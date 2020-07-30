FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $13.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. The results represent an increase of $4.4 million compared to $9.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $45.0 million representing an increase of $2.9 million compared to $42.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. The increase in net income reflected a 20% increase in earnings per diluted share to $0.55 for the year ended June 30, 2020 from $0.46 for the year ended June 30, 2019.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am proud to report that we achieved record earnings for both the quarter and the fiscal year, while making significant progress towards our long-term strategic goal of improving our funding mix. During fiscal 2020, our retail deposits increased by $517 million, or 14%, reflecting a $647 million, or 33%, increase in core non-maturity deposits. This success enabled us to reduce our wholesale funding by $381 million, with such balances representing 22% of total funding at June 30, 2020 from 30% one year earlier.”

The Company had previously announced the successful closing of its acquisition of MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (“MSB”) and its subsidiary, Millington Bank (“Millington”) on July 10, 2020. Regarding the acquisition, Mr. Montanaro commented, “In conjunction with announcing our year-end results, I would also like to welcome the Millington employees, clients and stockholders to the Kearny family. Having successfully converted and integrated MSB’s core and online banking systems concurrent with the acquisition’s closing, we are now focused on supporting and strengthening our relationships with Millington’s existing clients, while further enhancing our presence in the very desirable New Jersey markets located within Somerset and Morris counties.”

With regard to the recent challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Montanaro further stated, “We continue to focus on the various ways in which we can assist our clients who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19, including those clients who recently joined us from Millington. While we recognize that significant economic uncertainty lies ahead, we believe that our combined balance sheets are well positioned for such an environment. We ended fiscal 2020 on exceptionally strong footing with a tangible equity ratio of 13.29%, loan loss reserves totaling $37 million and liquid assets of $1.6 billion, which are further supported by over $2.6 billion of available borrowing capacity.”

Balance Sheet

  • For the quarter and the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company succeeded in significantly growing core retail deposits which facilitated the outflow of wholesale deposits.  For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, deposits increased by $177.0 million to $4.43 billion from $4.25 billion at March 31, 2020. Such growth was attributable to an increase of $224.9 million in retail deposits that was partially offset by a decline of $47.8 million in wholesale deposits.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, deposits increased by $282.6 million to $4.43 billion from $4.15 billion at June 30, 2019.  The year-over-year growth in deposits was attributable to an increase of $517.4 million in retail deposits that was partially offset by a $234.8 million decrease in wholesale deposits.

  • Loans receivable decreased by $64.1 million to $4.50 billion at June 30, 2020 from $4.56 billion at March 31, 2020.  The decrease in loans receivable was attributable to a decrease in loan origination volume coupled with the acceleration of loan pre-payment activity, as compared to the prior quarter.  For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company originated 749 loans totaling $69.0 million under the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) and recorded deferred origination fees related to such loans totaling $2.9 million.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s aggregate loan portfolio decreased by $180.5 million, or 3.9%, from $4.68 billion, at June 30, 2019.

  • Investment securities decreased by $92.7 million to $1.42 billion, or 21.0% of total assets, at June 30, 2020 from $1.51 billion at March 31, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, the securities portfolio increased by $127.3 million from $1.29 billion, or 19.5% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. 

  • Borrowings decreased by $210.9 million to $1.17 billion, or 17.4% of total assets, at June 30, 2020 from $1.38 billion at March 31, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, borrowings decreased $148.8 million from $1.32 billion at June 30, 2019.  The decrease in borrowings for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2020 reflected the Company’s continuing effort to reallocate its funding mix in favor of core deposits.

Earnings

Net Interest Income, Spread and Margin

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net interest income increased by $2.9 million to $40.5 million from $37.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  The increase in net interest income was the result of a decrease of $4.3 million in interest expense, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in interest income between comparative periods.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, net interest income decreased by $6.0 million to $149.4 million from $155.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2019.  The decrease in net interest income was the result of a decrease of $4.1 million in interest income and an increase of $1.8 million in interest expense.

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net interest spread increased by 20 basis points to 2.43% while net interest margin increased by 16 basis points to 2.62%.  These increases primarily reflected a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets. Contributing approximately eight basis points to the quarterly increase in net interest margin was a temporary mismatch in the relationship between three-month LIBOR and three-month FHLB advance rates which favorably impacted the net cost of the Company’s portfolio of hedged FHLB advances. Specifically, the average historical spread between these two rates over the five-year period ended June 30, 2020 was approximately one basis point.  However, that spread increased to 94 basis points on April 1, 2020 reflecting significant market volatility arising at outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mismatch between the noted three-month rate indices declined throughout the quarter, ending at 14 basis points at June 30, 2020.

  • For the year ended June 30, 2020, net interest rate spread decreased by nine basis points to 2.22% while net interest margin decreased 11 basis points to 2.45%.  These decreases primarily reflected a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 12 basis points to 3.72% which was largely attributable to a 9 basis point decrease in the yield on loans and a 14 basis point decrease in the yield on taxable investment securities.  For that same period, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 32 basis points to 1.29% which was attributable to a 23 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits coupled with a 61 basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings.

  • For the year ended June 30, 2020, the yield on interest-earning assets decreased by eight basis points to 3.83% which was largely attributable to a three basis point decrease in the yield on loans, coupled with a 14 basis point decrease in the yield on taxable investment securities. For that same period, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by one basis point to 1.61% which was attributable to an 11 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits partially offset by a 24 basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings.

Non-Interest Income

  • Fees and service charges totaled $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  The increase was largely attributable to an increase of $518,000 in loan pre-payment penalty income to $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020 fees and service charges increased by $1.2 million to $6.6 million from $5.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 which was largely attributable to an increase of $1.1 million in loan pre-payment penalty income to $4.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2020.

  • Gains on sales and calls of securities totaled $19,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020 gains on sales of securities totaled $2.3 million compared to a net loss of $323,000 for the year ended June 30, 2019. These variances were largely attributable to the gain on sale of securities recognized in conjunction with a wholesale restructuring transaction executed during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. 

  • Loan sale gains achieved record levels, totaling $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $565,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Such gains totaled $3.2 million and $580,000 for the years ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.  The increase in loan sale gains primarily reflected an increase in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during those periods.

Non-Interest Expense

  • Non-interest expense decreased by $1.2 million to $26.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $28.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  This decrease was largely attributable to $2.2 million of non-recurring debt extinguishment expenses recognized in the prior comparative period. The remaining change in non-interest expense included increases in equipment and systems expense, advertising and marketing expense, FDIC insurance premiums, non-recurring merger-related expenses and miscellaneous expense.

