AMD Gives Consumers and Businesses More AI PC Options with Expanded Ryzen™ AI 400 Series Portfolio

AMD expands its Ryzen AI portfolio with new Ryzen AI 400 Series and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series desktop processors, the world’s first for next-gen AI PC applications with support for Copilot+ PC experiences.

OEM partners announce new AI PC offerings with enterprise-class notebooks and mobile workstations powered by Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series mobile processors.

Ryzen AI 400 Series mobile processors deliver up to 30% faster multithreaded performance than competitive processors 1 , helping professionals complete demanding workloads faster, while sustaining all-day battery life 2 .

BARCELONA, Spain, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Mobile World Congress 2026, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced an expanded Ryzen™ AI portfolio with the launch of the AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 Series and Ryzen™ AI PRO 400 Series desktop processors. The new processors deliver powerful on-device AI acceleration and next-generation performance, enabling users to run AI applications and LLMs locally and tackle compute-intensive applications, including those for design and engineering, with ease. Additionally, AMD is expanding the Ryzen AI 400 Series mobile portfolio to include workstations.

With these additions, Ryzen AI 400 Series processors enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to offer next-gen AI PCs across high-performance desktops, laptops and mobile workstations optimized for modern workloads.

Ryzen AI 400 Series processors are the first for next-generation desktop AI PCs that support Microsoft Copilot+ PC experiences. Featuring a neural processing unit (NPU) providing up to 50 TOPS3 of AI compute, these processors enable users to run AI assistants and productivity tools locally on the PC, helping ensure sensitive data stays on device while delivering greater control, performance, and privacy.

“The desktop PC is evolving from a tool you use to an intelligent assistant that works alongside you,” said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager of the Computing and Graphics Group at AMD. “With the Ryzen AI 400 Series processors – the world's first designed to power new Copilot+ experiences on the desktop – we’re bringing powerful AI acceleration that enables our partners to build systems that empower both enterprises and consumers to do more and create more.”

The World’s First Copilot+ Desktop Processor for Next-Gen AI Applications

The AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series desktop processor family is designed to deliver scalable performance and intelligent capabilities across professional workloads. Combining high-performance “Zen 5” central processing unit (CPU) cores, AMD RDNA™ 3.5 graphics, and a dedicated AMD XDNA™ 2 NPU, the processors provide the responsiveness, efficiency, and local AI acceleration needed by office professionals, developers, and power users. From everyday multitasking and collaboration to software development, data analysis, and AI-assisted workflows, Ryzen AI 400 Series processors enable consistent performance and on-device intelligence across modern desktop environments.

Ryzen AI 400 Series Desktop Availability

AM5 desktop systems powered by Ryzen AI 400 Series processors are expected to be available starting in the second quarter of 2026 from OEMs including HP and Lenovo.

Model Cores / Threads Boost4/ Base Frequency TDP Total Cache Graphics Model Graphics Cores NPU TOPS AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 450G 8 / 16 Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz 65W 24MB AMD Radeon™ 860M graphics 8 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 440G 6 / 12 Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz 65W 22MB AMD Radeon™ 840M graphics 4 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 435G 6 / 12 Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz 65W 14MB AMD Radeon 840M graphics 4 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 450GE 8 / 16 Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz 35W 24MB AMD Radeon 860M graphics 8 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 440GE 6 / 12 Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz 35W 22MB AMD Radeon 840M graphics 4 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 435GE 6 / 12 Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz 35W 14MB AMD Radeon 840M graphics 4 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 PRO 450G 8 / 16 Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz 65W 24MB AMD Radeon 860M graphics 8 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 PRO 440G 6 / 12 Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz 65W 22MB AMD Radeon 840M graphics 4 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 PRO 435G 6 / 12 Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz 65W 14MB AMD Radeon 840M graphics 4 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 PRO 450GE 8 / 16 Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz 35W 24MB AMD Radeon 860M graphics 8 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 PRO 440GE 6 / 12 Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz 35W 22MB AMD Radeon 840M graphics 4 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 PRO 435GE 6 / 12 Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz 35W 14MB AMD Radeon 840M graphics 4 Up to 50



