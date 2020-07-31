Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helicopter - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Helicopter market accounted for $31.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $46.13 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing military applications, growing adoption of lightweight helicopters and rising need for emergency services. However, the reduced defence budget in developed countries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By application, the civil & commercial segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rising demand from increasing offshore rigs. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to a large number of original equipment manufacturers.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Helicopter Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Heavy Helicopter (> 8.5 T)

5.3 Medium Helicopter (4.5 to 8.5 T)

5.4 Light Helicopter (< 4.5 T)



6 Global Helicopter Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Maintenance, Repair and Operation (MRO)

6.3 Air Taxi

6.4 Leasing

6.4.1 Dry Lease

6.4.2 Wet Lease



7 Global Helicopter Market, By Component & System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Engine

7.3 Airframes

7.3.1 Anti-Torque Systems

7.3.2 Aerostructures

7.3.2.1 Doors

7.3.2.2 Windows & Windshields

7.3.3 Transmission Systems

7.3.3.1 Turbine Filters

7.3.3.2 Reduction Gearbox

7.3.4 Main Rotor Systems

7.3.4.1 Tail Rotor Blades

7.3.4.2 Main Rotor Blades

7.3.5 Filters

7.3.6 Actuators

7.3.7 Landing Gear Systems

7.3.7.1 Tires

7.3.7.2 Skids & Bear Paws

7.3.8 Cabin Interiors

7.3.8.1 Insulation Systems

7.3.8.2 Lights

7.3.8.3 Noise Reduction Systems

7.3.8.4 Seats

7.3.9 Environmental Control Systems

7.3.10 Hydraulic Systems

7.3.11 Flight Control Systems

7.3.12 Electrical Systems

7.3.13 Special-Purpose Systems

7.3.13.1 Flight Rescue Systems

7.3.13.2 Emergency Medical Systems

7.3.13.3 Combat Systems

7.3.14 Stability Augmentation Systems

7.3.15 Undercarriages

7.3.16 Avionics

7.3.17 Emergency Systems

7.3.17.1 Egress Lighting

7.3.17.2 Flotation Systems



8 Global Helicopter Market, By Point of Sale

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

8.3 Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul [MRO]



9 Global Helicopter Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Military

9.2.1 Homeland Security

9.2.2 Maritime Helicopters

9.2.3 Search & Rescue Helicopters

9.2.4 Attack & Reconnaissance Helicopters

9.2.5 Training Helicopters

9.2.6 Transport Helicopters

9.3 Civil & Commercial

9.3.1 Offshore Helicopters

9.3.2 Emergency Rescue & Medical Support Helicopters

9.3.3 Civil Utility Helicopters

9.3.4 Tourism

9.3.5 Corporate Service

9.3.6 Agriculture



10 Global Helicopter Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

12.2 Russian Helicopters, JSC

12.3 Neva Aerospace

12.4 Airbus Helicopters SAS

12.5 Volocopter

12.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

12.7 The Boeing Company

12.8 Robinson Helicopter Company

12.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.10 Columbia Helicopters

12.11 Leonardo S.p.A.

12.12 Korea Aerospace Industries

12.13 Petroleum Helicopters International

12.14 Workhorse Group

12.15 Babcock International Group PLC

12.16 Joby Aviation

12.17 Gulf Helicopters

12.18 MD Helicopters Inc.

12.19 Bell Helicopter

12.20 CHC Helicopter



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78uur0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900