MCLEAN, Va., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily projects marginal reductions in rents and increased vacancies as the multifamily market responds to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although total multifamily origination volume is expected to decline in 2020 compared with 2019, the company anticipates its own production volume will remain consistent as it serves its mission to provide liquidity to the market.
“The economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic will have a meaningful impact on the multifamily market in 2020,” said Steve Guggenmos, vice president of Multifamily Research and Modeling at Freddie Mac. “The industry entered the current recession on solid footing and is well-positioned to absorb the impacts of the recession due to substantial growth over the past several years. While we anticipate the total multifamily volume to decrease in 2020, Freddie Mac is supporting lending liquidity as other market participants moved to the sidelines.”
The Multifamily 2020 Midyear Outlook from Freddie Mac’s Multifamily Research Center is available online here. The paper outlines several key findings:
