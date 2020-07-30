FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $13.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. The results represent an increase of $4.4 million compared to $9.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $45.0 million representing an increase of $2.9 million compared to $42.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. The increase in net income reflected a 20% increase in earnings per diluted share to $0.55 for the year ended June 30, 2020 from $0.46 for the year ended June 30, 2019.
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am proud to report that we achieved record earnings for both the quarter and the fiscal year, while making significant progress towards our long-term strategic goal of improving our funding mix. During fiscal 2020, our retail deposits increased by $517 million, or 14%, reflecting a $647 million, or 33%, increase in core non-maturity deposits. This success enabled us to reduce our wholesale funding by $381 million, with such balances representing 22% of total funding at June 30, 2020 from 30% one year earlier.”
The Company had previously announced the successful closing of its acquisition of MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (“MSB”) and its subsidiary, Millington Bank (“Millington”) on July 10, 2020. Regarding the acquisition, Mr. Montanaro commented, “In conjunction with announcing our year-end results, I would also like to welcome the Millington employees, clients and stockholders to the Kearny family. Having successfully converted and integrated MSB’s core and online banking systems concurrent with the acquisition’s closing, we are now focused on supporting and strengthening our relationships with Millington’s existing clients, while further enhancing our presence in the very desirable New Jersey markets located within Somerset and Morris counties.”
With regard to the recent challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Montanaro further stated, “We continue to focus on the various ways in which we can assist our clients who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19, including those clients who recently joined us from Millington. While we recognize that significant economic uncertainty lies ahead, we believe that our combined balance sheets are well positioned for such an environment. We ended fiscal 2020 on exceptionally strong footing with a tangible equity ratio of 13.29%, loan loss reserves totaling $37 million and liquid assets of $1.6 billion, which are further supported by over $2.6 billion of available borrowing capacity.”
Balance Sheet
Earnings
Net Interest Income, Spread and Margin
Non-Interest Income
Non-Interest Expense
Income Taxes
Performance Ratios
Asset Quality
|June 30, 2020
|May 4, 2020 (1)
|Increase/(Decrease)
|# of Loans
|Balance
|# of Loans
|Balance
|# of Loans
|Balance
|(In Thousands)
|(In Thousands)
|(In Thousands)
|Commercial loans:
|Multi-family mortgage
|136
|$
|387,744
|93
|$
|269,219
|43
|$
|118,525
|Nonresidential mortgage
|131
|237,384
|120
|216,833
|11
|20,551
|Commercial business
|54
|10,450
|46
|6,770
|8
|3,680
|Construction
|1
|796
|1
|796
|-
|-
|Total commercial loans
|322
|636,374
|260
|493,618
|62
|142,756
|Residential mortgage
|345
|141,890
|305
|126,647
|40
|15,243
|-
|Consumer loans:
|-
|Home equity loans
|44
|3,014
|37
|2,409
|7
|605
|Total loans
|711
|$
|781,278
|602
|$
|622,674
|109
|$
|158,604
____________________
(1) Certain historical data presented as of May 4, 2020 has been reclassified to be consistent with the current period presentation.
Liquidity & Capital
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.
In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.
|Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis
|Summary Balance Sheet
|At
|Variance
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Variance
|or Change
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|or Change
|Pct.
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|180,967
|$
|59,452
|$
|121,515
|204.4
|%
|Securities available for sale
|1,385,703
|1,476,344
|(90,641
|)
|-6.1
|%
|Securities held to maturity
|32,556
|34,618
|(2,062
|)
|-6.0
|%
|Loans held-for-sale
|20,789
|11,245
|9,544
|84.9
|%
|Loans receivable, including yield adjustments
|4,498,397
|4,562,512
|(64,115
|)
|-1.4
|%
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(37,327
|)
|(37,191
|)
|(136
|)
|0.4
|%
|Net loans receivable
|4,461,070
|4,525,321
|(64,251
|)
|-1.4
|%
|Premises and equipment
|57,389
|58,985
|(1,596
|)
|-2.7
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|58,654
|59,324
|(670
|)
|-1.1
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|17,373
|19,036
|(1,663
|)
|-8.7
|%
|Goodwill
|210,895
|210,895
|-
|0.0
|%
|Core deposit intangible
|3,995
|4,242
|(247
|)
|-5.8
|%
|Bank owned life insurance
|262,380
|260,843
|1,537
|0.6
|%
|Deferred income taxes, net
|25,480
|27,150
|(1,670
|)
|-6.2
|%
|Other real estate owned
|178
|178
|-
|0.0
|%
|Other assets
|40,746
|26,200
|14,546
|55.5
|%
|Total assets
|$
|6,758,175
|$
|6,773,833
|$
|(15,658
|)
|-0.2
|%
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|4,430,282
|$
|4,253,254
|$
|177,028
|4.2
|%
|Borrowings
|1,173,165
|1,384,025
|(210,860
|)
|-15.2
|%
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|16,569
|16,492
|77
|0.5
|%
|Other liabilities
|53,982
|50,390
|3,592
|7.1
|%
|Total liabilities
|5,673,998
|5,704,161
|(30,163
|)
|-0.5
|%
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|837
|837
|-
|0.0
|%
|Paid-in capital
|722,871
|721,474
|1,397
|0.2
|%
|Retained earnings
|387,911
|380,671
|7,240
|1.9
|%
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(28,699
|)
|(29,185
|)
|486
|-1.7
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net
|1,257
|(4,125
|)
|5,382
|-130.5
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,084,177
|1,069,672
|14,505
|1.4
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,758,175
|$
|6,773,833
|$
|(15,658
|)
|-0.2
|%
|Consolidated capital ratios
|Equity to assets
|16.04
|%
|15.79
|%
|0.25
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|13.29
|%
|13.03
|%
|0.26
|%
|Share data
|Outstanding shares
|83,663
|83,664
|(1
|)
|0.0
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|12.96
|$
|12.79
|$
|0.17
|1.3
|%
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|10.39
|$
|10.21
|$
|0.18
|1.8
|%
___________________
(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
|Summary Income Statement
|For the three months ended
|Variance
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Variance
|or Change
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|or Change
|Pct.
