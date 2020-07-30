FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $13.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. The results represent an increase of $4.4 million compared to $9.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $45.0 million representing an increase of $2.9 million compared to $42.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. The increase in net income reflected a 20% increase in earnings per diluted share to $0.55 for the year ended June 30, 2020 from $0.46 for the year ended June 30, 2019.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am proud to report that we achieved record earnings for both the quarter and the fiscal year, while making significant progress towards our long-term strategic goal of improving our funding mix. During fiscal 2020, our retail deposits increased by $517 million, or 14%, reflecting a $647 million, or 33%, increase in core non-maturity deposits. This success enabled us to reduce our wholesale funding by $381 million, with such balances representing 22% of total funding at June 30, 2020 from 30% one year earlier.”

The Company had previously announced the successful closing of its acquisition of MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (“MSB”) and its subsidiary, Millington Bank (“Millington”) on July 10, 2020. Regarding the acquisition, Mr. Montanaro commented, “In conjunction with announcing our year-end results, I would also like to welcome the Millington employees, clients and stockholders to the Kearny family. Having successfully converted and integrated MSB’s core and online banking systems concurrent with the acquisition’s closing, we are now focused on supporting and strengthening our relationships with Millington’s existing clients, while further enhancing our presence in the very desirable New Jersey markets located within Somerset and Morris counties.”

With regard to the recent challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Montanaro further stated, “We continue to focus on the various ways in which we can assist our clients who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19, including those clients who recently joined us from Millington. While we recognize that significant economic uncertainty lies ahead, we believe that our combined balance sheets are well positioned for such an environment. We ended fiscal 2020 on exceptionally strong footing with a tangible equity ratio of 13.29%, loan loss reserves totaling $37 million and liquid assets of $1.6 billion, which are further supported by over $2.6 billion of available borrowing capacity.”

Balance Sheet

For the quarter and the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company succeeded in significantly growing core retail deposits which facilitated the outflow of wholesale deposits. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, deposits increased by $177.0 million to $4.43 billion from $4.25 billion at March 31, 2020. Such growth was attributable to an increase of $224.9 million in retail deposits that was partially offset by a decline of $47.8 million in wholesale deposits. For the year ended June 30, 2020, deposits increased by $282.6 million to $4.43 billion from $4.15 billion at June 30, 2019. The year-over-year growth in deposits was attributable to an increase of $517.4 million in retail deposits that was partially offset by a $234.8 million decrease in wholesale deposits.





Loans receivable decreased by $64.1 million to $4.50 billion at June 30, 2020 from $4.56 billion at March 31, 2020. The decrease in loans receivable was attributable to a decrease in loan origination volume coupled with the acceleration of loan pre-payment activity, as compared to the prior quarter. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company originated 749 loans totaling $69.0 million under the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) and recorded deferred origination fees related to such loans totaling $2.9 million. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s aggregate loan portfolio decreased by $180.5 million, or 3.9%, from $4.68 billion, at June 30, 2019.





Investment securities decreased by $92.7 million to $1.42 billion, or 21.0% of total assets, at June 30, 2020 from $1.51 billion at March 31, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the securities portfolio increased by $127.3 million from $1.29 billion, or 19.5% of total assets, at June 30, 2019.





Borrowings decreased by $210.9 million to $1.17 billion, or 17.4% of total assets, at June 30, 2020 from $1.38 billion at March 31, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020, borrowings decreased $148.8 million from $1.32 billion at June 30, 2019. The decrease in borrowings for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2020 reflected the Company’s continuing effort to reallocate its funding mix in favor of core deposits.

Earnings

Net Interest Income, Spread and Margin

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net interest income increased by $2.9 million to $40.5 million from $37.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net interest income was the result of a decrease of $4.3 million in interest expense, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in interest income between comparative periods. For the year ended June 30, 2020, net interest income decreased by $6.0 million to $149.4 million from $155.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in net interest income was the result of a decrease of $4.1 million in interest income and an increase of $1.8 million in interest expense.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net interest spread increased by 20 basis points to 2.43% while net interest margin increased by 16 basis points to 2.62%. These increases primarily reflected a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets. Contributing approximately eight basis points to the quarterly increase in net interest margin was a temporary mismatch in the relationship between three-month LIBOR and three-month FHLB advance rates which favorably impacted the net cost of the Company’s portfolio of hedged FHLB advances. Specifically, the average historical spread between these two rates over the five-year period ended June 30, 2020 was approximately one basis point. However, that spread increased to 94 basis points on April 1, 2020 reflecting significant market volatility arising at outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mismatch between the noted three-month rate indices declined throughout the quarter, ending at 14 basis points at June 30, 2020.





For the year ended June 30, 2020, net interest rate spread decreased by nine basis points to 2.22% while net interest margin decreased 11 basis points to 2.45%. These decreases primarily reflected a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 12 basis points to 3.72% which was largely attributable to a 9 basis point decrease in the yield on loans and a 14 basis point decrease in the yield on taxable investment securities. For that same period, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 32 basis points to 1.29% which was attributable to a 23 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits coupled with a 61 basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings.





For the year ended June 30, 2020, the yield on interest-earning assets decreased by eight basis points to 3.83% which was largely attributable to a three basis point decrease in the yield on loans, coupled with a 14 basis point decrease in the yield on taxable investment securities. For that same period, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by one basis point to 1.61% which was attributable to an 11 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits partially offset by a 24 basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings.

Non-Interest Income

Fees and service charges totaled $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase was largely attributable to an increase of $518,000 in loan pre-payment penalty income to $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020 fees and service charges increased by $1.2 million to $6.6 million from $5.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 which was largely attributable to an increase of $1.1 million in loan pre-payment penalty income to $4.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2020.





Gains on sales and calls of securities totaled $19,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020 gains on sales of securities totaled $2.3 million compared to a net loss of $323,000 for the year ended June 30, 2019. These variances were largely attributable to the gain on sale of securities recognized in conjunction with a wholesale restructuring transaction executed during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.