  • For the year ended June 30, 2020, non-interest expense decreased by $1.6 million to $107.6 million from $109.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2019. This decrease was largely attributable to $1.7 million of non-recurring branch consolidation expenses recognized in the prior comparative period.  The remaining change in non-interest expense included decreases in salaries and employee benefits, equipment and systems expense, advertising and marketing expense and FDIC insurance premiums.  Partially offsetting these decreases were increases to non-recurring debt-extinguishment expenses and non-recurring merger-related expenses totaling $2.2 million and $951,000, respectively, which were recognized during the current year ended June 30, 2020.

  • The Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 1.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.61% compared to 1.64% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019. 

  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 59.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 64.1% for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio totaled 63.7% compared to 64.7% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019. 

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $225,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, resulting in effective tax rates of 25.6% and 2.4%, respectively.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, income tax expense was $12.3 million compared to $13.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 resulting in effective tax rates of 21.5% and 24.8%, respectively. 

  • The increase in income tax expense and effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 reflected certain income tax benefits recorded in the prior comparative period, including a $1.6 million carryback of net operating losses and the reversal of tax valuation allowances totaling $591,000. In addition, a comparatively higher level of pre-tax net income, as compared to the prior period, resulted in a comparatively higher provision for income tax expense.  The decrease in income tax expense and effective tax rate for the year ended June 30, 2020 primarily reflected income tax benefits recorded during the year ended June 30, 2020, as noted above.

Performance Ratios

  • Return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased to 0.81% from 0.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, the return on average assets increased to 0.67% from 0.63% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019. 

  • Return on average equity increased to 5.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 while return on average tangible equity increased to 6.35% from 4.23% for those same comparative periods, respectively.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, return on average equity increased to 4.10% from 3.52% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019 while return on average tangible equity increased to 5.10% from 4.30% for those same comparative periods, respectively.

Asset Quality

  • The outstanding balance of non-performing loans totaled $36.7 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 compared to $35.4 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and $20.3 million, or 0.43% of total loans, at June 30, 2019.  The $16.4 million increase in nonperforming loans for the year ended June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to a single, $14.3 million, owner-occupied commercial real estate loan which was placed on non-accrual status during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  This loan is secured by a grocery-anchored retail shopping center located in northern New Jersey and has a current loan-to-value of approximately 69%. 

  • Based on Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the related guidance promulgated by federal banking regulators, qualifying short-term loan modifications resulting in payment deferrals for up to six months that are attributable to the adverse impact of COVID-19, are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings. Consequently, loans subject to such payment deferrals are reported as current with regard to payment status and continue to accrue interest during the payment deferral period. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had modified a total of 711 loans with an aggregate principal balance of $781.3 million, representing 17.2% of total loans. Further details regarding these modifications are provided in the table below. As of June 30, 2020, 351 of the modified loans with an aggregate principal balance of $374.9 million had reached the expiration of their initial three-month deferral period.  Of these loans, 71.4%, or $267.9 million, had returned to their regular payment schedules by July 27, 2020.  Through that same date, 24.5%, or $91.6 million had been granted a second 90-day extension while the remaining 4.1%, or $15.4 million, had not yet made their July payment.
 June 30, 2020
  May 4, 2020 (1)
  Increase/(Decrease)
 
 # of Loans
  Balance
  # of Loans
  Balance
  # of Loans
  Balance
 
     (In Thousands)
      (In Thousands)
      (In Thousands)
 
Commercial loans:                       
Multi-family mortgage 136  $387,744   93  $269,219   43  $118,525 
Nonresidential mortgage 131   237,384   120   216,833   11   20,551 
Commercial business 54   10,450   46   6,770   8   3,680 
Construction 1   796   1   796   -   - 
Total commercial loans 322   636,374   260   493,618   62   142,756 
                        
Residential mortgage 345   141,890   305   126,647   40   15,243 
                      - 
Consumer loans:                     - 
Home equity loans 44   3,014   37   2,409   7   605 
                        
Total loans 711  $781,278   602  $622,674   109  $158,604 

____________________
(1) Certain historical data presented as of May 4, 2020 has been reclassified to be consistent with the current period presentation.

  • In addition to the loans reported above, the Company acquired 144 loans with aggregate principal balances of $114.8 million in conjunction with the Company’s acquisition of MSB on July 10, 2020 that had been previously modified in accordance with the guidance discussed above.

  • Net charge offs totaled $38,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $16,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.00% for both comparative periods.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized net charge offs totaling $144,000 reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.00% on the average balance of total loans for the fiscal year.  By comparison, for the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company recognized net charge offs totaling $1.1 million reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.02% on the average balance of total loans for fiscal 2019. 

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020 the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $174,000.  The provision expense for the period partly reflected an increase of $935,000 in the allowance for loan losses resulting from increases in certain environmental loss factors reflecting estimated incurred losses specifically attributable to the continuing adverse impact of COVID-19.  That increase was largely offset by the effects of a decrease in the overall balance of the portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment at June 30, 2020.  By comparison, the provision for loan losses for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2020 totaled $6.3 million.  The provision expense during the prior comparative quarter reflected an estimate of approximately $5.5 million of incurred losses specifically attributable to the adverse impact of COVID-19.  The remaining portion of the provision during the earlier comparative period was largely attributable to the effects of an increase in the overall balance of the portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment during that period.

  • For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.2 million, reflecting an increase of $641,000 from $3.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2019. The increase largely reflected increases to environmental loss factors associated with the adverse impact of COVID-19 that was partially offset by the effects of lower growth during the year ended June 30, 2020 in the balance of the portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment compared to that of the prior year ended June 30, 2019.

  • The allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) increased to $37.3 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 from $37.2 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses increased by $4.1 million from $33.3 million, or 0.70% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. Excluding the balance of acquired loans, which generally do not carry an ALLL, the ALLL as a percentage of non-acquired loans at June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 totaled 1.03% and .91%, respectively.  As of June 30, 2020, the balance of acquired loans totaled $923.9 million, had remaining purchase accounting discounts of $43.1 million, or 4.67% of the applicable outstanding balance, with no associated ALLL. As the Company operates on a non-calendar fiscal year, as of June 30, 2020, it had not yet adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, also known as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) standard.

