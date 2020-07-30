Miami Beach, FL, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Hellas, a joint venture between Blink Charging Co. and Eunice Energy Group, and Nissan Nik. I. Theocharakis S.A., two leading companies in the fields of e-mobility and automobility respectively, are announcing a strategic partnership for the development and promotion of e-mobility in Greece.



The Blink-Nissan partnership is for the development of a charging infrastructure network at official Nissan Nik. I. Theocharakis S.A. Group of Companies, locations in Greece. It also establishes formal cooperation at Nissan dealerships and authorized partners throughout the country with the deployment of Blink chargers readily available in public areas at the dealerships.

Together, the two companies will also provide home EV chargers with preferential pricing packages exclusively for in-country Nissan customers.

“We are very pleased to welcome Blink as our partner in the new era of e-mobility. Nissan, a pioneer in the automotive industry, is working systematically for a future of sustainable, C0₂-free mobility. Through this partnership, we will expand the range of options available, with new vehicle charging solutions, both for our dealer network and for our customers. We are confident that this cooperation will be crowned with the utmost success. We will contribute to this purpose with all our strength,” stated Mr. Takis Theocharakis, Nissan – Nic. I. Theocharakis S.A., Vice President, and CEO.

The CEO of Blink Charging Hellas, Mr. George Kalavrouziotis, commented about the partnership: “We are very happy for our partnership with Nissan Nic. I. Theocharakis S.A., a leading and pioneering group with many years of successful presence in the automotive sector. This cooperation is part of a joint effort to develop investments with an environmental footprint and added benefits for the economy, development, and employment. Based on all the above, we will continue to support that our world needs collaborations, investments, and actions that focus on the benefits of green charging and green growth”.

“This is another exciting opportunity to expand the Blink Charging footprint internationally. Blink Charging Hellas is making extraordinary progress in Greece, which was highlighted in their event at the US Embassy last week and this announcement with Nissan. We are excited to continue to work with Eunice to make EV charging accessible around the globe,” stated Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and CEO of Blink Charging.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com /.

ABOUT WE ENERGY AND EUNICE TRADING S.A.

WE (WE ENERGY) is the distinctive title of EUNICE TRADING S.A., member of EUNICE ENERGY GROUP (EEG). Its vision is to provide consistent access to the cutting-edge global developments and at the same time to create TOGETHER (WE), concerning the environment, a world of sustainable development and energy autonomy for everyone.