Loan sale gains achieved record levels, totaling $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $565,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Such gains totaled $3.2 million and $580,000 for the years ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The increase in loan sale gains primarily reflected an increase in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during those periods.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased by $1.2 million to $26.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $28.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This decrease was largely attributable to $2.2 million of non-recurring debt extinguishment expenses recognized in the prior comparative period. The remaining change in non-interest expense included increases in equipment and systems expense, advertising and marketing expense, FDIC insurance premiums, non-recurring merger-related expenses and miscellaneous expense.





For the year ended June 30, 2020, non-interest expense decreased by $1.6 million to $107.6 million from $109.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2019. This decrease was largely attributable to $1.7 million of non-recurring branch consolidation expenses recognized in the prior comparative period. The remaining change in non-interest expense included decreases in salaries and employee benefits, equipment and systems expense, advertising and marketing expense and FDIC insurance premiums. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases to non-recurring debt-extinguishment expenses and non-recurring merger-related expenses totaling $2.2 million and $951,000, respectively, which were recognized during the current year ended June 30, 2020.





The Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 1.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.61% compared to 1.64% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019.





The Company’s efficiency ratio was 59.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 64.1% for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio totaled 63.7% compared to 64.7% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $225,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, resulting in effective tax rates of 25.6% and 2.4%, respectively. For the year ended June 30, 2020, income tax expense was $12.3 million compared to $13.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 resulting in effective tax rates of 21.5% and 24.8%, respectively.





The increase in income tax expense and effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 reflected certain income tax benefits recorded in the prior comparative period, including a $1.6 million carryback of net operating losses and the reversal of tax valuation allowances totaling $591,000. In addition, a comparatively higher level of pre-tax net income, as compared to the prior period, resulted in a comparatively higher provision for income tax expense. The decrease in income tax expense and effective tax rate for the year ended June 30, 2020 primarily reflected income tax benefits recorded during the year ended June 30, 2020, as noted above.

Performance Ratios

Return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased to 0.81% from 0.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the return on average assets increased to 0.67% from 0.63% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019.





Return on average equity increased to 5.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 while return on average tangible equity increased to 6.35% from 4.23% for those same comparative periods, respectively. For the year ended June 30, 2020, return on average equity increased to 4.10% from 3.52% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019 while return on average tangible equity increased to 5.10% from 4.30% for those same comparative periods, respectively.

Asset Quality

The outstanding balance of non-performing loans totaled $36.7 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 compared to $35.4 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and $20.3 million, or 0.43% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. The $16.4 million increase in nonperforming loans for the year ended June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to a single, $14.3 million, owner-occupied commercial real estate loan which was placed on non-accrual status during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This loan is secured by a grocery-anchored retail shopping center located in northern New Jersey and has a current loan-to-value of approximately 69%.





Based on Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the related guidance promulgated by federal banking regulators, qualifying short-term loan modifications resulting in payment deferrals for up to six months that are attributable to the adverse impact of COVID-19, are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings. Consequently, loans subject to such payment deferrals are reported as current with regard to payment status and continue to accrue interest during the payment deferral period. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had modified a total of 711 loans with an aggregate principal balance of $781.3 million, representing 17.2% of total loans. Further details regarding these modifications are provided in the table below. As of June 30, 2020, 351 of the modified loans with an aggregate principal balance of $374.9 million had reached the expiration of their initial three-month deferral period. Of these loans, 71.4%, or $267.9 million, had returned to their regular payment schedules by July 27, 2020. Through that same date, 24.5%, or $91.6 million had been granted a second 90-day extension while the remaining 4.1%, or $15.4 million, had not yet made their July payment.

June 30, 2020

May 4, 2020 (1)

Increase/(Decrease)

# of Loans

Balance

# of Loans

Balance

# of Loans

Balance

(In Thousands)

(In Thousands)

(In Thousands)

Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage 136 $ 387,744 93 $ 269,219 43 $ 118,525 Nonresidential mortgage 131 237,384 120 216,833 11 20,551 Commercial business 54 10,450 46 6,770 8 3,680 Construction 1 796 1 796 - - Total commercial loans 322 636,374 260 493,618 62 142,756 Residential mortgage 345 141,890 305 126,647 40 15,243 - Consumer loans: - Home equity loans 44 3,014 37 2,409 7 605 Total loans 711 $ 781,278 602 $ 622,674 109 $ 158,604

____________________

(1) Certain historical data presented as of May 4, 2020 has been reclassified to be consistent with the current period presentation.

In addition to the loans reported above, the Company acquired 144 loans with aggregate principal balances of $114.8 million in conjunction with the Company’s acquisition of MSB on July 10, 2020 that had been previously modified in accordance with the guidance discussed above.





Net charge offs totaled $38,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $16,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.00% for both comparative periods. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized net charge offs totaling $144,000 reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.00% on the average balance of total loans for the fiscal year. By comparison, for the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company recognized net charge offs totaling $1.1 million reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.02% on the average balance of total loans for fiscal 2019.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2020 the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $174,000. The provision expense for the period partly reflected an increase of $935,000 in the allowance for loan losses resulting from increases in certain environmental loss factors reflecting estimated incurred losses specifically attributable to the continuing adverse impact of COVID-19. That increase was largely offset by the effects of a decrease in the overall balance of the portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment at June 30, 2020. By comparison, the provision for loan losses for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2020 totaled $6.3 million. The provision expense during the prior comparative quarter reflected an estimate of approximately $5.5 million of incurred losses specifically attributable to the adverse impact of COVID-19. The remaining portion of the provision during the earlier comparative period was largely attributable to the effects of an increase in the overall balance of the portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment during that period.





For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.2 million, reflecting an increase of $641,000 from $3.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2019. The increase largely reflected increases to environmental loss factors associated with the adverse impact of COVID-19 that was partially offset by the effects of lower growth during the year ended June 30, 2020 in the balance of the portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment compared to that of the prior year ended June 30, 2019.





The allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) increased to $37.3 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 from $37.2 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses increased by $4.1 million from $33.3 million, or 0.70% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. Excluding the balance of acquired loans, which generally do not carry an ALLL, the ALLL as a percentage of non-acquired loans at June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 totaled 1.03% and .91%, respectively. As of June 30, 2020, the balance of acquired loans totaled $923.9 million, had remaining purchase accounting discounts of $43.1 million, or 4.67% of the applicable outstanding balance, with no associated ALLL. As the Company operates on a non-calendar fiscal year, as of June 30, 2020, it had not yet adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, also known as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) standard.

Liquidity & Capital

The Company maintains significant sources of both on- and off-balance sheet liquidity. At June 30, 2020, the Company’s liquid assets included $181.0 million of short-term cash and equivalents supplemented by $1.39 billion of investment securities classified as available for sale which can be readily sold or pledged as collateral, if necessary. In addition, the Company had the capacity to borrow additional funds totaling $615.0 million via unsecured lines of credit and $1.53 billion and $318.7 million, without pledging additional collateral, from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Federal Reserve Bank, respectively.





On March 25, 2020 the Company temporarily suspended its stock repurchase program due to the risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Through June 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 8,457,294 shares, or 91.7% of the shares authorized for repurchase under the current repurchase program, at a cost of $111.1 million, or an average of $13.14 per share.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company maintained its regular quarterly cash dividend paid to stockholders of $0.08 per share. For the year ended June 30, 2020, total cash dividends paid to stockholders totaled $0.29 per share.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, book value per share increased by $0.17 to $12.96 at June 30, 2020 while tangible book value per share increased by $0.18 to $10.39 at June 30, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020, book value per share increased by $0.31 to $12.96 at June 30, 2020 while tangible book value per share increased by $0.17 to $10.39 at June 30, 2020.





At June 30, 2020 the Tier 1 leverage ratios of the Company and the Bank were 13.27% and 11.95%, respectively. The remainder of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2020 were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

Summary Balance Sheet At Variance (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2020 or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,967 $ 59,452 $ 121,515 204.4 % Securities available for sale 1,385,703 1,476,344 (90,641 ) -6.1 % Securities held to maturity 32,556 34,618 (2,062 ) -6.0 % Loans held-for-sale 20,789 11,245 9,544 84.9 % Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,498,397 4,562,512 (64,115 ) -1.4 % Less allowance for loan losses (37,327 ) (37,191 ) (136 ) 0.4 % Net loans receivable 4,461,070 4,525,321 (64,251 ) -1.4 % Premises and equipment 57,389 58,985 (1,596 ) -2.7 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 58,654 59,324 (670 ) -1.1 % Accrued interest receivable 17,373 19,036 (1,663 ) -8.7 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 - 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 3,995 4,242 (247 ) -5.8 % Bank owned life insurance 262,380 260,843 1,537 0.6 % Deferred income taxes, net 25,480 27,150 (1,670 ) -6.2 % Other real estate owned 178 178 - 0.0 % Other assets 40,746 26,200 14,546 55.5 % Total assets $ 6,758,175 $ 6,773,833 $ (15,658 ) -0.2 % Liabilities Deposits $ 4,430,282 $ 4,253,254 $ 177,028 4.2 % Borrowings 1,173,165 1,384,025 (210,860 ) -15.2 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,569 16,492 77 0.5 % Other liabilities 53,982 50,390 3,592 7.1 % Total liabilities 5,673,998 5,704,161 (30,163 ) -0.5 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 837 837 - 0.0 % Paid-in capital 722,871 721,474 1,397 0.2 % Retained earnings 387,911 380,671 7,240 1.9 % Unearned ESOP shares (28,699 ) (29,185 ) 486 -1.7 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net 1,257 (4,125 ) 5,382 -130.5 % Total stockholders' equity 1,084,177 1,069,672 14,505 1.4 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,758,175 $ 6,773,833 $ (15,658 ) -0.2 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 16.04 % 15.79 % 0.25 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 13.29 % 13.03 % 0.26 % Share data Outstanding shares 83,663 83,664 (1 ) 0.0 % Book value per share $ 12.96 $ 12.79 $ 0.17 1.3 % Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.39 $ 10.21 $ 0.18 1.8 %

___________________

(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Summary Income Statement For the three months ended Variance (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2020 or Change Pct. Interest income Loans $ 46,192 $ 46,603 $ (411 ) -0.9 % Taxable investment securities 9,769 10,526 (757 ) -7.2 % Tax-exempt investment securities 487 547 (60 ) -11.0 % Other interest-earning assets 903 1,100 (197 ) -17.9 % Total Interest Income 57,351 58,776 (1,425 ) -2.4 % Interest expense Deposits 12,439 14,768 (2,329 ) -15.8 % Borrowings 4,462 6,398 (1,936 ) -30.3 % Total interest expense 16,901 21,166 (4,265 ) -20.2 % Net interest income 40,450 37,610 2,840 7.6 % Provision for loan losses 174 6,270 (6,096 ) -97.2 % Net interest income after provision for

loan losses 40,276 31,340 8,936 28.5 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,696 1,338 358 26.8 % Gain on sale and call of securities 19 2,234 (2,215 ) -99.1 % Gain on sale of loans 1,348 565 783 138.6 % Loss on sale and write down of other real estate owned - - - 0.0 % Income from bank owned life insurance 1,537 1,532 5 0.3 % Electronic banking fees and charges 325 309 16 5.2 % Miscellaneous 77 223 (146 ) -65.5 % Total non-interest income 5,002 6,201 (1,199 ) -19.3 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,527 15,537 (10 ) -0.1 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,688 2,685 3 0.1 % Equipment and systems 2,948 2,672 276 10.3 % Advertising and marketing 751 612 139 22.7 % Federal deposit insurance premium 286 - 286 0.0 % Directors' compensation 769 771 (2 ) -0.3 % Merger-related expenses 447 285 162 56.8 % Debt extinguishment expenses - 2,156 (2,156 ) -100.0 % Miscellaneous 3,475 3,344 131 3.9 % Total non-interest expense 26,891 28,062 (1,171 ) -4.2 % Income before income taxes 18,387 9,479 8,908 94.0 % Income taxes 4,698 225 4,473 1988.0 % Net income $ 13,689 $ 9,254 $ 4,435 47.9 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.11 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.11 $ 0.06 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ - Cash dividends declared $ 6,449 $ 6,479 $ (30 ) Dividend payout ratio 47.1 % 70.0 % -22.9 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 80,678 81,339 (661 ) Diluted 80,680 81,358 (678 )