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|46,192
|$
|46,603
|$
|(411
|)
|-0.9
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|9,769
|10,526
|(757
|)
|-7.2
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|487
|547
|(60
|)
|-11.0
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|903
|1,100
|(197
|)
|-17.9
|%
|Total Interest Income
|57,351
|58,776
|(1,425
|)
|-2.4
|%
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|12,439
|14,768
|(2,329
|)
|-15.8
|%
|Borrowings
|4,462
|6,398
|(1,936
|)
|-30.3
|%
|Total interest expense
|16,901
|21,166
|(4,265
|)
|-20.2
|%
|Net interest income
|40,450
|37,610
|2,840
|7.6
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|174
|6,270
|(6,096
|)
|-97.2
|%
|Net interest income after provision for
loan losses
|40,276
|31,340
|8,936
|28.5
|%
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|1,696
|1,338
|358
|26.8
|%
|Gain on sale and call of securities
|19
|2,234
|(2,215
|)
|-99.1
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|1,348
|565
|783
|138.6
|%
|Loss on sale and write down of other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|0.0
|%
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|1,537
|1,532
|5
|0.3
|%
|Electronic banking fees and charges
|325
|309
|16
|5.2
|%
|Miscellaneous
|77
|223
|(146
|)
|-65.5
|%
|Total non-interest income
|5,002
|6,201
|(1,199
|)
|-19.3
|%
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|15,527
|15,537
|(10
|)
|-0.1
|%
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|2,688
|2,685
|3
|0.1
|%
|Equipment and systems
|2,948
|2,672
|276
|10.3
|%
|Advertising and marketing
|751
|612
|139
|22.7
|%
|Federal deposit insurance premium
|286
|-
|286
|0.0
|%
|Directors' compensation
|769
|771
|(2
|)
|-0.3
|%
|Merger-related expenses
|447
|285
|162
|56.8
|%
|Debt extinguishment expenses
|-
|2,156
|(2,156
|)
|-100.0
|%
|Miscellaneous
|3,475
|3,344
|131
|3.9
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|26,891
|28,062
|(1,171
|)
|-4.2
|%
|Income before income taxes
|18,387
|9,479
|8,908
|94.0
|%
|Income taxes
|4,698
|225
|4,473
|1988.0
|%
|Net income
|$
|13,689
|$
|9,254
|$
|4,435
|47.9
|%
|Net income per common share (EPS)
|Basic
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.06
|Diluted
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.06
|Dividends declared
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.08
|$
|-
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|6,449
|$
|6,479
|$
|(30
|)
|Dividend payout ratio
|47.1
|%
|70.0
|%
|-22.9
|%
|Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
|Basic
|80,678
|81,339
|(661
|)
|Diluted
|80,680
|81,358
|(678
|)
|For the three months ended
|Variance
|Average Balance Sheet Data
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Variance
|or Change
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|or Change
|Pct.
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|$
|4,567,229
|$
|4,503,996
|$
|63,233
|1.4
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|1,369,014
|1,406,973
|(37,959
|)
|-2.7
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|89,263
|101,771
|(12,508
|)
|-12.3
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|141,964
|104,241
|37,723
|36.2
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|6,167,470
|6,116,981
|50,489
|0.8
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|605,876
|598,335
|7,541
|1.3
|%
|Total assets
|$
|6,773,346
|$
|6,715,316
|$
|58,030
|0.9
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,189,044
|$
|1,112,080
|$
|76,964
|6.9
|%
|Savings
|876,580
|838,501
|38,079
|4.5
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1,879,039
|2,004,785
|(125,746
|)
|-6.3
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,944,663
|3,955,366
|(10,703
|)
|-0.3
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,202,522
|1,208,627
|(6,105
|)
|-0.5
|%
|Other borrowings
|96,770
|87,072
|9,698
|11.1
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,299,292
|1,295,699
|3,593
|0.3
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,243,955
|5,251,065
|(7,110
|)
|-0.1
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|380,067
|317,530
|62,537
|19.7
|%
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|72,007
|55,456
|16,551
|29.8
|%
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|452,074
|372,986
|79,088
|21.2
|%
|Total liabilities
|5,696,029
|5,624,051
|71,978
|1.3
|%
|Stockholders' equity
|1,077,317
|1,091,265
|(13,948
|)
|-1.3
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,773,346
|$
|6,715,316
|$
|58,030
|0.9
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
|117.61
|%
|116.49
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.0
|%
|For the three months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Variance
|Performance Ratio Highlights
|2020
|2020
|or Change
|Average yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|4.05
|%
|4.14
|%
|-0.09
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|2.85
|%
|2.99
|%
|-0.14
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (1)
|2.18
|%
|2.15
|%
|0.03
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|2.54
|%
|4.22
|%
|-1.68
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.72
|%
|3.84
|%
|-0.12
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|0.72
|%
|1.17
|%
|-0.45
|%
|Savings
|0.81
|%
|0.85
|%
|-0.04
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1.82
|%
|1.94
|%
|-0.12
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1.26
|%
|1.49
|%
|-0.23
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1.47
|%
|2.03
|%
|-0.56
|%
|Other borrowings
|0.13
|%
|1.17
|%
|-1.04
|%
|Total borrowings
|1.37
|%
|1.98
|%
|-0.61
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.29
|%
|1.61
|%
|-0.32
|%
|Interest rate spread (2)
|2.43
|%
|2.23
|%
|0.20
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|2.62
|%
|2.46
|%
|0.16
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
(annualized)
|0.30
|%
|0.37
|%
|-0.07
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
(annualized)
|1.59
|%
|1.67
|%
|-0.08
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|59.16
|%
|64.05
|%
|-4.89
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.81
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.26
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|5.08
|%
|3.39
|%
|1.69
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)
|6.35
|%
|4.23
|%
|2.12
|%
___________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
|Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis
|Summary Balance Sheet
|At
|Variance
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Variance
|or Change
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|or Change
|Pct.