Liquidity & Capital

  • The Company maintains significant sources of both on- and off-balance sheet liquidity.  At June 30, 2020, the Company’s liquid assets included $181.0 million of short-term cash and equivalents supplemented by $1.39 billion of investment securities classified as available for sale which can be readily sold or pledged as collateral, if necessary.  In addition, the Company had the capacity to borrow additional funds totaling $615.0 million via unsecured lines of credit and $1.53 billion and $318.7 million, without pledging additional collateral, from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Federal Reserve Bank, respectively.

  • On March 25, 2020 the Company temporarily suspended its stock repurchase program due to the risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Through June 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 8,457,294 shares, or 91.7% of the shares authorized for repurchase under the current repurchase program, at a cost of $111.1 million, or an average of $13.14 per share. 

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company maintained its regular quarterly cash dividend paid to stockholders of $0.08 per share.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, total cash dividends paid to stockholders totaled $0.29 per share.

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, book value per share increased by $0.17 to $12.96 at June 30, 2020 while tangible book value per share increased by $0.18 to $10.39 at June 30, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, book value per share increased by $0.31 to $12.96 at June 30, 2020 while tangible book value per share increased by $0.17 to $10.39 at June 30, 2020.

  • At June 30, 2020 the Tier 1 leverage ratios of the Company and the Bank were 13.27% and 11.95%, respectively.  The remainder of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2020 were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.  The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened.  As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

  
Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis
             
Summary Balance SheetAt    Variance 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,June 30, March 31, Variance or Change 
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)2020 2020 or Change Pct. 
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents$180,967 $59,452 $121,515  204.4%
Securities available for sale 1,385,703  1,476,344  (90,641) -6.1%
Securities held to maturity 32,556  34,618  (2,062) -6.0%
Loans held-for-sale 20,789  11,245  9,544  84.9%
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,498,397  4,562,512  (64,115) -1.4%
Less allowance for loan losses (37,327) (37,191) (136) 0.4%
Net loans receivable 4,461,070  4,525,321  (64,251) -1.4%
Premises and equipment 57,389  58,985  (1,596) -2.7%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 58,654  59,324  (670) -1.1%
Accrued interest receivable 17,373  19,036  (1,663) -8.7%
Goodwill 210,895  210,895  -  0.0%
Core deposit intangible 3,995  4,242  (247) -5.8%
Bank owned life insurance 262,380  260,843  1,537  0.6%
Deferred income taxes, net 25,480  27,150  (1,670) -6.2%
Other real estate owned 178  178  -  0.0%
Other assets 40,746  26,200  14,546  55.5%
Total assets$6,758,175 $6,773,833 $(15,658) -0.2%
             
Liabilities            
Deposits$4,430,282 $4,253,254 $177,028  4.2%
Borrowings 1,173,165  1,384,025  (210,860) -15.2%
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,569  16,492  77  0.5%
Other liabilities 53,982  50,390  3,592  7.1%
Total liabilities 5,673,998  5,704,161  (30,163) -0.5%
             
Stockholders' Equity            
Common stock 837  837  -  0.0%
Paid-in capital 722,871  721,474  1,397  0.2%
Retained earnings 387,911  380,671  7,240  1.9%
Unearned ESOP shares (28,699) (29,185) 486  -1.7%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net 1,257  (4,125) 5,382  -130.5%
Total stockholders' equity 1,084,177  1,069,672  14,505  1.4%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$6,758,175 $6,773,833 $(15,658) -0.2%
             
Consolidated capital ratios            
Equity to assets 16.04% 15.79% 0.25%   
Tangible equity to tangible assets 13.29% 13.03% 0.26%   
             
Share data            
Outstanding shares 83,663  83,664  (1) 0.0%
Book value per share$12.96 $12.79 $0.17  1.3%
Tangible book value per share (1)$10.39 $10.21 $0.18  1.8%

___________________ 
(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

        
Summary Income StatementFor the three months ended    Variance 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,June 30, March 31, Variance or Change 
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)2020 2020 or Change Pct. 
Interest income            
Loans$46,192 $46,603 $(411) -0.9%
Taxable investment securities 9,769  10,526  (757) -7.2%
Tax-exempt investment securities 487  547  (60) -11.0%
Other interest-earning assets 903  1,100  (197) -17.9%
Total Interest Income 57,351  58,776  (1,425) -2.4%
             
Interest expense            
Deposits 12,439  14,768  (2,329) -15.8%
Borrowings 4,462  6,398  (1,936) -30.3%
Total interest expense 16,901  21,166  (4,265) -20.2%
Net interest income 40,450  37,610  2,840  7.6%
Provision for loan losses 174  6,270  (6,096) -97.2%
Net interest income after provision for
 loan losses		 40,276  31,340  8,936  28.5%
             
Non-interest income            
Fees and service charges 1,696  1,338  358  26.8%
Gain on sale and call of securities 19  2,234  (2,215) -99.1%
Gain on sale of loans 1,348  565  783  138.6%
Loss on sale and write down of other real estate owned -  -  -  0.0%
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,537  1,532  5  0.3%
Electronic banking fees and charges 325  309  16  5.2%
Miscellaneous 77  223  (146) -65.5%
Total non-interest income 5,002  6,201  (1,199) -19.3%
             
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 15,527  15,537  (10) -0.1%
Net occupancy expense of premises 2,688  2,685  3  0.1%
Equipment and systems 2,948  2,672  276  10.3%
Advertising and marketing 751  612  139  22.7%
Federal deposit insurance premium 286  -  286  0.0%
Directors' compensation 769  771  (2) -0.3%
Merger-related expenses 447  285  162  56.8%
Debt extinguishment expenses -  2,156  (2,156) -100.0%
Miscellaneous 3,475  3,344  131  3.9%
Total non-interest expense 26,891  28,062  (1,171) -4.2%
Income before income taxes 18,387  9,479  8,908  94.0%
Income taxes 4,698  225  4,473  1988.0%
Net income$13,689 $9,254 $4,435  47.9%
             
Net income per common share (EPS)            
Basic$0.17 $0.11 $0.06    
Diluted$0.17 $0.11 $0.06    
             
Dividends declared            
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.08 $0.08 $-    
Cash dividends declared$6,449 $6,479 $(30)   
Dividend payout ratio 47.1% 70.0% -22.9%   
             
Weighted average number of  common
 shares outstanding		            
Basic 80,678  81,339  (661)   
Diluted 80,680  81,358  (678)   
             


        
 For the three months ended    Variance 
Average Balance Sheet DataJune 30, March 31, Variance or Change 
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)2020 2020 or Change Pct. 
Assets            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale$4,567,229 $4,503,996 $63,233  1.4%
Taxable investment securities 1,369,014  1,406,973  (37,959) -2.7%
Tax-exempt investment securities 89,263  101,771  (12,508) -12.3%
Other interest-earning assets 141,964  104,241  37,723  36.2%
Total interest-earning assets 6,167,470  6,116,981  50,489  0.8%
Non-interest-earning assets 605,876  598,335  7,541  1.3%
Total assets$6,773,346 $6,715,316 $58,030  0.9%
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Interest-bearing demand$1,189,044 $1,112,080 $76,964  6.9%
Savings 876,580  838,501  38,079  4.5%
Certificates of deposit 1,879,039  2,004,785  (125,746) -6.3%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,944,663  3,955,366  (10,703) -0.3%
Borrowings:            
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,202,522  1,208,627  (6,105) -0.5%
Other borrowings 96,770  87,072  9,698  11.1%
Total borrowings 1,299,292  1,295,699  3,593  0.3%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,243,955  5,251,065  (7,110) -0.1%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
Non-interest-bearing deposits 380,067  317,530  62,537  19.7%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 72,007  55,456  16,551  29.8%
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 452,074  372,986  79,088  21.2%
Total liabilities 5,696,029  5,624,051  71,978  1.3%
Stockholders' equity 1,077,317  1,091,265  (13,948) -1.3%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$6,773,346 $6,715,316 $58,030  0.9%
             
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		 117.61% 116.49% 1.12% 1.0%
             


      
 For the three months ended    
 June 30, March 31, Variance 
Performance Ratio Highlights2020 2020 or Change 
Average yield on interest-earning assets:         
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.05% 4.14% -0.09%
Taxable investment securities 2.85% 2.99% -0.14%
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.18% 2.15% 0.03%
Other interest-earning assets 2.54% 4.22% -1.68%
Total interest-earning assets 3.72% 3.84% -0.12%
          
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Interest-bearing demand 0.72% 1.17% -0.45%
Savings 0.81% 0.85% -0.04%
Certificates of deposit 1.82% 1.94% -0.12%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1.26% 1.49% -0.23%
Borrowings:         
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.47% 2.03% -0.56%
Other borrowings 0.13% 1.17% -1.04%
Total borrowings 1.37% 1.98% -0.61%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.29% 1.61% -0.32%
          
Interest rate spread (2) 2.43% 2.23% 0.20%
Net interest margin (3) 2.62% 2.46% 0.16%
          
Non-interest income to average assets
 (annualized)		 0.30% 0.37% -0.07%
Non-interest expense to average assets
 (annualized)		 1.59% 1.67% -0.08%
          
Efficiency ratio (4) 59.16% 64.05% -4.89%
          
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.81% 0.55% 0.26%
Return on average equity (annualized) 5.08% 3.39% 1.69%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 6.35% 4.23% 2.12%

___________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

  
Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis 
             
Summary Balance SheetAt    Variance 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,June 30, June 30, Variance or Change 
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)2020 2019 or Change Pct. 
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents$180,967 $38,935 $142,032  364.8%
Securities available for sale 1,385,703  714,263  671,440  94.0%
Securities held to maturity 32,556  576,652  (544,096) -94.4%
Loans held-for-sale 20,789  12,267  8,522  69.5%
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,498,397  4,678,928  (180,531) -3.9%
Less allowance for loan losses (37,327) (33,274) (4,053) 12.2%
Net loans receivable 4,461,070  4,645,654  (184,584) -4.0%
Premises and equipment 57,389  56,854  535  0.9%
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 58,654  64,190  (5,536) -8.6%
Accrued interest receivable 17,373  19,360  (1,987) -10.3%
Goodwill 210,895  210,895  -  0.0%
Core deposit intangible 3,995  5,160  (1,165) -22.6%
Bank owned life insurance 262,380  256,155  6,225  2.4%
Deferred income tax assets, net 25,480  25,367  113  0.4%
Other real estate owned 178  -  178  0.0%
Other assets 40,746  9,077  31,669  348.9%
Total assets$6,758,175 $6,634,829 $123,346  1.9%
             
Liabilities            
Deposits$4,430,282 $4,147,610 $282,672  6.8%
Borrowings 1,173,165  1,321,982  (148,817) -11.3%
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,569  16,887  (318) -1.9%
Other liabilities 53,982  21,191  32,791  154.7%
Total liabilities 5,673,998  5,507,670  166,328  3.0%
             
Stockholders' Equity            
Common stock$837 $891 $(54) -6.1%
Paid-in capital 722,871  787,394  (64,523) -8.2%
Retained earnings 387,911  366,679  21,232  5.8%
Unearned ESOP shares (28,699) (30,644) 1,945  -6.3%
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 1,257  2,839  (1,582) -55.7%
Total stockholders' equity 1,084,177  1,127,159  (42,982) -3.8%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$6,758,175 $6,634,829 $123,346  1.9%
             
Consolidated capital ratios            
Equity to assets 16.04% 16.99% -0.95%   
Tangible equity to tangible assets 13.29% 14.19% -0.90%   
             
Share data            
Outstanding shares 83,663  89,126  (5,463) -6.1%
Book value per share$12.96 $12.65 $0.31  2.5%
Tangible book value per share (1)$10.39 $10.22 $0.17  1.7%

___________________
(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

        
Summary Income StatementFor the year ended    Variance 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,June 30, June 30, Variance or Change 
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)2020 2019 or Change Pct. 
Interest income            
Loans$187,003 $192,386 $(5,383) -2.8%
Taxable investment securities 39,321  37,213  2,108  5.7%
Tax-exempt investment securities 2,393  2,839  (446) -15.7%
Other interest-earning assets 4,491  4,895  (404) -8.3%
Total Interest Income 233,208  237,333  (4,125) -1.7%
             
Interest expense            
Deposits 58,852  52,511  6,341  12.1%
Borrowings 25,002  29,509  (4,507) -15.3%
Total interest expense 83,854  82,020  1,834  2.2%
Net interest income 149,354  155,313  (5,959) -3.8%
Provision for loan losses 4,197  3,556  641  18.0%
Net interest income after provision for
  loan losses		 145,157  151,757  (6,600) -4.3%
             
Non-interest income            
Fees and service charges 6,647  5,445  1,202  22.1%
Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities 2,250  (323) 2,573  796.6%
Gain on sale of loans 3,186  580  2,606  449.3%
Loss on sale of real estate owned (28) (11) (17) 154.5%
Income from bank owned life insurance 6,225  6,339  (114) -1.8%
Electronic banking fees and charges 1,245  1,050  195  18.6%
Miscellaneous 194  475  (281) -59.2%
Total non-interest income 19,719  13,555  6,164  45.5%
             
