Mortgage Rates Decrease

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.23%.

“Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, mortgage rates decreased,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “With pending home sales at the highest level since last November, homebuyer activity continues to show resilience as we near the end of the year.”

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.23% as of November 26, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.26%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.81%.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

