain. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to the sale of XERMELO (telotristat ethyl) and Lexicon’s long-term outlook on its business In addition, this press release also contains forward looking statements relating to Lexicon’s growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully complete the sale of XERMELO, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of sotagliflozin, LX9211 and its other potential drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
