SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) has awarded $17,000 in scholarships to four undergraduate students enrolled at California public universities who are pursuing degrees in water-related fields of study. The students were recognized during ACWA’s first-ever 2020 Summer Virtual Conference, where approximately 900 local officials met virtually for programs and panel discussions on key water issues.
“ACWA and its partners have been proud supporters of California’s next generation of water leaders for many years,” said ACWA President Steve LaMar. “This year we have a talented group of undergraduate scholarship recipients and we are excited to follow their educational and career achievements in the years ahead.”
The students and the 2020-’21 scholarship programs for which they were awarded are:
ACWA Scholarship ($3,500 each)
Clair A. Hill Scholarship ($5,000 each)
The recipient of ACWA’s $10,000 graduate scholarship – the Stephen K. Hall Water Law and Policy Scholarship – will be announced during ACWA’s 2020 Fall Conference & Exhibition. For more information about ACWA’s scholarships, please visit www.acwa.com/about/scholarships.
