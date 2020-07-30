WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, today announces the expansion of its Westfield Integrated Distribution Center – adding a new Accessory Transfer and Distribution Center to the current location.



Located at 66 Ampad Road, Westfield, Massachusetts, the expansion includes a 35,500-square-foot service center and an 8,800-square-foot fleet maintenance facility. The Integrated Distribution Center now features 53 LTL cross-dock doors and the fleet maintenance facility has a three bay shop and truck wash. The additions were built on Pyle’s existing 67-acre campus, which is already home to three warehouses comprising over 820,000 square feet. The updated facility reopened on July 27, 2020.

“We’re excited to increase capacity and services at our Westfield Integrated Distribution Center as it provides us with additional capacity to better meet the needs of our LTL, warehouse and dedicated customers,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “Pyle’s first commitment is always our customers, and this expanded facility gives us an opportunity to make significant strides in improving transit times while providing greater operational flexibility for the western Massachusetts communities we service.”

As shipping demands surge and travel restrictions ebb amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pyle’s expansion helps shorten transit times for essential and nonessential goods.

“A. Duie Pyle has been a great partner to the Westfield community, and it’s a pleasure to see their continued success and expansion,” said Westfield Mayor Donald Humason. “Despite the difficult year this has been for us all, we truly believe that Pyle’s Westfield Integrated Distribution Center will have a positive impact on our community and help us continue to regain momentum.”

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 96 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 11 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.7 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

