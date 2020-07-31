Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helicopter - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Helicopter market accounted for $31.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $46.13 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing military applications, growing adoption of lightweight helicopters and rising need for emergency services. However, the reduced defence budget in developed countries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By application, the civil & commercial segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rising demand from increasing offshore rigs. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to a large number of original equipment manufacturers.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Helicopter Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Heavy Helicopter (> 8.5 T)
5.3 Medium Helicopter (4.5 to 8.5 T)
5.4 Light Helicopter (< 4.5 T)
6 Global Helicopter Market, By Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Maintenance, Repair and Operation (MRO)
6.3 Air Taxi
6.4 Leasing
6.4.1 Dry Lease
6.4.2 Wet Lease
7 Global Helicopter Market, By Component & System
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Engine
7.3 Airframes
7.3.1 Anti-Torque Systems
7.3.2 Aerostructures
7.3.2.1 Doors
7.3.2.2 Windows & Windshields
7.3.3 Transmission Systems
7.3.3.1 Turbine Filters
7.3.3.2 Reduction Gearbox
7.3.4 Main Rotor Systems
7.3.4.1 Tail Rotor Blades
7.3.4.2 Main Rotor Blades
7.3.5 Filters
7.3.6 Actuators
7.3.7 Landing Gear Systems
7.3.7.1 Tires
7.3.7.2 Skids & Bear Paws
7.3.8 Cabin Interiors
7.3.8.1 Insulation Systems
7.3.8.2 Lights
7.3.8.3 Noise Reduction Systems
7.3.8.4 Seats
7.3.9 Environmental Control Systems
7.3.10 Hydraulic Systems
7.3.11 Flight Control Systems
7.3.12 Electrical Systems
7.3.13 Special-Purpose Systems
7.3.13.1 Flight Rescue Systems
7.3.13.2 Emergency Medical Systems
7.3.13.3 Combat Systems
7.3.14 Stability Augmentation Systems
7.3.15 Undercarriages
7.3.16 Avionics
7.3.17 Emergency Systems
7.3.17.1 Egress Lighting
7.3.17.2 Flotation Systems
8 Global Helicopter Market, By Point of Sale
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
8.3 Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul [MRO]
9 Global Helicopter Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Military
9.2.1 Homeland Security
9.2.2 Maritime Helicopters
9.2.3 Search & Rescue Helicopters
9.2.4 Attack & Reconnaissance Helicopters
9.2.5 Training Helicopters
9.2.6 Transport Helicopters
9.3 Civil & Commercial
9.3.1 Offshore Helicopters
9.3.2 Emergency Rescue & Medical Support Helicopters
9.3.3 Civil Utility Helicopters
9.3.4 Tourism
9.3.5 Corporate Service
9.3.6 Agriculture
10 Global Helicopter Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
12.2 Russian Helicopters, JSC
12.3 Neva Aerospace
12.4 Airbus Helicopters SAS
12.5 Volocopter
12.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
12.7 The Boeing Company
12.8 Robinson Helicopter Company
12.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation
12.10 Columbia Helicopters
12.11 Leonardo S.p.A.
12.12 Korea Aerospace Industries
12.13 Petroleum Helicopters International
12.14 Workhorse Group
12.15 Babcock International Group PLC
12.16 Joby Aviation
12.17 Gulf Helicopters
12.18 MD Helicopters Inc.
12.19 Bell Helicopter
12.20 CHC Helicopter