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|180,967
|$
|38,935
|$
|142,032
|364.8
|%
|Securities available for sale
|1,385,703
|714,263
|671,440
|94.0
|%
|Securities held to maturity
|32,556
|576,652
|(544,096
|)
|-94.4
|%
|Loans held-for-sale
|20,789
|12,267
|8,522
|69.5
|%
|Loans receivable, including yield adjustments
|4,498,397
|4,678,928
|(180,531
|)
|-3.9
|%
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(37,327
|)
|(33,274
|)
|(4,053
|)
|12.2
|%
|Net loans receivable
|4,461,070
|4,645,654
|(184,584
|)
|-4.0
|%
|Premises and equipment
|57,389
|56,854
|535
|0.9
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
|58,654
|64,190
|(5,536
|)
|-8.6
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|17,373
|19,360
|(1,987
|)
|-10.3
|%
|Goodwill
|210,895
|210,895
|-
|0.0
|%
|Core deposit intangible
|3,995
|5,160
|(1,165
|)
|-22.6
|%
|Bank owned life insurance
|262,380
|256,155
|6,225
|2.4
|%
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|25,480
|25,367
|113
|0.4
|%
|Other real estate owned
|178
|-
|178
|0.0
|%
|Other assets
|40,746
|9,077
|31,669
|348.9
|%
|Total assets
|$
|6,758,175
|$
|6,634,829
|$
|123,346
|1.9
|%
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|4,430,282
|$
|4,147,610
|$
|282,672
|6.8
|%
|Borrowings
|1,173,165
|1,321,982
|(148,817
|)
|-11.3
|%
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|16,569
|16,887
|(318
|)
|-1.9
|%
|Other liabilities
|53,982
|21,191
|32,791
|154.7
|%
|Total liabilities
|5,673,998
|5,507,670
|166,328
|3.0
|%
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|$
|837
|$
|891
|$
|(54
|)
|-6.1
|%
|Paid-in capital
|722,871
|787,394
|(64,523
|)
|-8.2
|%
|Retained earnings
|387,911
|366,679
|21,232
|5.8
|%
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(28,699
|)
|(30,644
|)
|1,945
|-6.3
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
|1,257
|2,839
|(1,582
|)
|-55.7
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,084,177
|1,127,159
|(42,982
|)
|-3.8
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,758,175
|$
|6,634,829
|$
|123,346
|1.9
|%
|Consolidated capital ratios
|Equity to assets
|16.04
|%
|16.99
|%
|-0.95
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|13.29
|%
|14.19
|%
|-0.90
|%
|Share data
|Outstanding shares
|83,663
|89,126
|(5,463
|)
|-6.1
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|12.96
|$
|12.65
|$
|0.31
|2.5
|%
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|10.39
|$
|10.22
|$
|0.17
|1.7
|%
___________________
(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
|Summary Income Statement
|For the year ended
|Variance
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Variance
|or Change
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|or Change
|Pct.
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|187,003
|$
|192,386
|$
|(5,383
|)
|-2.8
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|39,321
|37,213
|2,108
|5.7
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|2,393
|2,839
|(446
|)
|-15.7
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|4,491
|4,895
|(404
|)
|-8.3
|%
|Total Interest Income
|233,208
|237,333
|(4,125
|)
|-1.7
|%
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|58,852
|52,511
|6,341
|12.1
|%
|Borrowings
|25,002
|29,509
|(4,507
|)
|-15.3
|%
|Total interest expense
|83,854
|82,020
|1,834
|2.2
|%
|Net interest income
|149,354
|155,313
|(5,959
|)
|-3.8
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|4,197
|3,556
|641
|18.0
|%
|Net interest income after provision for
loan losses
|145,157
|151,757
|(6,600
|)
|-4.3
|%
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|6,647
|5,445
|1,202
|22.1
|%
|Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities
|2,250
|(323
|)
|2,573
|796.6
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|3,186
|580
|2,606
|449.3
|%
|Loss on sale of real estate owned
|(28
|)
|(11
|)
|(17
|)
|154.5
|%
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|6,225
|6,339
|(114
|)
|-1.8
|%
|Electronic banking fees and charges
|1,245
|1,050
|195
|18.6
|%
|Miscellaneous
|194
|475
|(281
|)
|-59.2
|%
|Total non-interest income
|19,719
|13,555
|6,164
|45.5
|%
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|62,015
|63,029
|(1,014
|)
|-1.6
|%
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|11,424
|11,220
|204
|1.8
|%
|Equipment and systems
|11,755
|12,273
|(518
|)
|-4.2
|%
|Advertising and marketing
|2,788
|3,051
|(263
|)
|-8.6
|%
|Federal deposit insurance premium
|286
|1,779
|(1,493
|)
|-83.9
|%
|Directors' compensation
|3,079
|3,044
|35
|1.1
|%
|Merger-related expenses
|951
|-
|951
|0.0
|%
|Debt extinguishment expenses
|2,156
|-
|2,156
|0.0
|%
|Miscellaneous
|13,170
|14,847
|(1,677
|)
|-11.3
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|107,624
|109,243
|(1,619
|)
|-1.5
|%
|Income before income taxes
|57,252
|56,069
|1,183
|2.1
|%
|Income taxes
|12,287
|13,927
|(1,640
|)
|-11.8
|%
|Net income
|$
|44,965
|$
|42,142
|$
|2,823
|6.7
|%
|Net income per common share (EPS)
|Basic
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.09
|Diluted
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.09
|Dividends declared
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.37
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|23,733
|$
|34,028
|$
|(10,295
|)
|Dividend payout ratio
|52.8
|%
|80.7
|%
|-28.0
|%
|Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
|Basic
|82,409
|91,054
|(8,645
|)
|Diluted
|82,430
|91,100
|(8,670
|)
|For the year ended
|Variance
|Average Balance Sheet Data
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Variance
|or Change
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|or Change
|Pct.