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 62,015  63,029  (1,014) -1.6%
Net occupancy expense of premises 11,424  11,220  204  1.8%
Equipment and systems 11,755  12,273  (518) -4.2%
Advertising and marketing 2,788  3,051  (263) -8.6%
Federal deposit insurance premium 286  1,779  (1,493) -83.9%
Directors' compensation 3,079  3,044  35  1.1%
Merger-related expenses 951  -  951  0.0%
Debt extinguishment expenses 2,156  -  2,156  0.0%
Miscellaneous 13,170  14,847  (1,677) -11.3%
Total non-interest expense 107,624  109,243  (1,619) -1.5%
Income before income taxes 57,252  56,069  1,183  2.1%
Income taxes 12,287  13,927  (1,640) -11.8%
Net income$44,965 $42,142 $2,823  6.7%
             
Net income per common share (EPS)            
Basic$0.55 $0.46 $0.09    
Diluted$0.55 $0.46 $0.09    
             
Dividends declared            
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.29 $0.37 $(0.08)   
Cash dividends declared$23,733 $34,028 $(10,295)   
Dividend payout ratio 52.8% 80.7% -28.0%   
             
Weighted average number of  common
 shares outstanding		            
Basic 82,409  91,054  (8,645)   
Diluted 82,430  91,100  (8,670)   
             


        
 For the year ended    Variance 
Average Balance Sheet DataJune 30, June 30, Variance or Change 
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)2020 2019 or Change Pct. 
Assets            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale$4,568,816 $4,669,436 $(100,620) -2.2%
Taxable investment securities 1,291,516  1,171,335  120,181  10.3%
Tax-exempt investment securities 111,477  134,489  (23,012) -17.1%
Other interest-earning assets 122,278  101,595  20,683  20.4%
Total interest-earning assets 6,094,087  6,076,855  17,232  0.3%
Non-interest-earning assets 595,158  582,838  12,320  2.1%
Total assets$6,689,245 $6,659,693 $29,552  0.4%
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Interest-bearing demand$1,041,188 $796,815 $244,373  30.7%
Savings 831,832  761,203  70,629  9.3%
Certificates of deposit 2,032,046  2,194,513  (162,467) -7.4%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,905,066  3,752,531  152,535  4.1%
Borrowings:            
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 1,236,139  1,305,171  (69,032) -5.3%
Other borrowings 56,957  54,152  2,805  5.2%
Total borrowings 1,293,096  1,359,323  (66,227) -4.9%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,198,162  5,111,854  86,308  1.7%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
Non-interest-bearing deposits 334,522  312,169  22,353  7.2%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 60,236  39,048  21,188  54.3%
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 394,758  351,217  43,541  12.4%
Total liabilities 5,592,920  5,463,071  129,849  2.4%
Stockholders' equity 1,096,325  1,196,622  (100,297) -8.4%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$6,689,245 $6,659,693 $29,552  0.4%
             
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		 117.24% 118.88% -1.64% -1.4%
             


      
 For the year ended    
 June 30, June 30, Variance 
Performance Ratio Highlights2020 2019 or Change 
Average yield on interest-earning assets:         
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.09% 4.12% -0.03%
Taxable investment securities 3.04% 3.18% -0.14%
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.15% 2.11% 0.04%
Other interest-earning assets 3.67% 4.82% -1.15%
Total interest-earning assets 3.83% 3.91% -0.08%
          
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Interest-bearing demand 1.10% 1.02% 0.08%
Savings 0.81% 0.55% 0.26%
Certificates of deposit 2.00% 1.83% 0.17%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1.51% 1.40% 0.11%
Borrowings:         
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 1.99% 2.20% -0.21%
Other borrowings 0.74% 1.45% -0.71%
Total borrowings 1.93% 2.17% -0.24%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.61% 1.60% 0.01%
          
Interest rate spread (2) 2.22% 2.31% -0.09%
Net interest margin (3) 2.45% 2.56% -0.11%
          
Non-interest income to average assets 0.29% 0.20% 0.09%
Non-interest expense to average assets 1.61% 1.64% -0.03%
          
Efficiency ratio (4) 63.66% 64.69% -1.03%
          
Return on average assets 0.67% 0.63% 0.04%
Return on average equity 4.10% 3.52% 0.58%
Return on average tangible equity (5) 5.10% 4.30% 0.80%

__________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

  
Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis 
                
Summary Balance SheetAt 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 
Assets               
Cash and cash equivalents$180,967 $59,452 $41,796 $129,305 $38,935 
Securities available for sale 1,385,703  1,476,344  1,402,206  1,231,691  714,263 
Securities held to maturity 32,556  34,618  36,073  37,888  576,652 
Loans held-for-sale 20,789  11,245  5,952  10,495  12,267 
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,498,397  4,562,512  4,492,697  4,604,738  4,678,928 
Less allowance for loan losses (37,327) (37,191) (30,937) (32,432) (33,274)
Net loans receivable 4,461,070  4,525,321  4,461,760  4,572,306  4,645,654 
Premises and equipment 57,389  58,985  56,542  56,599  56,854 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 58,654  59,324  62,838  63,739  64,190 
Accrued interest receivable 17,373  19,036  18,261  19,393  19,360 
Goodwill 210,895  210,895  210,895  210,895  210,895 
Core deposit intangible 3,995  4,242  4,545  4,852  5,160 
Bank owned life insurance 262,380  260,843  259,312  257,735  256,155 
Deferred income taxes, net 25,480  27,150  20,438  21,742  25,367 
Other real estate owned 178  178  178  -  - 
Other assets 40,746  26,200  29,605  24,366  9,077 
Total assets$6,758,175 $6,773,833 $6,610,401 $6,641,006 $6,634,829 
                
Liabilities               
Deposits$4,430,282 $4,253,254 $4,188,822 $4,197,250 $4,147,610 
Borrowings 1,173,165  1,384,025  1,275,049  1,281,118  1,321,982 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,569  16,492  16,585  16,102  16,887 
Other liabilities 53,982  50,390  35,375  35,747  21,191 
Total liabilities 5,673,998  5,704,161  5,515,831  5,530,217  5,507,670 
                
Stockholders' Equity               
Common stock 837  837  851  868  891 
Paid-in capital 722,871  721,474  737,539  758,385  787,394 
Retained earnings 387,911  380,671  377,896  373,004  366,679 
Unearned ESOP shares (28,699) (29,185) (29,671) (30,158) (30,644)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net 1,257  (4,125) 7,955  8,690  2,839 
Total stockholders' equity 1,084,177  1,069,672  1,094,570  1,110,789  1,127,159 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$6,758,175 $6,773,833 $6,610,401 $6,641,006 $6,634,829 
                