For the three months ended Variance Average Balance Sheet Data June 30, March 31, Variance or Change (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2020 or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,567,229 $ 4,503,996 $ 63,233 1.4 % Taxable investment securities 1,369,014 1,406,973 (37,959 ) -2.7 % Tax-exempt investment securities 89,263 101,771 (12,508 ) -12.3 % Other interest-earning assets 141,964 104,241 37,723 36.2 % Total interest-earning assets 6,167,470 6,116,981 50,489 0.8 % Non-interest-earning assets 605,876 598,335 7,541 1.3 % Total assets $ 6,773,346 $ 6,715,316 $ 58,030 0.9 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,189,044 $ 1,112,080 $ 76,964 6.9 % Savings 876,580 838,501 38,079 4.5 % Certificates of deposit 1,879,039 2,004,785 (125,746 ) -6.3 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,944,663 3,955,366 (10,703 ) -0.3 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,202,522 1,208,627 (6,105 ) -0.5 % Other borrowings 96,770 87,072 9,698 11.1 % Total borrowings 1,299,292 1,295,699 3,593 0.3 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,243,955 5,251,065 (7,110 ) -0.1 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 380,067 317,530 62,537 19.7 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 72,007 55,456 16,551 29.8 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 452,074 372,986 79,088 21.2 % Total liabilities 5,696,029 5,624,051 71,978 1.3 % Stockholders' equity 1,077,317 1,091,265 (13,948 ) -1.3 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,773,346 $ 6,715,316 $ 58,030 0.9 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 117.61 % 116.49 % 1.12 % 1.0 %





For the three months ended June 30, March 31, Variance Performance Ratio Highlights 2020 2020 or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.05 % 4.14 % -0.09 % Taxable investment securities 2.85 % 2.99 % -0.14 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.18 % 2.15 % 0.03 % Other interest-earning assets 2.54 % 4.22 % -1.68 % Total interest-earning assets 3.72 % 3.84 % -0.12 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.72 % 1.17 % -0.45 % Savings 0.81 % 0.85 % -0.04 % Certificates of deposit 1.82 % 1.94 % -0.12 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.26 % 1.49 % -0.23 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.47 % 2.03 % -0.56 % Other borrowings 0.13 % 1.17 % -1.04 % Total borrowings 1.37 % 1.98 % -0.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.29 % 1.61 % -0.32 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.43 % 2.23 % 0.20 % Net interest margin (3) 2.62 % 2.46 % 0.16 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) 0.30 % 0.37 % -0.07 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.59 % 1.67 % -0.08 % Efficiency ratio (4) 59.16 % 64.05 % -4.89 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.81 % 0.55 % 0.26 % Return on average equity (annualized) 5.08 % 3.39 % 1.69 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 6.35 % 4.23 % 2.12 %

___________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis Summary Balance Sheet At Variance (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, June 30, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2019 or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,967 $ 38,935 $ 142,032 364.8 % Securities available for sale 1,385,703 714,263 671,440 94.0 % Securities held to maturity 32,556 576,652 (544,096 ) -94.4 % Loans held-for-sale 20,789 12,267 8,522 69.5 % Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,498,397 4,678,928 (180,531 ) -3.9 % Less allowance for loan losses (37,327 ) (33,274 ) (4,053 ) 12.2 % Net loans receivable 4,461,070 4,645,654 (184,584 ) -4.0 % Premises and equipment 57,389 56,854 535 0.9 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 58,654 64,190 (5,536 ) -8.6 % Accrued interest receivable 17,373 19,360 (1,987 ) -10.3 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 - 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 3,995 5,160 (1,165 ) -22.6 % Bank owned life insurance 262,380 256,155 6,225 2.4 % Deferred income tax assets, net 25,480 25,367 113 0.4 % Other real estate owned 178 - 178 0.0 % Other assets 40,746 9,077 31,669 348.9 % Total assets $ 6,758,175 $ 6,634,829 $ 123,346 1.9 % Liabilities Deposits $ 4,430,282 $ 4,147,610 $ 282,672 6.8 % Borrowings 1,173,165 1,321,982 (148,817 ) -11.3 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,569 16,887 (318 ) -1.9 % Other liabilities 53,982 21,191 32,791 154.7 % Total liabilities 5,673,998 5,507,670 166,328 3.0 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock $ 837 $ 891 $ (54 ) -6.1 % Paid-in capital 722,871 787,394 (64,523 ) -8.2 % Retained earnings 387,911 366,679 21,232 5.8 % Unearned ESOP shares (28,699 ) (30,644 ) 1,945 -6.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 1,257 2,839 (1,582 ) -55.7 % Total stockholders' equity 1,084,177 1,127,159 (42,982 ) -3.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,758,175 $ 6,634,829 $ 123,346 1.9 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 16.04 % 16.99 % -0.95 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 13.29 % 14.19 % -0.90 % Share data Outstanding shares 83,663 89,126 (5,463 ) -6.1 % Book value per share $ 12.96 $ 12.65 $ 0.31 2.5 % Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.39 $ 10.22 $ 0.17 1.7 %