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|$
|4,568,816
|$
|4,669,436
|$
|(100,620
|)
|-2.2
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|1,291,516
|1,171,335
|120,181
|10.3
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|111,477
|134,489
|(23,012
|)
|-17.1
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|122,278
|101,595
|20,683
|20.4
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|6,094,087
|6,076,855
|17,232
|0.3
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|595,158
|582,838
|12,320
|2.1
|%
|Total assets
|$
|6,689,245
|$
|6,659,693
|$
|29,552
|0.4
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,041,188
|$
|796,815
|$
|244,373
|30.7
|%
|Savings
|831,832
|761,203
|70,629
|9.3
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2,032,046
|2,194,513
|(162,467
|)
|-7.4
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,905,066
|3,752,531
|152,535
|4.1
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|1,236,139
|1,305,171
|(69,032
|)
|-5.3
|%
|Other borrowings
|56,957
|54,152
|2,805
|5.2
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,293,096
|1,359,323
|(66,227
|)
|-4.9
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,198,162
|5,111,854
|86,308
|1.7
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|334,522
|312,169
|22,353
|7.2
|%
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|60,236
|39,048
|21,188
|54.3
|%
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|394,758
|351,217
|43,541
|12.4
|%
|Total liabilities
|5,592,920
|5,463,071
|129,849
|2.4
|%
|Stockholders' equity
|1,096,325
|1,196,622
|(100,297
|)
|-8.4
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,689,245
|$
|6,659,693
|$
|29,552
|0.4
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
|117.24
|%
|118.88
|%
|-1.64
|%
|-1.4
|%
|For the year ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Variance
|Performance Ratio Highlights
|2020
|2019
|or Change
|Average yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|4.09
|%
|4.12
|%
|-0.03
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|3.04
|%
|3.18
|%
|-0.14
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (1)
|2.15
|%
|2.11
|%
|0.04
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|3.67
|%
|4.82
|%
|-1.15
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.83
|%
|3.91
|%
|-0.08
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|1.10
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.08
|%
|Savings
|0.81
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.26
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2.00
|%
|1.83
|%
|0.17
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1.51
|%
|1.40
|%
|0.11
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|1.99
|%
|2.20
|%
|-0.21
|%
|Other borrowings
|0.74
|%
|1.45
|%
|-0.71
|%
|Total borrowings
|1.93
|%
|2.17
|%
|-0.24
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.61
|%
|1.60
|%
|0.01
|%
|Interest rate spread (2)
|2.22
|%
|2.31
|%
|-0.09
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|2.45
|%
|2.56
|%
|-0.11
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
|0.29
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.09
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|1.61
|%
|1.64
|%
|-0.03
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|63.66
|%
|64.69
|%
|-1.03
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.67
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.04
|%
|Return on average equity
|4.10
|%
|3.52
|%
|0.58
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (5)
|5.10
|%
|4.30
|%
|0.80
|%
__________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
|Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis
|Summary Balance Sheet
|At
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|180,967
|$
|59,452
|$
|41,796
|$
|129,305
|$
|38,935
|Securities available for sale
|1,385,703
|1,476,344
|1,402,206
|1,231,691
|714,263
|Securities held to maturity
|32,556
|34,618
|36,073
|37,888
|576,652
|Loans held-for-sale
|20,789
|11,245
|5,952
|10,495
|12,267
|Loans receivable, including yield adjustments
|4,498,397
|4,562,512
|4,492,697
|4,604,738
|4,678,928
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(37,327
|)
|(37,191
|)
|(30,937
|)
|(32,432
|)
|(33,274
|)
|Net loans receivable
|4,461,070
|4,525,321
|4,461,760
|4,572,306
|4,645,654
|Premises and equipment
|57,389
|58,985
|56,542
|56,599
|56,854
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|58,654
|59,324
|62,838
|63,739
|64,190
|Accrued interest receivable
|17,373
|19,036
|18,261
|19,393
|19,360
|Goodwill
|210,895
|210,895
|210,895
|210,895
|210,895
|Core deposit intangible
|3,995
|4,242
|4,545
|4,852
|5,160
|Bank owned life insurance
|262,380
|260,843
|259,312
|257,735
|256,155
|Deferred income taxes, net
|25,480
|27,150
|20,438
|21,742
|25,367
|Other real estate owned
|178
|178
|178
|-
|-
|Other assets
|40,746
|26,200
|29,605
|24,366
|9,077
|Total assets
|$
|6,758,175
|$
|6,773,833
|$
|6,610,401
|$
|6,641,006
|$
|6,634,829
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|4,430,282
|$
|4,253,254
|$
|4,188,822
|$
|4,197,250
|$
|4,147,610
|Borrowings
|1,173,165
|1,384,025
|1,275,049
|1,281,118
|1,321,982
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|16,569
|16,492
|16,585
|16,102
|16,887
|Other liabilities
|53,982
|50,390
|35,375
|35,747
|21,191
|Total liabilities
|5,673,998
|5,704,161
|5,515,831
