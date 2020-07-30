SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the company behind the first flexible membership for long-term living, today announced its continued growth and momentum, more than doubling its market presence over the last six months and significantly expanding its executive team. In less than one year since its launch, Landing has brought its living solution to 20 U.S. markets, building a network of fully-finished apartments in some of the most desirable cities and neighborhoods in the country.



Landing was founded with the mission of designing a better living experience. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, 26 million Americans (16% of the total workforce) were working remotely at least part of the time. Yet the traditional rental market has not yet embraced the flexibility desired by a new generation of increasingly mobile employees. As more companies offer semi/permanent-remote work options, people increasingly have the freedom to choose where they want to live. With its network of thoughtfully designed, fully-furnished apartments across the country, Landing provides a long-term yet flexible living solution to today’s modern renter.

Despite uncertainty within the real estate industry due to the pandemic, following its Series A raise and initial market expansion in early 2020, Landing has continued its rapid growth over the last several months.

“Today, the rental market requires people to make long-term commitments to one location, and often with a lot of cash upfront. If the last few months have taught us anything, it’s that the modern renter is looking for more freedom and flexibility. Landing empowers property owners to meet this new demand,” said Bill Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Landing. “As we aggressively scale Landing, we have built out our management team with an eye on the future as we continue to grow our national presence.”

To guide its strategic expansion, Landing has added three executives to its leadership team from some of the most well-known real estate and hospitality companies in the world:

Marcus Higgins, Chief Operating Officer: Marcus Higgins joins Landing after heading US operations for OYO, one of the largest and fastest-growing hospitality chains of leased and franchised hotels, homes, and living spaces. His deep knowledge of growing and scaling world-class consumer companies will be instrumental as Landing continues expansion both in the U.S. and, eventually, abroad.

Casey Woo, Chief Financial Officer: Prior to Landing, Casey Woo was the Global Head of Strategic Finance for WeWork. With over two decades of experience in investment banking advisory, public equity investing, operational and military leadership roles, Woo is well versed in leading high-growth companies. At Landing, he will oversee the company’s finance, legal, and people operations.

Andrew Speyer, Chief Marketing Officer: Former Global Brand Director for Airbnb, Andrew Speyer is a strategic marketer with vast experience building some of the most well-known consumer brands including Verizon, BMW, American Airlines, and more. Speyer will lead the development and strategic execution of Landing’s brand vision. Most recently, Speyer selected award-winning agency Erich & Kallam as Landing’s advertising agency of record.

“Marcus, Casey, and Andrew have a unique combination of experience developing some of the fastest growing consumer companies in the world, and together, we will continue to drive innovation and much-needed change within the rental industry,” said Smith.

Rather than buying properties or building new construction, the company works directly with existing property owners to bring Landing’s unique living offering to their community. With the addition of 11 new markets over the last several months, Landing is now available in: Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Nashville, New York, Orlando, San Francisco/Bay Area, Seattle, Tampa, and Washington, D.C.

About Landing

Landing is changing the way people live. Beginning with a network of fully-finished urban apartments, Landing offers its members an industry-first all-inclusive, flexible living experience. Members have access to Landing’s studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments with an on-call concierge service and a host of additional amenities. Landing apartments are currently available in 20 major markets across the United States and growing. The company was founded in 2019 by Bill Smith and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit hellolanding.com.