___________________

(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Summary Income Statement For the year ended Variance (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, June 30, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2019 or Change Pct. Interest income Loans $ 187,003 $ 192,386 $ (5,383 ) -2.8 % Taxable investment securities 39,321 37,213 2,108 5.7 % Tax-exempt investment securities 2,393 2,839 (446 ) -15.7 % Other interest-earning assets 4,491 4,895 (404 ) -8.3 % Total Interest Income 233,208 237,333 (4,125 ) -1.7 % Interest expense Deposits 58,852 52,511 6,341 12.1 % Borrowings 25,002 29,509 (4,507 ) -15.3 % Total interest expense 83,854 82,020 1,834 2.2 % Net interest income 149,354 155,313 (5,959 ) -3.8 % Provision for loan losses 4,197 3,556 641 18.0 % Net interest income after provision for

loan losses 145,157 151,757 (6,600 ) -4.3 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 6,647 5,445 1,202 22.1 % Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities 2,250 (323 ) 2,573 796.6 % Gain on sale of loans 3,186 580 2,606 449.3 % Loss on sale of real estate owned (28 ) (11 ) (17 ) 154.5 % Income from bank owned life insurance 6,225 6,339 (114 ) -1.8 % Electronic banking fees and charges 1,245 1,050 195 18.6 % Miscellaneous 194 475 (281 ) -59.2 % Total non-interest income 19,719 13,555 6,164 45.5 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 62,015 63,029 (1,014 ) -1.6 % Net occupancy expense of premises 11,424 11,220 204 1.8 % Equipment and systems 11,755 12,273 (518 ) -4.2 % Advertising and marketing 2,788 3,051 (263 ) -8.6 % Federal deposit insurance premium 286 1,779 (1,493 ) -83.9 % Directors' compensation 3,079 3,044 35 1.1 % Merger-related expenses 951 - 951 0.0 % Debt extinguishment expenses 2,156 - 2,156 0.0 % Miscellaneous 13,170 14,847 (1,677 ) -11.3 % Total non-interest expense 107,624 109,243 (1,619 ) -1.5 % Income before income taxes 57,252 56,069 1,183 2.1 % Income taxes 12,287 13,927 (1,640 ) -11.8 % Net income $ 44,965 $ 42,142 $ 2,823 6.7 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 0.09 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.29 $ 0.37 $ (0.08 ) Cash dividends declared $ 23,733 $ 34,028 $ (10,295 ) Dividend payout ratio 52.8 % 80.7 % -28.0 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 82,409 91,054 (8,645 ) Diluted 82,430 91,100 (8,670 )





For the year ended Variance Average Balance Sheet Data June 30, June 30, Variance or Change (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2019 or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,568,816 $ 4,669,436 $ (100,620 ) -2.2 % Taxable investment securities 1,291,516 1,171,335 120,181 10.3 % Tax-exempt investment securities 111,477 134,489 (23,012 ) -17.1 % Other interest-earning assets 122,278 101,595 20,683 20.4 % Total interest-earning assets 6,094,087 6,076,855 17,232 0.3 % Non-interest-earning assets 595,158 582,838 12,320 2.1 % Total assets $ 6,689,245 $ 6,659,693 $ 29,552 0.4 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,041,188 $ 796,815 $ 244,373 30.7 % Savings 831,832 761,203 70,629 9.3 % Certificates of deposit 2,032,046 2,194,513 (162,467 ) -7.4 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,905,066 3,752,531 152,535 4.1 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 1,236,139 1,305,171 (69,032 ) -5.3 % Other borrowings 56,957 54,152 2,805 5.2 % Total borrowings 1,293,096 1,359,323 (66,227 ) -4.9 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,198,162 5,111,854 86,308 1.7 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 334,522 312,169 22,353 7.2 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 60,236 39,048 21,188 54.3 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 394,758 351,217 43,541 12.4 % Total liabilities 5,592,920 5,463,071 129,849 2.4 % Stockholders' equity 1,096,325 1,196,622 (100,297 ) -8.4 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,689,245 $ 6,659,693 $ 29,552 0.4 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 117.24 % 118.88 % -1.64 % -1.4 %





For the year ended June 30, June 30, Variance Performance Ratio Highlights 2020 2019 or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.09 % 4.12 % -0.03 % Taxable investment securities 3.04 % 3.18 % -0.14 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.15 % 2.11 % 0.04 % Other interest-earning assets 3.67 % 4.82 % -1.15 % Total interest-earning assets 3.83 % 3.91 % -0.08 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.10 % 1.02 % 0.08 % Savings 0.81 % 0.55 % 0.26 % Certificates of deposit 2.00 % 1.83 % 0.17 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.51 % 1.40 % 0.11 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 1.99 % 2.20 % -0.21 % Other borrowings 0.74 % 1.45 % -0.71 % Total borrowings 1.93 % 2.17 % -0.24 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.61 % 1.60 % 0.01 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.22 % 2.31 % -0.09 % Net interest margin (3) 2.45 % 2.56 % -0.11 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.29 % 0.20 % 0.09 % Non-interest expense to average assets 1.61 % 1.64 % -0.03 % Efficiency ratio (4) 63.66 % 64.69 % -1.03 % Return on average assets 0.67 % 0.63 % 0.04 % Return on average equity 4.10 % 3.52 % 0.58 % Return on average tangible equity (5) 5.10 % 4.30 % 0.80 %