|5,530,217
|5,507,670
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|837
|837
|851
|868
|891
|Paid-in capital
|722,871
|721,474
|737,539
|758,385
|787,394
|Retained earnings
|387,911
|380,671
|377,896
|373,004
|366,679
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(28,699
|)
|(29,185
|)
|(29,671
|)
|(30,158
|)
|(30,644
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net
|1,257
|(4,125
|)
|7,955
|8,690
|2,839
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,084,177
|1,069,672
|1,094,570
|1,110,789
|1,127,159
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,758,175
|$
|6,773,833
|$
|6,610,401
|$
|6,641,006
|$
|6,634,829
|Consolidated capital ratios
|Equity to assets
|16.04
|%
|15.79
|%
|16.56
|%
|16.73
|%
|16.99
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|13.29
|%
|13.03
|%
|13.75
|%
|13.93
|%
|14.19
|%
|Share data
|Outstanding shares
|83,663
|83,664
|85,150
|86,786
|89,126
|Book value per share
|$
|12.96
|$
|12.79
|$
|12.85
|$
|12.80
|$
|12.65
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|10.39
|$
|10.21
|$
|10.32
|$
|10.31
|$
|10.22
___________________
(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
|At
|Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and due from depository institutions
|$
|20,391
|$
|20,200
|$
|17,843
|$
|16,106
|$
|19,032
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|160,576
|39,252
|23,953
|113,199
|19,903
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|$
|180,967
|$
|59,452
|$
|41,796
|$
|129,305
|$
|38,935
|Securities available for sale
|Debt securities:
|U.S. agency securities
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|606
|$
|694
|$
|3,678
|Municipal and state obligations
|54,054
|58,151
|88,057
|91,050
|26,951
|Asset-backed securities
|172,447
|169,102
|177,676
|181,068
|179,313
|Collateralized loan obligations
|193,788
|189,565
|198,324
|198,549
|208,611
|Corporate bonds
|143,639
|163,715
|192,074
|191,241
|122,024
|Trust preferred securities
|2,627
|2,852
|3,795
|3,775
|3,756
|Debt securities
|566,555
|583,385
|660,532
|666,377
|544,333
|Mortgage-backed securities:
|Collateralized mortgage obligations
|30,903
|34,671
|57,839
|63,594
|21,390
|Residential pass-through securities
|561,954
|607,113
|360,900
|202,858
|44,303
|Commercial pass-through securities
|226,291
|251,175
|322,935
|298,862
|104,237
|Mortgage-backed securities
|819,148
|892,959
|741,674
|565,314
|169,930
|Total securities available for sale
|$
|1,385,703
|$
|1,476,344
|$
|1,402,206
|$
|1,231,691
|$
|714,263
|Securities held to maturity
|Debt securities:
|Municipal and state obligations
|$
|32,556
|$
|34,618
|$
|36,073
|$
|37,888
|$
|104,086
|Corporate bonds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|63,086
|Debt securities
|32,556
|34,618
|36,073
|37,888
|167,172
|Mortgage-backed securities:
|Collateralized mortgage obligations
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46,381
|Residential pass-through securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|166,283
|Commercial pass-through securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|196,816
|Mortgage-backed securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|409,480
|Total securities held to maturity
|$
|32,556
|$
|34,618
|$
|36,073
|$
|37,888
|$
|576,652
|Total securities
|$
|1,418,259
|$
|1,510,962
|$
|1,438,279
|$
|1,269,579
|$
|1,290,915
|At
|Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Loan portfolio composition:
|Commercial loans:
|Multi-family
|$
|2,059,568
|$
|1,879,907
|$
|1,856,591
|$
|1,922,968
|$
|1,946,391
|Nonresidential
|960,853
|1,202,652
|1,172,213
|1,230,963
|1,258,869
|Commercial business
|138,788
|73,922
|67,887
|66,889
|65,763
|Construction
|20,961
|17,880
|16,221
|14,637
|13,907
|Total commercial loans
|3,180,170
|3,174,361
|3,112,912
|3,235,457
|3,284,930
|One- to four-family residential mortgage loans
|1,273,022
|1,338,099
|1,331,301
|1,319,750
|1,344,044
|Consumer loans:
|Home equity loans and lines of credit
|82,920
|87,909
|89,916
|93,304
|96,165
|Other consumer loans
|3,991
|4,604
|4,908
|5,209
|5,814
|Total consumer loans
|86,911
|92,513
|94,824
|98,513
|101,979
|Total loans, excluding yield adjustments
|4,540,103
|4,604,973
|4,539,037
|4,653,720
|4,730,953
|Unaccreted yield adjustments
|(41,706
|)
|(42,461
|)
|(46,340
|)
|(48,982
|)
|(52,025
|)
|Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments
|4,498,397
|4,562,512
|4,492,697
|4,604,738
|4,678,928
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(37,327
|)
|(37,191
|)
|(30,937
|)
|(32,432
|)
|(33,274
|)
|Net loans receivable
|$
|4,461,070
|$
|4,525,321
|$
|4,461,760
|$
|4,572,306
|$
|4,645,654
|Loan portfolio allocation:
|Commercial loans:
|Multi-family
|45.3
|%
|40.8
|%
|40.9
|%
|41.3
|%
|41.2
|%
|Nonresidential
|21.2
|%
|26.1
|%
|25.8
|%
|26.5
|%
|26.6
|%
|Commercial business
|3.1
|%
|1.6
|%
|1.5
|%
|1.4
|%
|1.4
|%
|Construction
|0.4
|%
|0.4
|%
|0.4
|%
|0.3
|%
|0.3
|%
|Total commercial loans
|70.0
|%
|68.9
|%
|68.6
|%
|69.5
|%
|69.5
|%
|One- to four-family residential mortgage loans
|28.1
|%
|29.1
|%
|29.3
|%
|28.4
|%
|28.4
|%
|Consumer loans:
|Home equity loans and lines of credit
|1.8
|%
|1.9
|%
|2.0
|%
|2.0
|%
|2.0
|%
|Other consumer loans
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|Total consumer loans
|1.9
|%
|2.0
|%
|2.1
|%
|2.1
|%
|2.1
|%
|Total loans, excluding yield adjustments
