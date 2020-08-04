SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced availability of new AMD Radeon™ Pro 5000 series GPUs for the updated 27-inch iMac. The new GPUs power a wide variety of graphically intensive applications and workloads, unleashing creativity and productivity for consumer and professional users alike.
The new AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series GPUs are built on industry-leading 7nm process technology and advanced AMD RDNA™ graphics architecture. They feature up to 40 compute units and up to 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory while delivering up to 7.6 teraflops of single precision (FP32) computational performance.
“AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series GPUs bring new levels of performance and flexibility to the updated 27-inch iMac,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “The new AMD GPUs offer the optimal combination of compute performance, energy efficiency and outstanding graphics features to power a wide range of applications – from consumer to pro – wherever graphics matter the most.”
Key capabilities and features of AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series GPUs include:
|AMD Radeon™ Pro 5000
series GPUs
|Compute
Units
|Stream
Processors
|FP32
TFLOPS
|GDDR6
Memory
|AMD Radeon™ Pro 5700 XT
|40
|2560
|Up to 7.6
|16GB
|AMD Radeon™ Pro 5700
|36
|2304
|Up to 6.2
|8GB
|AMD Radeon™ Pro 5500 XT
|24
|1536
|Up to 5.3
|8GB
|AMD Radeon™ Pro 5300
|20
|1280
|Up to 4.2
|4GB
For more information about the iMac visit www.apple.com/imac/.
Supporting Resources
About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.
©2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, RDNA and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Apple, iMac, and the Apple Logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
Contacts:
George Millington
AMD Communications
+1 408-547-7481
George.Millington@amd.com
Jason Schmidt
AMD Investor Relations
+1 408-749-6688
Jason.Schmidt@amd.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a28f3f80-692d-433f-b2ad-960012e591bc
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fdf98bf-30f1-44d9-ab91-eae19492fdf1
Advanced Micro Devices
Santa Clara, California, UNITED STATES
Apple 27-inch iMac
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
AMD Radeon(TM) Pro 5000 Series GPUs
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
AMD logo black .jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: