Press Release August 1, 2020

Hexatronic completes previously announced acquisition of The Light Brigade

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic”) has today, August 1, 2020, completed the previously announced acquisition of the US-based fiber optic training provider for the wireline, wireless, broadband communication, service providers, data centre, electric utility, oil & gas, mining, and industrial market sectors.

The acquisition is strategic and will further enhance Hexatronic’s presence and network in the US, enable Hexatronic to reach out to more potential customers and to complement Hexatronic’s system offering with training.

The acquisition was originally announced on July 23, 2020 and took place via a transfer of shares. Light Brigade will be consolidated into the Hexatronic Group from August 1, 2020.

Gothenburg, August 1, 2020

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

• Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, China, New Zealand and the US. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com .