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Asset quality:
|Nonperforming assets:
|Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due
|$
|5
|$
|12
|$
|19
|$
|15
|$
|22
|Nonaccrual loans
|36,691
|35,384
|21,935
|21,766
|20,248
|Total nonperforming loans
|36,696
|35,396
|21,954
|21,781
|20,270
|Other real estate owned
|178
|178
|178
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|36,874
|$
|35,574
|$
|22,132
|$
|21,781
|$
|20,270
|Nonperforming loans (% total loans)
|0.82
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.43
|%
|Nonperforming assets (% total assets)
|0.55
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.31
|%
|Allowance for loan losses (ALLL):
|ALLL to total loans
|0.82
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.70
|%
|ALLL to nonperforming loans
|101.72
|%
|105.07
|%
|140.92
|%
|148.90
|%
|164.15
|%
|Net charge offs
|$
|38
|$
|16
|$
|30
|$
|60
|$
|495
|Average net charge off rate (annualized)
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.04
|%
|At
|Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Funding by type:
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|$
|419,138
|$
|321,824
|$
|312,098
|$
|322,846
|$
|309,063
|Interest-bearing demand
|1,264,151
|1,134,420
|1,060,434
|931,188
|843,432
|Savings
|906,597
|848,950
|829,321
|800,514
|790,658
|Certificates of deposit
|1,840,396
|1,948,060
|1,986,969
|2,142,702
|2,204,457
|Interest-bearing deposits
|4,011,144
|3,931,430
|3,876,724
|3,874,404
|3,838,547
|Total deposits
|4,430,282
|4,253,254
|4,188,822
|4,197,250
|4,147,610
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,167,429
|1,177,319
|1,253,958
|1,273,618
|1,283,211
|Overnight borrowings
|-
|200,000
|15,000
|-
|30,000
|Depositor sweep accounts
|5,736
|6,706
|6,091
|7,500
|8,771
|Total borrowings
|1,173,165
|1,384,025
|1,275,049
|1,281,118
|1,321,982
|Total funding
|$
|5,603,447
|$
|5,637,279
|$
|5,463,871
|$
|5,478,368
|$
|5,469,592
|Loans as a % of deposits
|101.2
|%
|106.7
|%
|106.7
|%
|109.2
|%
|112.3
|%
|Deposits as a % of total funding
|79.1
|%
|75.4
|%
|76.7
|%
|76.6
|%
|75.8
|%
|Borrowings as a % of total funding
|20.9
|%
|24.6
|%
|23.3
|%
|23.4
|%
|24.2
|%
|Funding by source:
|Retail funding:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|$
|419,138
|$
|321,824
|$
|312,098
|$
|322,846
|$
|309,063
|Interest-bearing demand
|1,264,151
|1,134,420
|1,060,434
|931,188
|843,432
|Savings
|906,597
|848,950
|829,321
|800,514
|790,658
|Certificates of deposit
|1,773,257
|1,833,081
|1,876,280
|1,916,132
|1,902,542
|Total retail deposits
|4,363,143
|4,138,275
|4,078,133
|3,970,680
|3,845,695
|Depositor sweep accounts
|5,736
|6,706
|6,091
|7,500
|8,771
|Total retail funding
|4,368,879
|4,144,981
|4,084,224
|3,978,180
|3,854,466
|Wholesale funding:
|Certificates of deposit (listing service)
|$
|35,760
|$
|33,608
|$
|42,119
|$
|57,534
|$
|66,110
|Certificates of deposit (brokered)
|31,379
|81,371
|68,570
|169,036
|235,805
|Total wholesale deposits
|67,139
|114,979
|110,689
|226,570
|301,915
|FHLB advances
|1,167,429
|1,177,319
|1,253,958
|1,273,618
|1,283,211
|Overnight borrowings
|-
|200,000
|15,000
|-
|30,000
|Total wholesale funding
|1,234,568
|1,492,298
|1,379,647
|1,500,188
|1,615,126
|Total funding
|$
|5,603,447
|$
|5,637,279
|$
|5,463,871
|$
|5,478,368
|$
|5,469,592
|Retail funding as a % of total funding
|78.0
|%
|73.5
|%
|74.7
|%
|72.6
|%
|70.5
|%
|Wholesale funding as a % of total funding
|22.0
|%
|26.5
|%
|25.3
|%
|27.4
|%
|29.5
|%
|Summary Income Statement
|For the three months ended
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|46,192
|$
|46,603
|$
|45,608
|$
|48,600
|$
|47,818
|Taxable investment securities
|9,769
|10,526
|9,698
|9,328
|9,772
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|487
|547
|666
|693
|700
|Other interest-earning assets
|903
|1,100
|1,210
|1,278
|1,158
|Total interest income
|57,351
|58,776
|57,182
|59,899
|59,448
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|12,439
|14,768
|15,590
|16,055
|15,131
|Borrowings
|4,462
|6,398
|6,985
|7,157
|7,171
|Total interest expense
|16,901
|21,166
|22,575
|23,212
|22,302
|Net interest income
|40,450
|37,610
|34,607
|36,687
|37,146
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|174
|6,270
|(1,465
|)
|(782
|)
|664
|Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)
loan losses
|40,276
|31,340
|36,072
|37,469
|36,482
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|1,696
|1,338
|2,145
|1,468
|1,340
|Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities
|19
|2,234
|11
|(14
|)
|(141
|)
|Gain on sale of loans
|1,348
|565
|668
|605
|196
|(Loss) gain on sale and write down of other real estate
owned
|-
|-
|(28
|)
|-
|9
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|1,537
|1,532
|1,576
|1,580
|1,586
|Electronic banking fees and charges
|325
|309
|293
|318
|270
|Miscellaneous
|77
|223
|(111
|)
|5
|128
|Total non-interest income
|5,002
|6,201
|4,554
|3,962
|3,388
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|15,527
|15,537
|15,174
|15,777
|16,338
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|2,688
|2,685
|3,082
|2,969
|2,744
|Equipment and systems
|2,948
|2,672
|3,046
|3,089
|2,917
|Advertising and marketing
|751
|612
|890
|535
|948
|Federal deposit insurance premium
|286
|-
|-
|-
|438
|Directors' compensation
|769
|771
|769
|770
|770
|Merger-related expenses
|447
|285
|219
|-
|-
|Debt extinguishment expenses
