SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced availability of new AMD Radeon™ Pro 5000 series GPUs for the updated 27-inch iMac. The new GPUs power a wide variety of graphically intensive applications and workloads, unleashing creativity and productivity for consumer and professional users alike.



The new AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series GPUs are built on industry-leading 7nm process technology and advanced AMD RDNA™ graphics architecture. They feature up to 40 compute units and up to 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory while delivering up to 7.6 teraflops of single precision (FP32) computational performance.

“AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series GPUs bring new levels of performance and flexibility to the updated 27-inch iMac,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “The new AMD GPUs offer the optimal combination of compute performance, energy efficiency and outstanding graphics features to power a wide range of applications – from consumer to pro – wherever graphics matter the most.”

Key capabilities and features of AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series GPUs include:

Exceptional compute performance – Up to 7.6 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.

– Up to 7.6 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance. GDDR6 memory – Up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory with 384 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications.

– Up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory with 384 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications. AMD RDNA architecture – AMD RDNA architecture was designed from the ground up for superior performance and power efficiency. It is built on industry-leading 7nm FinFET process technology, providing up to 1.5X higher performance per watt compared to the previous-generation graphics architecture1.





AMD Radeon™ Pro 5000

series GPUs Compute

Units Stream

Processors FP32

TFLOPS GDDR6

Memory AMD Radeon™ Pro 5700 XT 40 2560 Up to 7.6 16GB AMD Radeon™ Pro 5700 36 2304 Up to 6.2 8GB AMD Radeon™ Pro 5500 XT 24 1536 Up to 5.3 8GB AMD Radeon™ Pro 5300 20 1280 Up to 4.2 4GB



For more information about the iMac visit www.apple.com/imac/ .