__________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis Summary Balance Sheet At (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,967 $ 59,452 $ 41,796 $ 129,305 $ 38,935 Securities available for sale 1,385,703 1,476,344 1,402,206 1,231,691 714,263 Securities held to maturity 32,556 34,618 36,073 37,888 576,652 Loans held-for-sale 20,789 11,245 5,952 10,495 12,267 Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,498,397 4,562,512 4,492,697 4,604,738 4,678,928 Less allowance for loan losses (37,327 ) (37,191 ) (30,937 ) (32,432 ) (33,274 ) Net loans receivable 4,461,070 4,525,321 4,461,760 4,572,306 4,645,654 Premises and equipment 57,389 58,985 56,542 56,599 56,854 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 58,654 59,324 62,838 63,739 64,190 Accrued interest receivable 17,373 19,036 18,261 19,393 19,360 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 3,995 4,242 4,545 4,852 5,160 Bank owned life insurance 262,380 260,843 259,312 257,735 256,155 Deferred income taxes, net 25,480 27,150 20,438 21,742 25,367 Other real estate owned 178 178 178 - - Other assets 40,746 26,200 29,605 24,366 9,077 Total assets $ 6,758,175 $ 6,773,833 $ 6,610,401 $ 6,641,006 $ 6,634,829 Liabilities Deposits $ 4,430,282 $ 4,253,254 $ 4,188,822 $ 4,197,250 $ 4,147,610 Borrowings 1,173,165 1,384,025 1,275,049 1,281,118 1,321,982 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,569 16,492 16,585 16,102 16,887 Other liabilities 53,982 50,390 35,375 35,747 21,191 Total liabilities 5,673,998 5,704,161 5,515,831 5,530,217 5,507,670 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 837 837 851 868 891 Paid-in capital 722,871 721,474 737,539 758,385 787,394 Retained earnings 387,911 380,671 377,896 373,004 366,679 Unearned ESOP shares (28,699 ) (29,185 ) (29,671 ) (30,158 ) (30,644 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net 1,257 (4,125 ) 7,955 8,690 2,839 Total stockholders' equity 1,084,177 1,069,672 1,094,570 1,110,789 1,127,159 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,758,175 $ 6,773,833 $ 6,610,401 $ 6,641,006 $ 6,634,829 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 16.04 % 15.79 % 16.56 % 16.73 % 16.99 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 13.29 % 13.03 % 13.75 % 13.93 % 14.19 % Share data Outstanding shares 83,663 83,664 85,150 86,786 89,126 Book value per share $ 12.96 $ 12.79 $ 12.85 $ 12.80 $ 12.65 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.39 $ 10.21 $ 10.32 $ 10.31 $ 10.22

___________________

(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from depository institutions $ 20,391 $ 20,200 $ 17,843 $ 16,106 $ 19,032 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 160,576 39,252 23,953 113,199 19,903 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 180,967 $ 59,452 $ 41,796 $ 129,305 $ 38,935 Securities available for sale Debt securities: U.S. agency securities $ - $ - $ 606 $ 694 $ 3,678 Municipal and state obligations 54,054 58,151 88,057 91,050 26,951 Asset-backed securities 172,447 169,102 177,676 181,068 179,313 Collateralized loan obligations 193,788 189,565 198,324 198,549 208,611 Corporate bonds 143,639 163,715 192,074 191,241 122,024 Trust preferred securities 2,627 2,852 3,795 3,775 3,756 Debt securities 566,555 583,385 660,532 666,377 544,333 Mortgage-backed securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations 30,903 34,671 57,839 63,594 21,390 Residential pass-through securities 561,954 607,113 360,900 202,858 44,303 Commercial pass-through securities 226,291 251,175 322,935 298,862 104,237 Mortgage-backed securities 819,148 892,959 741,674 565,314 169,930 Total securities available for sale $ 1,385,703 $ 1,476,344 $ 1,402,206 $ 1,231,691 $ 714,263 Securities held to maturity Debt securities: Municipal and state obligations $ 32,556 $ 34,618 $ 36,073 $ 37,888 $ 104,086 Corporate bonds - - - - 63,086 Debt securities 32,556 34,618 36,073 37,888 167,172 Mortgage-backed securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations - - - - 46,381 Residential pass-through securities - - - - 166,283 Commercial pass-through securities - - - - 196,816 Mortgage-backed securities - - - - 409,480 Total securities held to maturity $ 32,556 $ 34,618 $ 36,073 $ 37,888 $ 576,652 Total securities $ 1,418,259 $ 1,510,962 $ 1,438,279 $ 1,269,579 $ 1,290,915





At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family $ 2,059,568 $ 1,879,907 $ 1,856,591 $ 1,922,968 $ 1,946,391 Nonresidential 960,853 1,202,652 1,172,213 1,230,963 1,258,869 Commercial business 138,788 73,922 67,887 66,889 65,763 Construction 20,961 17,880 16,221 14,637 13,907 Total commercial loans 3,180,170 3,174,361 3,112,912 3,235,457 3,284,930 One- to four-family residential mortgage loans 1,273,022 1,338,099 1,331,301 1,319,750 1,344,044 Consumer loans: Home equity loans and lines of credit 82,920 87,909 89,916 93,304 96,165 Other consumer loans 3,991 4,604 4,908 5,209 5,814 Total consumer loans 86,911 92,513 94,824 98,513 101,979 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 4,540,103 4,604,973 4,539,037 4,653,720 4,730,953 Unaccreted yield adjustments (41,706 ) (42,461 ) (46,340 ) (48,982 ) (52,025 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 4,498,397 4,562,512 4,492,697 4,604,738 4,678,928 Less allowance for loan losses (37,327 ) (37,191 ) (30,937 ) (32,432 ) (33,274 ) Net loans receivable $ 4,461,070 $ 4,525,321 $ 4,461,760 $ 4,572,306 $ 4,645,654 Loan portfolio allocation: Commercial loans: Multi-family 45.3 % 40.8 % 40.9 % 41.3 % 41.2 % Nonresidential 21.2 % 26.1 % 25.8 % 26.5 % 26.6 % Commercial business 3.1 % 1.6 % 1.5 % 1.4 % 1.4 % Construction 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.3 % 0.3 % Total commercial loans 70.0 % 68.9 % 68.6 % 69.5 % 69.5 % One- to four-family residential mortgage loans 28.1 % 29.1 % 29.3 % 28.4 % 28.4 % Consumer loans: Home equity loans and lines of credit 1.8 % 1.9 % 2.0 % 2.0 % 2.0 % Other consumer loans 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total consumer loans 1.9 % 2.0 % 2.1 % 2.1 % 2.1 % Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ 5 $ 12 $ 19 $ 15 $ 22 Nonaccrual loans 36,691 35,384 21,935 21,766 20,248 Total nonperforming loans 36,696 35,396 21,954 21,781 20,270 Other real estate owned 178 178 178 - - Total nonperforming assets $ 36,874 $ 35,574 $ 22,132 $ 21,781 $ 20,270 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.82 % 0.78 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.43 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.55 % 0.53 % 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.31 % Allowance for loan losses (ALLL): ALLL to total loans 0.82 % 0.81 % 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.70 % ALLL to nonperforming loans 101.72 % 105.07 % 140.92 % 148.90 % 164.15 % Net charge offs $ 38 $ 16 $ 30 $ 60 $ 495 Average net charge off rate (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.04 %





