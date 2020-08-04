Second Quarter 2020 - Highlights



Net Income of $9.0 million, an increase of 26.9% compared with the prior period

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.24, an increase of 26.3% compared with the prior year period

Revenues of $85.1 million, an increase of 2.9% compared with the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of $17.4 million, an increase of 6.8% over the prior year period

Net Income noted above generated Free Cash of $10.0 million, an increase of 16.4% over the prior year period

MIAMI, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the “Company”), a leading money remittance services company, today announced the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 pm ET today.

Intermex Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Robert Lisy commented “We are very proud of our strong second quarter 2020 results. Our growth in customers and transactions demonstrates the strength of our differentiated and focused business model amid the challenging COVID-19 environment. Intermex once again delivered growth exceeding the market, while leveraging our efficiencies to achieve growth in profitability and cash flow, most importantly, while keeping our employees safe and healthy. I am proud of the hard work of our team and we feel great pride and responsibility in the critical nature of the service we provide for our customers to meet their essential remittance needs.”

Mr. Lisy added, “As evidenced by our strong second quarter performance, we remain confident that our superior customer service and operational excellence that has created our “house of brick” will enable us to continue to deliver peer-leading results to our stakeholders.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

Intermex delivered its best second quarter in history in 2020 with Revenues of $85.1 million, an increase of 2.9% over the prior year quarter. This increase in revenues was supported by the 5.8% increase in customers to 2.1 million, driving the 2.7% growth in money transfer transactions to 7.6 million in the second quarter 2020. Contributing to this growth in customers and transactions was the 6.4% increase in agents compared with the prior year period, as well as the recent expansion of countries in which our services are available, growth in our mobile application, and new products.

The Company reported Net Income in the second quarter of 2020 of $9.0 million, an increase of 26.9% compared with the prior year period. This increase was due to the revenue growth noted, coupled with continued migration to lower cost deposit services and negotiated payer fee reductions, lower depreciation and amortization, and interest expense, partially offset by higher income tax provision in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2020 grew 6.8% over the prior year comparable period to $17.4 million, driven primarily by the revenue growth and focused expense control due to cost savings initiatives.

Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $10.8 million, an increase of 12.7% compared with the prior year quarter, due to the reasons above and the adjustment for legal fees and registration related expenses in the prior year quarter.

Also for the reasons noted above, basic and diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2020 were $0.24, an increase of 26.3% compared with the prior year quarter. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.28, an increase of 7.7% compared with the second quarter of 2019.

Capital & Liquidity

The Company remains highly capitalized with a strong liquidity position. During the second quarter of 2020, from its Net Income noted above, the Company generated Free Cash (as defined below) of approximately $10.0 million, an increase of 16.4% compared with the prior year period. The Intermex model is highly cash generative, converting over half of its Adjusted EBITDA, after taxes, investments and debt service, to Free Cash in the second quarter 2020.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Free Cash, each a Non-GAAP financial measure, are the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the financial performance of our business. We present these Non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe they are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because they Such metrics exclude, among other things, certain results of decisions that are outside the control of management, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as Net Income adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as non-cash amortization resulting from push-down accounting, non-cash compensation costs and other items set forth in the reconciliation table below, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing future Company performance.

Adjusted Earnings per share are calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted).

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net Income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income taxes, and also adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as non-cash compensation costs and other items set forth in the reconciliation table below, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing future Company performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenues.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income as a measure of operating performance or cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily calculated the same way by different companies and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP.

Free Cash, also a Non-GAAP measure, is defined as Net Income before provision for bad debt and depreciation and amortization adjusted to add back certain non-cash charges and expenses, such as non-cash compensation costs and other items set forth in the reconciliation table below, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations, and reduced by the cash used in investing activities and servicing of our debt obligations.

Reconciliations of Net Income, the Company’s closest GAAP measure, to Adjusted Net Income Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash, as well as a reconciliation of Earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are set forth in the tables below following the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Investor and Analyst Conference Call / Presentation

About International Money Express, Inc.