Consolidated capital ratios               
Equity to assets 16.04% 15.79% 16.56% 16.73% 16.99%
Tangible equity to tangible assets 13.29% 13.03% 13.75% 13.93% 14.19%
                
Share data               
Outstanding shares 83,663  83,664  85,150  86,786  89,126 
Book value per share$12.96 $12.79 $12.85 $12.80 $12.65 
Tangible book value per share (1)$10.39 $10.21 $10.32 $10.31 $10.22 

___________________
(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

   
 At 
Supplemental Balance Sheet HighlightsJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 
Cash and cash equivalents               
Cash and due from depository institutions$20,391 $20,200 $17,843 $16,106 $19,032 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 160,576  39,252  23,953  113,199  19,903 
Total cash and cash equivalents$180,967 $59,452 $41,796 $129,305 $38,935 
                
Securities available for sale               
Debt securities:               
U.S. agency securities$- $- $606 $694 $3,678 
Municipal and state obligations 54,054  58,151  88,057  91,050  26,951 
Asset-backed securities 172,447  169,102  177,676  181,068  179,313 
Collateralized loan obligations 193,788  189,565  198,324  198,549  208,611 
Corporate bonds 143,639  163,715  192,074  191,241  122,024 
Trust preferred securities 2,627  2,852  3,795  3,775  3,756 
Debt securities 566,555  583,385  660,532  666,377  544,333 
                
Mortgage-backed securities:               
Collateralized mortgage obligations 30,903  34,671  57,839  63,594  21,390 
Residential pass-through securities 561,954  607,113  360,900  202,858  44,303 
Commercial pass-through securities 226,291  251,175  322,935  298,862  104,237 
Mortgage-backed securities 819,148  892,959  741,674  565,314  169,930 
Total securities available for sale$1,385,703 $1,476,344 $1,402,206 $1,231,691 $714,263 
                
Securities held to maturity               
Debt securities:               
Municipal and state obligations$32,556 $34,618 $36,073 $37,888 $104,086 
Corporate bonds -  -  -  -  63,086 
Debt securities 32,556  34,618  36,073  37,888  167,172 
                
Mortgage-backed securities:               
Collateralized mortgage obligations -  -  -  -  46,381 
Residential pass-through securities -  -  -  -  166,283 
Commercial pass-through securities -  -  -  -  196,816 
Mortgage-backed securities -  -  -  -  409,480 
Total securities held to maturity$32,556 $34,618 $36,073 $37,888 $576,652 
                
Total securities$1,418,259 $1,510,962 $1,438,279 $1,269,579 $1,290,915 
                


   
 At 
Supplemental Balance Sheet HighlightsJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 
Loan portfolio composition:               
Commercial loans:               
Multi-family$2,059,568 $1,879,907 $1,856,591 $1,922,968 $1,946,391 
Nonresidential 960,853  1,202,652  1,172,213  1,230,963  1,258,869 
Commercial business 138,788  73,922  67,887  66,889  65,763 
Construction 20,961  17,880  16,221  14,637  13,907 
Total commercial loans 3,180,170  3,174,361  3,112,912  3,235,457  3,284,930 
One- to four-family residential mortgage loans 1,273,022  1,338,099  1,331,301  1,319,750  1,344,044 
Consumer loans:               
Home equity loans and lines of credit 82,920  87,909  89,916  93,304  96,165 
Other consumer loans 3,991  4,604  4,908  5,209  5,814 
Total consumer loans 86,911  92,513  94,824  98,513  101,979 
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 4,540,103  4,604,973  4,539,037  4,653,720  4,730,953 
Unaccreted yield adjustments (41,706) (42,461) (46,340) (48,982) (52,025)
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 4,498,397  4,562,512  4,492,697  4,604,738  4,678,928 
Less allowance for loan losses (37,327) (37,191) (30,937) (32,432) (33,274)
Net loans receivable$4,461,070 $4,525,321 $4,461,760 $4,572,306 $4,645,654 
                
Loan portfolio allocation:               
Commercial loans:               
Multi-family 45.3% 40.8% 40.9% 41.3% 41.2%
Nonresidential 21.2% 26.1% 25.8% 26.5% 26.6%
Commercial business 3.1% 1.6% 1.5% 1.4% 1.4%
Construction 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% 0.3% 0.3%
Total commercial loans 70.0% 68.9% 68.6% 69.5% 69.5%
One- to four-family residential mortgage loans 28.1% 29.1% 29.3% 28.4% 28.4%
Consumer loans:               
Home equity loans and lines of credit 1.8% 1.9% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0%
Other consumer loans 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1%
Total consumer loans 1.9% 2.0% 2.1% 2.1% 2.1%
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
                
Asset quality:               
Nonperforming assets:               
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due$5 $12 $19 $15 $22 
Nonaccrual loans 36,691  35,384  21,935  21,766  20,248 
Total nonperforming loans 36,696  35,396  21,954  21,781  20,270 
Other real estate owned 178  178  178  -  - 
Total nonperforming assets$36,874 $35,574 $22,132 $21,781 $20,270 
                
Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.82% 0.78% 0.49% 0.47% 0.43%
Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.55% 0.53% 0.33% 0.33% 0.31%
                
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL):               
ALLL to total loans 0.82% 0.81% 0.68% 0.70% 0.70%
ALLL to nonperforming loans 101.72% 105.07% 140.92% 148.90% 164.15%
Net charge offs$38 $16 $30 $60 $495 
Average net charge off rate (annualized) 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 0.04%
                


   
 At 
Supplemental Balance Sheet HighlightsJune 30, March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, 
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 
Funding by type:               
Deposits:               
Non-interest-bearing deposits$419,138 $321,824 $312,098 $322,846 $309,063 
Interest-bearing demand 1,264,151  1,134,420  1,060,434  931,188  843,432 
Savings 906,597  848,950  829,321  800,514  790,658 
Certificates of deposit 1,840,396  1,948,060  1,986,969  2,142,702  2,204,457 
Interest-bearing deposits 4,011,144  3,931,430  3,876,724  3,874,404  3,838,547 
Total deposits 4,430,282  4,253,254  4,188,822  4,197,250  4,147,610 
                