At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Funding by type: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 419,138 $ 321,824 $ 312,098 $ 322,846 $ 309,063 Interest-bearing demand 1,264,151 1,134,420 1,060,434 931,188 843,432 Savings 906,597 848,950 829,321 800,514 790,658 Certificates of deposit 1,840,396 1,948,060 1,986,969 2,142,702 2,204,457 Interest-bearing deposits 4,011,144 3,931,430 3,876,724 3,874,404 3,838,547 Total deposits 4,430,282 4,253,254 4,188,822 4,197,250 4,147,610 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,167,429 1,177,319 1,253,958 1,273,618 1,283,211 Overnight borrowings - 200,000 15,000 - 30,000 Depositor sweep accounts 5,736 6,706 6,091 7,500 8,771 Total borrowings 1,173,165 1,384,025 1,275,049 1,281,118 1,321,982 Total funding $ 5,603,447 $ 5,637,279 $ 5,463,871 $ 5,478,368 $ 5,469,592 Loans as a % of deposits 101.2 % 106.7 % 106.7 % 109.2 % 112.3 % Deposits as a % of total funding 79.1 % 75.4 % 76.7 % 76.6 % 75.8 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 20.9 % 24.6 % 23.3 % 23.4 % 24.2 % Funding by source: Retail funding: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 419,138 $ 321,824 $ 312,098 $ 322,846 $ 309,063 Interest-bearing demand 1,264,151 1,134,420 1,060,434 931,188 843,432 Savings 906,597 848,950 829,321 800,514 790,658 Certificates of deposit 1,773,257 1,833,081 1,876,280 1,916,132 1,902,542 Total retail deposits 4,363,143 4,138,275 4,078,133 3,970,680 3,845,695 Depositor sweep accounts 5,736 6,706 6,091 7,500 8,771 Total retail funding 4,368,879 4,144,981 4,084,224 3,978,180 3,854,466 Wholesale funding: Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 35,760 $ 33,608 $ 42,119 $ 57,534 $ 66,110 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 31,379 81,371 68,570 169,036 235,805 Total wholesale deposits 67,139 114,979 110,689 226,570 301,915 FHLB advances 1,167,429 1,177,319 1,253,958 1,273,618 1,283,211 Overnight borrowings - 200,000 15,000 - 30,000 Total wholesale funding 1,234,568 1,492,298 1,379,647 1,500,188 1,615,126 Total funding $ 5,603,447 $ 5,637,279 $ 5,463,871 $ 5,478,368 $ 5,469,592 Retail funding as a % of total funding 78.0 % 73.5 % 74.7 % 72.6 % 70.5 % Wholesale funding as a % of total funding 22.0 % 26.5 % 25.3 % 27.4 % 29.5 %





Summary Income Statement For the three months ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Interest income Loans $ 46,192 $ 46,603 $ 45,608 $ 48,600 $ 47,818 Taxable investment securities 9,769 10,526 9,698 9,328 9,772 Tax-exempt investment securities 487 547 666 693 700 Other interest-earning assets 903 1,100 1,210 1,278 1,158 Total interest income 57,351 58,776 57,182 59,899 59,448 Interest expense Deposits 12,439 14,768 15,590 16,055 15,131 Borrowings 4,462 6,398 6,985 7,157 7,171 Total interest expense 16,901 21,166 22,575 23,212 22,302 Net interest income 40,450 37,610 34,607 36,687 37,146 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 174 6,270 (1,465 ) (782 ) 664 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)

loan losses 40,276 31,340 36,072 37,469 36,482 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,696 1,338 2,145 1,468 1,340 Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities 19 2,234 11 (14 ) (141 ) Gain on sale of loans 1,348 565 668 605 196 (Loss) gain on sale and write down of other real estate

owned - - (28 ) - 9 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,537 1,532 1,576 1,580 1,586 Electronic banking fees and charges 325 309 293 318 270 Miscellaneous 77 223 (111 ) 5 128 Total non-interest income 5,002 6,201 4,554 3,962 3,388 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,527 15,537 15,174 15,777 16,338 Net occupancy expense of premises 2,688 2,685 3,082 2,969 2,744 Equipment and systems 2,948 2,672 3,046 3,089 2,917 Advertising and marketing 751 612 890 535 948 Federal deposit insurance premium 286 - - - 438 Directors' compensation 769 771 769 770 770 Merger-related expenses 447 285 219 - - Debt extinguishment expenses - 2,156 - - - Miscellaneous 3,475 3,344 3,247 3,104 4,590 Total non-interest expense 26,891 28,062 26,427 26,244 28,745 Income before income taxes 18,387 9,479 14,199 15,187 11,125 Income taxes 4,698 225 3,547 3,817 2,314 Net income $ 13,689 $ 9,254 $ 10,652 $ 11,370 $ 8,811 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 Dividends declared (1) Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Cash dividends declared $ 6,449 $ 6,479 $ 5,760 $ 5,045 $ 5,204 Dividend payout ratio 47.1 % 70.0 % 54.1 % 44.4 % 59.1 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 80,678 81,339 82,831 84,756 87,090 Diluted 80,680 81,358 82,876 84,793 87,132