|-
|2,156
|-
|-
|-
|Miscellaneous
|3,475
|3,344
|3,247
|3,104
|4,590
|Total non-interest expense
|26,891
|28,062
|26,427
|26,244
|28,745
|Income before income taxes
|18,387
|9,479
|14,199
|15,187
|11,125
|Income taxes
|4,698
|225
|3,547
|3,817
|2,314
|Net income
|$
|13,689
|$
|9,254
|$
|10,652
|$
|11,370
|$
|8,811
|Net income per common share (EPS)
|Basic
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.10
|Diluted
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.10
|Dividends declared (1)
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|6,449
|$
|6,479
|$
|5,760
|$
|5,045
|$
|5,204
|Dividend payout ratio
|47.1
|%
|70.0
|%
|54.1
|%
|44.4
|%
|59.1
|%
|Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
|Basic
|80,678
|81,339
|82,831
|84,756
|87,090
|Diluted
|80,680
|81,358
|82,876
|84,793
|87,132
|For the three months ended
|Average Balance Sheet Data
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|$
|4,567,229
|$
|4,503,996
|$
|4,547,126
|$
|4,656,192
|$
|4,648,362
|Taxable investment securities
|1,369,014
|1,406,973
|1,244,475
|1,147,698
|1,184,401
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|89,263
|101,771
|125,187
|129,339
|132,110
|Other interest-earning assets
|141,964
|104,241
|117,811
|125,114
|98,374
|Total interest-earning assets
|6,167,470
|6,116,981
|6,034,599
|6,058,343
|6,063,247
|Non-interest-earning assets
|605,876
|598,335
|590,746
|585,826
|572,218
|Total assets
|$
|6,773,346
|$
|6,715,316
|$
|6,625,345
|$
|6,644,169
|$
|6,635,465
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,189,044
|$
|1,112,080
|$
|982,163
|$
|883,843
|$
|815,624
|Savings
|876,580
|838,501
|813,626
|799,181
|780,558
|Certificates of deposit
|1,879,039
|2,004,785
|2,063,066
|2,179,333
|2,229,723
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,944,663
|3,955,366
|3,858,855
|3,862,357
|3,825,905
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,202,522
|1,208,627
|1,255,597
|1,277,145
|1,284,427
|Other borrowings
|96,770
|87,072
|34,733
|10,012
|29,439
|Total borrowings
|1,299,292
|1,295,699
|1,290,330
|1,287,157
|1,313,866
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,243,955
|5,251,065
|5,149,185
|5,149,514
|5,139,771
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|380,067
|317,530
|320,161
|320,641
|311,648
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|72,007
|55,456
|53,479
|60,078
|39,294
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|452,074
|372,986
|373,640
|380,719
|350,942
|Total liabilities
|5,696,029
|5,624,051
|5,522,825
|5,530,233
|5,490,713
|Stockholders' equity
|1,077,317
|1,091,265
|1,102,520
|1,113,936
|1,144,752
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,773,346
|$
|6,715,316
|$
|6,625,345
|$
|6,644,169
|$
|6,635,465
|Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
|117.61
|%
|116.49
|%
|117.20
|%
|117.65
|%
|117.97
|%
|For the three months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Performance Ratio Highlights
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Average yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|4.05
|%
|4.14
|%
|4.01
|%
|4.18
|%
|4.11
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|2.85
|%
|2.99
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.30
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (1)
|2.18
|%
|2.15
|%
|2.13
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.12
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|2.54
|%
|4.22
|%
|4.11
|%
|4.09
|%
|4.71
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.72
|%
|3.84
|%
|3.79
|%
|3.95
|%
|3.92
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|0.72
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.19
|%
|Savings
|0.81
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.68
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1.82
|%
|1.94
|%
|2.09
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.04
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1.26
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.58
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1.47
|%
|2.03
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.24
|%
|2.21
|%
|Other borrowings
|0.13
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.36
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.99
|%
|Total borrowings
|1.37
|%
|1.98
|%
|2.17
|%
|2.22
|%
|2.18
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.29
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.74
|%
|Interest rate spread (2)
|2.43
|%
|2.23
|%
|2.04
|%
|2.15
|%
|2.18
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|2.62
|%
|2.46
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.45
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
(annualized)
|0.30
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.20
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
(annualized)
|1.59
|%
|1.67
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.73
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|59.16
|%
|64.05
|%
|67.48
|%
|64.56
|%
|70.91
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.81
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.53
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|5.08
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.86
|%
|4.08
|%
|3.08
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)
|6.35
|%
|4.23
|%
|4.80
|%
|5.06
|%
|3.80
|%
___________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
|For the three months ended
|(Dollars in Thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Adjusted net income:
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|13,689
|$
|9,254
|$
|10,652
|$
|11,370
|$
|8,811
|Non-routine transactions - net of tax:
|Merger-related expenses
|426
|269
|183
|-
|-
|Branch consolidation expenses
|-
|-
|274
|475
|1,216
|Net effect of wholesale restructuring transaction
|-
|(55
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Reversal of income tax valuation allowance
|-
|(591
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Tax benefit arising from adoption of the CARES
Act provisions
|-
|(1,624
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|14,115
|$
|7,253
|$
|11,109
|$
|11,845
|$
|10,027
|Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision income:
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|13,689
|$
|9,254
|$
|10,652
|$
|11,370
|$
|8,811
|Adjustments to net income (GAAP):
|Provision for income taxes
|4,698
|225
|3,547
|3,817
|2,314
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|174
|6,270
|(1,465
|)
|(782
|)
|664
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)
|$
|18,561
|$
|15,749
|$
|12,734
|$
|14,405
|$
|11,789
|Adjusted earnings per share:
|Weighted average common shares - basic
|80,678
|81,339
|82,831
|84,756
|87,090
|Weighted average common shares - diluted
|80,680
|81,358
|82,876
|84,793
|87,132
|Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.10
|Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.10
|Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.11
|Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.11
|Adjusted return on average assets:
|Total average assets
|$
|6,773,346
|$
|6,715,316
|$
|6,625,345
|$
|6,644,169
|$
|6,635,465
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.81
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.53
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.83
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.60
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity:
|Total average equity
|$
|1,077,317
|$
|1,091,265
|$
|1,102,520
|$
|1,113,936
|$
|1,144,752
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|5.08
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.86
|%
|4.08
|%
|3.08
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|5.24
|%
|2.66
|%
|4.03
|%
|4.25
|%
|3.50
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity:
|Total average equity
|$
|1,077,317
|$
|1,091,265
|$
|1,102,520
|$
|1,113,936
|$
|1,144,752
|Less: average goodwill
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|Less: average other intangible assets
|(4,124
|)
|(4,408
|)
|(4,711
|)
|(5,006
|)
|(5,313
|)
|$
|862,298
|$
|875,962
|$
|886,914
|$
|898,035
|$
|928,544
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|6.35
|%
|4.23
|%
|4.80
|%
|5.06
|%
|3.80
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity
(non-GAAP)
|6.55
|%
|3.31
|%
|5.01
|%
|5.28
|%
|4.32
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
|For the year ended
|(Dollars in Thousands,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|Adjusted net income:
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|44,965
|$
|42,142
|Non-routine transactions - net of tax:
|-
|Merger-related expenses
|878
|-
|Branch consolidation expenses
|749
|1,216
|Net effect of wholesale restructuring transaction
|(55
|)
|-
|Reversal of income tax valuation allowance
|(591
|)
|-
|Tax benefit arising from adoption of the CARES
Act provisions
|(1,624
|)
|-
|Net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|44,322
|$
|43,358
|Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision income:
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|44,965
|$
|42,142
|Adjustments to net income (GAAP):
|Provision for income taxes
|12,287
|13,927
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|4,197
|3,556
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|$
|61,449
|$
|59,625
|Adjusted earnings per share:
|Weighted average common shares - basic
|82,409
|91,054
|Weighted average common shares - diluted
|82,430
|91,100
|Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.46
|Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.46
|Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.47
|Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.47
|Adjusted return on average assets:
|Total average assets
|$
|6,689,245
|$
|6,659,693
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.67
|%
|0.63
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.66
|%
|0.65
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity:
|Total average equity
|$
|1,096,325
|$
|1,196,622
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|4.10
|%
|3.52
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|4.04
|%
|3.62
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity:
|Total average equity
|$
|1,096,325
|$
|1,196,622
|Less: average goodwill
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|Less: average other intangible assets
|(4,564
|)
|(5,758
|)
|$
|880,866
|$
|979,969
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|5.10
|%
|4.30
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|5.03
|%
|4.42
|%
For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500
Kearny Bank
Fairfield, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