Borrowings:               
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,167,429  1,177,319  1,253,958  1,273,618  1,283,211 
Overnight borrowings -  200,000  15,000  -  30,000 
Depositor sweep accounts 5,736  6,706  6,091  7,500  8,771 
Total borrowings 1,173,165  1,384,025  1,275,049  1,281,118  1,321,982 
                
Total funding$5,603,447 $5,637,279 $5,463,871 $5,478,368 $5,469,592 
                
Loans as a % of deposits 101.2% 106.7% 106.7% 109.2% 112.3%
Deposits as a % of total funding 79.1% 75.4% 76.7% 76.6% 75.8%
Borrowings as a % of total funding 20.9% 24.6% 23.3% 23.4% 24.2%
                
Funding by source:               
Retail funding:               
Non-interest-bearing deposits$419,138 $321,824 $312,098 $322,846 $309,063 
Interest-bearing demand 1,264,151  1,134,420  1,060,434  931,188  843,432 
Savings 906,597  848,950  829,321  800,514  790,658 
Certificates of deposit 1,773,257  1,833,081  1,876,280  1,916,132  1,902,542 
Total retail deposits 4,363,143  4,138,275  4,078,133  3,970,680  3,845,695 
Depositor sweep accounts 5,736  6,706  6,091  7,500  8,771 
Total retail funding 4,368,879  4,144,981  4,084,224  3,978,180  3,854,466 
                
Wholesale funding:               
Certificates of deposit (listing service)$35,760 $33,608 $42,119 $57,534 $66,110 
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 31,379  81,371  68,570  169,036  235,805 
Total wholesale deposits 67,139  114,979  110,689  226,570  301,915 
FHLB advances 1,167,429  1,177,319  1,253,958  1,273,618  1,283,211 
Overnight borrowings -  200,000  15,000  -  30,000 
Total wholesale funding 1,234,568  1,492,298  1,379,647  1,500,188  1,615,126 
                
Total funding$5,603,447 $5,637,279 $5,463,871 $5,478,368 $5,469,592 
                
Retail funding as a % of total funding 78.0% 73.5% 74.7% 72.6% 70.5%
Wholesale funding as a % of total funding 22.0% 26.5% 25.3% 27.4% 29.5%
                


   
Summary Income StatementFor the three months ended 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,June 30, March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, 
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 
Interest income               
Loans$46,192 $46,603 $45,608 $48,600 $47,818 
Taxable investment securities 9,769  10,526  9,698  9,328  9,772 
Tax-exempt investment securities 487  547  666  693  700 
Other interest-earning assets 903  1,100  1,210  1,278  1,158 
Total interest income 57,351  58,776  57,182  59,899  59,448 
                
Interest expense               
Deposits 12,439  14,768  15,590  16,055  15,131 
Borrowings 4,462  6,398  6,985  7,157  7,171 
Total interest expense 16,901  21,166  22,575  23,212  22,302 
Net interest income 40,450  37,610  34,607  36,687  37,146 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 174  6,270  (1,465) (782) 664 
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)
 loan losses		 40,276  31,340  36,072  37,469  36,482 
                
Non-interest income               
Fees and service charges 1,696  1,338  2,145  1,468  1,340 
Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities 19  2,234  11  (14) (141)
Gain on sale of loans 1,348  565  668  605  196 
(Loss) gain on sale and write down of other real estate
 owned		 -  -  (28) -  9 
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,537  1,532  1,576  1,580  1,586 
Electronic banking fees and charges 325  309  293  318  270 
Miscellaneous 77  223  (111) 5  128 
Total non-interest income 5,002  6,201  4,554  3,962  3,388 
                
Non-interest expense               
Salaries and employee benefits 15,527  15,537  15,174  15,777  16,338 
Net occupancy expense of premises 2,688  2,685  3,082  2,969  2,744 
Equipment and systems 2,948  2,672  3,046  3,089  2,917 
Advertising and marketing 751  612  890  535  948 
Federal deposit insurance premium 286  -  -  -  438 
Directors' compensation 769  771  769  770  770 
Merger-related expenses 447  285  219  -  - 
Debt extinguishment expenses -  2,156  -  -  - 
Miscellaneous 3,475  3,344  3,247  3,104  4,590 
Total non-interest expense 26,891  28,062  26,427  26,244  28,745 
Income before income taxes 18,387  9,479  14,199  15,187  11,125 
Income taxes 4,698  225  3,547  3,817  2,314 
Net income$13,689 $9,254 $10,652 $11,370 $8,811 
                
Net income per common share (EPS)               
Basic$0.17 $0.11 $0.13 $0.13 $0.10 
Diluted$0.17 $0.11 $0.13 $0.13 $0.10 
                
Dividends declared (1)               
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.08 $0.08 $0.07 $0.06 $0.06 
Cash dividends declared$6,449 $6,479 $5,760 $5,045 $5,204 
Dividend payout ratio 47.1% 70.0% 54.1% 44.4% 59.1%
                
Weighted average number of  common
 shares outstanding		               
Basic 80,678  81,339  82,831  84,756  87,090 
Diluted 80,680  81,358  82,876  84,793  87,132 
                


   
 For the three months ended 
Average Balance Sheet DataJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 
Assets               
Interest-earning assets:               
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale$4,567,229 $4,503,996 $4,547,126 $4,656,192 $4,648,362 
Taxable investment securities 1,369,014  1,406,973  1,244,475  1,147,698  1,184,401 
Tax-exempt investment securities 89,263  101,771  125,187  129,339  132,110 
Other interest-earning assets 141,964  104,241  117,811  125,114  98,374 
Total interest-earning assets 6,167,470  6,116,981  6,034,599  6,058,343  6,063,247 
Non-interest-earning assets 605,876  598,335  590,746  585,826  572,218 
Total assets$6,773,346 $6,715,316 $6,625,345 $6,644,169 $6,635,465 
                
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity               
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
Deposits:               
Interest-bearing demand$1,189,044 $1,112,080 $982,163 $883,843 $815,624 
Savings 876,580  838,501  813,626  799,181  780,558 
Certificates of deposit 1,879,039  2,004,785  2,063,066  2,179,333  2,229,723 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,944,663  3,955,366  3,858,855  3,862,357  3,825,905 
Borrowings:               
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,202,522  1,208,627  1,255,597  1,277,145  1,284,427 
Other borrowings 96,770  87,072  34,733  10,012  29,439 
Total borrowings 1,299,292  1,295,699  1,290,330  1,287,157  1,313,866 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,243,955  5,251,065  5,149,185  5,149,514  5,139,771 
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:               
Non-interest-bearing deposits 380,067  317,530  320,161  320,641  311,648 
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 72,007  55,456  53,479  60,078  39,294 
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 452,074  372,986  373,640  380,719  350,942 
Total liabilities 5,696,029  5,624,051  5,522,825  5,530,233  5,490,713 
Stockholders' equity 1,077,317  1,091,265  1,102,520  1,113,936  1,144,752 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$6,773,346 $6,715,316 $6,625,345 $6,644,169 $6,635,465 
                