For the three months ended Average Balance Sheet Data June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,567,229 $ 4,503,996 $ 4,547,126 $ 4,656,192 $ 4,648,362 Taxable investment securities 1,369,014 1,406,973 1,244,475 1,147,698 1,184,401 Tax-exempt investment securities 89,263 101,771 125,187 129,339 132,110 Other interest-earning assets 141,964 104,241 117,811 125,114 98,374 Total interest-earning assets 6,167,470 6,116,981 6,034,599 6,058,343 6,063,247 Non-interest-earning assets 605,876 598,335 590,746 585,826 572,218 Total assets $ 6,773,346 $ 6,715,316 $ 6,625,345 $ 6,644,169 $ 6,635,465 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,189,044 $ 1,112,080 $ 982,163 $ 883,843 $ 815,624 Savings 876,580 838,501 813,626 799,181 780,558 Certificates of deposit 1,879,039 2,004,785 2,063,066 2,179,333 2,229,723 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,944,663 3,955,366 3,858,855 3,862,357 3,825,905 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,202,522 1,208,627 1,255,597 1,277,145 1,284,427 Other borrowings 96,770 87,072 34,733 10,012 29,439 Total borrowings 1,299,292 1,295,699 1,290,330 1,287,157 1,313,866 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,243,955 5,251,065 5,149,185 5,149,514 5,139,771 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 380,067 317,530 320,161 320,641 311,648 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 72,007 55,456 53,479 60,078 39,294 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 452,074 372,986 373,640 380,719 350,942 Total liabilities 5,696,029 5,624,051 5,522,825 5,530,233 5,490,713 Stockholders' equity 1,077,317 1,091,265 1,102,520 1,113,936 1,144,752 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,773,346 $ 6,715,316 $ 6,625,345 $ 6,644,169 $ 6,635,465 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 117.61 % 116.49 % 117.20 % 117.65 % 117.97 %





For the three months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Performance Ratio Highlights 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.05 % 4.14 % 4.01 % 4.18 % 4.11 % Taxable investment securities 2.85 % 2.99 % 3.12 % 3.25 % 3.30 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.18 % 2.15 % 2.13 % 2.14 % 2.12 % Other interest-earning assets 2.54 % 4.22 % 4.11 % 4.09 % 4.71 % Total interest-earning assets 3.72 % 3.84 % 3.79 % 3.95 % 3.92 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.72 % 1.17 % 1.29 % 1.30 % 1.19 % Savings 0.81 % 0.85 % 0.81 % 0.77 % 0.68 % Certificates of deposit 1.82 % 1.94 % 2.09 % 2.14 % 2.04 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.26 % 1.49 % 1.62 % 1.66 % 1.58 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.47 % 2.03 % 2.19 % 2.24 % 2.21 % Other borrowings 0.13 % 1.17 % 1.36 % 0.66 % 0.99 % Total borrowings 1.37 % 1.98 % 2.17 % 2.22 % 2.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.29 % 1.61 % 1.75 % 1.80 % 1.74 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.43 % 2.23 % 2.04 % 2.15 % 2.18 % Net interest margin (3) 2.62 % 2.46 % 2.29 % 2.42 % 2.45 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) 0.30 % 0.37 % 0.27 % 0.24 % 0.20 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.59 % 1.67 % 1.60 % 1.58 % 1.73 % Efficiency ratio (4) 59.16 % 64.05 % 67.48 % 64.56 % 70.91 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.81 % 0.55 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.53 % Return on average equity (annualized) 5.08 % 3.39 % 3.86 % 4.08 % 3.08 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 6.35 % 4.23 % 4.80 % 5.06 % 3.80 %

___________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended (Dollars in Thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 13,689 $ 9,254 $ 10,652 $ 11,370 $ 8,811 Non-routine transactions - net of tax: Merger-related expenses 426 269 183 - - Branch consolidation expenses - - 274 475 1,216 Net effect of wholesale restructuring transaction - (55 ) - - - Reversal of income tax valuation allowance - (591 ) - - - Tax benefit arising from adoption of the CARES

Act provisions - (1,624 ) - - - Net income (non-GAAP) $ 14,115 $ 7,253 $ 11,109 $ 11,845 $ 10,027 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision income: Net income (GAAP) $ 13,689 $ 9,254 $ 10,652 $ 11,370 $ 8,811 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 4,698 225 3,547 3,817 2,314 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 174 6,270 (1,465 ) (782 ) 664 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 18,561 $ 15,749 $ 12,734 $ 14,405 $ 11,789 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 80,678 81,339 82,831 84,756 87,090 Weighted average common shares - diluted 80,680 81,358 82,876 84,793 87,132 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.17 $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.17 $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.17 $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.11 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.17 $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.11 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 6,773,346 $ 6,715,316 $ 6,625,345 $ 6,644,169 $ 6,635,465 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.81 % 0.55 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.53 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.83 % 0.43 % 0.67 % 0.71 % 0.60 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 1,077,317 $ 1,091,265 $ 1,102,520 $ 1,113,936 $ 1,144,752 Return on average equity (GAAP) 5.08 % 3.39 % 3.86 % 4.08 % 3.08 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 5.24 % 2.66 % 4.03 % 4.25 % 3.50 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 1,077,317 $ 1,091,265 $ 1,102,520 $ 1,113,936 $ 1,144,752 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (4,124 ) (4,408 ) (4,711 ) (5,006 ) (5,313 ) $ 862,298 $ 875,962 $ 886,914 $ 898,035 $ 928,544 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.35 % 4.23 % 4.80 % 5.06 % 3.80 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity

(non-GAAP) 6.55 % 3.31 % 5.01 % 5.28 % 4.32 %





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the year ended (Dollars in Thousands, June 30, June 30, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2019 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 44,965 $ 42,142 Non-routine transactions - net of tax: - Merger-related expenses 878 - Branch consolidation expenses 749 1,216 Net effect of wholesale restructuring transaction (55 ) - Reversal of income tax valuation allowance (591 ) - Tax benefit arising from adoption of the CARES

Act provisions (1,624 ) - Net income (non-GAAP) $ 44,322 $ 43,358 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision income: Net income (GAAP) $ 44,965 $ 42,142 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 12,287 13,927 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 4,197 3,556 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 61,449 $ 59,625 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 82,409 91,054 Weighted average common shares - diluted 82,430 91,100 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.55 $ 0.46 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.55 $ 0.46 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.54 $ 0.47 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.54 $ 0.47 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 6,689,245 $ 6,659,693 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.67 % 0.63 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.66 % 0.65 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 1,096,325 $ 1,196,622 Return on average equity (GAAP) 4.10 % 3.52 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 4.04 % 3.62 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 1,096,325 $ 1,196,622 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (4,564 ) (5,758 ) $ 880,866 $ 979,969 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 5.10 % 4.30 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 5.03 % 4.42 %