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) is a leading processor of money transfer services in the United States to Latin America and the Caribbean and the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, five countries in Africa and two countries in Asia. We offer electronic movement of money and data to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents located in all U.S. 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada, and throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and other territories. Our services are also available digitally through intermexonline.com. The Company was founded in 1994 with the headquarters in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

International Money Express, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2020 2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash $ 101,985 $ 86,117 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $808 and $759, respectively 60,023 39,754 Prepaid wires, net 5,460 18,201 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,536 4,155 Total current assets 170,004 148,227 Property and equipment, net 12,735 13,282 Goodwill 36,260 36,260 Intangible assets, net 23,905 27,381 Deferred tax asset, net 83 741 Other assets 1,954 1,415 Total assets $ 244,941 $ 227,306 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 7,044 $ 7,044 Accounts payable 9,560 13,401 Wire transfers and money orders payable, net 47,712 40,197 Accrued and other 24,628 23,074 Total current liabilities 88,944 83,716 Long term liabilities: Debt, net 84,101 87,623 Total long term liabilities 84,101 87,623 Stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity 71,896 55,967 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 244,941 $ 227,306





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands of dollars) 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Revenues: Wire transfer and money order fees, net $ 72,793 $ 70,490 Foreign exchange gain, net 11,660 11,623 Other income 609 562 Total revenues $ 85,062 $ 82,675 Operating expenses: Service charges from agents and banks 56,271 54,622 Salaries and benefits 7,069 7,597 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 5,155 5,337 Depreciation and amortization 2,691 3,155 Total operating expenses 71,186 70,711 Operating income 13,876 11,964 Interest expense 1,633 2,288 Income before income taxes 12,243 9,676 Income tax provision 3,265 2,602 Net income $ 8,978 $ 7,074 Earnings per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.19





Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted Net income Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands of dollars) 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Net income $ 8,978 $ 7,074 Adjusted for: Share-based compensation, 2018 plan (a) 686 634 Offering costs (b) - 386 TCPA Settlement (c) 23 - Other employee severance (d) - 66 Other charges and expenses (e) 97 59 Amortization of certain intangibles (f) 1,710 2,312 Income tax benefit related to adjustments (g) (671 ) (930 ) Adjusted net income $ 10,823 $ 9,601 Earnings per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.26 (a) Stock options and restricted stock were granted to employees and independent directors of the Company. The Company recorded $0.7 million and $0.6 million of expense related to these equity instruments during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (b) The Company incurred $0.4 million of expenses during the three months ended June 30, 2019 for professional and legal fees in connection with a tender offer for the Company’s warrants. (c) Represents legal fees related to the settlement of a class action lawsuit related to the TCPA. (d) Represents $0.1 million of severance costs incurred during the three months ended June 30, 2019 related to departmental changes. (e) Includes loss on disposal of fixed assets and foreign currency (gains) losses. (f) Represents the amortization of certain intangible assets that resulted from the application of push-down accounting. (g) Represents the current and deferred tax impact of the taxable adjustments to net income using the Company’s blended federal and state tax rate for each period. Relevant tax-deductible adjustments include all adjustments to net income.





Reconciliation from GAAP Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) GAAP Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.19 Adjusted for: Share-based compensation, 2018 Plan 0.02 0.02 Offering costs - 0.01 TCPA settlement NM - Other employee severance - NM Other charges and expenses NM NM Amortization of certain intangibles 0.04 0.06 Income tax benefit related to adjustments (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.26 [NM—Percentage is not meaningful]





Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands of dollars) 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Net income $ 8,978 $ 7,074 Adjusted for: Interest expense 1,633 2,288 Income tax provision 3,265 2,602 Depreciation and amortization 2,691 3,155 EBITDA 16,567 15,119 Share-based compensation, 2018 Plan (a) 686 634 Offering costs (b) - 386 TCPA settlement (c) 23 - Other employee severance (d) - 66 Other charges and expenses (e) 97 59 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,373 $ 16,264 (a) Stock options and restricted stock were granted to employees and independent directors of the Company. The Company recorded $0.7 million and $0.6 million of expense related to these equity instruments during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (b) The Company incurred $0.4 million of expenses during the three months ended June 30, 2019 for professional and legal fees in connection with a tender offer for the Company’s warrants. (c) Represents legal fees related to the settlement of a class action lawsuit related to the TCPA. (d) Represents $0.1 million of severance costs incurred during the three months ended June 30, 2019 related to departmental changes. (e) Includes loss on disposal of fixed assets and foreign currency (gains) losses.





Reconciliation of Net Income to Free Cash Three months ended June 30, (in thousands of dollars) 2020

2019

(Unaudited) Net income for the period $ 8,978 $ 7,074 Depreciation and amortization 2,691 3,155 Stock compensation expense 686 634 Provision for bad debt 364 191 Other noncash expenses 97 60 Cash used in investing Activities (872 ) (1,224 ) Term loan pay downs (1,915 ) (1,277 ) Net free cash generated during the period $ 10,029 $ 8,613