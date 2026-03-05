Mortgage Rates Hold Steady

MCLEAN, Va., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.00%.

“Mortgage rates held steady at 6% this week, hovering near their lowest level since 2022,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “In fact, rates are down nearly a full percentage point from this time in 2024, spurring activity from buyers, sellers and owners. As a result, refinance activity is up, and purchase applications are ahead of last year’s pace.”

averaged 6.00% as of March 5, 2026, slightly up from last week when it averaged 5.98%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.63%. The 15-year FRM averaged 5.43%, slightly down from last week when it averaged 5.44%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.79%.