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		 117.61% 116.49% 117.20% 117.65% 117.97%
                


   
 For the three months ended 
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
Performance Ratio Highlights2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 
Average yield on interest-earning assets:               
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.05% 4.14% 4.01% 4.18% 4.11%
Taxable investment securities 2.85% 2.99% 3.12% 3.25% 3.30%
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.18% 2.15% 2.13% 2.14% 2.12%
Other interest-earning assets 2.54% 4.22% 4.11% 4.09% 4.71%
Total interest-earning assets 3.72% 3.84% 3.79% 3.95% 3.92%
                
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:               
Deposits:               
Interest-bearing demand 0.72% 1.17% 1.29% 1.30% 1.19%
Savings 0.81% 0.85% 0.81% 0.77% 0.68%
Certificates of deposit 1.82% 1.94% 2.09% 2.14% 2.04%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1.26% 1.49% 1.62% 1.66% 1.58%
Borrowings:               
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.47% 2.03% 2.19% 2.24% 2.21%
Other borrowings 0.13% 1.17% 1.36% 0.66% 0.99%
Total borrowings 1.37% 1.98% 2.17% 2.22% 2.18%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.29% 1.61% 1.75% 1.80% 1.74%
                
Interest rate spread (2) 2.43% 2.23% 2.04% 2.15% 2.18%
Net interest margin (3) 2.62% 2.46% 2.29% 2.42% 2.45%
                
Non-interest income to average assets
 (annualized)		 0.30% 0.37% 0.27% 0.24% 0.20%
Non-interest expense to average assets
 (annualized)		 1.59% 1.67% 1.60% 1.58% 1.73%
                
Efficiency ratio (4) 59.16% 64.05% 67.48% 64.56% 70.91%
                
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.81% 0.55% 0.64% 0.68% 0.53%
Return on average equity (annualized) 5.08% 3.39% 3.86% 4.08% 3.08%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 6.35% 4.23% 4.80% 5.06% 3.80%

___________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

   
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAPFor the three months ended 
(Dollars in Thousands,June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 
Adjusted net income:               
Net income (GAAP)$13,689 $9,254 $10,652 $11,370 $8,811 
Non-routine transactions - net of tax:               
Merger-related expenses 426  269  183  -  - 
Branch consolidation expenses -  -  274  475  1,216 
Net effect of wholesale restructuring transaction -  (55) -  -  - 
Reversal of income tax valuation allowance -  (591) -  -  - 
Tax benefit arising from adoption of the CARES
 Act provisions		 -  (1,624) -  -  - 
Net income (non-GAAP)$14,115 $7,253 $11,109 $11,845 $10,027 
                
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision income:               
Net income (GAAP)$13,689 $9,254 $10,652 $11,370 $8,811 
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):               
Provision for income taxes 4,698  225  3,547  3,817  2,314 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 174  6,270  (1,465) (782) 664 
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)$18,561 $15,749 $12,734 $14,405 $11,789 
                
Adjusted earnings per share:               
Weighted average common shares - basic 80,678  81,339  82,831  84,756  87,090 
Weighted average common shares - diluted 80,680  81,358  82,876  84,793  87,132 
                
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)$0.17 $0.11 $0.13 $0.13 $0.10 
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)$0.17 $0.11 $0.13 $0.13 $0.10 
                
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)$0.17 $0.09 $0.13 $0.14 $0.11 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)$0.17 $0.09 $0.13 $0.14 $0.11 
                
Adjusted return on average assets:               
Total average assets$6,773,346 $6,715,316 $6,625,345 $6,644,169 $6,635,465 
                
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.81% 0.55% 0.64% 0.68% 0.53%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.83% 0.43% 0.67% 0.71% 0.60%
                
Adjusted return on average equity:               
Total average equity$1,077,317 $1,091,265 $1,102,520 $1,113,936 $1,144,752 
                
Return on average equity (GAAP) 5.08% 3.39% 3.86% 4.08% 3.08%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 5.24% 2.66% 4.03% 4.25% 3.50%
                
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:               
Total average equity$1,077,317 $1,091,265 $1,102,520 $1,113,936 $1,144,752 
Less: average goodwill (210,895) (210,895) (210,895) (210,895) (210,895)
Less: average other intangible assets (4,124) (4,408) (4,711) (5,006) (5,313)
 $862,298 $875,962 $886,914 $898,035 $928,544 
                
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.35% 4.23% 4.80% 5.06% 3.80%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity
 (non-GAAP)		 6.55% 3.31% 5.01% 5.28% 4.32%
                


   
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAPFor the year ended 
(Dollars in Thousands,June 30, June 30, 
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)2020 2019 
Adjusted net income:      
Net income (GAAP)$44,965 $42,142 
Non-routine transactions - net of tax:    - 
Merger-related expenses 878  - 
Branch consolidation expenses 749  1,216 
Net effect of wholesale restructuring transaction (55) - 
Reversal of income tax valuation allowance (591) - 
Tax benefit arising from adoption of the CARES
 Act provisions		 (1,624) - 
Net income (non-GAAP)$44,322 $43,358 
       
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision income:      
Net income (GAAP)$44,965 $42,142 
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):      
Provision for income taxes 12,287  13,927 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 4,197  3,556 
Pre-tax, pre-provision income$61,449 $59,625 
       
Adjusted earnings per share:      
Weighted average common shares - basic 82,409  91,054 
Weighted average common shares - diluted 82,430  91,100 
       
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)$0.55 $0.46 
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)$0.55 $0.46 
       
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)$0.54 $0.47 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)$0.54 $0.47 
       
Adjusted return on average assets:      
Total average assets$6,689,245 $6,659,693 
       
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.67% 0.63%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.66% 0.65%
       
Adjusted return on average equity:      
Total average equity$1,096,325 $1,196,622 
       
Return on average equity (GAAP) 4.10% 3.52%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 4.04% 3.62%
       
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:      
Total average equity$1,096,325 $1,196,622 
Less: average goodwill (210,895) (210,895)
Less: average other intangible assets (4,564) (5,758)
 $880,866 $979,969 
       
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 5.10% 4.30%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 5.03% 4.42%
       

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500