Extending Ryzen AI Leadership Across Notebooks and Mobile Workstations

With the growth of the AMD commercial PC portfolio, OEM partners continue to introduce a broad range of commercial notebooks powered by Ryzen™ AI PRO 400 Series mobile processors. The Ryzen™ AI 9 HX PRO 470 delivers up to 30% faster multithreaded performance compared to Intel Core Ultra X7 3581, accelerating compute-intensive professional workloads so users can iterate, test, and deliver results more quickly. Combined with strong power efficiency and all-day battery life2 to sustain productivity throughout the workday, systems powered by Ryzen™ AI PRO 400 Series processors extend AI acceleration and Copilot+ PC experiences to mobile form factors.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption across the workforce, Ryzen™ AI PRO 400 Series mobile processors enable next-generation local AI experiences that enhance productivity and streamline everyday workflows across commercial notebooks and mobile workstations. Featuring a high-performance NPU delivering up to 60 TOPS of AI compute, and leveraging advanced on-device AI acceleration to deliver measurable efficiency gains, Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors help enterprises drive productivity at scale while maintaining the performance and responsiveness professionals expect.

Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series mobile processors will now also power next-generation workstations, extending the same performance into professional designs with validated support for independent software vendors (ISVs). With updated application enablement across leading professional workflows, mobile workstations powered by Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors are designed to accelerate professional applications that take advantage of all compute resources, including the CPU, NPU, and graphics processing unit (GPU) for demanding engineering, creation, and technical workloads.

Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series Mobile Workstation Availability

Mobile workstations powered by Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors are expected to be available starting in the second quarter of 2026 from OEMs including Dell Technologies, HP and Lenovo.

Strengthening Enterprise Security and Manageability with AMD PRO

AMD PRO delivers enterprise-grade security, manageability, and reliability through foundational hardware and software designed to simplify IT operations and protect investments over time. AMD continues to evolve the AMD PRO platform by strengthening both its silicon foundation and software stack to support enterprise IT teams managing distributed AI-enabled PC fleets. Expanded remote management features improve visibility, recovery, and control, enabling IT administrators to diagnose issues, restore systems, and maintain business continuity without a desk-side visit.

AMD systems are validated for compatibility with most major commercial security solutions, enabling seamless integration into existing enterprise environments, helping organizations protect their fleets within established security ecosystems.

Supporting Resources

1 Testing as of February 2026, by AMD Performance Labs using Cinebench 2026 single core, Blender CPU 4.3 (Classroom), single thread, and nT benchmark tests. Single core score used for AMD system and 1T score used for Intel system to represent single core performance. Configuration for AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 470 processor (28W): HP EliteBook X G2a (14in.) Notebook, Radeon™ 890M graphics, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM @8533MHZ, 512GB SSD, and VBS=ON. Configuration for Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor (25W): Dell XPS 14, Arc B390 graphics, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM @ 9600MHz, 1GB SSD. Both platforms using Windows 11 Pro and tested in best performance mode. Laptop manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Results may vary depending on use of the latest drivers. GPP-05

2 AMD defines “All Day Battery Life” as at least 8 hours of continuous battery life and "Multi-Day battery Life" as continuous runtime above 8 hours. All battery life scores are approximate. Actual battery life will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: system configuration and software, settings, product use and age, and operating conditions. GD-173a.

3 Trillions of Operations per Second (TOPS) for an AMD Ryzen processor is the maximum number of operations per second that can be executed in an optimal scenario and may not be typical. TOPS may vary based on several factors, including the specific system configuration, AI model, and software version. GD-243.

4 Boost Clock Frequency is the maximum frequency achievable on the CPU running a bursty workload. Boost clock achievability, frequency, and sustainability will vary based on several factors, including but not limited to: thermal conditions and variation in applications and workloads. GD-150.

